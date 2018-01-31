LIVE! Army files counter FIR in Shopian firing case

Write a comment

January 31, 2018

16:59 Vijay Goel embarrasses BJP by calling Delhi market area 'backward as some UP town': Union Minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday had a foot-in-mouth moment when he said that the poor civic conditions in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area are like that of a backward district of Uttar Pradesh.



Interestingly, Goel's, Bharatiya Janata Party rules both the state of Uttar Pradeshand the parliamentary constituency of Sadar Bazar.



If that is not enough, Goel was addressing a gathering of old Delhi's traders and shopkeeper, who were protesting the ongoing sealing drive by BJP-led municipal corporations.



"Delhi ka haal dekha hai aapne? Taarein (cables and wires) jhool rahi hain, koi makaan upar jaa raha, koi neeche aa raha hai, aisa lagta hai kisi Uttar Pradesh ke pichde huye kasbe mein khade huye hain, yeh Sadar Delhi ki shaan tha! (Have you seen the condition of Delhi? Wires are swinging, houses are in bad condition. It seems like we are standing in some backward locality of Uttar Pradesh. Sadar was the pride of Delhi)," the Union minister said while addressing the gathering.



Goel, who represented the Sadar Bazar constituency in Lok Sabha from 1996 to 1998, clarified that he was not speaking on the behalf of his party.



The minister further said that the politicians are using the sealing of shops as a tool for political advantage.



"The BJP blames AAP for this sealing drive. The AAP blames the BJP and the Congress blames on both the BJP and the Congress. Leaders have made the sealing matter a political issue," he said.



Hundreds of Delhi's businessmen have been affected due to massive sealing drive of, what authorities say, the residential properties being used for commercial purposes. -- ANI

Union Minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday had a foot-in-mouth moment when he said that the poor civic conditions in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area are like that of a backward district of Uttar Pradesh.Interestingly, Goel's, Bharatiya Janata Party rules both the state of Uttar Pradeshand the parliamentary constituency of Sadar Bazar.If that is not enough, Goel was addressing a gathering of old Delhi's traders and shopkeeper, who were protesting the ongoing sealing drive by BJP-led municipal corporations."Delhi(cables and wires)Uttar PradeshSadar Delhi! (Have you seen the condition of Delhi? Wires are swinging, houses are in bad condition. It seems like we are standing in some backward locality of Uttar Pradesh. Sadar was the pride of Delhi)," the Union minister said while addressing the gathering.Goel, who represented the Sadar Bazar constituency in Lok Sabha from 1996 to 1998, clarified that he was not speaking on the behalf of his party.The minister further said that the politicians are using the sealing of shops as a tool for political advantage."The BJP blames AAP for this sealing drive. The AAP blames the BJP and the Congress blames on both the BJP and the Congress. Leaders have made the sealing matter a political issue," he said.Hundreds of Delhi's businessmen have been affected due to massive sealing drive of, what authorities say, the residential properties being used for commercial purposes. --

16:13 Army files counter FIR in Shopian firing case: The Indian Army has filed a counter-FIR in response to the one lodged by the Jammu and Kashmir police over the killing of two civilians in Shopian district.

On January 27, two youths were killed when army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in the Ganovpora area of Shopian, prompting Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to order an inquiry into the incident.

Police had on Sunday filed an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code against the personnel of 10, Garhwal unit, of the Army. A Major, who led the army personnel at the time of the incident, was also named in the FIR.

The army claims it opened fire on the crowd in self-defence and in the face of the "ultimate provocation", after seven of its personnel were injured.

A defence spokesman had said that the troops resorted to firing when a mob tried to lynch a junior commissioned officer and snatch his service weapon.

"An Army administration convoy was passing through Ganovpora when it came under unprovoked and intense stone- pelting by a group of 100-120 stone-pelters. Within no time, their number swelled to 200-250 persons," the spokesperson said on Sunday.

Earlier today, the death toll in the alleged army firing rose to three after a critically injured youth succumbed to injuries.

15:48 India's foreign policy has become vibrant, assertive: Chinese think-tank: India's foreign policy has become vibrant and assertive under the Modi government with its risk-taking ability also on the rise, according to a top official of a prominent state-run Chinese think-tank.

Rong Ying, Vice President of China Institute of International Studies, a think-tank affiliated to Chinese foreign ministry, said over the past three years, India's diplomacy has been vibrant and assertive, and has formed a distinctive and unique "Modi Doctrine", a strategy for the rise of India as a great power in the new situation.

In an article in the CIIS journal, the first of its kind by a Chinese think tank on the Modi government so far, Rong, who also served as a diplomat in India, took a critical look at India's relations with China, South and South East Asia, India's closer relations with US and Japan, saying Indian foreign policy under him has become increasingly assertive while offering mutual benefits.

On India-China ties, Rong said since Modi took office, the development of overall relations between the two countries has maintained "steady momentum".

"The Dong Lang (Doklam) incident taking place at the Sikkim section of the China-India borders has not only highlighted the border issue, but also for a time seemed to imperil the overall relationship between the two countries," he said.

Rong, also a senior research fellow at the CIIS, said India and China should stick to the strategic consensus of mutual support for each other's development.

On the future formula for ties, he said as major countries on the rise, India and China are both partners and competitors.

-- PTI

15:17 Shopian firing: Responded to 'ultimate provocation', says army: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu on Wednesday said that the army opened fire into a crowd in Shopian in the face of the "ultimate provocation" by a stone-pelting crowd.

Calling the FIR against the army, which is registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police as "unfortunate", Lt Gen Anbu called it said that there should have been generic FIR in the matter.

"That is an unfortunate thing, in such a case a generic FIR should have been filed. I think they have prematurely put the name of an individual, I am sure when they investigate truth will come out. Notwithstanding what the state government did, we had our own inquiry and are clear that we responded when we were provoked to the ultimate," he added.

Two civilians were killed and nine others injured after the army opened fire on protesters in Ganowpora village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.

The army opened fire after it came under heavy stone pelting from a mob in the village.

Following the outrage over civilian killings, the state police registered case against the army while the divisional administration ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

-- ANI

14:57 AIADMK announces expulsion of 123 office-bearers in 4 districts: The internal churning in the ruling AIADMK post its defeat in the RK Nagar bypoll continued today, with top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami cracking the whip against dissidents in four districts. Panneerselvam, AIADMK coordinator, and co-coordinator Palaniswami announced the expulsion of 123 office-bearers of the party's units in Tiruchirappalli, Erode, Vellore and Ramanathapuram for bringing 'disrepute' to the organisation.

The Tiruchirappalli Rural unit topped the list, with 106 office-bearers being shown the door by the two leaders. The others were from Vellore West, Erode Rural and Ramanathapuram districts.

In a joint statement, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said these persons were being expelled from AIADMK for "acting in contravention to the party's policies and ideals," and for "bringing disrepute" to it.

They were being expelled from all their present posts, besides from the party's primary membership, the two leaders said.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, who merged the factions led by them in August 2017, had last month warned of action against those who go against the party line, following its loss in the December 21 RK Nagar assembly bypoll which was won by sidelined party leader TTV Dinakaran.

-- PTI

14:26 No malice behind open letter on Padmaavat: Swara: Actor Swara Bhasker says she wrote an open letter criticising "Padmaavat" because she wanted to raise some questions about the film on a public platform.

Bhasker's letter, which criticises director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for apparent glorification of the practice of Jauhar (mass sati), has sparked a controversy online.

Responding to the criticism, the actor said, "Everyone has the right to critique and express their opinion. Like me, others also have the right to express their thoughts. I made a point, I said what I felt.

"I think I kept my point across in a very polite and respectful manner. I didn't have any bad intention or malice in my heart," she said.

The actor said she thought her questions were valid and needed to be asked.

"If people don't agree with me, it's totally fine. It's a democracy, so it's good if people think there can be a difference of opinion. Debates and discussions should happen. This is the purpose of art."

In the open letter, which became viral on social media, the actor had said she felt reduced to a vagina after watching "Padmaavat".

The mention of vagina in her letter has also caused incessant trolling against her, which, the actor said, surprised her.

"I didn't think it would cause a row and I never thought people, who are not even connected with the film, will get upset. I also didn't know that this special word, which stars from 'V', just taking that word would cause a controversy! I mean frankly, I said something, others reacted.

"There's nothing to be upset about, especially those who have nothing to do with the film need not be upset."

-- PTI

14:00 Main accused in Kasganj violence held: The main accused in the Chandan Gupta murder case in Kasganj was arrested today even as a Congress delegation was stopped from entering the violence-hit district amid continuing tension in some pockets.

"Saleem, the main accused, has been nabbed," IG, Aligarh range, Sanjeev Gupta said.

Kasganj SP Piyush Srivastava said notices pertaining to attachment of properties of the accused have been pasted on their houses. Authorities stopped a Congress delegation in Mirhachi area in Etah on the border of Kasganj district.

They denied permission to the delegation from entering troubled areas, citing law and order issues, official sources said. District Magistrate, Kasganj, R P Singh had refused to give permission to the Congress delegation apprehending that their visit to the troubled areas might create additional problems.

At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after a youth was killed in clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day last week. At least 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Tension still prevailed in a few pockets of the western Uttar Pradesh town. Police said normalcy was slowly returning to the violence-hit town where security personnel have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas.

-- PTI The main accused in the Chandan Gupta murder case in Kasganj was arrested today even as a Congress delegation was stopped from entering the violence-hit district amid continuing tension in some pockets.

13:36 Rayudu handed two-match ban for code of conduct breach: India cricketer and Hyderabad skipper Ambati Rayudu has been handed a two-match suspension for breaching the BCCI Code of Conduct during the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy, on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India issued a statement which read: "Rayudu pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by BCCI and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing."

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Abhijit Deshmukh, Ulhas Vithalrao Gandhe, and third umpire Anil Dandekar. The BCCI is further looking into the role of Hyderabad Team Manager in this untoward incident," it added.

Because of this suspension, Rayudu won't be able to participate in the first two matches for Hyderabad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

13:33 JUST IN: Main accused in Chandan Gupta murder case in Kasganj arrested: IG, Aligarh Range, Sanjeev Gupta

13:24 PM to visit Tripura twice for campaigning: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura twice to hold public meetings ahead of the February 18 assembly election, state BJP president Biplab Kumar Deb said today.

Modi would come on February 8 and address two public meetings at Kailashahar in Unakoti district and Shantirbazar in South Tripura district. He would again visit the state on February 15 and address a public meeting.

The party's national president Amit Shah would be in the state for a week to campaign in favour of the candidates of the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura alliance, Deb told reporters.

Election for the 60-member assembly will be held in the state on February 18 and results would be announced on March 3.

From here, Shah would also visit Meghalaya and Nagaland, where assembly polls would be held on February 27, the state BJP chief said.

He said 40 top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Muktar Abbas Naqvi would also visit the state for campaigning.

-- PTI

12:55 UPDATE: 6.1-strong quake jolts Afghanistan; tremors felt from Srinagar to Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, stated the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The tremors of the quake were felt in north India -- from Delhi-NCR region to Srinagar in Jammu-Kashmir.

According to reports, people fled from their homes out on to the streets in Srinagar after experiencing the tremors.

As of now, there are no reports of any casualties or damage to property.

12:22 Kasganj violence: Police lodges 7 FIRs as normalcy returns to UP town: The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged seven FIRs in connection with the violence that broke out in Kasganj on Republic Day. The police confirmed that they have arrested 114 people, out of which 33 have been named accused and 81 arrested in preventive.

Apart from the arrests, the police have also enhanced patrolling based on the zonal and sector scheme in the affected area. Peace committee meetings are being held in the area to prevent any untoward events.

The situation in violence-hit Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh remained peaceful today.

11:55 Budget likely to do away with tedious paperwork in filing income tax: Taking cognisance of the probable reason for tax evasion of the salaried class, the government may do away with the need to provide proof of investment on tax deductions in the Union Budget on Thursday.

Experts are of the opinion that one of the reasons why many salaried and other middle-income groups avoid paying taxes is that they have to go through a lot of paperwork.

The NDA government will be presenting its last full-fledged Budget on February 1 before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"The income tax department has received a lot of requests on this and there has been quite a few rounds of discussions as to why one needs every individual to submit their details in a technologically advanced era when information about a taxpayer is available at the click of a mouse," a senior official said.

This is one of the reasons why the government has made provisions to link the Aadhaar with banks accounts, insurance policies and other investments. Linking PAN with Aadhaar is also a step towards helping the public on this, the official told Deccan Herald.

He, however, added that a final decision will be taken by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on whether to introduce the new measure this year itself or the next.

11:41 'Indian techie's mortal remains to reach India tomorrow': The mortal remains of an Indian software engineer, who was found dead at an apartment in the US state of Texas, will reach India tomorrow, according to a senior official at the Indian Consulate here.

Venkannagari Krishna Chaitanya, 30, who moved to the US three years ago, was living as a paying guest in Arlington, a suburb of Dallas in Texas, officials said.

The mortal remains of Chaitanya, who was "mysteriously" found dead, will reach India late tomorrow via New York for his last rites in Hyderabad, they said.

The cause of his death was "still shrouded in mystery",according to officials.

-- PTI

11:11 Snubbed by IPL, Pujara gets signed on by Yorkshire: Indian middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has been signed by Yorkshire to play in the county championship.

Pujara will be available for the 2018 England domestic season in April as he went unsold in the Indian Premier League players' auction for the 11th edition of the tournament, which will also be held in the same month.

The right-handed batsman had earlier played for Yorkshire in the 2015 county championship, when the club won.

"I'm really excited to be able to have the opportunity to represent Yorkshire once again," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pujara as saying.

He added, "Each time I've played county cricket it has improved me as a player. That's the plan again in 2018. I just want to score as many runs as possible for Yorkshire and soak up as much as I can from the whole experience." Indian middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has been signed by Yorkshire to play in the county championship.

11:03 Shah Rukh Khans Alibaug bungalow attached, labelled benami: The I-T department has provisionally attached actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow in Alibaug by terming it benami property and filed a report before an adjudication authority to confirm the attachment.

Khan needs to file a reply before the authority within 90 days. Once the adjudication authority confirms the attachment, I-T authorities can initiate criminal action too.

The attachment notice was issued last month to Deja Vu Farms under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act. As per the website of the Registrar of Companies, Deja Vu Farms Pvt Ltd was incorporated on December 29, 2004, with interests in crops, gardening and horticulture. Namita Chhiba, Ramesh Chhiba and Savita Chhiba are named as its directors.

The farmhouse covers 19,960 sq m and has a swimming pool and private helipad. Khan gave an unsecured loan of Rs 8.5 crore to Deja Vu Farms, officials said.

10:32 Army's Shopian firing: Civilian death toll rises to 3: A third civilian died today following the January 27 firing by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

The third man who died is one Rayees Ahmad.

Earlier, two civilians were killed and nine others injured in the controversial incident, during which the army fired into a stone-pelting mob that targeted a military convoy.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against two army officers by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The FIR was lodged under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code against the personnel of 10, Garhwal unit, of the army.

An army major, who led the army personnel at the time of the incident, was also named in the FIR.

The BJP strongly protested the FIR, even as its coalition partner in J&K, the People's Democratic Party, asserted that the FIR will be taken to a "logical conclusion".

10:14 Pakistan again violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch: The Pakistan Army resorted to overnight heavy shelling and firing on the Line of Control in Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

Using small arms, automatics and mortars, they targeted military and civilian facilities in nearly a dozen areas of Balakote sector late on Tuesday, defence ministry sources said.

The Indian positions retaliated effectively. Firing exchanges continued for nearly two hours, the sources said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pakistan army had resorted to ceasefire violations on the LoC in Rajouri district.

However, except for damages to some civilian houses, no casualty had occurred on the Indian side, the sources added.

09:43 Indian Navy launches submarine INS Karanj: Indian Navy today launched its third Scorpene class submarine, INS Karanj, at the Mazagon Dock Ltd, Mumbai.

INS Karanj was commissioned last year and is the third of the six Scorpene class submarines being built at the MDL under the Navy's Project 75. Indian Navy today launched its third Scorpene class submarine,, at the Mazagon Dock Ltd, Mumbai.

09:38 BJP takes potshots at Rahul for wearing jacket worth Rs 70,000: The BJP took potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his jacket, which they claim cost nearly Rs 70,000. Rahul was attending a concert in Shillong when he was seen sporting the apparel.

"So @OfficeOfRG, soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with 'black' money fleeced from Meghalayan state exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us! (sic)" wrote the Meghalaya BJP Twitter handle with pictures of the jacket's original price and photo.

The national party's tweet was in retaliation to Rahul Gandhi's "suit boot" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had worn a monogrammed suit during a meeting with then US President Barack Obama in 2015.

The base price of the suit at an auction was Rs 11 lakh, and it was sold for Rs 4.31 crore.

Just before the concert, organised by the Congress party to reach out to young voters, Rahul addressed the crowd and said, " We are strongest when we stand together in our diversity. India's strength is our diverse culture and different languages, different ways of thinking."

09:07 Twitter says Trump's speech was "the most-tweeted #SOTU or #JointSession address ever, passing last year's record of 3m tweets.'

09:00 Trump takes on North Korea, says 'no regime more brutal than theirs': The US president now takes on his arch nemesis North Korea's Kim Jong Un in his State of the Union address:

>> No regime has oppressed its own citizens more totally & more brutally than the cruel dictatorship in North Korea. Its reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland. We are waging a campaign of maximum pressure to prevent that from ever happening

Trump tells the story about North Korean defector Ji Seong-ho, who Trump says travelled thousands of miles on crutches across China and Southeast Asia to freedom.

He lifts a pair of crutches high and is cheered. He keeps the crutches up. Its a powerful image.

08:58 Hillary Clinton issues apology: Minutes before Trump started his speech, 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton finally addressed her 2008 campaign's sexual harassment controversy.

According to media reports, her faith adviser Burns Strider was allowed to stay in his role despite claims of sexual harassment by another staff member.

"If I had it to do again, I wouldnt," Clinton says in her lengthy statement.

Read her detailed statement HERE

08:49 Trump orders Guantnamo prison 'open': The US president promises to refill the Guantanamo prison:

"In the past, we have foolishly released hundreds of dangerous terrorists, only to meet them again on the battlefield -- including the ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi.

So today, I am keeping another promise. I just signed an order directing Secretary Mattis, who is doing a great job, thank you."

08:42 Trump lays out 4-part immigration plan during State of the Union address : US President Donald Trump lays out an immigration plan with four pillars:

One: A path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought here by their parents at a young age

Two: Fully secures the border. That means building a wall on the Southern border, and it means hiring more heroes like [Homeland security special agent] CJ Martinez to keep our communities safe.

Three: Ends the visa lottery -- a program that randomly hands out green cards without any regard for skill, merit, or the safety of our people.

Four: Protects the nuclear family by ending chain migration. Under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives [audible hisses here from members of Congress?] Under our plan, we focus on the immediate family by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children.

08:22 One of my main priorities is to reduce cost of prescription drugs: Trump: >> We are defending our second Amendment and taking actions to protect religious liberty. We are serving our brave veterans, giving them a choice in their healthcare decisions

>> I will not stop until our veterans have been properly taken care of. All Americans deserve accountability and respect

>> We are now, very proudly, an exporter of energy to the world

>> People who are terminally ill should not have to go from country to country, looking for treatment. I want to give Americans the 'Right to Try' - immediate experimental treatment

>> One of my main priorities is to reduce the cost of prescription drugs

>> The era of economic surrender is over. From now, we consider trading relations to be fair and reciprocal

>> We will work to fix bad trade deals. We will protect American workers and intellectual properties through strong enforcement of our trade rules

>> It is time to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. We are a nation of builders - we built the Empire State Building in only a year

08:11 US First Lady Melania travelled separately to the Capitol: US First Lady Melania Trump broke tradition on Wednesday when she travelled separately to the Capitol rather than with her husband.

According to her office, the First Lady rode to the Capitol in a separate motorcade in order to accompany her guests to a reception on Capitol Hill.

All eyes were on Melania, who has been notably absent from the public in recent weeks.

She is hosting 15 guests in her own viewing box.

08:06 Trump's maiden Union of the State address: Trump continues with his hour-long address to a joint session of Congress:

>> There has never been a better time to start living the American Dream. If you believe in yourself and America, you can dream anything, be anything. Together, we can achieve absolutely anything

>> All of us together as one people, can do anything. We all share the same home, heart, destiny and the same great American flag

>> Together we are rediscovering the American ways. Here, faith and family, not the bureaucracy, are the centre of American life

>> Americans deserve a govt that shows them love and loyalty. Working with the Senate, we are appointing judges who will interpret the Constitution as written

08:01 'The state of our Union is strong because our people are strong': Donald Trump is delivering his maiden State Of The Union address, an annual message presented by the US President to a joint session of the congress.

In this hour-long address, Trump will speak about the American economy and the tax cuts undertaken by his government, according to his speech excerpts released by the White House. He will also talk on "decades of unfair trade deals", "immigration policies that focus on the best interests of American Workers and American Families", "what kind of nation" America will be, and America's "fight until Islamic State is defeated" among others.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

>> A new tide of optimism is sweeping our land, we are going forward with a clear and righteous vision to make America great again

>> Over the last year, the world has seen that no people on earth are as daring and fearless as Americans. Let's begin tonight by recognising that the State of Union is strong because our people are strong

>> Together we are building a safe and strong America. Since the elction, we have created 2.4 million new jobs

>> A proud moment -- Unemployment has hit a 45-year low. African-American unemployment, hit the lowest levels ever recorded

>> Retirement pension and college saving accounts have gone through the roof. We have enacted the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history

>> We nearly doubled the standard deduction for everyone. We also doubled the child tax credit

>> We eliminated a especially cruel tax. We repeal the the disastrous Obamacare