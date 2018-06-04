LIVE! Case filed against agriculture minister over comment on farmers' protest

Write a comment

June 04, 2018

12:57 Case filed against agriculture minister over comment on farmers' protest: A case has been filed against Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh for calling farmers' strike a publicity stunt.

Social activist Tamanna Hashmi has filed the case at Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Singh on Saturday said that the protest by farmers in various parts of the country were attempts to get media attention, triggering demands by opposition parties for his removal.

Singh said the farmers opted for 'unusual deeds' to draw media attention as they belong to organisations with only a few thousand members.

The farmers have launched a 10-day agitation to press their demands, including loan waiver and right price for crops.

"It requires some unusual deeds to appear in the media. The country has about 12-14 crore farmers. There will always be organisations with a following of a few thousand," Singh told reporters at a press conference when asked about the agitation.

Image: Farmers from Ahmednagar spill milk down a road during a state-wide protest, in Pune. Photograph: PTI Photo

12:40 J&K ultras hurl grenade at security forces, injure 2: Just In: Militants hurl grenade at security forces in Shopian in J&K; at least two persons injured, says police. Militants hurl grenade at security forces in Shopian in J&K; at least two persons injured, says police.

12:16 TN to release 67 convicts for MGR's birth centenary: The Tamil Nadu government today announced the premature release of 67 life convicts who have completed 10 years of imprisonment, in commemoration of the birth centenary of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

In the first phase, 67 convicts who have served 10 years, in prisons across the state, as on February 25 would be released, an official release said.

The decision had been announced by Chief Minister K Palaniswami during an MGR birth centenary event at Dindigul in December last.

Two government orders envisaging guidelines for the release of prisoners have been issued, it added.

11:57 Giriraj Singh calls Opposition supporters of Osama Bin Laden: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra equated the opposition to Pakistan-base terrorists Hafiz Saeed, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh today compared the anti-BJP parties to global terrorist Osama Bin Laden who was killed a few years ago by United States forces.

Taking to Twitter, Giriraj Singh said Opposition parties that supported Maoists, caste politics and feudalism have ganged up against the NDA. He also accused the opposition of backing Osama Bin Laden.

"Maowaadi, jaatiwadi, samantwaadi aur Osamawadi, sabhi rashtrawadi gathbandhan NDA ke khilaf ekjut ho gaye hain," Giriraj tweeted.

He added the unity of the Opposition would not have an impact on the Narendra Modi government which was riding on the development plank and would cross the 2019 Lok Sabha hurdle with sufficient ease.

Earlier, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra compared the Opposition to Hafiz Saeed, saying that like the Pakistan-based terrorist, the 'Mahagathbandhan' too is trying to stop Narendra Modi from becoming PM in 2019.

"Its not just the not yet formed "Mahagathbandhan" that desperately wants to stop India from having Modi as its PM in 2019there are others as welldesperately trying for d same! Hafiz Saeed openly saying that he will shed blood of Narendra Modi," he said in his tweet as he posted a video of Saeed.

The BJP spokesperson later tweeted and said that he is not trying to compare the two, the anti-BJP alliance and Hafiz Saeed.

"Of course this is not a comparison! Modi Jis attack on Black Money and corruption is getting the opposition in India on one page while His attack on terrorism & Surgical Strike is pushing Hafeez Sayed to desperation! This proves that the Modi government is moving the right way! (sic)"

11:39 People voted to see Keshav Maurya as CM, not Yogi: Rajbhar: Terming disenchantment of OBCs as the reason for the BJP's defeat in by-elections, Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said the backward classes were unhappy with the party as BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya was not made the chief minister.

"The BJP contested assembly polls with Keshav Prasad Maurya (a OBC) as its face but later Yogi Adityanath was made chief minister. Backwards supported the BJP in the hope that Maurya will become CM. The result of this anger reflected in the defeat of the BJP in bypolls", Rajbhar, who is cabinet minister and head of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, told PTI over phone. Asked whether Yogi Adityanath is responsible for the defeat in bypolls, he said, "Government is responsible. The BJP should introspect about reasons of its defeat. It's up to the BJP whom to make CM. It's up to the party to make Yogi or Keshav as CM." The BJP lost both the Kairana and Noorpur assembly seats in the recent polls. Tabassum Hasan of the Rashtriya Lok Dal won the Kairana seat by a margin of 44,618 votes, while Naeemul Hasan of the SP bagged the Noorpur Assembly seat by 5,662 votes. The winning RLD candidate in Kairana was backed by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. In Noorpur, the main opposition parties supported the SP nominee. Against this united opposition, the BJP's all-out effort to stop a chain of losses in bypolls in the state since 2014 proved futile even though Chief Minister Adityanath led from the front. -- PTI

11:30 Good news for Advani, Joshi, BJP bar on fielding elders goes: BJP chief Amit Shah has informally conveyed to the party's national executive members that the ban on senior leaders contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election has been lifted.

Shah's decision comes in the wake of the Opposition's successful jamboree at Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's swearing-in.

Among the top BJP leaders who have crossed the age of 75 are LK Advani, Dr MM Joshi, Shatrughan Sinha, Karia Munda and Sumitra Mahajan.

In all probability, most of them will be fielded in next year's Lok Sabha polls, according to an insider.

11:07 148-year-old Hindu temple re-sanctified in Singapore: Singapore's Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran and priests flown in from India led some 10,000 devotees at a ceremony to re-sanctify a 148-year old Hindu temple.

The ceremony that began at 9:15 am yesterday, marked the start of a 48-day consecration process of the temple that underwent renovation for over four years at a cost of nearly SGD 4 million, the Straits Times reported today.

Maha Samprokshanam, as the ceremony is called, is organised every 12 to 15 years in Singapore's Hindu temples, many of which were built by Indian migrants over 100 years ago.

In the four-year process, the temple committee collaborated with artists and technical advisers to review and endorse ideas for the renovation.

The dome and the statues around it were clad in gold-plated copper, while decorative works on the pillars required two sculptors crafting them on site for over three years.

In the main hall, eight cement shrines were replaced with onyx sanctums. The stone, chosen for its durability, were sourced from India and tested at the National University of Singapore for authenticity and hardiness.

The Sri Krishnan temple was established in 1870 in Waterloo Street, which was then known as Church Street.

The temple remains at its original site and was gazetted for conservation in June 2014.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Iswaran said the temple showed how Singaporeans shared one another's beliefs and culture, leading to a sense of community and mutual respect.

"One very interesting feature of this temple is the fact that it has appealed to Singaporeans of diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds," he said.

11:01 5 killed as pre-monsoon showers lash Nashik: Five people were killed in two separate rain-related incidents as pre-monsoon showers accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning hit the Nashik division over the weekend, the police said today.

The Nashik division in Maharashtra comprises five districts -- Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar and Nashik.

A 32-year-old woman and her three minor daughters were killed when a tree fell on them at Varkhedi village in the neighbouring Dhule district yesterday, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Anita Daduram Pavra and her daughters Vashila (3), Pinky (2) and Roshani (1), he said.

In another incident, a 27-year-old man died when lightning struck him at Ambewadi in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district last evening.

The deceased, Dashrath Dhondu Dhavale, a native of Nashik district, worked with the Mumbai fire brigade department, an official at the Igatpuri police station said. Heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed the Sinnar, Wavi, Yeola and Satana tehsils of Nashik district on Saturday and Sunday, causing damage to several houses and damaging crops and onion storage sheds, the police said.

In the last 24 hours, Nashik's Igatpuri taluka received 76 mm rain, Baglan-25 mm, Chandwad-24 mm, Trimbakeshwar-15 mm, Nandgaon-10 mm, and Malegaon, Sinnar and Nashik got five mm each, according to figures provided by the district collector's office.

10:38 Jawan killed in Pak firing was supposed to get married in 2 weeks : Constable Vijay Kumar Pandey, who martyred in Pakistan firing yesterday, was supposed to get married on June 20.

Vijay was supposed to reach village by June 5, family members said.

Pandey's father, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, said that on Saturday evening he spoke to his son over the phone.

He said Vijay told him to prepare for the wedding and his leave has been sanctioned.

Vijay studied at the Adarsh Inter college, in the nearby Salehpur village.

His teachers from the school said that he was a good student, and always used to dream of serving the nation.

Vijay was recruited in the BSF in the year 2012.



09:47 NCERT syllabus to be reduced by half: The Union human resource development ministry has decided to reduce the NCERT syllabus by half as it is 'cramped', said HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday.

He said, "The government has decided to reduce the NCERT syllabus by half as it is "cramped."

Talking to media, Javadekar said alongside studies, a child needs physical education, life skills and value-based education.

Reportedly, the minister said that the draft of a new National Education Policy will be tabled before the Union Cabinet by the end of this month. -- ANI



09:44 Modi, Mattis pledge to continue strong US-India strategic partnership: India and the United States have pledged to continue their strong bilateral strategic partnership, the Pentagon said after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis. Mattis met the prime minister on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies' 17th Asia Security Summit -- also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue -- in Singapore on Saturday. "The two discussed the importance of the US-India relationship, and the role of both nations in cooperating to uphold international laws and principles, and to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific," defence spokesperson Captain Jeff Davis said here yesterday. The two leaders "pledged to continue the strong US-India strategic partnership and affirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the region," Davis said in a readout of the meeting. -- PTI

09:43 Tamil actress arrested for running prostitution racket: Tamil TV actress Sangeetha Balan has been arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket at a resort in Chennai.

According to reports, along with Sangeetha, a person named Satish has also been arrested.

The two used to lure young girls by promising them well-paid jobs and a chance to feature in films and TV shows.

They have been sent to jail after being reportedly produced in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore.

A well-known face in the Tamil TV industry, Sangeetha has appeared in shows like 'Vani Rani', 'Chellamay Aval', and 'Valli'. -- ANI

09:33 Shiv Sena is biggest political enemy of BJP: Raut: In one of the sharpest attacks after the recently held Lok Sabha bypoll in Palghar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday described the Bharatiya Janata Party as its biggest "political enemy". The country "does not" want the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, but could "accept" the Congress or Janata Dal-Secualr leader H D Deve Gowda, he said. "The Shiv Sena is the biggest political enemy (rajkiya shatroo) of the BJP. The Sena's radical Hinduism would prove problematic for the BJP," he said in an opinion piece written under his `rokh-thokh' (straight forward) column published in party mouthpiece `Saamana'. Raut is the editor of the Marathi daily. Taking potshots at the saffron party, Raut said the BJP paid tribute to its late MP Chintaman Wanaga by defeating his son, the Sena candidate, in Palghar. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Chintaman Wanaga. Since the Sena is the main political opponent of the BJP, the latter's plan is to weaken the Uddhav Thackeray-led party while staying in power with it, he alleged. "Hence, the BJP's plan is to stay with the Sena in power and try to weaken it by using power and money. The BJP used its resources to ensure Shiv Sena's defeat in the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll (held last month)," Raut said. The Sena leader claimed "trickery" of EVMs led to the BJP's victory in Palghar and said it was nothing short of a "scandal". "On the day of voting (May 28), complaints of EVMs malfunctioning were reported from at least 100 locations. The Election Commission rejected the Shiv Sena's request for extending voting hours, but a similar demand of BJP candidate Rajendra Gavit (who won the seat) was accepted," he alleged. He claimed that every polling station, where extension for voting was given, reported an "average 100 extra votes to the BJP nominee and cumulatively BJP's votes increased by some thousands. But some 60,000 voters could not vote". "After the voting, the district collector declared 46 per cent turnout, but the figure went up to 56 per cent the next day (when final figure was announced). It means 82,000 votes increased overnight", he said. Raut charged that the BJP has appointed people with RSS links to key constitutional posts and controlled the election procedure. He also referred to the setback suffered by the BJP in the just held Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls in some states. "The BJP managed to win the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll but it lost many other Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls. This shows winds of change are blowing in several parts of the country," he said. "The bypoll results indicate beginning of the BJP's downfall," said the Rajya Sabha MP. He charged that "the country is in such a state of mind that it can accept the Congress or Deve Gowda, but does not want the Modi- Shah duo".-- PTI

09:31 Indian economy like a car with 3 tyres punctured: Chidambaram: Indian economy has become like a car whose three tyres are punctured, former finance minister P Chidambaram said as he attacked the Narendra Modi government on rising petroleum prices and other issues. "Private investment, private consumption, exports and government expenditures are four growth engines of an economy. It's like four tyres of a car. If one or two tyres are punctured, it will slow down but in our case, three tyres are punctured," the senior Congress leader said at an event organised by the Maharashtra Congress unit. Government expenditure is on only in healthcare and in some other amenities, he said. "To keep this expenditure going on, the government has continued taxing petrol, diesel and even LPG. It is squeezing money from people in such taxes and spending some from it on public amenities," Chidambaram said. Did you see any investment in the power sector recently, he questioned. "For example, out of the 10 major companies that went into insolvency, five were steel companies. How can you expect any investment in such sectors," he wondered. Chidambaram also criticised the government for introducing a "five-slab" Goods and Services Tax regime. "Post-demonetisation this government has introduced GST with five tax slabs with a cess over it. In other countries, GST is just one tax system but we can have two types of taxation in India. Still, having five slabs is not what we had imagined about GST," he said. He said that the government is incompetent in addressing the economic issues, which has "worsened" under the current dispensation. "Industrial utilisation is mere 60 per cent in the country. The export of merchandise, during the UPA was USD 315 billion, which was USD 303 billion last year. Before that, it was not even USD 300 billion. This shows we are not earning from exports too," the former finance minister said. He mocked the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana of the Modi government under which loans of up to Rs 10 lakh are provided to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises. "The average amount of disbursed Mudra loan is Rs 43,000 per person. No major investment can be done with such low amount, except one wants to run a Pakoda stall," Chidambaram said in an apparent reference to Modi's remarks that selling 'pakodas' is also a form of employment. He said "compared to social blunders of the NDA government, economic mistakes are curable and correctable". "The BJP-led government has suddenly given a message to certain communities that they are second-rank citizens of this country. There is a lot of unrest over food habits, social behaviour, active anti-Romeo squads in the country," he said. -- PTI

09:19 Rebel leaders like George Fernandes are needed all the time: Advani: BJP veteran L K Advani on Sunday said "rebel leaders" such as George Fernandes are needed all the time because no country can progress without them. He made the remarks at the launch of a website on George Fernandes on his 88th birthday. Advani, who paid a visit to the ailing leader at his Delhi residence, said he was a remarkable person. "I have had the occasion of being with him in Parliament for so many years. He is a remarkable person... Rebel leaders are needed all the time. Nothing moves without them. "If there were no rebels, the country wouldn't have gained Independence. Rebel leaders like George should keep coming up so that the country can progress and develop," Advani said after inaugurating the website -- georgefernandes.org. This website is an attempt to highlight his glorious contribution to Indian politics, especially the first part of his career and put the second part in right perspective. It's also an effort at celebrating what George stood for, said his wife Leila Kabir Fernandes. Socialist leader Sharad Yadav, who was also present at the occasion, remembered Fernandes as a person whose life was full of struggle. The website sheds light on various facets of George Fernandes, his life and all his associates across India and the world. -- PTI

Image: L K Advani, right, with George Fernandes