LIVE! Shujaat Bukhari's funeral at 11 am today

June 15, 2018

09:13 Akbar was not great, only Maharana Pratap was: Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday insisted Mughal emperor Akbar was not great and that only 16th century Mewar king Maharana Pratap was.

He praised Prataps persistence in winning back his forts after years of fight in the Aravalli hills and his refusal to accept Akbar as king. Adityanath said the Mewar ruler did not accept the Mughal emperor asking as he was a Turk who could not be trusted.

Adityanath maintained Pratap remained relevant even after 500 years of his death while addressing an RSS gathering to mark the Mewar kings birth celebrations. A special edition of RSS magazine Avadh Prahri was also released on the occasion.

He referred to the 1576 Haldighati battle and said it was unimportant who won or lost. It is important that Maharana Pratap fought it for several years in the hills of Aravalli with his self-respect and ultimately won back his forts. He said Pratap set an example of bravery as the fight was not for a day but went on for years.

Maharana Pratap proved it was not Akbar who was great but only Maharana Pratap was great by ultimately winning back his forts.

09:00 Shujaat Bukhari's funeral at 11 am today: The funeral of senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari will be offered at his ancestral graveyard at Kreei Baramulla at 11 am today.

Shujaat Bukhari was shot by unidentified gunmen as he left his office in Srinagar.

Police said the assailants came on a motorbike and fired a volley of bullets toward the victims, leaving Bukhari and his guards in a pool of blood.

He died before he could get medical aid, said Mohammed Omar, the group manager of Bukhari's newspapers. The funeral of senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari will be offered at his ancestral graveyard at Kreei Baramulla at 11 am today.

08:46 Pakistan condemns Shujaat Bukhari's killing: Pakistan has condemned the assassination of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was gunned down outside his office in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Fifty-three-year-old Bukhari, the editor of English daily 'Rising Kashmir', was shot dead soon after he boarded his car from his office located at Press Enclave in the heart of the city centre -- Lal Chowk.

"We have learned with deep shock and sadness about the assassination of noted Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari by unknown gunmen," Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said Bukhari was known for carrying out his professional responsibilities with courage and conviction.

"There can be no justification for anyone to commit such brutality, which cannot be condemned enough," it said.

"Praying for Bukhari's soul to rest in eternal peace, the Foreign Office said: "Our profound thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

"May the Almighty Allah grant them the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," it said.

Bukhari, survived by his wife and one son and a daughter, was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Kashmir Valley.

He was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.

-- PTI

08:17 Shujaat Bukhari killing: Cops release pictures of suspected attackers: The Jammu and Kashmir Police released two pictures of three bike-borne men who are suspected to have killed Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari, and sought the public's help in identifying them. The three were caught on a CCTV camera, the police said.

The two pictures showed the three men riding a motorcycle. The attackers had their faces covered.

The police released the pictures late night and asked the public to help them identify the attackers. "In connection with today's terror attack at Srinagar, police requests general public to identify the suspects for the purpose of the police investigation," a statement read.

The name of the person providing any clue or information regarding the suspects will be kept confidential, it said.

Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security officers were shot dead by terrorists outside the newspaper's office in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital today, police officials said. Fifty-three-year-old Bukhari, who had worked as the state correspondent for national daily 'The Hindu' for several years, was shot dead soon after he boarded his car from his office located at Press Enclave in the heart of the city centre -- Lal Chowk.

-- PTI