LIVE! US gives nod to sale of 6 Apache attack helicopters to India

Write a comment

June 13, 2018

08:43 US gives nod to sale of 6 Apache attack helicopters to India: In a move that could be a big boost for India's defensive capabilities, the US State Department approved the sale of six Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters.

According to a news release from Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the sale of the attack helicopters - as requested by India - would help in strengthening US-Indian strategic relationship and to 'improve the security of an important partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in South Asia.'

While the release highlights that the proposed sale won't alter the basic military balance in South Asia, many feel the attack helicopters could enable Indian armed forces to tackle ground-armoured threats.

The Apache is manufactured by Boeing - a company that is now in partnership with TATA to manufacture the helicopters in India.

Apart from the attack helicopter, the US State Department also approved sale of four AN/APG-78 Fire Control Radars, 180 AGM-114L-3 Hellfire Longbow missiles, 90 AGM-114R-3 Hellfire II missiles, 200 Stinger Block I-92H missiles, Embedded GPS Inertial Navigation Systems, 30mm cannons, transponders, simulators, training equipment etc. The total cost of the deal is said to be around $930 million.

08:31 Jayanagar assembly election: Counting of votes begin: Counting of votes have begun for Jayanagar assembly constituency in Karnataka where election was held on June 11. The assembly elections were held across Karnataka on May 12, but polls in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat.

An estimated 55 per cent polling was recorded in the constituency on June 11.

BJP's B N Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, nineteen candidates were in the fray.

Ahead of polls, Janata Dal-Secular had on June 5 pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended the party's support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress.

Police have made elaborate security arrangement in and around the counting centre.

-- PTI

08:12 JUST IN: 17 dead, more than 35 injured after a private bus hit a divider and overturned near Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.

07:50 Officer among 4 BSF personnel killed in Pak Rangers firing along IB in Samba: Four Border Security Force personnel, including an officer, were killed and three others injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior BSF officer said today. "Pakistan Rangers initiated cross border firing along IB in Ramgarh sector last night. We have lost four of our personnel, including an assistant commandant rank officer, while other 3 of our personnel suffered injuries," said IG, BSF (Jammu Frontier) Ram Awtar.

He said Pakistan Rangers and the BSF had recently agreed to ensure ceasefire along the IB but the former violated it by initiating cross-border firing.

In a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid expressed his condolence over the incident.

"In Ramgarh Jammu sector of IB , 4 BSF personnel were martyred including one Asstt Commandant & 5 injured due to firing from across. Our heart goes to those who lost their dear ones," he said.

The firing from across the border in Chamliyal post area of Ramgarh sector started around 10.30 pm yesterday and continued till 4.30 am, a police official said, requesting anonymity.

He said it was not immediately clear whether the BSF personnel were killed last night or in the wee hours today.

The BSF troops also fired in retaliation, the official said.

This is the second major ceasefire violation along the IB this month and came despite Director General Military Operations of the two countries agreeing, on May 29, to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit" and a sector commander-level (BSF DIG-Rangers Brigadier) meeting on June 4 to ensure peace by "holding fire" along the IB.

-- PTI