LIVE! Who authorised Kejriwal's sit-in at LG's office, asks Delhi HC

Write a comment

June 18, 2018

12:28 Who authorised Kejriwal's sit-in at LG's office, asks Delhi HC: The Delhi High Court today asked the AAP government, who authorised the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office, and observed that strikes are usually held outside an establishment or office and not inside.





The observation by a bench of Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla came during the hearing of two petitions, one against the sit-in by Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government.





"Who authorised the strike/dharna (sit-in by Kejriwal)? You are sitting inside the LG's office. If it's a strike, it has to be outside the office," the court told lawyers appearing for the Delhi government in the two matters. Apart from the two petitions, a separate plea was moved by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta against the sit-in by Kejriwal at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office.





The AAP says Delhi CM Kejriwal will continue his strike till IAS officers end their strike.





The matters are likely to be heard on June 22. The court said the association representing the IAS officers should also be made a party in the matter. -- PTI The Delhi High Court today asked the AAP government, who authorised the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office, and observed that strikes are usually held outside an establishment or office and not inside.The observation by a bench of Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla came during the hearing of two petitions, one against the sit-in by Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government."Who authorised the strike/dharna (sit-in by Kejriwal)? You are sitting inside the LG's office. If it's a strike, it has to be outside the office," the court told lawyers appearing for the Delhi government in the two matters. Apart from the two petitions, a separate plea was moved by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta against the sit-in by Kejriwal at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office.The AAP says Delhi CM Kejriwal will continue his strike till IAS officers end their strike.The matters are likely to be heard on June 22. The court said the association representing the IAS officers should also be made a party in the matter. -- PTI

12:19 Muthalik's 'dog remark' on Gauri murder case triggers row: Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to respond each time a "dog dies in Karnataka", Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik asked in a reference to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, drawing a furious reaction from the Congress today.





Muthalik made the comment during an interaction with the public here yesterday.





"Everyone is saying that Hindu groups conspired to kill Gauri Lankesh, but two murders in Maharashtra and two in Karnataka took place during Congress' rule," he said, referring to the killings of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, Left leader Govind Pansare, Kannada writer M M Kalburagi and Lankesh.





"No one questioned the Congress government's failure... instead these Left-leaning intellectuals ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on Gauri Lankesh's death," he said.





"Do you expect Modi to respond every time a dog dies in Karnataka?" he asked. The remark comparing the slain journalist to a dog was disgusting, said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari and asked if Modi was going to condone these remarks.





"Disgusting, nauseating, revolting... vigilante group Sri Ram Sene's Head Pramod Muthalik compares assassinated journalist Gauri Lankesh to a dog."





"Mr Prime Minister @narendramodi you did not condemn Gauri Lankesh's murder are you now going to condone this too," Tiwari said on Twitter. Clarifying that he did not mean to compare Lankesh to a dog, Muthalik today said he only wanted to know if the prime minister should react to each and every death (in the state).





The Sri Ram Sene came under the police scanner after the Special Investigation Team probing the Gauri Lankesh murder case recently summoned Rakesh Math, the Vijayapura district president of the fringe right-wing outfit, for questioning.





Distancing himself and his organisation from Parashuram Waghmare, the prime accused in the Lankesh murder, Muthalik said, "There is no connection between Sri Ram Sene and Waghmare. He is not a member of the organisation." Gauri Lankesh, a Left-leaning journalist and a strong Hindutva critic, was shot-dead from a close range by motorbike-borne assailants in front of her house on September 5 last year. Her murder had triggered nationwide outrage. -- PTI Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to respond each time a "dog dies in Karnataka", Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik asked in a reference to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, drawing a furious reaction from the Congress today.Muthalik made the comment during an interaction with the public here yesterday."Everyone is saying that Hindu groups conspired to kill Gauri Lankesh, but two murders in Maharashtra and two in Karnataka took place during Congress' rule," he said, referring to the killings of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, Left leader Govind Pansare, Kannada writer M M Kalburagi and Lankesh."No one questioned the Congress government's failure... instead these Left-leaning intellectuals ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on Gauri Lankesh's death," he said."Do you expect Modi to respond every time a dog dies in Karnataka?" he asked. The remark comparing the slain journalist to a dog was disgusting, said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari and asked if Modi was going to condone these remarks."Disgusting, nauseating, revolting... vigilante group Sri Ram Sene's Head Pramod Muthalik compares assassinated journalist Gauri Lankesh to a dog.""Mr Prime Minister @narendramodi you did not condemn Gauri Lankesh's murder are you now going to condone this too," Tiwari said on Twitter. Clarifying that he did not mean to compare Lankesh to a dog, Muthalik today said he only wanted to know if the prime minister should react to each and every death (in the state).The Sri Ram Sene came under the police scanner after the Special Investigation Team probing the Gauri Lankesh murder case recently summoned Rakesh Math, the Vijayapura district president of the fringe right-wing outfit, for questioning.Distancing himself and his organisation from Parashuram Waghmare, the prime accused in the Lankesh murder, Muthalik said, "There is no connection between Sri Ram Sene and Waghmare. He is not a member of the organisation." Gauri Lankesh, a Left-leaning journalist and a strong Hindutva critic, was shot-dead from a close range by motorbike-borne assailants in front of her house on September 5 last year. Her murder had triggered nationwide outrage. -- PTI

11:40 Day after ceasefire ends, 2 terrorists killed in Bandipora : J&K: Encounter in Bandipora between security forces and terrorists underway, two terrorists have been killed so far. Details awaited.





The Centre on Sunday announced the resumption of intelligence-based cordon-and-search-operations and search-and-destroy-operations in the state to prevent terrorists from indulging in attacks.





Union home minister Rajnath Singh Tweeted on Sunday morning to announce that the government of India had decided not to extend the suspension of operations in J&K. "The operations against the terrorists to resume. The government commends the security forces for having shown exemplary restraint during Ramzan despite grave provocations. Government (is) committed to working for creating an environment free of terror and violence in Jammu & Kashmir."





File pic: The Chief of the Indian Army General Bipin Rawat meets troops in Kashmir.

J&K: Encounter in Bandipora between security forces and terrorists underway, two terrorists have been killed so far. Details awaited.The Centre on Sunday announced the resumption of intelligence-based cordon-and-search-operations and search-and-destroy-operations in the state to prevent terrorists from indulging in attacks.Union home minister Rajnath Singh Tweeted on Sunday morning to announce that the government of India had decided not to extend the suspension of operations in J&K. "The operations against the terrorists to resume. The government commends the security forces for having shown exemplary restraint during Ramzan despite grave provocations. Government (is) committed to working for creating an environment free of terror and violence in Jammu & Kashmir."File pic: The Chief of the Indian Army General Bipin Rawat meets troops in Kashmir.

11:21 Aam Aadmi Party to hold a key meeting at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence at noon.

11:19 Kumaraswamy meets Rahul : Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Danish Ali from the JD-S and KC Venugopal from the Congress also present. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Danish Ali from the JD-S and KC Venugopal from the Congress also present.

11:02 Shatrughan Sinha says Kejriwal showing 'statesmanship', asks PM to intervene: BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha once again embarrassed his party by openly supporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the ongoing tussle between the between AAP and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.

Taking to Twitter, the actor-turned-polictican wrote, Our dear friend, dynamic & most talked about Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal has certainly shown statesmanship & has appealed the officers to get back to work. He has moved two steps. Hope the so-called strike of the bureaucrats ends now. Jai Hind!

After the appeal of @arvindkejriwal, I trust the PM will also intervene and get the strike over. It will be a good step by him for the people of Delhi and democracy at large. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step..Jai Hind!, he wrote in a second tweet.

Sinha is at odds with the party leadership ever since he was ignored during the 2015 Bihar Assembly election.

Over the last few months, Singh made a barrage of attacks on current BJP leadership, even firing salvos at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

10:53 JUST IN: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to visit family of Sepoy Aurangzeb in Poonch. Aurangzeb was abducted from Pulwama by terrorists and later his bullet-ridden body was recovered on June 14.

10:44 In the wake of International Yoga Day, which will be celebrated on June 21, four school students in Moradabad have painted yoga asanas on their faces. In the wake of International Yoga Day, which will be celebrated on June 21, four school students in Moradabad have painted yoga asanas on their faces.

10:38 Mansarovar pilgrims airlifted : A 57-member second batch of Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims was airlifted early today by IAF helicopters from Naini Saini airstrip in Pithoragarh to Gunji base camp to avoid weather-related risks along the treacherous trek route.





Four IAF choppers ferried the 57 pilgrims to Gunji at around 7 am this morning, Pithoragarh District Magistrate C Ravishankar said.





Though the trek route from Lakhanpur to Gunji is fine, pilgrims were airlifted to avoid weather related risks and also because it would save them some time which they could use to enjoy the homestay facilities at Nabhi and other high altitude villages, he said. It is a hard 18-km steep trek from Lakhanpur to Gunji.





The second batch of pilgrims had reached Pithoragarh Tourist Rest Centre of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, the nodal agency for the Yatra via Almora last evening, the official said.





"The airlift is meant to facilitate home stay for pilgrims in high altitude villages on the route and avoid hard trek for the pilgrims" said KMVN GM T S Martolia. SDM Dharchula said the trek route to Gunji from Lakhanpur is in good shape and the villagers and defence personnel are using it to reach Gunji.





"However, in high altitudes the risk of landslides at this time of the year is always there especially along a 670 metre sensitive stretch between Lakhanpur and Nazang," SDM Dharchula R K Pandey said. PTI A 57-member second batch of Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims was airlifted early today by IAF helicopters from Naini Saini airstrip in Pithoragarh to Gunji base camp to avoid weather-related risks along the treacherous trek route.Four IAF choppers ferried the 57 pilgrims to Gunji at around 7 am this morning, Pithoragarh District Magistrate C Ravishankar said.Though the trek route from Lakhanpur to Gunji is fine, pilgrims were airlifted to avoid weather related risks and also because it would save them some time which they could use to enjoy the homestay facilities at Nabhi and other high altitude villages, he said. It is a hard 18-km steep trek from Lakhanpur to Gunji.The second batch of pilgrims had reached Pithoragarh Tourist Rest Centre of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, the nodal agency for the Yatra via Almora last evening, the official said."The airlift is meant to facilitate home stay for pilgrims in high altitude villages on the route and avoid hard trek for the pilgrims" said KMVN GM T S Martolia. SDM Dharchula said the trek route to Gunji from Lakhanpur is in good shape and the villagers and defence personnel are using it to reach Gunji."However, in high altitudes the risk of landslides at this time of the year is always there especially along a 670 metre sensitive stretch between Lakhanpur and Nazang," SDM Dharchula R K Pandey said. PTI

10:27 Why Kashmiri Pandits are going back after 30 years: Today, a group of around 150 Kashmiri Pandits who have been living as refugees in various parts of India from 1989-1990, when the onset of militancy drove them out of their homes, will start a journey that will end on June 20 with a prayer meeting at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulla Mulla village, Ganderbal, about 23 kilometres from Srinagar.





The Times of India reports that the Jammu and Kashmir government has for the first time made special arrangements for the Hindu pilgrims to visit the temple.





On Saturday, June 16, Governor N N Vohra visited the temple to review the stay, sanitation and other arrangements for the pilgrims. The state government has also provided for AC Volvo buses from new Delhi to ferry pilgrims to the temple and back.





"Remember, this yatra is only the beginning, the first step in our new journey," Satish Mahaldar, co-ordinator of the yatra, tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.



Read the interview Today, a group of around 150 Kashmiri Pandits who have been living as refugees in various parts of India from 1989-1990, when the onset of militancy drove them out of their homes, will start a journey that will end on June 20 with a prayer meeting at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulla Mulla village, Ganderbal, about 23 kilometres from Srinagar.The Times of India reports that the Jammu and Kashmir government has for the first time made special arrangements for the Hindu pilgrims to visit the temple.On Saturday, June 16, Governor N N Vohra visited the temple to review the stay, sanitation and other arrangements for the pilgrims. The state government has also provided for AC Volvo buses from new Delhi to ferry pilgrims to the temple and back."Remember, this yatra is only the beginning, the first step in our new journey,"co-ordinator of the yatra, tellsRead the interview here.

10:04 Kumaraswamy to meet Rahul shortly : Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy arrives to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The two leaders are meeting to discuss the issue of tabling a new full-fledged budget for 2018-19. The decision comes in the wake of a difference in opinions of the Congress and JD-S in the matter.





While the Congress said there was no need for a fresh budget and insisted that a supplementary budget would do, the JD-S asserted that a fresh one was needed to demonstrate the direction of the new government.





Former chief minister and chairman of the Congress-JD-S coordination committee Siddaramaiah expressed his strong reservations over presenting a new full-fledged budget, saying there was no need for such an exercise.





Siddaramaiah, who is also the Congress Legislature Party leader, said he had already tabled the budget as chief minister a few months ago.





File pic.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy arrives to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The two leaders are meeting to discuss the issue of tabling a new full-fledged budget for 2018-19. The decision comes in the wake of a difference in opinions of the Congress and JD-S in the matter.While the Congress said there was no need for a fresh budget and insisted that a supplementary budget would do, the JD-S asserted that a fresh one was needed to demonstrate the direction of the new government.Former chief minister and chairman of the Congress-JD-S coordination committee Siddaramaiah expressed his strong reservations over presenting a new full-fledged budget, saying there was no need for such an exercise.Siddaramaiah, who is also the Congress Legislature Party leader, said he had already tabled the budget as chief minister a few months ago.File pic.

09:57 In Uttarakhand, a wreath-laying ceremony of army personnel Vikas Gurung, who lost his life in a ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. CM Trivendra Singh Rawat also paid tribute to the jawan. In Uttarakhand, a wreath-laying ceremony of army personnel Vikas Gurung, who lost his life in a ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. CM Trivendra Singh Rawat also paid tribute to the jawan.

09:27 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, 2 dead: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the city of Osaka, western Japan on Monday morning, leading to partial building collapses.

Two people, including a nine-year-old girl, died. At least 37 people are reportedly injured, as per NHK World.

Areas like Hyogo, Kyoto, Shiga, Nara are also affected.

Shinkansen bullet train services have been partly halted.

Some areas in Osaka are reportedly experiencing power shortage.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said no tsunami warning has been issued yet.

-- ANI

09:12 2 Assam Rifles jawans killed in Nagaland ambush, 4 injured: Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others suffered injuries in an ambush by suspected Naga insurgents in Mon district of Nagaland, an Assam Rifles official said. The incident occurred around 3 pm on Sunday near Aboi when armed cadres ambushed a team comprising six Assam Rifles personnel, said the PRO to the Inspector General of Assam Rifles.

Havildar Fateh Singh Negi and Sepoy Hungnga Konyak died on the spot while four others suffered critical bullet injuries, he said, adding that the injured were hospitalised.

The security men retaliated the attack, but casualty on the other side was yet to be ascertained.

The PRO said the involvement of suspected Naga underground groups in the ambush was not yet confirmed while there have been no claims made by any group.

-- PTI

08:26 Muthalik compares Gauri Lankesh's murder to dog's death: In what is bound to become another major controversy in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, Pramod Muthalik, Sri Ram Sene chief indirectly compared the slain journalist to a dog

"Sri Ram Sene doesn't have any role in the murder of Gauri Lankesh. Everyone is saying that Hindu groups conspired to kill Gauri Lankesh. But two murders in Maharashtra and two in Karnataka took place during Congress's regime. But no one is saying anything about the Congress government's failure. Instead they ask why PM Modi has kept mum about her murder. Why should PM Modi react? Do you expect Modi to respond everytime a dog dies in Karnataka?" Muthalik said.

According to reports, he later clarified his comment stating that he did not make any direct comaprison.

Muthalik blamed the Congress party saying they were in power in the state but even then intellectuals point their fingers at PM Modi.

He also added that though his organisation had ideological differences with Gauri Lankesh, "We have not nor will we stoop down to murdering that person."

It was only recently that a Special Investigation Team questioned Vijayapura district president of Sri Ram Sene Rakesh Math since the suspected shooter, Parashuram Waghmare, was a member of the organisation.

Gauri Lankesh, known for her extreme views was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants outside her residence on September 5, 2017.