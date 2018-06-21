LIVE! Trump will meet Queen when he visits UK next month

08:41 Trump will meet Queen when he visits UK next month:
US President Donald Trump will meet Queen Elizabeth II during his first official UK visit next month.
Originally, Trump was invited for a full state visit but after an outcry, it was downgraded to a working visit.
Trump faced criticism after it was reported that he had questioned planned changes to immigration rules and asking colleagues why the US had to welcome arrivals from "shithole countries".
The US ambassador to the UK has told Sky News that a meeting with the Queen had been scheduled in.
Trump will be visiting Britain for the first time since becoming president on July 13.
Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson was asked whether the president's itinerary would include seeing the Queen.
"Yes, yes, I mean he has to see the head of state. Putting his foot on British soil, it's job one, it's very important, very symbolic," he replied.
"Meeting Her Majesty is the most important thing, because she's the head of state, and from then on, it'll be what the President wants to do," Johnson said.
Speculation has been growing that Trump's visit would include meeting the Queen after it emerged Windsor Castle could be closed to the public on the day of his visit.
However, Buckingham Palace have yet to confirm whether it is true.
-- PTI
08:23 Yoga at 15,000 feet!:
Instructors of Paratroopers Training School of the India Air Force practising Yoga in the blue sky.
Photograph: @IAF_MCC/Twitter
08:20 Bank Of Maharashtra chairman arrested in Rs 3,000 crore fake loans case:
In a sudden development, the Economic Offences Wing arrested Ravindra P Marathe, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Maharashtra, in a case of Rs 3,000 crore fraudulent loans extended to Pune's DSK Group, an official said. The EOW has also arrested the bank's Executive Director Rajendra K Gupta, Zonal Manager Nityanand Deshpande from Ahmedabad and former CMD Sushil Muhnot from Jaipur.
The 83-year-old Pune-headquartered Bank of Maharashtra is ranked among the major public sector banks in India.
Two officials of the DS Kulkarni Group, chartered accountant Sunil Ghatpande and VP Engineering Rajiv Newaskar, have also been arrested in the same case, the police said.
Marathe has been arrested for allegedly misusing his powers to sanction huge amounts of loans to shell companies.
According to the investigators, the bank executive and officials colluded with the DSK Group "with dishonest and fraudulent intentions to sanction and disburse the amount of the bank" under the garb of loans and the money was later siphoned off.
All the arrested accused have been charged under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other laws pertaining to cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust.
The Pune-based mega group's owners D.S. Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti were arrested in February on charges of cheating over 4,000 investors of over Rs 1,150 crore and diverting bank loans of nearly Rs 2,900 crore.
As a follow-up in the case, last month, the Maharashtra government had ordered attachment of more than 120 properties, 275 bank accounts and four dozen vehicles belonging to the owners and the company invoking the provisions of Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, 1999.
Renowned Sudarsan Pattnaik's celebrates International Yoga Day with a lovely sand art piece.
07:35 Instead of dividing, Yoga unites, says PM Modi:
PM Modi is leading an estimated 50, 000 volunteers to mark the fourth anniversary of International Yoga Day.
The event in Dehradun is being held at the Forest Research Institute, which has been spruced up and security across Dehradun tightened.
In a message ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Yoga is beautiful because it is ancient yet modern, it is constant yet evolving.
It has the best of our past and presents and a ray of hope for our future.
In Yoga, we have the perfect solution to the problems we face, either as individuals or in our society.
Praising the ancient art, the PM further wrote, "The way to lead a calm, creative & content life is Yoga. It can show the way in defeating tensions and mindless anxiety. Instead of dividing, Yoga unites. Instead of further animosity, Yoga assimilates. Instead of increasing suffering, Yoga heals."
00:20 Kejriwal faces health issues; may join naturopathy course:
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to fly to Bengaluru today to join a 10-day naturopathy course, officials said.
According to officials at the CM office, Kejriwal has not been keeping well after ending the nine-day-long sit-in at Lt Governor's office.
During the protest, his blood sugar levels had increased and even insulin injections were not working on him.
"He is likely to leave for Bengaluru tomorrow to join a 10-day naturopathy course to control his sugar levels," the officials said on Wednesday.
The chief minister had attended the naturopathy treatment in Bengaluru in the past for chronic cough problem.
He was due to attend the course there last month itself, the officials said. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the sugar levels were 'troubling' Kejriwal and he had a prior programme to join the naturopathy course.
However, Kejriwal's visit to Bengaluru will delay his meeting with IAS officers. -- PTI