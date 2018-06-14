LIVE! Kejriwal writes to PM: Requesting you with folded hands to end strike

Write a comment

June 14, 2018

11:27 Hafiz Saeed's MML to contest Pak polls under banner of AAT: Hafiz Saeed-linked Milli Muslim League has decided to use the platform of a little known party to contest the upcoming general election, a day after Pakistan's poll panel rejected for a second time an application by the MML, an offshoot of the Mumbai attack mastermind's banned Jamat-ud-Dawah, to register it as a political party. Around 200 candidates backed by the MML will contest the July 25 election under the banner of the Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT), which is already registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Express Tribune reported. The decision was taken after the ECP again dismissed the MML's application for registration yesterday. -- PTI

11:14 Kejriwal writes to PM: Requesting you with folded hands to end strike: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi requesting him to end the the strike. "The Union government has all the powers over IAS officers. The gist of the letter says that Delhi is facing an unprecedented situation and the LG is refusing to intervene. He requests the PM with 'folded hands' to get IAS officers to end strike so work in Delhi can restart.



Vowing to continue the partys struggle till its demands are met, the sit-in protest at Raj Niwas by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues entered its fourth day today.





The letter says that the central govt can exercise control over the LG. "This is why people have now started saying that the Central govt and LG are behind the strike," the Delhi CM says in the letter.



He also listed out development projects that are allegedly stuck because of the 'strike.' "Only you or LG can end this strike," Kerjiwal wrote.



Extending their support to Kejriwal and company, hundreds of AAP workers and leaders marched to the L-Gs house and raised slogans against Anil Baijal LG sahab, Delhi Chhodo (LG, quit Delhi).





Several regional parties, including the Trinamool Congress backed the protest.





Appealing the Centre to resolve the crisis immediately, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, Elected Chief Minister must get due respect. May I appeal to the government of India and the LG to resolve the problem immediately so that people do not suffer.



Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary also called the situation in Delhi a governance failure.



Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha also joined the AAP workers during their protest on Tuesday. Had Atal Bihari Vajpayee been the PM, he would have ordered the Home Minister to open a dialogue with the elected CM, Sinha said.





The IAS officers working under the AAP government are on "strike" for over four months following the alleged assault on the chief secretary at the CM's residence in February. Kejriwal claimed that due to the strike critical public work was being affected. The IAS officers' association has maintained that no officer is on strike.





Image: Doctors check the health parameters of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who with his cabinet colleagues are on an indefinite fast at Raj Niwas.





10:32 Jobs in Maldives for Indians dry up : Downturn in ties with Maldives hits Indians' job opportunities. Advertisements from companies that are hiring say "Indians need not apply' as they would not be given permits to work there. Read the report Downturn in ties with Maldives hits Indians' job opportunities. Advertisements from companies that are hiring say "Indians need not apply' as they would not be given permits to work there. Read the report here

10:18 PM Modi congratulates Afghanistan over historic Test vs India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the people of Afghanistan as their national cricket team faces India in their historic first ever Test match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.





10:16 Married man scripts kidnapping plot to leave live-in partner : A man was arrested today for concocting the story of his abduction after his live-in partner put pressure on him to marry her, police said. The police have arrested Abhijeet Tiwari, a resident of Jhandapur village in Ghaziabad and a native of Allahabad, Superintendent of Police, City, Akash Tomar said. He had also demanded a "ransom" of Rs 20,000 from the woman, he said.





The man had introduced himself to the woman as a bank employee and had also asked her to marry him. She was unaware that Tiwari was married and had two children, the SP said.





The officer said around 15 days ago, he called her from Allahabad to Ghaziabad and during this period, they stayed at a rented accommodation in Jhandapur village as live-in partners, he said.





On Monday, the woman put pressure on Tiwari for marriage, and a day later, he made a call in a female's voice and demanded a "ransom" of Rs 20,000, the SP said. The woman informed the Link Road police station that Tiwari had been abducted.





09:54 Not going to take Afghanistan lightly: Rahane : Today is a big day for Afghanistan Cricket, as the national cricket team will play its inaugural cricket Test match against top-ranked India in Bengaluru - an event that has been 17 years in the making.





From being a part of the ICC World Cricket League Division Five in 2008 to achieving Full Member status in 2017, Afghanistan's cricket team has gone from strength to strength.





The war-torn country, which did not have a national team till as recently as 2001, is now preparing to step into the limelight of a five-day Test match for the first time.





Despite Afghanistan playing only their maiden Test match, stand-in Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane has said his side will not take the visitors lightly.





Afghanistan, who have fast established themselves as a force to reckon with in the shorter formats, will become the 12th side to feature in men's Test cricket after Ireland debuted against Pakistan last month.





Both Ireland and Afghanistan were granted Full Member and Test status last June.Speaking on the eve of their historic one-off Test match against Afghanistan, Rahane said that as a team, they would try to be ruthless, but could not take their opponents lightly even if it is the tourists' first game on the big stage.





"We are not going to take Afghanistan lightly. They have a decent team... bowlers [are good]. As a Test team, we cannot take anyone for granted because cricket is a funny game. We want to go out there and be ruthless," Rahane said.





"We are going to focus on our strengths, our positives. We are not thinking about Afghanistan as well: yes, we respect them as our opponent but it's important for us to go out there and give more than our 100 percent," he said.





Rahane was roped in as stand-in skipper in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a neck injury that he sustained during his campaign with the Rajasthan Royals at the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.





09:48 Nipah virus scare under control: Kerala Health Minister: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday said that the Nipah scare was under control and there were fewer chances of any new cases.





"No new case of Nipah has been registered in the last two to three days, so we can say that the spread of the virus is under control now. But we have to wait until July 30 as the last case occurred on May 31 and we have to take 42 days as incubation period, but this is just a safety method. I think no more cases will occur," she said.





The minister praised her department and even the opposition for the 'joint effort' in helping to curb the scare.





She said, "It is a combined work of everybody irrespective of whether someone belonged to the opposition or the ruling party. Each and everyone united to control the spread of the virus. I am proud of my department, doctors, nurses, Asha workers and my health secretary, they worked like a machine."





As many as 16 people lost their lives in Kerala due to the outbreak of the virus in May.





As a precautionary measure, colleges and other educational institutions in Kozhikode were asked to remain closed till June 12.





Furthermore, the state health department issued an advisory for people travelling to the state, urging them to be extra cautious while visiting Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts.





As per the World Health Organisation, Nipah virus, spread by fruit bats, causes communicable disease and is fatal for both animals and humans. The symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, drowsiness, respiratory illness, disorientation and mental confusion, and can progress to coma within 24-48 hours. -- ANI

09:41 India among over 90 nations without paid paternity leave for new dads: UNICEF: India is among almost 90 countries in the world without national policies in place that ensure new fathers get adequate paid time off with their newborn babies, according to a new UNICEF analysis.





Almost two-thirds of the world's children under one year old -- nearly 90 million -- live in countries where their fathers are not entitled by law to a single day of paid paternity leave, the UNICEF analysis said. India and Nigeria, which have high infant populations, are among the 92 countries do not have national policies in place that ensure new fathers get adequate paid time off with their newborn babies.





The UN agency noted that around the world, momentum for family-friendly policies was growing. It cited the example of India, where officials are proposing a Paternity Benefit Bill for consideration in the next session of Parliament which would allow fathers up to three months of paid paternity leave.





Noting that much work remains to be done, UNICEF said in eight countries across the world, including the United States which is home to nearly four million infants, there was no paid maternity or paternity leave policy. Other countries with high infant populations, including Brazil and Congo, all have national paid paternity leave policies, albeit offering relatively short-term entitlements. -- PTI





Representational image: Shah Rukh Khan with his son, AbRam.

09:19 Malegaon blast accused Purohit's letter reveals horror he faced after arrest: Lt Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in a 24-page letter alleged that he was tortured in the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

In the letter written to the National Human Rights Commission, which has come into the public eye for the first time, he said that he was beaten and threatened to confess to a crime he never committed.

He accused the ATS and army officers of torturing him in the letter and said that he was held in illegal detention.

He also named six officers for the torture in the letter. His claim was also investigated by the human rights panel.

On September 29, 2008, a blast at Malegaon killed six and injured 101 people.

In November 2008, the Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested 11 people in this connection.

However, in April 2011, the investigation was transferred to the NIA.

-- ANI

08:52 Nirav Modi travelled to US, UK and Hong Kong on revoked passport: Interpol: The Interpol has informed Indian investigation agencies that absconding diamond jeweller Nirav Modi travelled four times between three countries as recently as March on an Indian passport that was revoked by the ministry of external affairs on February 24.

In a June 5 letter to Indian agencies, Interpol said Nirav travelled between United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong on his Indian passport between March 15 and March 31. According to Interpol, he travelled four times on that passport on March 15, March 28, March 30 and March 31.

On February 24, the MEA revoked the passports of Nirav and his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi, promoter of Gitanjali Group, after they failed to respond to a February 16 notice issued by the ministry, asking them to show-cause why their passports should not be impounded or revoked.

This was after they came under the scanner of multiple investigation agencies following state-owned Punjab National Banks complaint against their companies, saying it had been cheated of an estimated Rs 13,500 crore through fraudulent issue of letters of undertaking and foreign letters of credit.

08:18 1 Army jawan, 2 terrorists killed in ongoing operation in J&K: Two terrorists and an army jawan were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district today, officials said. "Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Panar forest area of Bandipora district (in north Kashmir)," a defence spokesman said.

He added that a jawan also lost his life in the operation.

Further details are awaited, the spokesman said.

-- PTI

07:55 At Rahul's iftaar party, Pranab finds special place: Days after a row erupted over his address at the RSS headquarters, former president Pranab Mukherjee broke bread with Rahul Gandhi at an iftaar party hosted by the Congress chief.

Among the prominent personalities included Mukherjee's predecessor Pratibha Patil and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, besides former vice president Hamid Ansari besides a host of opposition leaders.

While top opposition leaders were conspicuous by their absence, middle-rung leaders of many parties were at the iftaar hosted at a local luxury hotel. No senior leader of Samajwadi Party attended it.

This is the first iftaar hosted by Gandhi as Congress president.

Among other leaders included CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, BSP's Satish Chandra Misra, TMC's Dinesh Trivedi and DMK's Kanimozhi.

Breakaway JD-U leader Sharad Yadav, JD-S leader Danish Ali, JMM's Hemant Soren, NCP's DP Tripathy, RJD's Manoj Jha, AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal, RLD's Mehrajuddin also attended the party.

"Good food, friendly faces and great conversation make for a memorable Iftar! We were honoured to have two former Presidents, Pranab Da and Smt Pratibha Patil ji join us, along with leaders from different political parties, the media, diplomats and many old and new friends," Gandhi said on Twitter after the iftaar.

Mukherjee was seen conversing with Gandhi and exchanging pleasantries with him and several other senior Congress leaders.

There was considerable disquiet in the Congress after Mukherjee accepted the invitation of the RSS to address its workers at its headquarters in Nagpur.

After much consternation, the party however, later complimented him for his speech for showing the mirror of truth that carried lessons on pluralism and secularism to the Sangh.

Gandhi came along with Mukherjee and while the former president left after sometime, the Congress chief offered to drop him back but Mukherjee politely refused.