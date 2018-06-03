LIVE! Two BSF personnel killed as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K

09:12 Hafiz Saeed's JuD to contest general elections on AAT platform:
Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa will contest the July 25 general elections on the platform of Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek as the group's Milli Muslim League is yet to be registered as a political party, a senior member of the outfit said today.
JuD, a front for the Lashkar-e-Tayiba militant group that carried out the deadly 2008 Mumbai attack, launched its political front Milli Muslim League, but it has not been yet registered by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
With general elections approaching, the group has decided to contest on the platform of the "dormant" political entity Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek, which was registered in the ECP.
"It was a kind of dormant party registered by a citizen Ehsan. There are several such parties registered with the ECP and such an arrangement is made ahead of the general elections if any mainstream party or organisation faces any issue or complication," a member of the JuD told PTI.
"Since the Milli Muslim League fails to get registered with the ECP it is going for this arrangement (contesting the upcoming polls on AAT platform)," he said.
MML president Saifullah Khalid will make a formal announcement regarding this shortly, he added.
The AAT's election symbol is 'chair'.
"Now the JuD/MML candidates will contest on the 'chair' symbol across the country," the member said.
He said since the MML has hardly any chance to get registered with the ECP as it had announced the election schedule and issued election symbols, it had no other option but to contest the election on any 'dormant' entity like AAT or support the Mutahidda Majlis Amal, an alliance of mainstream religious parties of the country.
"But Saeed chose to contest independently," he said.
The MML has also confirmed contesting the July 25 election on the 'chair' symbol.
"We have decided to support the candidates of AAT in July 25 elections," MML President Saifullah Khalid told PTI.
"We will play a role in the victory of those contesting on the symbol of chair. To save Pakistan, patriotic people should be supported in the elections," he said.
Khalid said the MML had been denied registration in the ECP for the last 11 months but will take part in the polls by supporting the candidates of AAT.
-- PTI
08:41 Two BSF personnel killed as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K:
Nearly a week after the Director General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit", Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the IB this morning killing two BSF personnel.
The firing from across the International Border in the Pragwal area of Akhnoor sector started in the wee hours, resulting in critical injuries to two BSF personnel manning a forward post, a senior officer of the border guarding force told PTI.
He said both the personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector, later succumbed to injuries at a hospital while undergoing treatment.
The firing from across the border in violation of the ceasefire agreement prompted a strong and effective retaliation by the BSF, the officer said.
Cross-border firing was going on when last reports came in, he added.
On May 29, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to "fully implement" the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit" forthwith to stop border skirmishes in J-K.
The two military commanders reviewed the prevailing situation along the LoC and the IB in J-K during a conversation over the special hotline.
The hotline contact was initiated by the Pakistani DGMO.
The latest deaths in the Pakistani firing raised the casualty figure during ceasefire violations along the IB and the Line of Control in the state to 46. The dead includes 20 security personnel.
Last month, thousands of people residing along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts had to flee their homes following intense shelling from Pakistan between May 15 and May 23 which left 12 people dead, including two BSF jawans and an infant, and scores of others injured.
-- PTI
08:08 4 CRPF personnel, 2 civilians injured in 3 separate grenade attacks:
Four CRPF personnel and two civilians, including a woman, were injured in three separate grenade attacks on security forces, police said.
In the first attack, terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a security forces patrol party in Fatehkadal area of Srinagar, they said.
Three CRPF personnel and a woman were injured in the explosion, they said.
The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.
In the second attack, terorists targeted a CRPF vehicle in Budshah Chowk area near the city centre, injuring a jawan and a civilian, the police said.
The third grenade attack took place in Magarmal Bagh area of the city, they said.
However, there was no damage due to the explosion there.
There have been at least six grenade attacks in Kashmir valley, including one at the residence of ruling PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah, since yesterday.
00:22 Woman arrested for abusing TN CM, BJP chief:
A 24-year-old woman was arrested today for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan in a video posted on social networking sites, the police said.
Following a complaint, officials of the central crime branch booked Surya Devi under relevant sections of the IPC for making comments against Palaniswami and Soundararajan, an official release said.
She was arrested from her hometown Manapparai near Tiruchirapalli, about 315 km from Chennai, it said. Devi was produced before a local court which later sent her to judicial custody, it said. The phone that was used to make the video was also seized, the release added.
00:19 3 electrocuted to death as pre-monsoon showers lash Mumbai:
Three persons including two children died due to electrocution as pre-monsoon showers lashed some parts of Mumbai city on Saturday evening.
A release from the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation's disaster control room identified the deceased as Anil Yadav (32), Sara Khan (9) and Omkar Phadtare (10).
Yadav and Khan died after coming in contact with a live electric wire while walking down a road in Khindipada area in Bhandup West arond 8.30 pm. Omkar Phadtare and his friend received electric shock in Shivkripa Nagar area near Bhandup railway station. While Omkar died in hospital, his friend was seriously injured and was being treated.
Bishwombhar Singh, director in-charge, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Mumbai, said pre-monsoon showers hit the the city and other parts of Maharashtra as well.
"Monsoon is yet to arrive in the state. Pre-monsoon activities are currently seen in entire Maharashtra including Mumbai and Thane," he said.
The showers caused water-logging in the city, slowing down the evening traffic. Lightning and heavy winds accompanied the rains. People took to social media to welcome the respite from the sweltering summer.