LIVE! Budget 2018: Printed and ready to go, but for tax proposals

January 29, 2018

15:57 Jaitley became a 'free man' on Saturday: More on Budget 2018: On Saturday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sat in his chambers in North Block with five or six notebooks in which he has been taking notes for the government's most important financial document, after consultations with various stake-holders. Soon he turned to the shredder and, with assistance from his private secretary Saurabh Shukla, fed the notes into the machine, leaving no trace of the thought processes and suggestions that went into the final document.

Task over in 15 minutes, Jaitley stood up, looking relaxed, and declared that 99 per cent of Budget work was now over. "I am a free man from this moment," he told Shukla, a 2005 batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service.

But it is not over till it is over, is it? The printing of Budget documents traditionally begins with the 'halwa ceremony', after which the officials involved in preparing the document are locked up in the Budget Press in North Block, where they will remain till the finance minister's Budget speech is over in the Lok Sabha. These officials are not allowed to meet anyone till the day of the presentation of the Budget.

But not everyone is happy about such secrecy surrounding the Budget, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha being one of them. The outspoken BJP leader feels that instead of the cloak of secrecy, the government should table the proposals before Parliament, and implement those that are passed by the House.

Image: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the Halwa ceremony to mark the commencement of Budget printing process for Union Budget 2018-19, in New Delhi on January 20, 2018. Others in the photograph are the minister of state for finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia and the secretary, department of economic affairs, S C Garg. Photograph: Courtesy, PIB.

15:44 Budget 2018: Printed and ready to go, but for tax proposals: The 2018 Union Budget, which will be presented to Parliament in 3 days, has been printed. Only Part B, which contains the taxation proposals, are being given final touches by the PMO and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley; once that is done, it will be printed tonight.

The 950 bundles of Union Budget papers will be kept ready by Wednesday night, with just 12 hours to go for its presentation. In total 85 officials from various departments of the Government of India are now under lock and key, with a heavy deployment of CISF guards and IB sleuths.

Digital security of the Budget papers has been entrusted to the Intelligence Bureau, which is commissioned to guard the papers zealously. The printing press is located in the basement of North Block, headquarters of the finance ministry.

15:38 Why cover page of Economic Survey turns pink: The pink coloured Economic Survey document tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament today recommended that India must confront the societal metapreference for a son, observing that the adverse sex ratio of females to males has led to 63 million "missing" women. The colour of this year's survey cover was chosen as a symbol of support for the growing movement to end violence against women, which spans continents. Laying special emphasis on gender development, the survey cautioned that on several indicators, notably employment, use of reversible contraception, and son preference, India has some distance to traverse despite the country's economic progress. The survey states that just as India has committed to moving up the ranks in ease of doing business indicators, a similar commitment should be endeavoured on the gender front. The percentage of working women has declined over time from 36 per cent being employed in 2005-06 to 24 per cent of women employed in 2015-16, pointed out the survey. It acknowledges that government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and 'Sukanya Samridhi Yojana' schemes, and mandatory maternity leave rules are all steps in the right direction, pointing out that measures such as increasing maternity leave will offer support to women in the workforce. Given these observations, the states and all stakeholders have an important role to play in increasing opportunities available for women in education and employment, it said. As per the survey, nearly 47 per cent of women do not use any contraception, and of those who do, less than a third use female-controlled reversible contraception. The survey highlighted another phenomenon of son metapreference which involves parents adopting fertility "stopping rules" -- having children until the desired number of sons are born. "This metapreference leads naturally to the notional category of 'unwanted' girls which is estimated at over 21 million," says the survey. Consigning these odious categories to history soon should be society's objective, opines the Survey. It also provides an assessment of India's performance on gender outcomes relative to other economies. However, the survey noted an improvement in average levels of 12 out of 17 variables in India over time. While 62.3 per cent of women in India were involved in decisions about their own health in 2005-06, the number increased to 74.5 per cent in 2015-16. The percentage of women who did not experience physical or emotional violence also increased from 63 per cent to 71 per cent, whereas the median age at first childbirth also increased by 1.3 years over ten years. The survey noted that the North-Eastern states have been consistently outperforming others on the development parameters related to women, while hinterland states are lagging behind. However, surprisingly, some southern states such as Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu fare worse than expected given their level of development, it said. -- PTI

Image: Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian hold the Economic Survey during a press conference. Photograph: ANI

15:18 BMC to probe man's death after getting sucked in MRI machine: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has set up a committee to inquire into the death of a man after he allegedly got sucked into an MRI machine and inhaled the liquid oxygen that leaked out of a cylinder he was carrying. The civic body is also planning to issue stricter guidelines to all civic-run hospitals in view of the incident, an official said. Authorities at the Nair Hospital, where the incident occurred, said they were cooperating with the police in its investigation. Rajesh Maru, 32, carrying a liquid oxygen cylinder, was killed on Saturday evening when he was yanked into the jaws of the MRI machine and inhaled the gas that leaked out of the container, his family said. The police, however, said Maru was killed when he inhaled excessive oxygen that oozed out of the cylinder when he entered the MRI room with a relative, who was there to undergo the scan. A senior official of the civic-run Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai today said the BMC has set up a panel to inquire into the incident. "The BMC administration has set up a committee, headed by deputy municipal commissioner. The inquiry report is expected by next Monday," the official told PTI. He said the BMC will issue stricter orders for hospital staff for handling MRI machines. Nair Hospital's dean, Dr Ramesh Bharmal, said, "It is a tragic incident and we will cooperate with police officials. We cannot make any comments on how the incident occurred as it is under investigation." Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners use strong magnetic fields, electric field gradients, and radio waves to generate images of organs in the body. Metallic objects are not allowed in MRI rooms. As regards the Nair Hospital incident, the patient's family members said they were made to remove all such items, including mobile phone handsets, before going inside. They claimed the ward boy said the oxygen cylinder could be carried in the room as the machine was not switched on. A relative of the victim yesterday said the powerful magnetic field of the machine pulled Maru towards it along with the oxygen cylinder. "Maru's hand got trapped in the machine while the opening of the oxygen cylinder snapped. After hearing this commotion, we all rushed inside the room and pulled him out of the machine," he said. However, a police official said the victim, as directed by the doctor, took the patient to the MRI room for the scan. There, an oxygen cylinder leaked. The official claimed that the oxygen was in liquid form which is poisonous and the victim inhaled it in an excessive amount and died on the spot. The police booked three staffers of Nair Hospital for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested a doctor and a ward boy. -- PTI

15:06 Temporary effects of GST, note ban are over: Chief Economic Adviser : Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian address a press conference after the Economic Survey 2018-19 expected to regain India's GDP growth to be between 7-7.5% in 2018-19, from 6.75%.

Here are the highlights:-

- This year oil prices went up that affected consumption and govt finances and also held back real economic activity

- We think of the twin balance sheet challenges having 4 'R's -- Recognition, Resolution, Recapitalisation and Reforms. I think now we are well ahead on all of them

- Government does not have to do anything radical; just finishing what it has started already would be a very ambitious and fantastic agenda to complete

- Temporary effects of GST, note ban are over

- Policy agenda for the year ahead-support agriculture, stabalise GST, complete TBS actions with reforms, privatise Air-India and head-off macro economic pressures and possibility of a 'sudden stall' from rising oil prices and sharp correction in stock prices

- GST brings out new findings on the Indian economy that says reforms has increased tax rolls, formal sector is much bigger than believed, firm structure of exports highly diversified and states are big traders

- As India emerges as one of world's largest economies, it needs to gradually move from being a net consumer of knowledge to becoming a net producer - The working of GST Council has shown that cooperative federalism can really work

14:00 Ready for talks with India to resolve CPEC differences: China: China today said it is ready to hold talks with India to resolve their differences on the contentious USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Asked about Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale's interview to state-run Global Times in which he had said that differences on the CPEC should not be swept under the carpet, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China is willing to hold talks with India in this regard. "I noted the relevant report. Regarding the CPEC, China has repeatedly reiterated our position. As to the differences between China and India, China stands ready to communicate and hold talks with India to seek a proper solution so that these differences will not affect our general national interests. This best serves the interests of the two countries," she said. As to any differences arising between the two countries, they can be resolved with sincerity and mutual respect, she said, adding that the parties can seek proper solution for management of the differences. "We should not ask one party alone to solve this problem. We are willing to work with India to work with dialogue and communication for a better solution," she said. "The CPEC is merely an economic cooperation project. It has not targeted any third party. We hope the Indian side can put this in perspective and we stand ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side," she said. India has objected to the USD 50 billion CPEC as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The CPEC is a network of infrastructure projects that are currently under construction throughout Pakistan that will connect China's Xinjiang province with Gwadar port in Pakistan's Balochistan province. -- K J M Varma/PTI

13:29 They only remember the word vagina: Swara Bhasker on Padmaavat letter: Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar was trolled on social media for slamming Sanjay Leela Bhansali in an open letter.

The Wire late on Saturday, Swara had decried glorification of self-immolation customs Sati and Jauhar in Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat In an open letter published onlate on Saturday, Swara had decried glorification of self-immolation customs Sati and Jauhar in Bhansali's controversial film

She began her note by congratulating Bhansali for being able to release Padmaavat despite the hurdles -- something she says she even fought trolls for on social media.

The actress, who played a small part in Bhansali's Guzaarish, watched "Padmaavat" first day, first show", and decided to share her concerns as it left her "stunned".

Swara said the climax which shows multitude of women dressed in red marching towards their deaths "seduced the audience into being awestruck and admiring of this act". "Your cinema particularly is inspiring, evocative and powerful. It can move audiences to emotional highs and lows. It can influence thinking and that, Sir, is why you must be responsible as to what it is you are doing and saying in your film." The actor said acts like Sati and raping women are two sides of the same coin. She explained the parallels between the two crimes, saying the depiction of the Sati/Jauhar would have been justified had the director condoned the victim-blaming mindset, which infests the country, in Deepika Padukone-led period drama.

"That's what I felt like at the end of your magnum opus. I felt like a vagina. I felt reduced to a vagina-only," Swara said.

However, social media got divided over the letter.

Some netizens slammed Swara for judging a movie based on history with a present-day point of view while others termed it as a highly irresponsible film.

Later, Reacting to trolls Swara tweeted, "Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word Vagina!!! 🙄 So... Vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina...............vagina vagina VAGINA!!!!!"

Here are some the reactions to Swara's letter.

@suchitrak Funny that an actress who can play an erotic dancer/ prostitute with such elan should feel like a vagina after watching a story of a pious queen . What standards are these ...tch tch

@AniGuha Boom! The only #Padmaavat piece you need to read comes from the inimitable @ReallySwara. Fearless, incisive, honest - exactly how we need our protagonists to be in 2018 (on screen, and off).

@JagratiShukla29 Swara Bhaskar & her Pseudo Liberal Gang Glorifies #Suicide & Wants Section 309 IPC (Attempt to commit Suicide) to be Decriminalized,citing Right to Dignified Life (choose Death) under Article 21 as the Premise.Why doesn't that Logic apply for #Padmavati @ReallySwara?#Padmaavat

@RajaSen Swara Bhaskar's brave, brave piece on #Padmaavat should give us all pause. This is a highly irresponsible film (but one that deserves to be made and released, of course). Bravo, @ReallySwara.

@Starseed_Me Super saddened to read your views about #Padmaavat! And more surprised as you know the movie craft yourself! A difference of opinion is one thing but with your views you've belittled the entire women community! OR Can we say some 'jealousy in the air for #SwaraBhaskar?' @vebhuti @ReallySwara Thank you for writing this.

12:52 Economic Survey expects GDP to grow at 7 to 7.5% in 2018-19: Economic Survey 2017-18 was tabled in Lok Sabha today by Fiannce Minister Arun Jaitley.

The survey predicts India's GDP growth to be between 7-7.5% in 2018-19, from 6.75% in 2017-18.

A series of major reforms undertaken over the past year will allow real GDP growth to reach 6.75% this fiscal and will rise to 7.0 to 7.5% in 2018-19, the survey said.

Current high oil prices is a major concern, says Economic Survey 2017-18.

The survey also said that preliminary analysis of the goods and services tax data reveals 50% increase in the number of indirect taxpayers.

11:57 Empowerment, and not appeasement of minorities, is govt's focus: Prez: - Committed to empowerment and not appeasement, my government is making intensive efforts for economic, social and educational empowerment of the minorities

- The government has increased minimum wage of labourers by more than 40 per cent

- It is a matter of pride for us that UNESCO recognised Kumbh Mela as 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'

- Our fight against corruption is continuing. In the past one year, registration of about 350,000 suspicious companies have been cancelled

- I appreciate the soldiers and offer condolences to those who lost their lives in action. J&K Police, defence and paramilitary forces are working together to fight terrorism in J&K

11:39 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during the President's address to the joint session of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during the President's address to the joint session of Parliament.

11:26 2018 is important year for realising dream of New India: Prez: Ahead of the budgets session, President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament.

During his first address to the Parliament, Kovind said that he is hopeful that triple talaq bill is passed by Parliament so that Muslim women can live with dignity.

"Hope Parliament will soon pass the bill to ban instant triple talaq," the President said.

Kovind also said that 2018 is important year for realising dream of new India.

He also said that the government is keen on reducing economic disparity.

Here are some of the highlights:-

- Babasaheb Ambedkar used to say that without economic and social democracy, political democracy is unstable

- It is our duty that when we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in 2019 we pay tribute to him by making our country completely clean

- 2.70 Lakh Common Service Centers have been set up across the nation. These Centers provide digital service at low rates for various services even in the far off remote areas

- Work has started to connect villages with Broadband connectivity. 2.5 lakh Panchayats have already been connected so far

- The government is committed to double the income of farmers by the year 2022

- To bring everyone closer to development, work under 'Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana' is being done speedily. In 2014 only 56% villages were connected to roads, today more than 82% villages have road connectivity with the majority being in remote areas

10:57 Upcoming budget will fulfill everyone's aspirations: PM Modi: Ahead of the budget session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the upcoming budget will fulfill everyone's aspirations.

Addressing the media outside Parliament at the start of the budget session, the prime minister said India is on a growth path and all the credit rating agencies have given optimistic opinions about country.

"We should make use of our system of parliamentary committees and discuss aspects of the budget. We should think about the well-being of rural India, farmers, Dalits, tribal communities and labourers," he said.

Hoping the smooth passage of the instant triple talaq bill, Modi said, "I make a humble request to all parties that we can pass the bill on triple talaq. We have to pass this bill and protect the Muslim women."

10:12 Vijay Gokhale assumes charge as foreign secretary : And Vijay Keshav Gokhale assumes charge as Foreign Secretary of India.

"An early morning start! Shri Vijay Gokhale, an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 1981 batch, took over as Foreign Secretary of India today morning. He was Secretary (ER) at the Ministry before taking up his present assignment," the MEA spokesperson tweeted with this photo.

Here is his full profile

Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

09:56 PM has become an agent of foreign companies: Sandeep Dikshit: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, alleging that "you have become an agent of foreign companies". Dikshit, a former Lok Sabha MP from Delhi, also alleged that "Modi is the new viceroy of foreign companies". He is the son of former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit. His seemingly controversial comments were made in a video post on social media sites. "The way your are selling the country before capitalists, you have become an agent of foreign companies. Narendra Modi is the new viceroy of foreign companies," he said in the post, titled "Kaam ki Baat", in response to Modi's radio address "Mann ki Baat". He said Davos is nothing but a club of big industrialists who brainstorm on where to invest and make money. "While you present the country before foreign companies and when an Indian asks you for jobs, you tell him to sell 'pakodas'. This will not go on," he said, as Dikshit reminded the prime minister of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals. He also accused the prime minister and the BJP of trying to divide society on communal lines and spread violence to promote their own politics. This is not the first time that Dikshit made such strong comments. In July 2017, Dikshit had compared Army chief General Bipin Rawat to a "sadak ka goonda" or a "street goon". His comments prompted the BJP to demand an apology from him while the Congress distanced itself from his remarks. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appealed to party workers to do "politics of love" to counter what he called the BJP's "politics of hate". -- PTI

09:50 Vijay Gokhale to assume charge as foreign secretary : Seasoned diplomat Vijay Keshav Gokhale, who played a key role in resolving the Doklam standoff with China, will take charge as the next foreign secretary today, succeeding S Jaishankar. A 1981-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Gokhale is currently serving as the secretary (economic relations) in the ministry of external affairs. Gokhale, considered an expert on China, had played a key role in negotiations to resolve the 73-day-long Doklam standoff between Indian and Chinese armies last year. He was India's Ambassador to China from January 20, 2016 to October 21, 2017, before moving back to the MEA headquarters in New Delhi. Gokhale will have a two-year tenure as the foreign secretary. He has also served as India's top envoy to Germany between October 2013 and January 2016. He has worked in Indian missions in Hong Kong, Hanoi and in New York. He has held the posts of director (China and East Asia) and then joint secretary (East Asia) in the MEA. Earlier this month, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the appointment of Gokhale to the post of foreign secretary. Jaishankar was appointed foreign secretary in January 2015, for two years, just a few days before his retirement, replacing Sujata Singh, whose term was abruptly curtailed by the government. A 1977-batch IFS officer, Jaishankar was given a one-year extension in January last year. -- PTI

09:46 Markets hits all-time high: Sensex hits all-time high of 36,284.11, Nifty at new peak of 11,123.40 in opening trade as February series begins on a bullish note. Sensex hits all-time high of 36,284.11, Nifty at new peak of 11,123.40 in opening trade as February series begins on a bullish note.

09:43 IIMA to do case study on blockbuster film Baahubali: The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad is working on a case study on blockbuster Baahubali to highlight how art, business and technology combined to deliver a hugely successful film franchise. Being authored by IIMA alumnus and visiting faculty Bharathan Kandaswamy, the case study is part of an elective course on movie business offered to the second year students of the institute's flagship programme in management. "Baahubali is a path-breaking Indian movie that combines art, business, and technology in a brilliant way. Most of the time, films are creative and artistic but are not able to do good business. Sometimes the technology is not used effectively enough," Kandaswamy said. "At times the story is great but is not executed well. And then, sometimes, we have mediocre stories that get a decent opening due to good marketing, but the movie does not sustain due to the weak story," he added. "In the case of Baahubali, the three elements of art, technology and business have come together and that is the reason why the movie and its sequel have been successful," he said. He said his case study would focus on Baahubali - The Beginning and its sequel, Baahubali - The Conclusion, and would attempt to unravel its "success mantra". Both the films were directed by SS Rajamouli and earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the domestic and international box office. Kandaswamy, who is associated with a south Indian production house, Kavithalayaa Productions, which made films like Mani Ratnam's Roja and Kamal Haasan starrer Ek Duje Ke Liye, is the brain behind an elective course called 'Contemporary Film Industry-Business Perspective,' which was launched at the IIMA in 2008-09. The case study, to be completed in another four months, is part of a course that focusses on the business of the Indian film industry, starting from selection of scripts to the films hitting the screens, Kandaswamy said. "The course covers all aspects of a movie, from selection of good script to its post production. Film financing, how to raise funds, how to deal with movies, are covered. There are also sessions on marketing, distribution, and promotion of films," he said. Last year, a chapter was added on how entities like Amazon, Netflix and Hotstar were causing digital disruption in the film industry, he said. The course has produced three case studies so far related to the film industry including one on the film Roja and another on the success of Rajinikanth-starrer Muthu in overseas markets like Japan. -- PTI

09:26 Farmer in suicide bid at Maharashtra secretariat dies: The 84-year-old farmer, who had consumed a poisonous chemical at the Maharashtra secretariat in Mumbai on January 22 seeking adequate compensation for his plot of land, died at JJ Hospital last night, the police said.









The octogenarian had been visiting the state administrative headquarters for the last three months to complain about the inadequate compensation for his land, his son had said.

The Maharashtra government had offered an assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the farmer, but his son refused to accept it. The farmer's son Narendra Patil had told reporters that his father got only Rs 4 lakh compensation for his five acres of land. The farmer's family had claimed that he took the extreme step after several attempts to get appropriate compensation for his land did not yield any results. Patil was rushed to a government hospital in south Mumbai after the suicide bid. The farmer, Dharma Patil who hailed from north Maharashtra, had consumed the chemical to protest low returns offered by state government while acquiring his land for a solar power plant.

09:19 Gunmen attack Kabul military academy: Reports: Gunmen launched a pre-dawn attack on a military academy in Kabul today, Afghanistan's TOLO New has reported. Some of the attackers at the Marshal Fahim Military Academy have been killed, an Afghan security source said, adding the gunmen had not managed to enter the academy.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.

The attack comes days after the deadliest bombing for months hit Kabul when an ambulance packed with explosives killed at least 100 people.

Images used along with is used only for representation purpose.

09:15 Teen molested on board Mumbai-bound Konark Express: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly molested on Sunday night on a Mumbai-bound express train, the Railway Police said.

The victim tweeted to police about her "harassment by an unidentified molester" while she was travelling in the Konark Express, senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane of Thane railway police station told PTI.

"Following the tweet, a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC was registered. Police visited her residence in Nalla Sopara (in neighbouring Palghar district) and recorded her statement," the officer said.

The accused boarded the train at Thane station, allegedly touched the woman inappropriately and tried to push her out, another police official said, adding that the alleged incident occurred near the basin in the compartment.

The man fled after the woman raised the alarm, following which other passengers rushed to her aid. An 18-year-old woman was allegedly molested on Sunday night on a Mumbai-bound express train, the Railway Police said.