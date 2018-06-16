LIVE! Licence of revolver used by Bhaiyyu Maharaj was issued in Maha

08:02 Licence of revolver used by Bhaiyyu Maharaj was issued in Maha:
Spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj used a foreign-made revolver to kill himself and the weapon's licence was first issued to him in 2002 in Washim district of Maharashtra, a senior police officer said today.
Ten years later, he got an all-India licence for the revolver, made by Webley & Scott, from another district in Maharashtra, he said.
"The first licence of the revolver (made by Webley & Scott) was issued in 2002 from Maharashtra's Washim district in the name of the spiritual guru.
"In 2012, he applied for an all-India licence from Buldhana district, also in Maharashtra, and got the same in his name.
"Probably he used the same (weapon) for committing suicide," Deputy Inspector General Harinarayan Chari Mishra told PTI.
Bhaiyyu Maharaj, who was also into social work, used to often visit the two districts in Maharashtra as he had a number of relatives there, police said.
The 50-year-old popular spiritual leader allegedly shot himself at his residence on June 12 and a purported suicide note mentioned stress as the reason.
His original name was Udaysingh Deshmukh, and he hailed from a family of landlords in Madhya Pradesh's Shujalpur.
The police had seized the revolver and the bullet recovered from the spot and sent them for forensic examination.
Meanwhile, police have recorded the statements of Kuhu (Bhaiyyu Maharaj's daughter from his first marriage), his second wife Ayushi, close aide Vinayak Dudhade, his driver and other persons considered close to him as part of investigation into the incident, an official said.
The statements of some of them confirmed that the godman, whose followers included top politicians, was tense and under stress, he said.
Initial investigations revealed there was a discord in the family of Bhaiyyu Maharaj after his second marriage last year, the official said.
Reportedly, the suicide note also mentioned the godman's financial powers, property and bank accounts, among other things, would be entrusted with his close aide Vinayak Dudhade, who was with him for the last 15 years.
The police are also collecting information related to Bhaiyyu Maharaj's properties in other states, he said.
00:15 Will lift N Korea sanctions when there are no more nukes: Trump:
United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he will lift current sanctions on North Korea only after making sure Pyongyang no longer has nuclear weapons.
Trump said that they are very close to it when he was asked at what point would the sanctions come off of North Korea, in an interview.
"When we can be sure there will be no more nuclear," he responded.
"Very close. We're very close to getting it started. He (Kim) wants to do it, he wants to do something great with his country, he wants to make his country great," Trump said when asked how close they are.
Early this week, Trump had a historic meeting with Kim Jong Un in Singapore, wherein the North Korean leader agreed to denuclearise and give up nuclear weapons.
Trump said he could also invite Kim to the White House.
"I think it's something that could happen. Yes. Hey, he's the head of a country. And I mean he is the strong head. Don't let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same," Trump said.
Trump had said that he has shared his number with Kim.
"I can now call him. I can now say, 'Well, we have a problem'. I told him, I gave him a very direct number. He can now call me if he has any difficulty. I can call him. We have communication. It's a very good thing,' Trump said.
"People are shocked that this is the kind of -- you know, they thought Trump was going to get in. He was going to start throwing bombs all over the place. It's actually the opposite," he said.
The US he said, is going to have a very strong verification process for North Korean denuclearisation.
"Now, if you read the agreement, which most of you didn't, point after point after point he gave, including getting back the remains of our great heroes, which made some people cry in the streets, they're so happy. Nobody thought we were going to get that. Point after point," he said.
"All they said about me is, 'You met. He met. It's terrible'. Of course, I met. Meeting is a good thing, not a bad thing. By the way, it was good for the United States. It was good for them," he said.
Trump also said the Chinese are very happy with the North Korea summit. -- PTI