LIVE! Bukhari killing: Separatists call for Kashmir shutdown tomorrow

June 19, 2018

The DRG squad had received a tip-off following which it launched the operation in the forest last evening, he said. When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest area near Tamora, a gun-battle took place between the security personnel and ultras, the official said. After a prolonged exchange of fire, the rebels fled into the core forest area, he said. Two District Reserve Guard personnel were injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, the police said today. The face-off took place last night in a forest near Tamora village when a team of DRG was conducting a search operation along the border of Kanker and Narayanpur districts, a senior police official told PTI.The DRG squad had received a tip-off following which it launched the operation in the forest last evening, he said. When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest area near Tamora, a gun-battle took place between the security personnel and ultras, the official said. After a prolonged exchange of fire, the rebels fled into the core forest area, he said.

Image: Mourners at Shujaat Bukhari's funeral on Friday.

Separatist leaders have called for a complete shutdown in Kashmir tomorrow against the killings of journalist Shujaat Bukhari and civilians, gunned down by security forces in the past few days.The Joint Resistance Leadership, an amalgamation of separatist groups, said in a statement today that there had been a sudden spike in civilian killings since the eve of Eid. It also demanded an international probe into Bukhari's killing."Joint Resistance Leadership has called for a complete strike tomorrow against the continued civilian killings in the valley, which has witnessed a sudden spike since the eve of Eid... three young boys have been brutally gunned down by the Indian forces while the fourth is struggling for life at SKIMS," the statement said.He said the strike will also be observed against the brutal killing of Bukhari, who was shot dead along with his two personal guards outside his office on June 14 by unknown gunmen."JRL demands an international probe into this gruesome murder," a JRL spokesperson said in the statement. He said cordon and search operations had returned with a vengeance to the villages as people were being severely beaten and harassed and used as human shields. -- PTIImage: Mourners at Shujaat Bukhari's funeral on Friday.

Amnesty International has slammed the Trump administration for its immigration policy that splits families. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had announced the "zero-tolerance policy for criminal illegal entry" on 6 April 2018. Since the policy came into effect, more than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents or legal guardians at the US border.In a statement, Amnesty says, "The sickening images of children cruelly separated from their parents and held in cages as a result of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' policy of 'zero-tolerance' will leave an indelible stain on the reputation of the USA, said Amnesty International today."This is a spectacularly cruel policy, where frightened children are being ripped from their parent's arms and taken to overflowing detention centres, which are effectively cages. This is nothing short of torture. The severe mental suffering that officials have intentionally inflicted on these families for coercive purposes, means that these acts meet the definitions of torture under both US and international law," said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International's Americas Director."There is no question that President Trump administration's policy of separating mothers and fathers from their children is designed to impose severe mental suffering on these families, in order to deter others from trying to seek safety in the USA. Many of these families come from countries experiencing generalized violence and grave human rights violations, including Honduras and El Salvador. This is a flagrant violation of the human rights of these parents and children and is also a violation of US obligations under refugee law."

Image: Anandiben Patel with PM Modi. File pic

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has directed all state universities and colleges to observe International Yoga Day slated to be held on June 21.The educational institutions have been directed to send photographs of the preparations of the event, the names of the participating students and teachers and a CD of the function to the Raj Bhawan till 4 pm on Tuesday, as per a circular.Further, all universities and colleges have been ordered to hold seminars, competitions, debates and other events on International Yoga Day.As it may be recalled, Patel used to be Gujarat CM.On a similar note, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi issued a similar circular earlier this month directing vice-chancellors of all state universities to observe International Yoga Day.In 2014, an international day for yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) accepting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal for the same. -- ANIImage: Anandiben Patel with PM Modi. File pic

11:28 Amit Shah meets NSA chief Ajit Doval : National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met BJP President Amit Shah at Shah's residence in Delhi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his colleague Satyendar Jain, who were on a hunger strike at the lieutenant governor's office and hospitalised after their health deteriorated, were discharged from the LNJP Hospital today, an official said.Health Minister Jain was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after his condition had deteriorated. Sisodia was rushed to the hospital around 3 pm yesterday after the ketone level in his urine rose sharply and his sugar level dropped. Medical Superintendent of the LNJP Hospital J C Passey said, "Both the ministers were discharged around 10 am. Their health parameters, including ketone level in urine are normal now." -- PTI

11:02 Nobodys protecting Indias bravest journalists: I had the resources to survive a campaign of online hate -- but other reporters have been far less fortunate, writes Rana Ayyub, Read the column I had the resources to survive a campaign of online hate -- but other reporters have been far less fortunate, writes Rana Ayyub, Read the column here.

Image courtesy: Irrfan Khan on Facebook

In March this year, Irrfan Khan posted a tweet that shockingly announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare disease. The actor was diagnosed with high-grade neuroendocrine cancer.The acclaimed Bollywood actor who has also straddled Hollywood has moved base to the UK for treatment.Three months on, Irrfan shares an account of his battle with cancer with the Times Of India. This is what he said."It's been quite some time now since I have been diagnosed with a high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. This new name in my vocabulary, I got to know, was rare, and due to fewer study cases, and less information comparatively, the unpredictability of the treatment was more. I was part of a trial-and-error game."I had been in a different game, I was travelling on a speedy train ride, had dreams, plans, aspirations, goals, was fully engaged in them. And suddenly someone taps on my shoulder and I turn to see. It's the TC: "Your destination is about to come. Please get down." I am confused: "No, no. My destination hasn't come." "No, this is it. This is how it is sometimes.""The suddenness made me realise how you are just a cork floating in the ocean with UNPREDICTABLE currents! And you are desperately trying to control it."In this chaos, shocked, afraid and in panic, while on one of the terrifying hospital visits, I blabber to my son, "The only thing I expect from ME is not to face this crisis in this present state. I desperately need my feet. Fear and panic should not overrule me and make me miserable.""That was my INTENTION. AND THEN PAIN HIT. As if all this while, you were just getting to know pain, and now you know his nature and his intensity. Nothing was working; NO consolation, no motivation. The entire cosmos becomes one at that moment just PAIN, and pain felt more enormous than GOD."As I was entering the hospital, drained, exhausted, listless, I hardly realised my hospital was on the opposite side of Lord's, the stadium. The Mecca of my childhood dream. Amidst the pain, I saw a poster of a smiling Vivian Richards. Nothing happened, as if that world didn't ever belong to me."This hospital also had a coma ward right above me. Once, while standing on the balcony of my hospital room, the peculiarity jolted me. Between the game of life and the game of death, there is just a road. On one side, a hospital, on the other, a stadium. As if one isn't part of anything which might claim certainty neither the hospital, nor the stadium. That hit me hard."I was left with this immense effect of the enormous power and intelligence of the cosmos. The peculiarity of MY hospital's location it HIT me. The only thing certain was the uncertainty. All I could do was to realise my strength and play my game better."This realisation made me submit, surrender and trust, irrespective of the outcome, irrespective of where this takes me, eight months from now, or four months from now, or two years. The concerns took a back seat and started to fade and kind of went out of my mindspace."For the first time, I felt what 'freedom' truly means. It felt like an accomplishment. As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it. My confidence in the intelligence of the cosmos became absolute. I feel as if it has entered every cell of mine."Time will tell if it stays, but that is how I feel as of now."Throughout my journey, people have been wishing me well, praying for me, from all over the world. People I know, people I don't even know. They were praying from different places, different time zones, and I feel all their prayers become ONE. One big force, like a force of current, which got inside me through the end of my spine and has germinated through the crown of my head."It's germinating sometimes a bud, a leaf, a twig, a shoot. I keep relishing and looking at it. Each flower, each twig, each leaf which has come from the cumulative prayers, each fills me with wonder, happiness and curiosity."A realisation that the cork doesn't need to control the current. That you are being gently rocked in the cradle of nature."Image courtesy: Irrfan Khan on Facebook

10:22 IndiGo bomb threat : IndiGo call centre received a bomb threat call for its Jaipur-Mumbai flight in the early morning hours today. More details awaited. IndiGo call centre received a bomb threat call for its Jaipur-Mumbai flight in the early morning hours today. More details awaited.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is scheduled to visit China on Tuesday to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting is in reference to Kim's historic summit with United States President Donald Trump in Singapore.Yonhap reports, a ranking official from Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said, the North Korean government is well aware of ongoing developments between Beijing and Pyongyang.It will be the third meeting between Kim and Xi. They earlier met in Chinese port city of Dalian for a summit on May 8. Prior to his summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on April 27 and with US President Donald Trump on June 12, Kim made his first foreign trip to China in March to meet Xi in Beijing.Earlier, Trump had explained the outcome of the summit to South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a telephone conversation.Trump and Kim, on June 12 signed a joint agreement, according to which Kim committed to 'complete denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula' and Trump pledged 'security guarantees' to the North.At the summit, Trump and Kim decided to build new relations by making joint efforts to establish a lasting peace on the Korean peninsula. -- ANI

10:05 China is building its new Silk Road in space, too: The Belt-and-Road Initiative, a pet project of China's leader Xi Jinping, aims to build trillions of dollars of infrastructure from Asia to Africa to Europe, and along sea routes too. Involving roughly 70 countries so far, it entails massive spending (and lending) by China on railroads, ports and energy projects, highways'"and, increasingly, satellite launches. The Belt-and-Road Initiative, a pet project of China's leader Xi Jinping, aims to build trillions of dollars of infrastructure from Asia to Africa to Europe, and along sea routes too. Involving roughly 70 countries so far, it entails massive spending (and lending) by China on railroads, ports and energy projects, highways'"and, increasingly, satellite launches. Read more

Benchmark Sensex declined by over 148 points in early trade today, tracking a weak trend in global markets as the trade spat between the US and China intensified.Unabated capital outflows by foreign funds and profit-booking by retail investors too dampened sentiment.The 30-share index, which had lost 73.88 points in the previous session, drifted down by 148.34 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 35,399.92. The NSE Nifty too was quoting lower by 52.55 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 10,747.30.All sectoral indices, led by oil and gas, power, realty and power were in the negative zone, falling up to 1.31 per cent.The laggards included Vedanta, HUL, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, RIL, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and IndusInd Bank, falling by up to 1.64 per cent. Stocks of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC, which had a good day yesterday, came under selling pressure in line with the overall trend and fell up to 3 per cent. -- PTI

File pic.

The West Bengal government has extended the summer vacation in all government aided and government sponsored schools due to heat wave that has hit Kolkata and southern parts of West Bengal.The state government has decided to extend the summer holidays up to June 30.State Education minister Partha Chatterjee said, "Considering the intense heat, a decision has been taken that all state-aided and state-run schools will remain closed from June 20 to June 30. The minister has also appealed to private schools to keep their institutions closed to avoid extreme heat. The temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius since the last few days.Several parts of the country have been reeling under an intense surge in temperatures since last month. The temperature touched the 45-Degree Celcius mark in the national capital, and several other places. -- ANIFile pic.

09:26 Yogendra Yadav writes to IAS association, pleads for normalcy: The newest voice to join the chorus in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his fight to end the "strike" by IAS officers is former friend and Swaraj Abhiyans president Yogendra Yadav.

In a letter to the president of the IAS association, Yadav has urged bureaucrats to return to work. This comes more than three years after AAP expelled Yadav along with Prashant Bhushan from the party following a bitter split with Kejriwal.

However, Yadav in his letter did not absolve Kejriwal of the responsibility of ensuring healthy relations between the bureaucracy and the government.

"Normally, a political worker like me should not be writing to a body of professional civil servants. But the NCT of Delhi is going through extraordinary times. Therefore, I am taking the liberty to write to you and your colleagues in the Association of IAS officers of the AGMUT Cadre, reads Yadavs letter to Manish Saxena, President of the AGMUT IAS Association

I write to seek your cooperation in restoring the normal communication that should exist between elected executive and civil services in any democracy," Yadav wrote. He also refused to refer to the officers' behaviour as a "strike".

He, however, added, "In saying so, I do not put the onus of healthy relationship on you. I am aware of the shameful incident of physical assault on the Chief Secretary in the presence of the Chief Minister. I believe the police have nearly completed their investigation in that incident. The law must take its course in that matter. I am also aware that this was preceded by a series of other incidents such as humiliation and public name-calling of senior officials.

08:50 PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. "Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi," PM Modi said in a tweet. "I pray for his long and healthy life."

Gandhi turns 48 years old today and this is his first birthday since he took charge of the Congress party. Gandhi became the Congress president in December last year, replacing his mother Sonia who had served as the party's boss for a long 19 years.

PM Modi and Gandhi have had an acrimonious relationship of sorts, especially over the past months as the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party went head-to-head in several state elections.

The two have directly attacked each other's politics on several occasions as they prepare for the biggest electoral battle -- next year's Lok Sabha election.

08:10 When Suketu Mehta called America's Ann Coulter an 'illiterate': The writer whose magazine article Ann Coulter cited as evidence that immigrant children being separated from their parents at the US border are "child actors" says she misrepresented his writing.

"Either she lied or she's truly illiterate," Suketu Mehta told BuzzFeed News.

Read the full story HERE

08:05 JUST IN: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will visit China on Tuesday and Wednesday

07:56 End of Ramzan ceasefire upsets PDP, Amit Shah summons leaders: BJP president Amit Shah has called for an urgent meeting of all Jammu and Kashmir BJP ministers and some top leaders in New Delhi tomorrow. "All the BJP ministers have been called to New Delhi for a meeting," a senior BJP leader of Jammu and Kashmir BJP said.

BJP state chief Ravinder Raina and Party General secretary (Organisation) Asho Kaul have also been called for the meeting.

While the official reason has not been stated, sources say that the Central government's decision to resume anti-terror operations has upset their ally -- the PDP.

While the PDP maintains that the Centre needs to reach out to the separatists, the Centre argues that the separatists lost an opportunity as they did not take a cue from civil society, the sources said.

The Central government's special peace initiative in the Kashmir Valley -- suspension of cordon and search operations -- was taken in view of providing respite to the people during the holy month. But data showed the terror activities had more than doubled in this period.