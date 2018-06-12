LIVE! Many will think this is from a science fiction movie, Kim tells Trump

Write a comment

June 12, 2018

09:23 JUST IN: According to Korean media, the "working lunch' between Trump and Kim has begun.

09:17 Rahul in Maharashtra; to appear in court today: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in the adjoining Thane district today in connection with a defamation case filed against him by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker.

Gandhi arrived in Mumbai this morning on a two-day visit to Maharashtra.

He will appear before the court at Bhiwandi in Thane at 11 am today, a Congress leader earlier said.

The court had on May 2 asked Gandhi to appear before it today to record his plea in the defamation case filed by RSS worker Rajesh Kunte in 2014.

Kunte had filed the case after watching Rahul Gandhi's speech at an election rally in which he had claimed that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

-- PTI

09:00 Beef short rib, sweet and sour crispy pork: What's on the menu for Trump-Kim lunch: So The Guardian has got its hands on the menu for lunch between Trump and Kim Jong-un.

Here's what they will be eating:

Starters

Traditional prawn cocktail served with avocado salad

Green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing & fresh octopus

Oiseon Korean stuffed cucumber

Main course

Beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steam broccolini, red wine sauce on the side

Combination of sweet & sour crispy pork and Yangzhou Fried Rice with homemade XO chili sauce

Daegu jorim Soy Braised cod fish with Radish, Asian Vegetables

Desserts

Dark chocolate tartlet ganache

Haagendazs vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis

08:47 Many will think this is from a science fiction movie, Kim tells Trump: This is perhaps the best quote from the historic meet.

Aaccording to pool reporters, as they walked away together after shaking hands, Kim said to Trump: "Many people in the world will think of this as a form of fantasy from a science fiction movie."

Kim is currently meeting with President Trump and his top advisers. At the start of the talks, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledged it wouldn't be a smooth road ahead.

"Of course there are challenges ahead, but I am ("ready" or "willing", unclear) to do this," Kim told the top US leadership. This is perhaps the best quote from the historic meet.

08:33 The Korean Peninsula: Three Dangerous Scenarios: This perspective summarises detailed analytical work on the implications of a large, survivable North Korean nuclear force; the challenges of North Korean artillery that can threaten Seoul from the Kaesong Heights; and the issues attendant to a potential mission to secure loose nuclear weapons after a North Korean collapse.



This perspective summarises detailed analytical work on the implications of a large, survivable North Korean nuclear force; the challenges of North Korean artillery that can threaten Seoul from the Kaesong Heights; and the issues attendant to a potential mission to secure loose nuclear weapons after a North Korean collapse.

Read the full analysis HERE Our most important finding is that the United States must develop and work with regional allies to shape a wider range of potential diplomatic and military options to deal with North Korea. This conclusion creates particular implications for the Army, as the core missions involved -- including deterring a major war, conducting intensive operations short of major war, and securing weapons of mass destruction in the event of instability -- will place massive, perhaps unsustainable, demands on Army capacity and specific high-demand, low-density capabilities.

08:03 South Korean president says last night was a sleepless one: CNN reports: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said it was "a sleepless night" for him ahead of meeting between US President Trump and Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting, Moon said he hoped the summit would be a success so a "new chapter" could open.

"The NK-US summit has just begun and I believed all Koreans have their eyes fixed on Singapore," he said.

Moon is seen by many as the architect of the breakthrough in diplomacy with North Korea. Elected in 2016, he has long been an advocate of peaceful relations with Pyongyang.

07:46 We will be successful: Trump to Kim after first talks: US President Trump and Kim Jon-un have begun their second series of talks after their personal one-on-one meeting concluded early morning.

Trump, sitting alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser John Bolton, White House chief of staff John Kelly and an interpreter told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he believes "we will be successful."

"We will be successful," Trump told Kim, sitting directly across from him. "And I look forward to working on it with you. It will be done."

Kim also offered brief remarks through an interpreter.

The North Korean leader did not answer when asked whether he would give up his nuclear weapons.

However, US President Trump predicted he would work with Kim to resolve differences over North Korea's nuclear program.

"Working together well get it taken care of," Trump said at the start of an expanded meeting. He said the two leaders "will solve a big problem, a big dilemma."

07:28 J&K: Terrorists attack court complex, kill 2 policemen: Two police personnel were killed and three others injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The police revealed that an exchange of fire took place after terrorists attacked a police guard post at a court complex, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway. In a separate incident, terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force party with grenades at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway. In a separate incident, terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force party with grenades at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag.

Four CRPF men were reportedly injured in the attack, and were rushed to the hospital.

07:21 Trump's top economic advisor suffers heart attack, hospitalised: Larry Kudlow, top economic adviser to US President Donald Trump, has suffered a heart attack and has been admitted to a military hospital in Washington, DC, reports Lalit K Jha for PTI.

"Our great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump tweeted.

Trump is in Singapore for a meeting with North Korean leader Chairman Kim Jong Un. The tweet came as he landed at the venue of the meeting.

Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, White House, has been leading the Trump administration's efforts in shaping the country's economic policies and trade talks with other countries. Larry Kudlow, top economic adviser to US President Donald Trump, has suffered a heart attack and has been admitted to a military hospital in Washington, DC, reports Lalit K Jha for PTI.

07:17 Run N Korea deal past US congress, Democrats tell Trump: Six top US lawmakers from the opposition Democratic party have demanded that any potential deal with North Korea be subject to Congressional oversight.

"Regardless of what happens in the hours ahead, the administration must consult with Congress on North Korea. Any potential deal must be subject to Congressional oversight," the Democratic leadership in the US House of Representative said in a joint statement.

The Congress, they said, had insisted on robust monitoring under the Iranian nuclear deal and should demand nothing less with regard to North Korea. The Democratic Obama administration then had bypassed the Congress.

According to the Democratic lawmakers, the US-North Korea summit is a historic opportunity to build a more secure, stable Korean peninsula and to reassert American leadership in Asia.

"We all want to see diplomacy succeed with North Korea -- indeed, diplomatic engagement is the only way to deal with this crisis," they said.

"Support from our partners and an international consensus will be essential to a successful outcome to high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang," the lawmakers said.

A deal that preserves the status quo in terms of North Korea's nuclear capability while trading away US ability to counter their nuclear aggression and proliferation and allow them global market access by removing sanctions is unacceptable, they warned.

The lawmakers said that the tough negotiation necessary to achieve an agreement that leads to lasting peace will require the support of allies.

They also expressed deep concern over the administration's sidelining of diplomacy and undermining of American leadership on the global stage.

"We have no confirmed Ambassador to South Korea, no Assistant Secretary for Asia, and no senior official focused on North Korea. The administration has sought deep cuts to our international affairs budget and senior State Department officials have fled to the exits," they said.

"We have no confirmed Ambassador to South Korea, no Assistant Secretary for Asia, and no senior official focused on North Korea. The administration has sought deep cuts to our international affairs budget and senior State Department officials have fled to the exits," they said.

"Most recently, with his behaviour at the G-7 summit, the President alienated our closest friends at a time when the United States should be affirming the western alliance as the cornerstone of global security," the Democratic leadership in the House said.

06:43 What's next for the two leaders at the meet: US President Trump and Kim Jong-un have headed in for their first face-to-face talks, joined only by two translators.

They'll meet one-on-one for just under an hour, before expanded talks begin.

On the agenda are North Korea's nuclear capabilities. Trump is hoping he can convince Kim to give up his weapons.

It is the meeting which the Trump has teased could happen for years. In May 2016, during his campaign, Trump said he would be willing to sit down with Kim.

"I would speak to him, I would have no problem speaking to him," Trump said at the time.

06:40 Confident talks will be a success: Trump: US President Donald Trump speaks to the media and says he is confident the talks will be a "tremendous success" and that "we will have a tremendous relationship, I have no doubt".

06:38 Trump and Kim shake hands in Singapore: It's history!

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un have met at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore, the first meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader. They shook hands on the steps of the hotel before cameras.

Trump and Kim will first have a one-on-one talk, before they are joined by advisors for talks later this morning.

It is a stunning development for the two nations, who regularly traded threats and insults throughout 2017.

On the agenda is North Korea's nuclear capabilities, which Trump is hoping to convince them to abandon in exchange for economic assistance.

06:30 Trump-Kim arrive at Capella Hotel in Singapore for historic meet: United States President Donald Trump plans to shake hands and have lunch with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, kicking off a historic summit on Tuesday between two adversaries that only last year had seemed at the brink of nuclear war.

Their meeting at a luxury hotel in Singapore, scheduled for 9 am local time -- 6.30 am IST -- will mark the first face-to-face encounter between a US president and a leader of North Korea. Its outcome could prove pivotal in determining whether the two nations pursue a lasting peace or a fresh military conflict.

On the summit's eve, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo drew a firm line, saying the US plans to keep sanctions in place until North Korea eliminates its nuclear weapons capability. Complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation, he told reporters, "is the only outcome that the United States will accept."

Trump and Kim will first pose for a handshake, followed by a private one-on-one meeting, the White House said Monday. They'll be joined later by their staffs for an expanded meeting and a working lunch. Trump will hold a press conference and leave Singapore later on Tuesday, the White House said, noting that negotiations "have moved more quickly than expected." Trump had previously said the talks might extend beyond the first day.

Trump, a former real-estate developer, has approached his meeting with Kim like a business negotiation -- with flattery, flashy promises and flexible terms juxtaposed with constant threats to walk away from the table. He said last week that he expects to know "within the first minute" of their meeting if Kim is serious about giving up his weapons.