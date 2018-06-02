LIVE! Indrani Mukerjea hospitalised again

09:06 PM meets Mattis in SIngapore:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets United States Defence Secretary James Mattis in Singapore. Photograph: ANI
09:04 Indrani Mukerjea hospitalised again:
Indrani Mukerjea, former head of INX Media and the prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, was on Friday admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital.
Mukerjea reportedly complained of chest pain, following which she was rushed to the state-run-hospital.
Mukerjea is currently facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora.
Earlier in April, she was hospitalised in JJ Hospital following an alleged drug overdose. -- ANI
08:52 PM unveils Mahatma Gandhi plaque in Singapore; to meet Mattis today:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the plaque, marking the immersion site of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier in Singapore.
Singapore's former Prime Minister and Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong was also present at the event.
The prime minister will then hold a meeting with United States Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis.
Next, Prime Minister Modi will visit the National Orchid Garden, located within the Singapore Botanic Gardens.
It is the only tropical garden to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The prime minister will also pay a visit to Chulia Mosque, one of the oldest mosques of Singapore, located in Chinatown.
Chulia Mosque has been the country's national monument since 1974.
Prime Minister Modi will visit the Sri Mariamman Temple, which is located nearby to the Chulia Mosque and is the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore.
He will next visit the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum, also located in Chinatown.
The temple gets its name from what the Buddhists regard as the left canine tooth of Lord Buddha, which was recovered from his funeral pyre in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, according to visitsingapore.com.
After this, the prime minister will visit the Indian Heritage Centre, situated in Little India.
Lastly, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Changi Naval Base, where he will see the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Satpura and interact with officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy. -- ANI
IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former PM of Singapore ESM Goh Chok Tong unveil a Plaque marking the immersion site of Mahatma Gandhis Ashes at Clifford Pier in Singapore. Photograph: Courtesy @MEAINdia/Twitter
00:03 Post-Doklam, first Chinese military delegation to visit India:
China has announced the visit of its military delegation to India, the first after the Doklam standoff, as a major follow up to the informal summit in April between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.
India and China in contact with each other about the visit of Chinese military delegation from Western Theatre Command, China's Defence Spokesman Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang said in Bejing.
The Western Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) guards the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control with India.
Currently, the two sides are in consultation with each other on the upcoming visit to India by the border defence delegation from the Western Theatre Command of the PLA, Ren was quoted as saying in the transcript of the media briefing posted on the Chinese defence ministry website on Friday.
"These border-related exchanges between the two sides at different levels will help to strengthen the management and control of border areas. They will also help to build trust between the field troops of the two sides and translate the consensus reached by the two heads of state into real actions," he said.
"The two sides are also in contact with each other regarding other cooperation programmes. We will release relevant information in due course," he said in response to a question about cooperation in the fields of defence and security following the Modi-Xi summit meeting at Wuhan on April 28-29.
The two sides had reached an important consensus on practical cooperation and proper management of differences.
After the 73-day military standoff at Dokalam last year, that caused major disruption in relations, both sides made efforts to improve ties leading up to the Wuhan summit.
Ren said China and India are big countries in Asia and both are also each other's important neighbour.
"The Chinese side attaches great importance to the development of the military-to-military relationship with the Indian side," he said.
"Under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, we are willing to work with the Indian side to expand exchanges, strengthen cooperation, build mutual trust, properly manage differences, and facilitate the development of the mil-to-mil relationship in a healthy and stable manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas and safeguard peace and stability in this region," he said. -- PTI
