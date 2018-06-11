LIVE! Assam lynching: 19 arrests, search operation continue

Write a comment

June 11, 2018

15:02 Assam lynching: 19 arrests, search operation continue: With three more arrests, the police have so far taken 19 persons in custody in connection with the lynching of two men in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, a police spokesman said today.





Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwala is monitoring the situation on the spot and also search operations by security forces, he said.





Besides the 19 in custody, 13 other persons have been arrested for posting hate messages and objectionable posts on social media in different districts of the state.





While two persons have been arrested in Bishwanath Chariali, three each have been arersted in Nagaon and Sonitpur districts, two in Darrang and one each in Dibrugarh, Kamrup (Metro), Dibrugarh, he said.





The DGP has appealed to the people not to get swayed by rumours on social media and immediately inform police if they come across such posts.





Two friends - Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath - had gone to the picnic spot of Kangthilangso in Karbi Anglong on Friday and while returning, their vehicle was stopped at Panjuri in the night by a group of villagers who pulled them out and lynched them on the suspicion of being child lifters.





Both Das and Nath, according to a video circulated on social media, pleaded that they were not child lifters, but were Assamese visiting Karbi Anglong district. -- PTI





Image: Youths during a protest rally against unidentified people responsible for lynching two men in Central Assams Karbi Anglong district on suspicion of being 'child lifters', in Guwahati on Sunday, June 10. -- PTI Photo

14:54 Amul's tribute to celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain who committed suicide on Friday. Amul's tribute to celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain who committed suicide on Friday.

14:46 Atal stable: Update: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition is stable and a team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS are conducting tests: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Update: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition is stable and a team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS are conducting tests: All India Institute of Medical Sciences

14:44 Loan waiver for 15 industrialists, not farmers: Rahul: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that his government has ignored the interests of farmers but has helped a small group of industrialists by waiving loans amounting to nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Addressing workers of the party's OBC department in New Delhi, he said people who work hard behind the scene are "never benefited" and the fruits of their toil are enjoyed by others.





"People with skills are not rewarded in India ... farmers work hard but you don't see them in the office of Modi ji," he said. Rahul claimed that the non-performing assets of banks have gone up to Rs 1,000 crore.





"Rs 2.5 lakh crore were given to 15 industrialists. But the farmer got nothing...the loan waiver was for 15 people but not for the farmer who continues to commit suicide... his children keep crying," Gandhi said.





13:39 Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospitalised : Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, reports PTI. He has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.





Vajpayee is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently director at AIIMS. Dr Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades.





Vajpayee, 93, was the first head of government from outside the Congress party to serve a full five-year term, as a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. A Padma Vibhushan awardee, he is also a recipient of India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, which was conferred on him in 2015.





13:31 Tonys 2018: Robert De Niro swears at Trump: Robert De Niro received a standing ovation at this year's Tony Awards for cursing US President Donald Trump on stage but the audience at home was unable to hear the expletive from the veteran actor as the CBS network beeped it out.





According to the channel, the 74-year-old actor, who took to the stage to introduce Bruce Springsteen's performance at Radio City Music Hall, went off script in his remarks. The masses could not hear De Niro shouting "F** Trump" as the CBS Program Practices executive monitoring the show used the discretion to push a delete button to drop audio entirely from the telecast, Variety reported.





The network also issued a statement acknowledging beeping out the Oscar-winning actor's remarks that read: "Mr De Niro's comments were unscripted and unexpected. The offensive language was deleted from the broadcast."





De Niro introduced Springsteen praised Springsteen's Broadway show and said, "Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else and even more important in these perilous times, you rock the vote always fighting for truth, transparency, and integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now."





Springsteen, who was honoured with a special award for his blockbuster solo show 'Springsteen on Broadway' at the 2018 Tonys, made a rare live television appearance and performed the piano solo of "My Hometown". -- PTI





Image: A file pic of Robert de Niro with Anupam Kher.

13:02 Not going to bend, says Dr Kafeel Khan after attack on brother: A day after his brother was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants, Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the BRD Medical Hospital case involving the death of 63 children, today said he was not going to bend.





His brother, Kashif Jameel, was operated on successfully and the bullets removed, Khan said.





"Allah rahem kare. M not going to bend," Khan, who was jailed last September and was released on bail in April this year, said on Twitter.





"Firstly, I would like to thank all of you, as the bullets have been removed from my brother Kashif's body, and the operation has been successful. He is currently in ICU. Three bullets were shot at him in order to kill him. Who has fired, we do not know. But it was 500 metres from Gorakhnath Temple, where the UP Chief Minister was staying," he said.





He added that two boys came on a scooty, fired at his brother and fled. "This is the state of law and order," Khan said, blaming the police for the delay in treatment.





Jameel, 34, was shot at allegedly by unidentified bike-borne assailants around 11 pm yesterday at the Humayunpur north area near the JP hospital.





He was rushed to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be stable, the police said. Jameel sustained injuries on his right upper arm, neck and chin, Kotwali police station inspector Ghanshyam Tiwari said.





In September 2017, UP Police arrested Khan, who was the nodal officer of the 100-bed AES ward at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and was removed following the deaths of 30 children on August 10 and August 11.





12:31 Tyres of Indian economy punctured: Chidambaram: Former finance minister P Chidambaram today said that the state of the economy was bad due to the wrong policies of the NDA government and tyres of three of the four wheels on which the economy rides were punctured.





Addressing a press conference in New Delhi today, he said a flawed road to GST continues to haunt trade and business, and the adverse effect of demonetisation have been established 'beyond doubt'.





Chidambaram alleged that there was distress in various sections of society, including farmers, who were not getting remunerative prices of their produce, and the youth due to joblessness.





"The tyres of three of the four wheels on which the economy rides are punctured. Firstly exports: the growth rate in the last four years have been negative. Secondly, private investment: it is in the doldrums, if not dead. Gross fixed capital formation is stuck at 28.5 per cent for three years. Thirdly, private consumption: it was limping until a few months ago, there is a mild up-pick, and we keep our fingers crossed".





"The only tyre that seems to be inflated is government expenditure, but here too the government's options are getting limited because of the pressure on the current account deficit and the fiscal deficit," he said.





12:22 What Arjun Kapoor told Janhvi ahead of trailer release: Actor Arjun Kapoor has penned an emotional note for his step-sister Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the trailer launch of her maiden film "Dhadak" on Monday.





"Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever Janhvi Kapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in Mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry," Arjun tweeted on Sunday night.





"I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path and instinct. It's not gonna be easy, but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue," he added.





Arjun said that director Shashank Khaitan has presented Janhvi and Ishaan Khatter as the "modern Romeo and Juliet" in 'Dhadak'.Arjun is step-brother of Janhvi and her sister Khushi, daughters of his father Boney Kapoor with late actress Sridevi. -- ANI





Image: Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak

12:09 Gorakhpur hero Dr Kafeel Khan's brother shot at : Brother of suspended pediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan, was shot at by unidentified miscreants near JP Hospital in Gorakhnath area in Gorakhpur on late Sunday night.





Kafeel's brother, Kashif Jameel has suffered bullet injuries on his arm, neck and chin. He is currently being treated in a local hospital.





"He is recovering now. A case has not been registered yet as police are waiting for his health to improve so he can tell what actually happened," Kafeel told ANI.





"He was shot just 500 meters away from Chief Minister's residence, last night," he added.





Meanwhile, Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur said, "He is recovering right now and we are waiting for a written complaint from the family".





Kafeel was suspended and arrested after the deaths of over 30 kids in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College/Hospital, allegedly due to oxygen shortage. -- ANI





Image: Dr Kafeel Khan (File pic)

12:07 Stone-pelters should be shot dead: BJP MP : Lieutenant General (Retd.) and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr DP Vats on Monday said that the stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir should be shot dead.





Dr Vats said on Saturday, "I read about the withdrawal of cases against stone-pelters but I think those pelting stones should be shot dead.





"On June 7, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the state announced that all stone-pelting cases against children in Jammu and Kashmir will be withdrawn.





Speaking at the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Conclave in Srinagar, Rajnath said, "When I was in Delhi, I met Afshan Ashiq (Kashmiri Footballer) and she told me that she had been a part of stone pelting incidents earlier, but ever since she got into sports, her life was turned around. Sports can bring a change in your lives. Children can be misguided easily but we know the truth that is why we have withdrawn all stone-pelting cases against them."





On a related note, the Jammu and Kashmir government had approved the withdrawal of cases against the first offenders of stone pelting in February this year.





State agricultural minister Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, while replying on behalf of Minister for Home informed: "that the government has approved the withdrawal of cases registered against first-time offenders during the period 2008-2017, on the basis of recommendations of the committee constituted by the government".





11:18 Nawazuddin's brother booked for objectionable FB post, 'hurting' religious sentiments: The brother of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin was booked for allegedly posting an objectionable picture on a social media site and hurting religious sentiments, police said in Muzaffarnagar today.

A case has been registered against Ayazuddin in Budhan town last evening on the complaint of a Hindu activist for allegedly posting an objectionable picture on the social media site Facebook, Budhana Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said, adding investigations are on.

According to the complaint lodged by the Hindu Yuva Vahini activist Bharat Kumar, Ayazuddin has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by uploading an "objectionable" photo in his Facebook post. Meanwhile, the Hindu Vahini activists also staged a protest in Budhana, demanding strict action against the accused.

10:53 Voting underway in Karnataka's Jayanagar assembly bypoll: About 10 per cent polling was recorded in Jayangar assembly segment till 9 am, poll officials said. The Karnataka assembly election was held on May 12 but in Jayanagar the poll was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat.

The BJP has named B N Prahlad, brother of Vijaykumar, as its candidate.

The Congress has fielded senior party leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy as its candidate.

Just days ahead of polls, the Janata Dal-Secular had on June 5 pulled out its candidate and extended the party's support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress.

JD-S supremo H D Deve Gowda had announced that his party candidate Kalegowda was "retiring" from the contest, and they would support Congress's Sowmya Reddy.

Both the Congress and JD-S had fielded candidates against each other, despite being coalition partners, in the recent election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat in the city.

Congress candidate Munirathna had won the seat, relegating the JD-S candidate to a distant third.

-- PTI

10:27 Twitter releases emoji to mark historic meet between Trump and Kim: Twitter has released various hashtags for the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

The two leaders are set to meet on Tuesday at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island.

Since the emoji looked like 'praying hands' and a 'hi5' both, many users were left dazed and confused. Some of them even accused Twitter of spreading a propaganda.

The meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is being considered as a major step towards the denuclearisation of the so-called "nuke-bound" nation, North Korea.

Trump is expected to stay at the Shangri-La during his visit to Singapore.

10:14 JUST IN: Two youth arrested while they were escaping to Shopian after snatching weapons from security personnel at a shrine at Shahdara Sharif in Rajouri last night. One INSAS rifle recovered from them.

09:54 Brother of doctor jailed over children's deaths in UP's Gorakhpur shot at: The brother of Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the BRD Medical College case involving the death of 63 children, was shot at allegedly by some unidentified bike-borne miscreants tonight. Kashif Jameel, 34, was rushed to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

Around 11 pm, in the Humayunpur north area near the JP hospital, some bike-borne miscreants shot at Kashif Jameel. He sustained injuries on his right upper arm, neck and chin," Kotwali police station Inspector Ghanshyam Tiwari said.

"He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. No complaint has been given so far," the officer said.

-- PTI

09:32 Akhilesh ready to sacrifice few seats in 2019 to continue BSP alliance: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that his party is ready to sacrifice a few seats to defeat the BJP in 2019 general elections and form a grand alliance.

Addressing a rally on Sunday, Akhilesh said, We are committed to the alliance with the BSP and will continue working with them, even if we have to sacrifice 2-4 seats, we are not going to stop. We will bring the BJP down.

Joint opposition candidates had emerged victorious in the recent Lok Sabha by-elections in Kairana, Gorakhpur and Phulpur. However, there have been questions about the sustainability of the grand alliance.

Akhilesh said the main motive is to defeat the BJP and parties will form an alliance to achieve that. They're wondering how we will stay in this alliance, but we will work together and together we will defeat them, he added.

The SP chief had earlier suggested that a joint candidate must be put against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi in 2019. The Congress, however, remained non-committal to the idea and said it is "too early" and it was up to political parties to decide.

09:09 'Cheapest phone Freedom 251' maker arrested for extorting money to settle gang rape case: Three persons, including Mohit Goel, a partner of Noida-based company Ringing Bells, which had announced Freedom 251 smartphones at a price of Rs 251, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman to "settle a gang rape case", police said.

On March 6, a case was lodged in Alwar district of Rajasthan on the basis of a complaint from a woman, wherein she had alleged that she was raped by five businessmen.

The woman had alleged that she was called to attend an event at a hotel, where she was raped by the five. The police had subsequently arrested all the five accused.

"The police have arrested three members of a gang, who were trying to extort money to settle a rape case registered by one of them against the brother of the complainant and others in Rajasthan," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Aslam Khan said.

She added that the names of the other arrested persons, apart from Goel, would be revealed after the role of each one of them was ascertained.

A complaint was received at the Netaji Subhash Place police station against a gang for allegedly extorting money. The gang had allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from the businessman for settling the case.

On Sunday, the "rape victim", along with others, arrived at the businessman's office to take the money. They were nabbed from the spot.

08:22 Singapore: Security tight ahead of Trump-Kim summit: Security has been further tightened in Singapore following the arrival of United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to participate in the 'historic summit' on June 12.

As reported by the Yonhap News agency, Singapore is witnessing stronger police presence, stringent security checks, and roadblocks are around the area where the two leaders are expected to meet. This area has been designated by Singaporean authorities as 'special event areas'.

The area includes the summit venue, Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island and the places around Shangri-La Hotel and the St Regis Hotel where Trump and Kim are expected to stay, respectively.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump's Air Force One landed at Paya Lebar Air Base in the central east of Singapore after undertaking a 17-hour long flight from Quebec Canada where he attended the G7 summit.

Later, Kim's plane landed at Changi airport.

Apart from the presence of the two global leaders in Singapore, the reason behind putting a heightened security in place is also that Kim faces a massive amount of global criticism due to his high-handed regime and records of human rights abuse.

The summit, which was on a brink of being canceled multiple times, may bring a certain amount of diplomatic and political benefits for both leaders. Trump, who is going to face the elections in 2020, will be able to tout this summit as a big victory under his presidency.

On the other side, for Kim sharing a common platform with the US president is itself a landmark as previously the US leaders have avoided doing so.

-- ANI