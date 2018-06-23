LIVE! US indefinitely suspends select exercises with S Korea

10:14 Kamala Harris visits detention site, alleges 'crimes against humanity' by Trump Admin:
Amid a major immigration row in the US, Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris, who visited a federal detention centre in California and met with mothers separated from their children, has alleged that the Trump Administration has committed 'crime against humanity'.
Harris also demanded immediate reunification of separated families, raising concern over their detention in a 'typical prison setting', after her visit to the Otay Mesa Detention Facility near San Diego in California yesterday.
"The mothers I spoke with today who have had their children taken, they think that they're alone. We need to remind them and everyone else that they are not alone and that we all stand with them," she said.
"This is outrageous. This is clearly a crime against humanity that is being committed by the United States government and we have to stop it," a visibly upset Harris told a crowd of several hundreds outside the detention centre.
The Democratic Senator said separating children from their parents was unacceptable and charged that these women, who have fled violence in their countries, were being treated by the US government as if they posed the same threat as a member of a transnational gang.
"These women do not know for certain where their children are, do not know if and when they will be reunited and some have not been able to even speak with them by phone," she said.
Harris alleged that she was allowed to bring phones or cameras inside.
"During my visit, I spoke with mothers who have been separated from their children, some as young as five years old," she said, adding that inside the detention centre she spoke with three women from El Salvador and Honduras, who were separated from their children at their border.
"They're in complete and utter despair," she said in her remarks.
She said the detainees were being held in a typical prison setting.
"This is a prison,' she said. -- PTI
08:55 US indefinitely suspends select exercises with S Korea:
United States Defence Secretary James Mattis has announced to 'indefinitely suspend' select exercises with South Korea to support diplomatic negotiations with North Korea, according to the Pentagon.
The announcement has been made in accordance with the US President Donald Trump's decision to stop its joint military exercises with South Korea.
Trump's decision, after a historic summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12, was hailed by North Korea.
Yesterday, Mattis met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford, and Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Ambassador John Bolton to discuss efforts to implement the results of the Singapore Summit between Trump and Kim.
"To support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit, and in coordination with our Republic of Korea ally, Secretary Mattis has indefinitely suspended select exercises," Pentagon's chief Spokesperson Dana White said.
This includes suspending 'Freedom Guardian' along with two Korean marine exchange programme training exercises scheduled to take place in the next three months.
In support of upcoming diplomatic negotiations led by Pompeo, additional decisions will depend upon North Korea continuing to have productive negotiations in good faith, White said. -- PTI
00:02 Trump extends national emergency against North Korea by 1 year:
United States President Donald Trump extended the national emergency against North Korea by another year, asserting that the reclusive nation continued to pose an "unusual and extraordinary" threat to the US' national security, foreign policy and economy.
Trump's remarks come less than a fortnight after he had a historic meeting in Singapore with Kim Jong-un during which the North Korean leader agreed to denuclearisation.
Trump has said time till the denuclearisation is completed, he would continue with his maximum pressure campaign and would not lift any of the sanctions against North Korea.
"The existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula and the actions and policies of the Government of North Korea continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," Trump said in a notice issued by the White House.
National emergency against North Korea was first imposed on June 26, 2008. Since then, every president has extended the national emergency by one year.
Trump, who held a landmark meeting with Kim on June 12, said he was extending it by another year.
After nearly five hours of unprecedented talks between Trump and Kim, the two leaders signed a document in which Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" and the US agreed to "provide security guarantees.