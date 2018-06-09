LIVE! PM Modi arrives in Qingdao to attend SCO summit

Write a comment

June 09, 2018

14:06 Depressed over low score in Class 10, Nashik girl kills self: Apparently not satisfied with her Class X marks, a 16-year-old city girl allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nashik. Sakshi Eknath Bendkule, a resident of Panchavati, hanged herself in her house yesterday afternoon, hours after the declaration of the results of the Class X exams of the Maharashtra Board, a police official said. Bendkule, student of a local school, had cleared the SSC (Class 10) exams by obtaining 56 per cent marks, well below 80 per cent she was expecting, he said.

Soon after she came to know her marks, the teenager went to one of the rooms of her house and hanged herself, the official said. She was rushed to the Nashik Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said. The girl's family is in a state of shock.

Her father Eknath Bendkule said the family members were satisfied with Sakshi Bendkule's result and they had even congratulated her for clearing the exams held in March. Sakshi Bendkule's marks were below her expectations and this may have led her to take the extreme step, he said. -- PTI

14:05 Congress leader L P Shahi dies, Rahul tweets condolence: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister L P Shahi died early today at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

He was 98. Shahi, who hailed from Bihar, was a freedom fighter and a former CWC member. He was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1980 and became an MP from Muzaffarpur in Bihar in 1984. Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the death of Shahi and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family. "The loss of Shri L P Shahi, freedom fighter, former Union Minister and CWC Member will be felt by all of us in the Congress Party. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted. He also condoled the death of another Congress leader, Shantaram Naik, from heart attack in Goa at the age of 72. "I'm sorry to hear about the passing away of Shri Shantaram Naik, former Goa Congress Chief, MP and senior Congress leader, who played an important role in the battle for Goa's statehood. My condolences to his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace," he said on Twitter. -- PTI

13:43 Boating on Mumbai roads : People use a rubber dinghy to ferry themselves across a waterlogged road at Hindamata in Mumbai's Parel area. Photograph: Sahil Salvi People use a rubber dinghy to ferry themselves across a waterlogged road at Hindamata in Mumbai's Parel area. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

13:26 PM Modi arrives in Qingdao to attend SCO summit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China's Qingdao to attend the two-day long 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit meeting.

Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit, where they will take stock of the implementation of decisions taken at the informal summit just over a month ago in Wuhan.

In his address at the SCO summit, the PM is likely to articulate India's position on dealing with major challenges facing the world including ways to tackle terrorism, and boosting trade and investment in the region.

The summit in the eastern Chinese port city is taking place under the shadow of Washington's pull out from the Iran nuclear deal, its sanctions regime against Russia, and frictions with China over the trade tariffs.

This will be India's first participation in the summit as a full-time member of the organisation.

India, along with Pakistan, became the full-time member during Astana summit in June 2017.

12:48 Vehicles wade through waterlogged road at Mahim. Photograph: ANI Vehicles wade through waterlogged road at Mahim. Photograph: ANI

12:41 Heavy rain strikes Mumbai; waterlogging in Mahim, Worli, Hindmata: As predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai received a fresh round of rainfall today.

Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of city particularly in Mahim, Worli and Hindmata.

Local trains are also running late.

"The trains on Central Railways suburban are running with delay of 10-12 minutes. There is no cancellation at present," news agency ANI reported quoting CPRO of Central Railways.

However, Western Railway said despite the rains, train services are running smoothly.

According to NDTV, over 32 flights were delayed and three cancelled due to weather conditions.

In a statement, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai said, "As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from 8th June with further increase on 9th June, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for the weather."

Fishermen have also been warned against going too far out into the sea.

The Mumbai police also warned people to drive safe.

Navy personnel have also been put on stand-by in parts of the city that are usually most flooded when there is heavy rain.

Three teams of National Disaster Response Force will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material.

Image: A submerged road at Parel. Photograph: Kind courtesy @ParmarYash24/Twitter

11:58 Dominant Indian women crush Pakistan by 7 wickets: A dominant India sailed into the final of the women's Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament with a seven-wicket drubbing of arch-rivals Pakistan in their last round robin match Kuala Lumpur today. Electing to bat after winning the toss, Pakistan were restricted to 72 for seven in the allotted 20 overs at the Kinrara Academy Oval. Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht was the most successful India bowler, claiming impressive figures of 3/14 in her four-over spell. The others chipped in with a scalp apiece, although pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami went wicket-less surprisingly. Bisht was named Player of the Match. Chasing a meagre target, India completed the task with as many as 23 balls to spare. Opener Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 38 off 40 balls while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made 34 in 49 deliveries. Veteran Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma failed to open their account, but their failures did not come in the way of India's win. India were off to a disastrous start as they lost Raj and Sharma with just five runs on the board in the third over, but the low target allowed them the liberty of taking things easy. The duo of Mandhana and Harmanpreet then added 65 runs for the third wicket, a recovery act that powered the team to within striking distance of another victory. Even as Mandhana got out with three runs for win, Harmanpreet was there to guide her side home. Earlier, Pakistan's decision to bat did not yield the desired result as they lost wicket at regular intervals, and were stopped at 72. Sana Mir, one of the most well-know names of Pakistan women's cricket, top-scored for the side with 20, but she consumed as many as 38 balls. Opener Nahida Khan (18) was the only other Pakistan batswoman to reach double digit. This was India's fourth win in five matches, their only reverse being the shocking defeat to Bangladesh. But they bounced back in style, winning against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. -- PTI

11:16 Two TN officials transferred for police firing on anti-Sterlite protestors: More than two weeks after 13 people were killed in police firing during anti-Sterlite protests in Turicorin, two deputy tahsildars who allegedly gave the order to the force to open fire, have been transferred.

Deputy tahsildars Kannan and Sekar were transferred to Kayathaaru and Srivaikuntam respectively by district collector Sandeep Nandoor, according to an official order.

Thirteen people were killed in the police firing on May 22 and 23 after protests for closure of the plant over pollution concerns turned violent in Tuticorin.

The Tamil Nadu government last month appointed a one-person commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge of the Madras high court to probe the violence in Tuticorin.

The State Human Rights Commission has also initiated an inquiry into the matter.

10:54 2 firemen injured in blaze at Mumbai's Fort area: A major fire broke out in an old building in South Mumbai early today and a part of it collapsed, injuring two fire brigade personnel, an official said.

The fire brigade personnel were injured when a portion of the building, called Kothari building (also known as Light Of Asia), collapsed during the fire-fighting operation, he said.

The fire in the ground plus five-storey building, which is unoccupied for the past nearly five years, started at around 4 am, the official from the fire department said.

The structure in the Fort area, a major business district, is old and its southern part collapsed when fire brigade personnel were putting out the blaze, he said.

Fire department officials confirmed that no one was trapped inside the building.

10:52 JNU student leader Umar Khalid gets death threat, files police complaint: JNU student leader Umar Khalid has filed a complaint with the Delhi police, alleging that he has received death threats from a man who identified himself as fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari, a senior official said today.

Dalit leader and Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani too had alleged yesterday that he has received death threats from Pujari.

On Friday, Khalid approached the police with a complaint over the threats and a case was registered, the police official said, adding that they are investigating the matter.

Khalid tweeted that he has asked for police protection.

"Filed a complaint with @DelhiPolice regarding Ravi Pujari's death threat to Jignesh and me. He said that I am on his HIT LIST! I have asked for police protection, given the fact that this is the same person who had previously also issued similar threats of killing me in Feb 2016 (sic)," he said in his tweet.

In 2016, Khalid's father Syed Qasim Illyas Rasool had filed a police complaint, claiming that he received a phone call "threatening to kill" his son if he doesn't leave the country.

10:34 Security forces will foil assassination bid on PM Modi, says MoS home: Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir has stated that the country's security forces will make sure that the alleged plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not succeed.

"Security forces of the country will never let anything like this (assassination plot) happen. The government and ministry of home affairs will not pardon those behind this plan. Some arrests have been made, and the investigation is underway. I assure you, such criminals will not be forgiven," Ahir told ANI.

The Pune police on Friday revealed that they had intercepted an internal communication of Maoists plotting to kill Prime Minister Modi in a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type' assassination.

09:49 Kerala Congress-M fields Kottayam MP Jose K Mani for RS: Kerala Congress-M has decided to field its leader Jose K Mani as the candidate of the Congress-led UDF for the Rajya Sabha election.

The decision to field Mani as its candidate to the Upper House of Parliament was taken at a meeting of KC-M leaders held last night in Pala, hours after the party led by veteran leader K M Mani rejoined the UDF after a two-year hiatus.

Jose K Mani, son of K M Mani, is currently the party's lone member in the Lok Sabha from Kottayam parliamentary constituency.

"Jose K Mani will be the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll. It is a unanimous decision," senior leader P J Joseph told reporters in Pala after the meeting.

On Friday, the KC-M announced its decision to return to the UDF fold, after the Congress decided to support its candidate in the Rajya Sabha election. The seat is currently held by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurian of the Congress who will retire on July 1.

09:33 Goa Congress veteran Shantaram Naik passes away: Former Rajya Sabha MP and ex-Goa Congress chief Shantaram Naik died after suffering a heart attack today, party officials said.

Naik, 72, was taken to a private hospital in Margao town from his residence after he complained of uneasiness, where he was declared brought dead, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Altinho Gomes told PTI.

Naik was declared dead at 7 am today. He is survived by his wife and a son.

"It is a shocking news for us. We have lost a guide. He had mentored so many youths and inspired them to join the Congress party. It is a big loss for us," Goa Congress leader Girish Raya Chodankar said.

Considered a party loyalist, Naik was elected as a member of the Lok Sabha in the 1984 general election. He also pursued the demand for statehood to Goa, which was fulfilled in the year 1987.

He represented Goa in the Rajya Sabha for two terms -- 2005-2011 and 2011-2017 and was defeated by BJP candidate Vinay Tendulkar in the elections in July 2017.

09:27 PM Modi leaves for Qingdao to attend SCO summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning departed for China's Qingdao to attend the two-day long 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit meeting.

On Friday, the prime minister posted a message regarding the summit on his official Facebook account.

"The SCO has a rich agenda for cooperation, ranging from fighting terrorism, separatism and extremism to promoting cooperation in connectivity, commerce, customs, law, health and agriculture; protecting the environment and mitigating disaster risk, and fostering people-to-people relations," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also said he would be holding multiple meetings with the heads of various SCO member states on the sidelines of the summit.

This will be India's first participation in the summit as a full-time member of the organisation. India, along with Pakistan, became the full-time member during Astana summit in June 2017.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping apart from holding meetings with various other participating leaders.

