LIVE! The real reason why President Kovind won't host Iftar party

Write a comment

June 07, 2018

11:39 But President Trump hosts Iftar party : US President Donald Trump hosted his first Iftar dinner at the White House during which he sought co-operation from the Muslim world to achieve a future of security and prosperity for all, a move that surprised many in the community after he skipped hosting such a party last year.





Last year, Trump broke with decades of precedent by not hosting the annual Iftar dinner -- a bipartisan tradition that formally began with Bill Clinton in the 1990s but has conceptual roots tracing as far back as under Thomas Jefferson in 1805.





Trump, who has frequently engaged in anti-Muslim rhetoric, wished Muslims around the world a "Ramadan Mubarak" - a blessed holiday and sought co-operation from them to achieve a future of security and prosperity for all.





"Only by working together can we achieve a future of security and prosperity for all," Trump told a gathering of diplomats and officials at the iftar dinner last evening.





"For this reason, I was proud to make my first foreign trip as President to the heart of the Muslim world, where I addressed an assembly of more than 50 leaders of Muslim-majority countries. That was something," he said.





"The partnership and solidarity that we established over the past year has only deepened with time. So many friendships. So many meetings, even in the Oval Office. And we've made a lot of progress, I think, a lot of tremendous progress," Trump said.





After delivering his remarks, Trump sat on the head table which among others included Saudi Ambassador Prince Khalid Ben Salman and Jordanian envoy Dina Kawar. The Indonesian Ambassadors was also seated on the same table. Envoys from several Muslim countries including the UAE, Egypt, Tunisia, Qatar, Bahrain, Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Kuwait, Gambia, Ethiopia, Iraq, and Bosnia were invited. -- PTI

US President Donald Trump hosted his first Iftar dinner at the White House during which he sought co-operation from the Muslim world to achieve a future of security and prosperity for all, a move that surprised many in the community after he skipped hosting such a party last year.Last year, Trump broke with decades of precedent by not hosting the annual Iftar dinner -- a bipartisan tradition that formally began with Bill Clinton in the 1990s but has conceptual roots tracing as far back as under Thomas Jefferson in 1805.Trump, who has frequently engaged in anti-Muslim rhetoric, wished Muslims around the world a "Ramadan Mubarak" - a blessed holiday and sought co-operation from them to achieve a future of security and prosperity for all."Only by working together can we achieve a future of security and prosperity for all," Trump told a gathering of diplomats and officials at the iftar dinner last evening."For this reason, I was proud to make my first foreign trip as President to the heart of the Muslim world, where I addressed an assembly of more than 50 leaders of Muslim-majority countries. That was something," he said."The partnership and solidarity that we established over the past year has only deepened with time. So many friendships. So many meetings, even in the Oval Office. And we've made a lot of progress, I think, a lot of tremendous progress," Trump said.After delivering his remarks, Trump sat on the head table which among others included Saudi Ambassador Prince Khalid Ben Salman and Jordanian envoy Dina Kawar. The Indonesian Ambassadors was also seated on the same table. Envoys from several Muslim countries including the UAE, Egypt, Tunisia, Qatar, Bahrain, Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Kuwait, Gambia, Ethiopia, Iraq, and Bosnia were invited. -- PTI

11:31 The real reason why President Kovind won't host Iftar party: President Ram Nath Kovind will not host an Iftar party this year, in accordance with his decision to not observe any religious functions inside Rashtrapati Bhawan at taxpayers' expense.





Kovind, who assumed office last July, decided not to use Rashtrapati Bhavan for any religious observance.





"After the President took over office, he decided there would be no religious celebrations or observances in a public building such as Rashtrapati Bhavan on taxpayer expense," Press Secretary to President Ashok Malik told ANI.





"President Kovind did not celebrate any religious festivities such as Diwali, Christmas and Holi though he wished all fellow citizens on every major religious festival since he assumed office last July," he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind will not host an Iftar party this year, in accordance with his decision to not observe any religious functions inside Rashtrapati Bhawan at taxpayers' expense.Kovind, who assumed office last July, decided not to use Rashtrapati Bhavan for any religious observance."After the President took over office, he decided there would be no religious celebrations or observances in a public building such as Rashtrapati Bhavan on taxpayer expense," Press Secretary to President Ashok Malik told ANI."President Kovind did not celebrate any religious festivities such as Diwali, Christmas and Holi though he wished all fellow citizens on every major religious festival since he assumed office last July," he added.

11:17 TMC to crack whip against infighting, revamp party organisation: Infighting and the BJP's rising graph in West Bengal seem to be taking a toll on the ruling Trinamool Congress, with the party deciding to crack the whip against internal strife and revamp the organisation ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.





According to senior TMC leaders who do not wish to be named, the recent spate of reshuffle in the state cabinet and some local bodies is a hint that the party is planning to overhaul the organisation at various levels.





The BJP is trying to expand its footprint in West Bengal, which has 42 Lok Sabha seats. The party, at present, has just two seats in the state.





The recent bypolls and the panchayat election results have indicated a paradigm shift in the state politics with the saffron party emerging as the main opposition to the TMC, although it has a long way to go before it can put up a close fight to the ruling party.





Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has floated the idea of a federal front of regional parties, is also making her presence felt at the national level as a prominent challenger to the BJP. According to TMC insiders, the party has a two-pronged strategy, under which ministers who are "overburdened" with various portfolios will have to do away with some responsibilities. -- PTI

Infighting and the BJP's rising graph in West Bengal seem to be taking a toll on the ruling Trinamool Congress, with the party deciding to crack the whip against internal strife and revamp the organisation ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.According to senior TMC leaders who do not wish to be named, the recent spate of reshuffle in the state cabinet and some local bodies is a hint that the party is planning to overhaul the organisation at various levels.The BJP is trying to expand its footprint in West Bengal, which has 42 Lok Sabha seats. The party, at present, has just two seats in the state.The recent bypolls and the panchayat election results have indicated a paradigm shift in the state politics with the saffron party emerging as the main opposition to the TMC, although it has a long way to go before it can put up a close fight to the ruling party.Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has floated the idea of a federal front of regional parties, is also making her presence felt at the national level as a prominent challenger to the BJP. According to TMC insiders, the party has a two-pronged strategy, under which ministers who are "overburdened" with various portfolios will have to do away with some responsibilities. -- PTI

11:15 Traffic affected in south Srinagar due to security arrangements for Rajnath Singh's visit: The traffic in south Srinagar city came to a grinding halt today due to security arrangements for Home Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.





The roads leading to Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Complex at Wazir Bagh in Srinagar have been sealed as the home minister is scheduled to attend the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Conclave 2018 organised by the state sports council.





The vehicles are being checked by security forces at Rambagh intersection before being allowed to pass which has caused a massive traffic jam.





The traffic jam spread to areas like Gojgi Bagh, Bund side, Jawahar Nagar, Batamaloo, Rambagh and Lasjan, eye witnesses said. They said traffic cops are trying to ease the traffic, but have not been successful so far.





This is the peak hour for traffic in the city because of the office hours as well as schools which open at 9 am. -- PTI The traffic in south Srinagar city came to a grinding halt today due to security arrangements for Home Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.The roads leading to Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Complex at Wazir Bagh in Srinagar have been sealed as the home minister is scheduled to attend the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Conclave 2018 organised by the state sports council.The vehicles are being checked by security forces at Rambagh intersection before being allowed to pass which has caused a massive traffic jam.The traffic jam spread to areas like Gojgi Bagh, Bund side, Jawahar Nagar, Batamaloo, Rambagh and Lasjan, eye witnesses said. They said traffic cops are trying to ease the traffic, but have not been successful so far.This is the peak hour for traffic in the city because of the office hours as well as schools which open at 9 am. -- PTI

11:13 Terrorists attacked an Army team in Keran sector, J&K. Two soldiers injured. More information awaited.

10:29 Rajinikanth bathed in milk as Kaala releases worldwide : Superstar Rajinikanth returned to cinema halls with Kaala, a gangster flick set in the backdrop of Mumbai's Dharavi. This is the second consecutive outing of director Pa Ranjith with the Thalaivar after 2016's Kabali.

At a theatre in Chennai, fans offered milk to the actor's poster and burst crackers as they gathered in large numbers to watch the film. Outside the Lido Mall in Bengaluru, fans waited for the show to begin.



Kaala hit theatres worldwide today, as scheduled, after the Supreme Court, on 6 June, refused to stay its release.



Rajinikanth earned the ire of the Karnataka film fraternity for his comments on the Cauvery river water dispute with fringe groups in the state threatening to disrupt shows. Yesterday, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said makers of the movie should avoid releasing it in the state "considering the situation". The statement comes as the Karnataka high court had earlier in the day asked the state to provide security to the centres screening the movie. Superstar Rajinikanth returned to cinema halls with Kaala, a gangster flick set in the backdrop of Mumbai's Dharavi. This is the second consecutive outing of director Pa Ranjith with the Thalaivar after 2016's Kabali.At a theatre in Chennai, fans offered milk to the actor's poster and burst crackers as they gathered in large numbers to watch the film. Outside the Lido Mall in Bengaluru, fans waited for the show to begin.Kaala hit theatres worldwide today, as scheduled, after the Supreme Court, on 6 June, refused to stay its release.Rajinikanth earned the ire of the Karnataka film fraternity for his comments on the Cauvery river water dispute with fringe groups in the state threatening to disrupt shows. Yesterday, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said makers of the movie should avoid releasing it in the state "considering the situation". The statement comes as the Karnataka high court had earlier in the day asked the state to provide security to the centres screening the movie.

10:28 At the stroke of the midnight hour, Rajini fans arrived at Mumbai theatres: In Mumbai, neither rain nor the warnings of a 100 mm deluge today, could dent the spirit of Rajinikanth fans who came in large numbers to watch the superstar's latest "Kaala" for their first-day-first-show pilgrimage.





As the admirers celebrated the release of the much-awaited film by dancing to the beat of the drums, the skies too opened up to match the footsteps of Rajini lovers. Rajini loyalists started streaming into one of the suburban multiplexes as early as 12 am holding their special "fans only" tickets with a poster of "Kaala" printed on them.





By 5 am as many as 1,000 fans started thronging the multiplex. Three police jeeps and a police van were stationed outside the venue for security reasons.





Mumbai rains tried to put a dampener on what could inarguably be called a festival, but failed to match the frenzy of ardent Thalaivar fans.





Men were dressed in suits, blazers and traditional lungi, and the women draped in saris with 'gajra'-adorned hair.





"Rajini sir is not a star, he is our God. He is a culture in himself. I inherited my love for him from my parents. They will be proud of me," said a 20-year-old fan from the Tamil stronghold of Dharavi who arrived at midnight to catch the first show at 6 a.m. at the theatre with his friends.





Over 50 women, dressed in traditional south Indian yellow sari, walked from a temple to the theatre to show their devotion for the actor. Fans, with Rajinikanth's portrait painted on their chests and some even replicating his "Kaala" look - black shirt, black lungi and a white beard - gathered near the 67 feet poster of the actor, which was garlanded, signalling the beginning of the day and the film's first show.





"The poster is 67 feet because Rajini is 67 years old. We were coordinating over this since months and the auspicious day is finally here. We have prayed for him, danced for him, now we, will cheer for him," Santosh, a member of Rajini fan club, said. -- PTI In Mumbai, neither rain nor the warnings of a 100 mm deluge today, could dent the spirit of Rajinikanth fans who came in large numbers to watch the superstar's latest "Kaala" for their first-day-first-show pilgrimage.As the admirers celebrated the release of the much-awaited film by dancing to the beat of the drums, the skies too opened up to match the footsteps of Rajini lovers. Rajini loyalists started streaming into one of the suburban multiplexes as early as 12 am holding their special "fans only" tickets with a poster of "Kaala" printed on them.By 5 am as many as 1,000 fans started thronging the multiplex. Three police jeeps and a police van were stationed outside the venue for security reasons.Mumbai rains tried to put a dampener on what could inarguably be called a festival, but failed to match the frenzy of ardent Thalaivar fans.Men were dressed in suits, blazers and traditional lungi, and the women draped in saris with 'gajra'-adorned hair."Rajini sir is not a star, he is our God. He is a culture in himself. I inherited my love for him from my parents. They will be proud of me," said a 20-year-old fan from the Tamil stronghold of Dharavi who arrived at midnight to catch the first show at 6 a.m. at the theatre with his friends.Over 50 women, dressed in traditional south Indian yellow sari, walked from a temple to the theatre to show their devotion for the actor. Fans, with Rajinikanth's portrait painted on their chests and some even replicating his "Kaala" look - black shirt, black lungi and a white beard - gathered near the 67 feet poster of the actor, which was garlanded, signalling the beginning of the day and the film's first show."The poster is 67 feet because Rajini is 67 years old. We were coordinating over this since months and the auspicious day is finally here. We have prayed for him, danced for him, now we, will cheer for him," Santosh, a member of Rajini fan club, said. -- PTI

09:41 AI delays staff's May pay : Air India, which failed to get even a single bidder for its disinvestment plan, has delayed the salaries of their employees for the month of May. Airline Head Quarter staff told to ANI that they are not getting any communication from management as to when they will get salary.





Sources said that the airline has been facing cash crunch since April and therefore employees are getting their salaries late. However, earlier salaries were paid on time either on 30 or 31 of every month. On May 31, the government had said no initial bids were received for the strategic disinvestment for the loss-making carrier. -- ANI





Why no one is ready to bail out Air India

Air India, which failed to get even a single bidder for its disinvestment plan, has delayed the salaries of their employees for the month of May. Airline Head Quarter staff told to ANI that they are not getting any communication from management as to when they will get salary.Sources said that the airline has been facing cash crunch since April and therefore employees are getting their salaries late. However, earlier salaries were paid on time either on 30 or 31 of every month. On May 31, the government had said no initial bids were received for the strategic disinvestment for the loss-making carrier. -- ANI Also read: Why no one is ready to bail out Air India

09:09 Pompeo asks Pak army chief to take action against terrorists without distinction: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has asked Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa to take action against terrorist groups without any distinction. Pompeo spoke with Bajwa over phone, his spokesperson said. "They discussed ways to advance US-Pakistani bilateral relations, the need for political reconciliation in Afghanistan, and the importance of targeting all militant and terrorist groups in South Asia without distinction," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said. -- PTI

08:58 Zardari welcomed Osama bin Laden's killing by US: Book: When the then United States President Barack Obama called his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari to inform him about the killing of Osama bin Laden by the US forces in a raid in Abbottabad, the latter, according to a book, told him that this was a "good news". "Whatever the fallout, he (Zardari) told Obama, it's very good news. It's been a long time. God be with you and the people of America," Ben Rhodes, who was Obama's close aide at the White House writes in his latest book, referring to the response of Zardari when the US president called him to inform him about the American raid in on May 2, 2011. Zardari was thrust into a leading role in Pakistani politics after his wife and prominent politician Benazir Bhutto was assassinated by extremists on 27 December, 2007. "Zardari was sure to face a backlash at home over America's violation of Pakistani sovereignty," writes Rhodes in his book 'The World as It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House', which hit the book stores this week. "But he wasn't upset," says Rhodes, giving his impression of the conversation between the two presidents, which happened before Obama went to address the nation informing his fellow Americans about the killing of Osama bin Laden. According to Rhodes, who was Obama's close aid during his eight years of presidency, said that even from his election campaign days, he had insisted that he would cross the border if the US had actionable intelligence against Osama bin Laden. When his national security team were debating about crossing into the Pakistani territory to kill bin Laden, it was vice president Joe Biden who was reluctant to do so. "It was obvious to me that Obama was going to do this. He had a way of looking straight ahead when he was listening at the same time that his mind was elsewhere. I could tell that he had turned the intelligence over and over in his mind ("this is a fifty-fifty call"), that he understood the risks with Pakistan," writes Rhodes. -- PTI

08:38 Rajnath in J&K today, may review suspension of ops: Home Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days starting today where he would review the ongoing suspension of anti-terror operations and tour a border district, officials said. The home minister might also attend an Iftar to be hosted by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, an official said. During his visit, he would review the prevailing situation in the state, particularly in border areas and the restive Valley, which witnessed several incidents of violence in the recent past. There would also be a detailed review of the situation since May 16 when the Centre unilaterally announced suspension of anti-terror operations during the month of Ramzan, an official said. The need for such an exercise was to understand the impact of the suspension of operations on the life of citizens and whether to extend it further, the official said. Singh would hold meetings with Governor N N Vohra, the chief minister, top civil, police and paramilitary officials. The home minister might also make an announcement on whether the operations would be suspended beyond Eid and during the Amaranth yatra beginning June 28, the official said. The recent incidents of stone pelting, attacks on security forces in the Kashmir valley and infiltration attempts along the border would also figure in the meetings Singh would have with the security forces' top brass, the official said. The home minister's visit comes amidst an offer for talks with the Hurriyat Conference.

The separatist amalgam, however, had made it clear that it was ready for a dialogue only if there was clarity on the initiative, Jammu and Kashmir was declared "disputed", and a few other conditions were met. The home minister would also review the situation along the Indo-Pak border, where cross border firing led to death of at least 20 people and evacuation of several thousand people so far this year. -- PTI