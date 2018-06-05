LIVE! IAF jet crashes in Kutch, pilot injured

Write a comment

June 05, 2018

11:49 IAF jet crashes in Kutch, pilot injured : An Indian Air Force Jaguar aircraft has crashed in Mundra in Kutch. The pilot, who was initially reported to be missing, has been found, but is seriously injured. The reasons for the crash are not known yet, but the jet was on a routine sortie.





Image: Wreckage of the IAF jet.

11:37 Time to look for a safe deposit box: A gentleman with a name eerily close to the prime minister's has been making news. Companies associated with him borrowed billions from a bank and did not repay; while the bank is in trouble with authorities, its customer flits from city to city abroad and continues to live in luxury.





He is not the only one living it up on loans from government banks. There is another, once famous for throwing lavish parties on a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean, who lives comfortably in a country cottage in England while his Indian creditors try without success to get Britain to extradite him.





11:32 Nine JD-S MLAs to be 1st inducted as ministers, Cong MLAs later: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today said at least nine MLAs from the JD-S will be inducted in the first phase of cabinet expansion of the JD-S-Congress coalition government in the state.





"In the first phase (of the cabinet expansion), eight to nine members (MLAs from JD-S will be there (inducted in the cabinet). Two to three vacancies will be there," Kumaraswamy said here when asked about the first phase of cabinet expansion.





Kumaraswamy also ruled out any differences among JD-S MLAs over cabinet berths and allocation of portfolios and said party president H D Deve Gowda has been given total freedom on the next phase of cabinet expansion.





"There are no differences at all among our MLAs (over cabinet berths and portfolio allocations). Actually they have given total freedom to the national president to select the future cabinet," he told reporters.





Kumaraswamy also said the national president has advised all MLAs about giving good governance with their cooperation.





"Today we had a meeting with our MLAs. Our national president advised all MLAs to cooperate with the cabinet for developing the state and providing good governance," he said.





As per the coalition agreement on June 1, Congress was allocated 22 ministerial berths and 12 to JD-S. Congress were allocated Home, Irrigation, Health, Agriculture and Women Child Welfare ministries, while JD(S) Finance and Excise, Public Works Department, Education, Tourism and Transport ministries.





Both parties also agreed on setting up of coordination and monitoring committee to oversee smooth functioning of the coalition. The committee will be led by senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, while JD-S' Danish Ali will work as its convenor.





11:11 Nipah Virus result of tampering with nature : Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda claimed that the Nipah Virus outbreak in Kerala is the result of "tampering with nature".



Addressing a press conference in Raipur on Monday, Nadda assured that the Centre is closely monitoring the situation in Kerala.



"All such incidents were the result of tampering with nature. Nipah Virus wasn't a man-made problem. There were natural reasons. Every person suffering from the virus has been mapped and those in contact with such patients have been detected," he said.



Nadda further noted that scientists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Safdarjung Hospital, National Institute of Virology in Pune and doctors from the National Centre for Disease Control are supporting health authorities in Kerala in managing the outbreak.As many as 16 people lost their lives in Kerala due to the outbreak of the virus in May.



As a precautionary measure, colleges, and other educational institutions in Kozhikode have been asked to remain closed till June 12.



Furthermore, the Kerala state health department issued an advisory for people travelling to the state, urging them to be extra cautious while visiting Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts.



11:03 Ten killed in landslide in Mizoram: Ten people, including six women, were killed and one person was injured when a building was swept away by landslide triggered by heavy rain in Lunglawn area of south Mizoram's Lunglei town, police said today.



The landslide hit the two-storied semi-pucca building last night killing seven members of a family living in the ground floor and three people belonging to another family residing in the first floor, they said.



10:39 Aircel Maixis case: Chidambaram can't be arrested till July 10: Update: A Delhi court today extended till July 10, the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union Minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel Maxis money laundering case.





Special Judge O P Saini passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate sought more time to file a detailed reply to Chidambaram's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case. Senior advocate Sonia Mathur and advocate Nitesh Rana moved the plea on behalf of the ED, saying the agency needed four weeks time to file a detailed reply.





At this, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and advocate P K Dubey, appearing for Chidambaram, requested the court to fix the matter to July 10 when the court is already scheduled to hear the anticipatory bail plea of Chidambaram's son Karti in the same case.





The senior Congress leader had on May 30 moved his plea for anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis money laundering case. In his plea, Chidambaram said all the evidence in the matter appears to be documentary in nature which is already in the possession of the incumbent government and nothing was to be recovered from him.





The court has already granted interim protection from arrest till July 10 to the former minister's son Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.





The relief was granted to Karti after the ED sought time to argue on his application seeking anticipatory bail.

10:29 Trump has not done anything wrong, so no need for pardon: WH: Donald Trump has not done anything wrong and therefore there would be no need for a pardon, the White House has said, sidestepping questions about the US president's remarks that he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself.





Trump yesterday said that he has absolute right to pardon himself as he slammed the opposition Democratic party for witch-hunt against him alleging that the appointment of a special counsel is unconstitutional. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is the Special Counsel appointed by the Department of Justice to investigate into the allegation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections in Trump's favour.





"Thankfully, the President has not done anything wrong and wouldn't have any need for a pardon,' White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.





Sanders, at her daily news conference, was flooded with questions on President Trump pardoning himself, after he twitted that he had an absolute right to pardon himself.





"Certainly, the Constitution very clearly lays out the law. And, once again, the President hasn't done anything wrong, and we feel very comfortable in that front,' she said.





"Certainly no one is above the law,' she added. The assumption that president has done anything wrong is incorrect, she asserted in response to another question. -- PTI

09:53 Sensex down 102 points : The BSE benchmark Sensex slipped below the key 35,000-mark in early trade today following losses in banking, power, realty and capital goods stocks. Investors are cautious ahead of RBI's policy decision due tomorrow, brokers said.





The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee began its three-day meeting yesterday amid speculation that it may hike the key interest rate for the first time in over four years on account of firming inflation.





The 30-share index, which had lost 310.49 points in the previous two sessions, fell further by 101.70 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 34,910.19. Sectoral indices led by power, banking, realty, capital goods and PSU declined up to 1.20 per cent. The NSE Nifty also shed 33.55 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 10,594.95. -- PTI

09:40 Chidambaram to appear before ED today in Aircel-Maxis case: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram is likely to appear before Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

Chidambaram was on Monday on summoned by the ED to appear before the investigating officers for questioning.

Earlier on May 30, a Delhi court granted Chidambaram protection from arrest till June 5 in the case, after he filed an anticipatory bail plea.

The Aircel-Maxis deal, arising out of 2G spectrum cases, pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

The ED had earlier said that the FIPB approval granted in 2006 by Chidambaram was beyond his mandate as he was only authorised to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 600 crore. -- ANI

09:38 10 killed, one injured in landslide in Mizoram: At least 10 people were killed and another injured when a building was swept away by a landslide triggered by heavy rains in the Lunglawn area of south Mizoram's Lunglei town, police said today.

It was raining heavily last night in the Lunglawn area when the landslide hit the building killing 10 people, they said.

The Lunglei District Disaster Response Team and local volunteers rushed to the spot to rescue people, police said. -- PTI

09:24 Guatemala volcano eruption: Toll rises to 69 as more bodies recovered: The death toll from a highly active volcano that erupted near Guatemala's capital on Sunday rose to 69 as rescue workers pulled more bodies on Tuesday from under the dust and rubble.

In addition, there are 46 people injured, most of them seriously, more than 1.7 million being hit by the disaster, including 3,271 ordered evacuated and 1,787 in shelters in the departments of Escuintla, Sacatepequez and Chimaltenango since Sunday's eruption.

The 3,763-metre volcano erupted early on Sunday, spewing out towering plumes of ash and a hail of fiery rock fragments with scalding mud.

Authorities had warned the death toll could rise.

After an initial toll of 25 dead, it was revised upwards within hours as bodies were recovered from villages razed by the tumbling mud. -- Agencies

IMAGE: A woman is comforted by a firefighter while mourning for her missing relatives at an area affected by the eruption from Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala on Monday. Photograph: Luis Echeverria/Reuters



09:06 Amit Shah to meet Uddhav Thackeray: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai at 6 pm tomorrow, as a part of BJP's 'Sampark for Samarthan'.

Sampark for Samarthan initiative was launched by Shah on May 30 in an attempt to reach out to people and generate awareness about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his National Democratic Alliance government in the last four years. -- with ANI inputs



08:44 Centre to announce Rs 8,000cr package for sugarcane farmers: In order to improve the liquidity of sugar industry and support the cane farmers, the government will be coming up with a comprehensive package of more than Rs 8,000 crore, as per government sources.

The sources further said that the government has implemented a series of interventions in the past four months to provide relief to the sugarcane farmers and to ensure clearance of their dues.

These interventions include -- increase in custom duty on import of sugar from 50 per cent to 100 per cent, removal of custom duty on export of sugar, imposition of reverse stock holding limits on sugar mills for the months of February and March 2018, allocation of mill-wise Minimum Indicative Export Quota (MIEQ) of 20 LMT and financial assistance at the rate of Rs 5.50/quintal of cane crushed amounting to about Rs 1,500 crore.

The comprehensive package of more than Rs.8000 crore will include creation of buffer stock of 30 LMT, for which the money will be transferred directly to the accounts of the sugarcane farmers.

The creation of such a buffer stock will facilitate clearing of cane dues of the farmers and also ensure regular supply of sugar in the market by maintaining the demand and supply balance, the sources added.

The cost of creation of the buffer stock, including carrying costs and other incidental charges, is estimated to be around Rs 1,200 crore.

The government sources further said that the package will also include a major scheme worth more than Rs 4,400 crore for increasing the ethanol capacity in the country, which will help in diversion of sugarcane for production of ethanol in surplus season to facilitate timely payment of sugarcane dues to the farmers.

The government is also understood to have decided a minimum price for sale of sugar at around Rs 29/kg, which will help clearance of sugarcane dues to the farmers.

At the same time, a mechanism will be put in place to ensure that the retail prices of sugar are kept fully under control and sufficient supplies are maintained throughout the year.

The sugar industry is an important agro-based industry that impacts the livelihood of about five crore sugarcane farmers and around five lakh workers directly employed in sugar mills.

India is the second largest producer of sugar in the world after Brazil and is also the largest consumer. Today Indian sugar industry's annual output is worth approximately Rs 80,000 crore.

The sugar season of 2017-18 witnessed highest ever production of more than 315 LMT in the country, the sources stated, adding, the depressed global price of sugar and the surplus domestic production has however led to a decline in the market price of sugar, leading to accumulation of cane arrears of more than Rs 20,000 crores. -- ANI

