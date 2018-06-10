LIVE! UP: 4 infants put on one oxygen cylinder, 3 dead

Write a comment

June 10, 2018

11:57 UP: 4 infants put on one oxygen cylinder, 3 dead: In a sheer case of medical apathy, three out of four infants died after being put on one oxygen cylinder in Lucknow's King George Medical University.

The family of the infants alleged that they died due to hospital's negligence.

However, the hospital authorities denied the allegation saying that only one infant died after suffering cardiac arrest.

"Only one infant died after suffering cardiac arrest rest are under observation. All the remaining three infants have been admitted to Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)," Dr Sudhir Singh, Media co-ordinator of the hospital told ANI. -- ANI



11:02 Cash with public more than pre-DeMo levels, RBI fears hoarding: Currency with the public has reached a record high level of over Rs 18.5 lakh crore, more than double from a low of about Rs 7.8 lakh crore it had hit post-demonetisation decision in late 2016, as per Reserve Bank of India data. At the same time, the total currency put in circulation by the Reserve Bank has also more than doubled to over Rs 19.3 lakh crore -- from a low of about Rs 8.9 lakh crore post-demonetisation. Currency with the public is arrived at after deducting cash with banks from total currency in circulation. This high level of currency available with the public is in sharp contrast to the reported cash crunch in various parts of the country a few months ago. There has been a fear that hoarding or accumulation of large amounts of cash for various reasons could have triggered an artificial currency crunch. The figures for both 'currency with the public' and 'currency in circulation' have also exceeded the levels seen before the government's demonetisation decision on November 8, 2016, that saw nearly 86 per cent of the currency in circulation at that time being invalidated overnight by scrapping the then Rs 500/1,000 banknotes. The public was given time to deposit the invalidated notes in banks, which saw nearly 99 per cent of banned notes coming back into the system. As per the RBI's latest disclosure in this regard, people had returned Rs 15.28 lakh crore as on June 30, 2017, of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore banned currency, or 98.96 per cent, of the scrapped notes to the banking system. Since then, the RBI has introduced new denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 200, among others, besides a new Rs 500 note. After the recent cash crunch, the government had announced that printing of Rs 500 notes would be stepped up. While the RBI is yet to announce its final word on processing and verification of all the returned notes, the latest 'money supply' data from the central bank puts the "currency with the public" at over Rs 18.5 lakh crore as on May 25, 2018 -- up more than 31 per cent from year-ago level. This is an over two-fold jump from Rs 7.8 lakh crore as on December 9, 2016 -- the lowest level it had seen after the announcement of the demonetisation decision as people rushed to deposit the scrapped notes with banks and the RBI. Prior to demonetisation, the currency with the public stood at about Rs 17 lakh crore. In terms of 'currency in circulation', the RBI puts the latest figure at over Rs 19.3 lakh crore as on June 1, 2018 -- again a jump of about 30 per cent from the year-ago level, according to the 'reserve money' data released by the central bank. This also marks an over two-fold rise from a low of Rs 8.9 lakh crore as on January 6, 2017 -- the lowest level it saw post-demonetisation. The current level of currency in circulation is also above the pre-demonetisation figure of Rs 17.9 lakh crore as on November 5, 2016. The RBI publishes the figures for currency in circulation on a weekly basis, while the currency with the public comes out every fortnight. An analysis of historic data shows that the currency with the public stood at about Rs 13 lakh crore before the Modi government took charge in May 2014. -- PTI

10:29 UPDATE: Total five terrorists killed till now as the army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara. Operation is still on.

10:12 United oppn should decide on PM candidate after 2019 polls: JD-S: A decision on the issue of prime ministership should taken by a united opposition after the Lok Sabha polls next year, Janata Dal-Secular secretary general Danish Ali said as he made a fervent appeal to all like-minded parties to come together and defeat the Bharatiya Janaat Party. At a press conference in New Delhi, he cited three previous instances when the prime ministers were chosen post elections. "We have in the past experienced that V P Singh emerged as the prime ministerial candidate only after the elections. In 1996, after the Lok Sabha elections, the United Front was formed and H D Deve Gowda became the prime minister. Similarly, Manmohan Singh was chosen the prime minister during UPA 1 after the elections," he said. Ali said in a multi-party democracy, the issue of leadership comes after general elections. "We have to decide by consensus who should be the prime minister," he said. Expressing confidence that opposition parties will come together, Ali, who was a key player in the formation of the JDS-Congress government in Karnataka, said they have realised a multi-cornered contest will not help their cause. He also said that there cannot be an alternative to the BJP without the Congress being part of a formation of opposition parties. When his attention was drawn to states where the opposition parties were pitted against each other, he said the "parties can contest each other in those states where there is no threat from the BJP". -- PTI

Image: Opposition leaders at H D Kumaraswamy's swearing in as Karnataka chief minister, May 23, 2018. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

10:07 At SCO summit, PM coins new acronym 'SECURE' : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that connectivity with the neighbourhood and in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation region is India's priority as he stressed that his country was committed to extend full cooperation to a successful outcome of the summit. Speaking at the restricted session of the SCO Summit, Prime Minister Modi also floated the concept of SECURE: 'S' for security for citizens, 'E' for economic development, 'C' for connectivity in the region, 'U' for unity, 'R' for respect of sovereignty and integrity, and 'E for environment protection. "We have again reached a stage where physical and digital connectivity is changing the definition of geography. Therefore, connectivity with our neighbourhood and in the SCO region is our priority," Modi said. Noting that only 6 per cent of foreign tourists in India are from SCO countries, the prime minister said this can easily be doubled. "Increasing awareness of our shared cultures can help boost this number.We will organise a SCO food festival and a Buddhist festival in India," he said. Citing Afghanistan as an "unfortunate example" of effect of terrorism, Modi said he hoped the brave steps towards peace taken by President Ashraf Ghani will be respected by all in the region, apparently referring to a cease-fire announced by the Afghan leader for the Eid festival. The SCO currently has eight member countries which represents around 42 per cent of the world's population and 20 per cent of the global GDP.

09:27 Govt creating unsettling atmosphere over reservations: Prakash Ambedkar: Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar has accused the government of creating an "unsettling" atmosphere in the country on the issue of reservations and urged the Dalits not to respond to "provocations". He was speaking at a congregation of organisations of nomadic tribes from Maharashtra in Pune. It was Ambedkar's first public appearance since his name allegedly cropped up in one of the documents reportedly seized by the Pune police from five persons in connection with the Elgar Parishad organised in Pune on December 31 last year. According to the police, the five persons have "close Maoist links". Ambedkar refused to speak on the issue, saying he would put forward his views on it at a press conference in Mumbai on June 13. "In Madhya Pradesh, people from the RSS, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are performing yagna and also agitating, seeking to put an end to reservations. "A move is being made against reservations by pitting the anti-reservation lobby against the pro-reservation one," he said. Ambedkar claimed that Muslims were "initially incited", but when they stopped reacting, these people started targeting those who were "pro-reservation". "I fear this will lead to riots between these two groups (pro-reservation and anti-reservation). But the government wants riots to take place on the issue of reservations and this is its agenda. So, I appeal to the people not to react to the provocations," he said. Ambedkar said by pitting the groups against each other, the government was creating an "unsettling" atmosphere in the country. He further alleged that the government wanted the system to "fail" so that it could impose Emergency. The government, Ambedkar alleged, would then use the imposition of Emergency to ensure that no elections were held. "We will give them a befitting reply by confronting them in the elections and conquering power," he added. -- PTI

08:57 3 terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Keran sector: Three terrorists were killed after an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

The incident comes four days after three terrorists were killed in Macchil sector of Kupwara.

The infiltrators were eliminated after the army noticed suspicious movement in along the Line of Control.