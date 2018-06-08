Write a comment

June 08, 2018

13:27 AI employees to embark on mass non-cooperation over salary delay : The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association, the pilots union of Air India said they would stop complete cooperation with the management in lieu of the delay in their salaries.





In a letter to the ICPA's Central Executive Committee, the Regional Executive Committee said the non-cooperation would continue until salary payment is regularised and normal functioning is restored.





12:52 LIVE! Haryana govt orders athletes to hand over 1/3rd earnings to state: The Haryana Sports and youth affairs department, in a notification dated April 30, has asked its sportspersons to deposit one third of their earning from professional sports and endorsements to the Haryana Sports council for "development of sports" in the state, the Economic Times reports.





"One-third of the income earned by sports-persons from professional sports or commercial endorsements will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council, amount to be used for development of sports in the state, the notification read.





The circular issued by the Sports and youth affairs department states that athletes who are employed in any department of the State Government or any other government bodies participating in professional sports or endorsements will be accorded extraordinary leave without pay.





The notification said that in case the "sportsperson is treated on duty with prior approval of the competent authority while taking part in professional sports or commercial endorsements, the full income earned by the sport person on this account will be deposited with Haryana State Sports Council."





The state of Haryana has produced a huge number of sports personalities who have represented the nation at various international levels. However, the decision to take a cut from the players earning is bound to leave many athletes frustrated.





Wrestler Babita Phogat told ANI, "Does the government even realize how much of hard work a sportsperson puts in? How can they ask for one-third of the income? I do not support this at all. Govt should've at least discussed it with us."





Earlier in April of this year the Haryana Government, had cancelled a ceremony to felicitate the medal winners from Commonwealth Games. Prior to this the state Government had also proposed a cut in prize money from those who had won medals at Gold Coast.





Image: Wrestler Babita Phogat.

12:26 Musharraf's national identity card, passport suspended:Report: Pakistani authorities have suspended the national identity card and passport of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on the orders of a special court hearing a treason case against him, according to a media report.





Musharraf, 74, was indicted in March, 2014 on treason charges for imposing emergency in 2007 which led to the confinement of a number of superior court judges in their houses and sacking of over 100 judges.





On March 18, 2016, the former president travelled to Dubai for medical treatment. A few months later, the special court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show in the case.





The court in March ordered the federal government to suspend his Computerised National Identity Card and passport. -- PTI

12:22 And that's Salman Khan with his father Salim Khan and union minister Nitin Gadkari. And that's Salman Khan with his father Salim Khan and union minister Nitin Gadkari.

12:16 Mumbai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari meets Salim Khan as part of the 'Sampark for Samarthan' initiative; Salman Khan (not in picture) was also present. Mumbai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari meets Salim Khan as part of the 'Sampark for Samarthan' initiative; Salman Khan (not in picture) was also present.

12:10 Jawan injured in militant attack succumbs to injuries: An Army jawan, injured in a militant attack on an Army patrol near the Line of Control in Keran Sector of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, has succumbed to injuries, the Army said today.





Sepoy Sukhwinder Singh (26) and another jawan sustained bullet injuries during a standoff attack by militants along the LoC in Keran while they were patrolling forward areas ahead of the fence.





While the injured were provided immediate first aid, Singh was later evacuated to Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to injuries late last night, an Army official said. A Srinagar-based defence spokesman said the Army paid befitting tribute to Singh in a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh cantonment in Srinagar. -- PTI

11:57 Rajnath's day 2 in J-K: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, will be meeting people living near the border areas in Kashmir on Friday.





Singh will be travelling to Kupwara, where ceasefire violation from across the border and other terrorist activities has forced some locals to shift their base over the past few weeks. He is also expected to meet those living in the border areas in Jammu.





Image: Rajnath Singh meets the nomadic Bakerwal community in Jammu. An eight-year-old girl from the nomadic community was abducted, raped and bludgeoned to death in January.

11:40 Mukherjee's speech reminded us of glorious history of India: RSS: The RSS has said that former president Pranab Mukherjee, in his speech at the organisation headquarters here, reminded the glorious history of the nation while highlighting inclusiveness, pluralism and unity in diversity as foundation of India.





"Mukherjee's address reminded the glorious history of the nation...5,000-year-old cultural heritage of the country. Our state system may have changed but our values remain the same. He also highlighted inclusiveness, pluralism and unity in diversity as foundation of Bharat," RSS prachar pramukh (official spokesperson) Arun Kumar told PTI last night and thanked Mukherjee for attending the RSS meet.





11:18 Told you so! says Sharmishta on Pranab's morphed pic : Even as former President Pranab Mukherjee was delivering his speech, or may be minutes later, at the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh event in Nagpur on Thursday, morphed images of him giving an RSS-style salute started doing the rounds of social media.





The photoshopped image shows him wearing a black cap like the ones favoured by the RSS and his hand raised to his chest in a RSS salute. While Mukherjee wore a Bengali dhoti-panjabi (kurta) and jacket, he did not wear a cap nor did he salute.





Responding to photograph, Mukherjee's daughter Sharmishtha reminded her father that she had cautioned him that the RSS would resort to this.





In a Twitter post Sharmishta wrote: "See, this is exactly what I was fearing and warned my father about. Not even few hours have passed, but BJP/RSS dirty tricks department is at work in full swing!"





On Thursday, Sharmishtha had cautioned her father that his speech and visuals from the event are likely to misused by the "dirty tricks department of the BJP/RSS". She had said that by accepting the invite to address RSS cadres, Pranab Mukherjee was giving the BJP and the Sangh a handle to plant false stories.

She had added that his speech will be forgotten soon but the visuals from the event will be remain and be misused.



Yesterday, she wrote, "Hope @CitiznMukherjee now realises from todays incident, how BJP dirty tricks dept operates. Even RSS wouldn't believe that you are going to endorse its views in your speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain and those will be circulated with fake statements," she had said.

11:00 Pradhyumn Thakur murder case: School bus conductor Ashok taken by CBI to identify the role of local police who were involved in misleading the murder investigation initially.



The seven-year-old boy was found with his throat slit and lying in a pool of blood in a washroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram.The police had claimed to have cracked the case hours after the gruesome murder with the arrest of Ashok Kumar, one of the schools bus conductors. When the CBI took over the investigation, Ashok was let off and a student of the same school arrested in the murder.



10:53 Followers of Ambedkar, shouldn't be considered Naxalites: Athawale : Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said if the five people, arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence are followers of Ambedkar, then they should not be considered as Naxalites.





He also said that he would try to help those arrested, if it is not found that they have any connection with the Naxal movement. "There is no connection between Yalgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence. Five people who were arrested yesterday, if they are followers of Ambedkar they should not be considered naxalites. There should be a thorough investigation in the matter," Athawale told ANI.





"I will talk to the Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) regarding this. If those who were arrested yesterday have no connection with naxal movement then I will definitely try to help them. I want to appeal to the young followers of Ambedkar that they should not have any association with naxal movement," he added.





The five people arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence have links with Naxals, the city's Joint Commissioner of Police said on Thursday.



10:38 Sharmishtha Mukherjee on her father, Pranab: Sharmistha Mukherjee @Sharmistha_GK reacts to Subramanian Swamy's advice on coexistence despite differing opinions with her father, Pranab Mukherjee.



"Exactly! That's how I grew up, & that's why I don't have any problem expressing my differences with him on issues even in public. We are a democratic, argumentative family; & I learnt this from my father only," Sharmishtha Mukherjee tweeted.





Swamy had said, "This is something you must grow up to. My own daughter doesn't agree with my views and I don't agree with hers. But we are a happy family. We must learn that individuals have opinions."





Former President Pranab Mukherjee spoke at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur, last evening and said that attempts to define Indias nationhood on the basis of religion would dilute our nationality.





Ahead of his speech, Sharmishtha had cautioned her father saying, ""Hope @CitiznMukherjee now realises from today's incident, how BJP dirty tricks dept operates. Even RSS wouldnt believe that u r going 2 endorse its views in ur speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain & those will be circulated with fake statements.



"@CitiznMukherjee By going 2 Nagpur, u r giving BJP/RSS full handle 2 plant false stories, spread falls rumours as 2day & making it somewhat believable. And this is just d beginning!," she added.

10:25 Happy Pranab told RSS what is right about Cong ideology: PC. : Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram on Friday lauded former President Pranab Mukherjee for highlighting Congress' ideology during his speech at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event held on Thursday.





"Happy that Mr Pranab Mukherjee told the RSS what is right about Congress' ideology. It was his way of saying what is wrong about RSS' ideology," Chidambaram tweeted.





Mukherjee's acceptance of the RSS' invitation to attend the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga event led to backlash from the Congress and others. Earlier, Chidambaram had requested the former President to tell the RSS what is wrong with their ideology.





Image: Pranab Mukherjee with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the party HQ in Nagpur yesterday.

09:47 Among Ramzan ceasefire, JuD calls for Jihad in Kashmir : The Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a front outfit of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba has provoked Muslims to wage Jihad (holy war) during the holy month of Ramzan.





The Indian government has called for a conditional ceasefire against militants in Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. However, the defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the army will retaliate if provoked.





Maulana Bashir Ahmad Khaki, a senior JuD functionary while speaking at Friday sermon in Rawalakot city of Poonch district, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), said, "Ramadan is the pious month of 'Jihad-o-Qital' (Jihad and killing). Those who attain martyrdom while waging Jihad, doors of heaven remain open".





"JuD cadres are still waging Jihad in Kashmir and fighting with Indian forces in Kashmir. They are waging Jihad for freedom of Kashmir and destruction of India. Urge participants to raise flag of 'Jihad' against infidels," he added.





Calling himself a messenger of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, Maulana Bashir said, "The flag of Islam will be hoisted in India and America. Modi (Indian Prime Minister) will be killed. India and Israel will get disintegrated as more and more martyrs will be produced."





Meanwhile, terrorists attacked an army patrol party in the Haril area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning. No injuries or casualties have been reported as yet. This comes a day after two soldiers were injured after terrorists attacked an army patrol party near Line of Control fence in Kashmir's Keran sector. It is to be noted that of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is in Srinagar to review the security situation on the LoC and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

09:35 Will invite Kim to US if summit goes well: Trump: United States President Donald Trump said he would be willing to invite North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the White House if their Singapore summit goes well. Trump made the remarks after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss the June 12 summit. "Maybe we'll start with the White House," he told reporters after he was asked whether he would invite the North Korean leader to the White House or Mar-a-lago. About the personal letter delivered to Trump from Kim last week, he said, "The letter was just a greeting. It was really very nice. Perhaps I can get approval to put it out. It was really a very warm letter, a very nice letter". "I appreciated it very much, and nothing other than. 'We look forward to seeing you, and we look forward to the summit, and hopefully, some wonderful things will work out'. So it was really very warm, very nice. We appreciated it," Trump said. He, however, made it clear that he was ready to "walk away" from the meeting if his goals were not achieved. "I am totally prepared to walk. It could happen. Maybe it won't be necessary. I hope it won't be necessary to walk, because I really believe that Kim Jong-un wants to do something that is going to be great for his people, and also great for his family, and great for himself," Trump said. "I am totally prepared to walk away. I did it once before. You have to be able to walk away. If you're not going to be able to walk away -- we didn't walk away from the horrible Iran deal that was signed, and if you look at what's happened, since I signed that deal, Iran and in all fairness, I say it with great respect for the people of Iran, but Iran is acting a lot differently. They're no longer looking so much to the Mediterranean," he said. Iran, he said, is no longer looking so much to what was going on in Syria, Yemen and other places. "They're a much different country over the last three months. And again, I say that with hope that maybe something can happen," said the US President. -- PTI

08:47 Watch out! Rahul meets Tejashwi Yadav: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav in New Delhi, after which the opposition leader in the Bihar assembly said their coming together was aimed at "protecting Constitution, secular-democratic values and goals of social justice". The meeting came days after the RJD won the Jokihat assembly seat in Bihar in a bypoll, defeating the ruling JD-U. "We are here not to form governments but to transform the lives of the downtrodden people against the wishes of (the) current right-wing authoritarian regime. Our togetherness is aimed at protecting Constitution, secular-democratic values & goals of social justice. We shall fight, we shall win," Yadav tweeted after the meeting. In another tweet, he said, "Fruitful meeting with @RahulGandhi Ji. Bliss was it to be in that dawn..to be young was all the more heaven. We are committed to take nation out of the climate of fear generated by this regime. Watch out! Shall come out with a committed programme for farmers, youth,women, poor...(sic)." RJD candidate Shahnawaz Alam defeated Murshid Alam of the JD-U by over 41,000 votes. Jokihat seat in the Muslim-dominated Araria district of Bihar was won by the JD-U in the 2015 assembly election. The Jokihat bypoll defeat came as a jolt to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD-U who dumped the RJD and the Congress last year to join hands with the BJP to form a new coalition government in Bihar. -- PTI

08:42 Narayan Rane dares Shiv Sena to quit BJP-led govt: Maharashtra Swabhimani Paksh chief Narayan Rane targeted the Shiv Sena and dared the Uddhav Thackeray-headed party to walk out of the BJP-led NDA government in the state as it announced its decision to contest elections on its own. "You talk about fighting polls without an alliance (with the BJP). Then why do you not let go of power? You criticise your ally while being part of the government. Contesting elections separately does not befit the Sena," Rane said, addressing his party workers in Mumbai suburban Bandra. Rane, a Rajya Sabha member, said there were various challenges plaguing the state but no political party seemed interested in tackling them, hence, he had to form his own political party. The former chief minister of Maharashtra further questioned if the Sena was formed for the welfare of Marathi-speaking individuals, why did the percentage of such people decrease in Mumbai. "Marathi people gave everything to the Sena but what did the party give back to them?" he questioned. "If the entire responsibility of governance is on the BJP, are you just there to sit and eat? he asked. Slamming the Congress, Rane said the party did not fulfil the promises it had made to the people. In an apparent dig at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, who was earlier a Union minister, Rane said the reins of the state were given to a person who knew nothing about the state. "I left the Congress because they kept making promises to me. After I quit the party, I had offers from parties including the Sena. However, I realised I had to form my own party if I wanted to give justice to my (party) workers," Rane said as he exhorted his workers to start preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. -- PTI

08:40 Important for India to address banking crisis to support investment, inclusive growth agenda: IMF: The International Monetary Fund said addressing the ongoing crisis in the banking sector was important for India to support investment and inclusive growth agenda. "Addressing the banking sector balance sheet issues and improving the performance of particular public sector banks is a very important issue for India to support investment and its inclusive growth agenda," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at his bi-weekly news conference. Responding to a question on India's banking crisis, he said the authorities have made progress in addressing the stock of non-performing assets and were taking further measures to deal with the flow problem. "These steps include the recognition of these non-performing assets, the resolution framework under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. It's in an early stage, but we think that's an encouraging development," Rice said. He said it was a positive step as a more proactive approach was being taken to identify and closely monitor asset quality issues. These needs to be complemented by further governance reforms in this area, especially regarding the public-sector banks to materially improve risk management and operations, he added. "But we welcome the authority's intention to make public sector bank recapitalisation contingent on measures to strengthen governance and operations and encourage the accelerating implementation of the ongoing reforms," Rice said. -- PTI

