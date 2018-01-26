LIVE! Ranveer, Amitabh, Anushka extend Republic Day wishes to nation

Write a comment

January 26, 2018

13:51 Ranveer, Amitabh, Anushka extend Republic Day wishes to nation: As India celebrated its 69th Republic Day today, several Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Anushka Sharma among others took to social media to extend their wishes on the occasion.

Here's what the celebs tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 2594 - Watching Republic Day Parade in Delhi .. what a moment of pride .. tears welling up as the Army marches past .. memories of the early years in Delhi, when we would clamour for seats to watch the parade ! JAI HIND !!????????????????????".

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "I am an INDIAN before I am anything else.

Jai Hind. #Justice #Liberty #Equality #Fraternity #HappyRepublicDay".

Actress Anushka Sharma tweeted, "United we stand, divided we fall. Happy #RepublicDay to you all! Jai Hind! ????".

"?So very proud of my country. Jai Hind!", veteran actor Rishi Kapoor wrote.

"Happy #RepublicDay to all", tweeted Salman Khan.

Asking everyone to stand together, Bollywood actress Diana Penty wrote, "Happy #RepublicDay to us all! Let's pledge to stand together as one and be the strength India needs to reach its full potential".

Actor Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Salute to our Armed Forces for letting us have a #RepublicDay".

Ranveer Singh posted a picture of himself with a flag in his hand, writing, "?Happy Republic Day! ?? #jaihind ????".

-- ANI

13:31 Hardik Patel part of Opposition's 'Save Constitution' march in Mumbai: Hardik Patel, convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, is in Mumbai to participate in the Opposition's 'Save Constitution' march.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar placed calls to senior leaders across the opposition parties to invite them for the march. Independent MP Raju Shetti, who broke away from the BJP in August last, is one of the organisers.

The press conference by four of the senior-most Supreme Court judges alluding to administrative mismanagement and selective allocation of cases to preferred benches was the tipping point for the march.

January 26 was selected as it was the day when India adopted the Constitution, NCP spokesperson DP Tripathi said.

In an attempt to counter the Opposition, the BJP is also plannin a rally in Mumbai -- the Tiranga Yatra.

13:04 Modi resets foreign-policy priorities: Indias economic diplomacy bounced back to centre stage this week after a prolonged absence of more than three years, when it made a robust appearance at the World Economic Forum meet in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday and New Delhi hosted a special ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit on Thursday.

Read full HERE Indias economic diplomacy bounced back to centre stage this week after a prolonged absence of more than three years, when it made a robust appearance at the World Economic Forum meet in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday and New Delhi hosted a special ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit on Thursday.

12:56 Casey Affleck drops out of presenting Oscar amid sexual misconduct allegations: Casey Affleck has withdrawn from the Oscars where he was due to present the Best Actress award.

It was revealed the 42-year-old had notified the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences that he will not be attending this year's awards on March 4.

Sources said he does not want to distract from the women nominated in the category he was due to present.

Affleck's decision comes a year after his controversial victory in the male category and in the thick of the #MeToo movement.

In 2017, he took home the Oscar for his performance in Manchester By The Sea, a win which offended actresses including Brie Larson because of lingering accusations that he sexually harassed or was inappropriate towards two female colleagues in 2010.

Affleck settled their allegations with undisclosed financial sums and the topic was scarcely discussed.

When Larson refused to applaud him last year, she reminded the industry of those allegations.

As the winner of the 2016 Best Actress award, she had been tasked with presenting Affleck the honour.

Among the nominees in this year's category for Best Actress are Frances McDormand, a forceful voice in the #MeToo, Time's Up movement, and feminist favourite Meryl Streep.

Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Sally Hawkins are also nominated.

12:17 Trump apologises for retweeting far-right British group: US President Donald Trump has apologised for the first time for retweeting a British far-right group's videos apparently showing Islamist violence, in an ITV interview aired in Britain today.

"If you're telling me they're horrible racist people, I would certainly apologise if you'd like me to do that," he told Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan during the interview, conducted in Davos yesterday.

12:01 PM Modi walks down Rajpath to greet people: Breaking away from tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked down at the Rajpath to greet citizens during the 69th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Last year too, on the Republic Day, the prime minister walked down the Rajpath to greet people.

India on Friday celebrated its 69th Republic Day with great joy and zeal. While on the one hand, the India's military prowess and achievements in various fields was showcased on the other was the display of state-of- the-art defence and cultural platforms left the audience mesmerised.

11:39 BSF's women daredevils debut at R-Day parade: Daredevil women from the Border Security Force stunned spectators at the Rajpath, performing daring stunts at the Republic Day parade for the first time.

President Ram Nath Kovind was all smiles as he applauded the personnel, while politician, including Amit Shah and Smriti Irani, could be seen standing in applause.

The 27-member BSF women daredevils drew huge cheers as they showcased their stunts and acrobatics on their 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles.

In 2015, women contingents of the Army, Navy and Air Force had made debut in the national parade. The all-woman daredevil bikers squad was raised by the country's largest border guarding force last year, on the lines of their much-acclaimed male counterparts. As per the tradition of the Republic Day parade, the BSF and the Army's bike-borne daredevils, alternatively every year, end the parade riding their roaring bikes.

11:30 Rahul attends R-Day Parade: Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath , a day after the party complained that its leader was relegated to a seat in the fourth row.

Gandhi was seen sitting in the middle rows and chatting with senior Congressman and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

A Congress leader had yesterday alleged that by not allocating a seat to the Congress president in the front row, the Modi government was resorting to "cheap politics". Congress sources said the party president had always been seated in the front row since Independence.

-- PTI Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath , a day after the party complained that its leader was relegated to a seat in the fourth row.

11:13 BSF to not exchange sweets with Pakistan Rangers on Republic Day: The Border Security Force refused to exchange sweets and greetings with their Pakistani counterparts the Pakistan Rangers, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day.

The move by the BSF came following the heightened tension between both countries along the International Border and Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir due to repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces leading to killing of soldiers and civilians on the Indian side.

Tension continues to prevail along the IB and LoC for the past few months due to repeated ceasefire violations.

BSF sources said it was conveyed to the Pakistan Rangers on Thursday that no sweets will be exchanged on Republic Day.

10:39 A contingent like no other... : The Camel Contingent of the BSF trots down Rajpath. The only band of its kind in the world plays Hum Hai Seema Suraksha Bal'. The camel-mounted troops have been instrumental in successfully tracking down notorious smugglers extremists in Rajasthan Gujarat frontiers. Their motto -- Duty unto Death. The Camel Contingent of the BSF trots down Rajpath. The only band of its kind in the world plays Hum Hai Seema Suraksha Bal'. The camel-mounted troops have been instrumental in successfully tracking down notorious smugglers extremists in Rajasthan Gujarat frontiers. Their motto -- Duty unto Death.

10:33 Google celebrates India's 69th Republic Day: Today's Google Doodle celebrates the 69th Republic Day of India. Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day when India formally adopted the constitution and became an independent republic. The main celebration of Republic Day involves a parade in the national capital which starts from the iconic India Gate and carries on along the Rajpath. The parade includes marching contingents, various tableaux and performances showcasing the different cultures of the country. This year's parade will feature tableaux from 14 states and union territories, and nine central ministries.

India adopted the constitution on November 26, 1949, which came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the country's first Republic Day.

In a first, the parade will see 10 chief guests - the leaders of all member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN. In another first, the ASEAN flag will also be flown during the parade.

Apart from the tableaux from various states and union territories, a major attraction of the parade is the armed forces contingents. The marching contingents aside, several aircraft, military vehicles, and weapons are displayed during the parade. The aircraft also perform a flypast, involving different formations.

10:18 Visuals of the ASEAN flag bearer contingent at the Republic Day parade. Flags being carried by a contingent of the Rajputana Rifles regiment.

Photograph: ANI/Twitter Visuals of the ASEAN flag bearer contingent at the Republic Day parade. Flags being carried by a contingent of the Rajputana Rifles regiment.

10:10 President hands over Ashok Chakra to IAF Garud commando's kin: President Ram Nath Kovind bestows the Ashok Chakra, the highest peacetime military decoration, the the family of Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala, an Indian Air Force Garud commando who laid down his life while gunning down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Corporal Nirala was part of a Garud Special Forces Unit, a detachment of which was attached to a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion under aegis of 'Op Rakshak' in Jammu-Kashmir.

On November 18, 2017, based on specific intelligence, an offensive was launched in Chanderger village of Bandipora district in J-K.

The Garud detachment covertly approached the target house where the suspected terrorists were hiding and laid a close quarter ambush.

"Corporal Nirala, displaying exceptional battle craft, positioned himself close to the approach of the hideout, thus cutting off all possibilities of an escape by the terrorists.

"Laying the ambush at such close quarters demanded a very high degree of courage and professional acumen," a statement by the defence ministry said.

While the detachment laid in wait, six terrorists hiding in the house, rushed out, shooting and lobbing grenades at the Garuds.

"Corporal Nirala, disregarding personal safety and displaying indomitable courage, retaliated with effective lethal fire and gunned down two category A terrorists and injured two others," the statement said.

In this violent exchange of fire, Nirala was hit by a volley of small arms fire. Despite being critically injured, the Corporal continued retaliatory fire.

Subsequently, he succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds received in the fierce encounter, which resulted in the killing of all six dreaded terrorists, the statement said.

Crpl Nirala exhibited most conspicuous gallantry in fighting with terrorists and made supreme sacrifice," it said. President Ram Nath Kovind bestows the Ashok Chakra, the highest peacetime military decoration, the the family of Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala, an Indian Air Force Garud commando who laid down his life while gunning down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

09:48 PM Modi welcomes ASEAN leaders at R-Day Parade: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes the Asean leaders at the Republic Day parade.

The 10 Asean leaders will the chief guests at the 69th Republic Day parade.

As per the protocol worked out, the first to arrive will be the prime minister of Brunei and the last to reach will be the Thai king.

Image: Modi welcomes Myanmar's Aung San Suu-Kyi.

09:43 Interesting tidbit from ANI's Smita Prakash: President Kovind leaves from Rashtrapati Bhavan escorted by 46 Bodyguards on magnificent Bay and Dark Bay coloured mounts. Raised in 1773, the President's Bodyguard is the oldest surviving mounted unit and the senior most regiment of the Indian Army.

09:33 On R-Day, PM Modi pays tribute to the fallen soldiers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the soldiers at the Amar Jawan Jyoti ahead of the Republic Day parade.

Accompanying him are the three service chiefs -- army, navy and air force -- and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

After the PM lays a wreath, the buglers sound the Last Post' and a 2 minute silence is observed at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

The Eternal flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti honours every unknown soldier who sacrificed his life in wars. It was erected in December, 1971, inaugurated by PM Indira Gandhi in 1979

09:17 RSS chief hoists tricolour in Kerala: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls tricolour at a school in Kerala's Palakkad. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

08:51 PM Modi greets countrymen on 69th Republic Day: As the country geared up for the 69th Republic Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted citizens on the occasion.

"Greetings on #RepublicDay. Jai Hind (sic)," Modi said in a tweet.

India will be showcasing its military prowess, culture and diversity in the presence of leaders of the 10 ASEAN nations who will attend the event at the Rajpath as chief guests.

There will be a march past by the army personnel carrying the ASEAN flag at the Republic Day parade, where 23 tableaux, including those representing various states, ministries, the All India Radio among others, will roll down the Rajpath.

The city has been wrapped in an unprecedented security blanket with thousands of security personnel keeping a hawk-eyed vigil to prevent any terror strike or untoward incident during the celebrations.

-- PTI

Image: Mumbai's Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus illuminated on the eve of Republic day. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

08:39 BJP Chief Amit Shah unfurls tricolour at party HQ in Delhi. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

08:18 Mobile internet services snapped in Kashmir: Mobile internet services have been snapped in Kashmir as a precautionary measure on the occasion of the Republic Day, officials said today.

The internet services on mobile phones and data cards were suspended yesterday as part of the security drill of the Republic Day.

Although, it's a normal practice in Kashmir to suspend the internet services on the Republic Day and Independence Day, this is the first time that these services were withdrawn a day earlier.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at strategic locations in the city.

The law enforcing agencies are carrying out random frisking and searches of vehicles entering the city.

This year the main Republic Day function will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium instead of the regular venue -- Bakshi Stadium.

-- PTI