LIVE! Lalu fodder scam verdict: Sentence will be announced after 2 pm

January 24, 2018

12:51 Pak embassy official in Austria goes missing: 'An army official appointed as a clerk at the Pakistani embassy in Austria some five months ago disappeared along with some sensitive documents,' Munawer Azeem reports in Dawn.com, quoting officials.

'The official had been found absent from his duty since Jan 2 this year, the FIR stated, adding that on checking of embassy's record the documents carrying sensitive information were also found missing.

'After his disappearance, the man contacted his family and asked his wife to shift to her parents' house at Tarnol in Islamabad, the FIR stated.

'According to his wife, her husband left the embassy of his free will and will "return after five years",' the report states, here 'An army official appointed as a clerk at the Pakistani embassy in Austria some five months ago disappeared along with some sensitive documents,' Munawer Azeem reports in, quoting officials.

12:37 Lalu fodder scam verdict: Sentence will be announced after 2 pm: The special CBI court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the third fodder scam, in which it convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yave, after 2 pm. The special CBI court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the third fodder scam, in which it convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yave, after 2 pm.

11:44 Lalu convicted in 3rd fodder scam case : Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in the third fodder scam case.

A special CBI court in Ranchi convicted him in the case related to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 35.62 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in the 1990s when he was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Lalu is currently lodged in Birsa Munda jail after being convicted last month in the second case of the fodder scam linked to illegal withdrawal of money from Deoghar treasury.

Earlier, on September 30, 2013, Prasad was held guilty in another case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore and handed down a five-year prison term.

The 69-year-old RJD president had five cases against him in the Rs 900 crore fodder scam. He was on bail in the first case when he was convicted and sentenced in the second.

Prasad is also an accused in two other fodder scam cases relating to alleged illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from Dumka treasury and Rs 184 crore from Doranda treasury.

11:22 US Senate confirms Powell as next Fed chairman: The United States Senate has confirmed Jerome H Powell as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, a powerful post having an influence on global economy. Powell, 64, will replace Janett Yellen, whose term ends in February. He was confirmed by the US Senate by an overwhelming vote of 84-12. Currently a Fed governor and former financial-firm executive, Powell is expected to mostly continue with Yellen's policies. The Wall Street Journal said Powell inherits an economy on the upswing fuelled by a booming labour market and strong global growth. "His task will be to sustain the economy's expansion without letting it pick up so much momentum that the Fed would be forced to cool it off with sharp rate increases, risking a downturn," it reported. According to The Washington Post, Powell will oversee an economy in which unemployment is at 4.1 per cent, job growth steady but unspectacular and inflation at or below the Fed's targets. "The economy, however, faces persistent and growing inequality, and workers have seen only limited wage gains during the long, slow recovery from the Great Recession," it said. Several lawmakers, however, expressed concern over Powell taking over as the next Fed chairman. "I'm deeply concerned that as soon as Governor Powell unpacks his boxes in the Chairman's office, he will begin weakening the new rules Congress and the Fed put in place after the 2008 financial crisis," Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said on the Senate Floor. "We need someone who believes in tougher rules for banks, not weaker ones. That person is not Governor Powell," she said. -- Lalit K Jha/PTI

10:35 This election is between Allah and Rama, says K'taka BJP MLA: A BJP MLA in Karnataka has created a controversy by saying that the contest in the state's Bantwal constituency during the upcoming assembly polls will be between Allah and Lord Rama.

V Sunil Kumar, representing the Karkala in the assembly, also termed the election to Bantwal, in the communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district, as a "question of Hindu self-esteem".

"I request friends here, the election here is not between Rajesh Naik (BJP) and Ramanatha Rai (Congress). It is an election between Allah and Rama. Whom, Bantwal wants it has to be decided. Whether we will repeatedly make Allah win or will we make a person who loves Rama win, people of Bantwal has to decide," Kumar said.

Kumar made the remarks after Bantwal MLA and minister Ramanatha Rai credited his successive victories from the constituency to the grace of Allah and secular credentials of the Muslim community there.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due early this year.

Reacting to Kumar's comment, Rai said elections should be contested on the plank of development.

10:03 Shoe hurled at Owaisi during Mumbai rally: A man on Tuesday night hurled a shoe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi while he was addressing a rally at Nagpada in south Mumbai, police said.

The MP was not hurt in the incident and the accused has been identfied but was yet to be taken under arrest, they said. Owaisi was voicing his opposition on the triple talaq issue at the rally around 9.45 pm when the incident took place, a senior police officer said. "I am willing to lay down my life for my democratic rights. These are all frustrated people, who cannot see that the government decision on triple talaq has not been accepted by the masses in general and Muslims in particular," Owaisi told PTI. "These people (referring to the person who threw the shoe at him) are the ones who follow the ideology of the killers of Mahatma Gandhi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar," he said. Owaisi claimed that such incidents were happening at the behest of people, who follow "hate ideologies" and that they are getting emboldened with each passing day. "This will not stop us from speaking the truth against them," the Hyderabad MP said. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-III, Virendra Mishra said the police have identified through CCTV footage the man who hurled the shoe at Owaisi and were in process to arrest him. AIMIM MLA Imtiyaz Jaleel said Owaisi was unhurt and continued his speech after the incident. "We do not care for such incidents. Some people and parties do not want us to speak the truth. Mr Owaisi continued with his speech (despite the incident). We simply ignore these type of acts," he added. -- PTI

09:59 Twin car bombings in Libya kills 27: A powerful twin car bombing in Libya's Benghazi killed at least 27 people and injured 30 others, Libyan officials said late on Tuesday.

According to the Independent, the first explosion took place outside a mosque, in the heart of the city, when worshippers were leaving after their evening prayers.

The second explosion took place after 10 to 15 minutes, when a bomb, planted in a Mercedes car parked on the opposite side of the mosque, exploded.

Security and health officials were present at the scene when the second explosion took place.

Local authorities have said that civilians, security and health officials were among the casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. -- ANI

09:37 Pakistan's Chief Justice faces women's ire on 'skirt' analogy: Pakistani women's rights activists on Tuesday criticised the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and demanded a public apology over his 'skirt' analogy which, they said, reveals the "deep-rooted sexism" discouraging women from joining the legal profession. Justice Saqib Nisar, during a speech delivered in Karachi on January 13, quoted former British prime minister Winston Churchill as saying that "a good speech should be like a woman's skirt; long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest". Rights group Karachi chapter Women's Action Forum, in a letter to Nisar, castigated his skirt remarks. "Reliance on this quote reveals deep-rooted sexism and double standards women are held to which discourage women from joining the legal profession due to hostile mindset towards them," the letter reads. It said that women face harassment at different levels including the legal system. "Statements that dehumanise and objectify women are not only derogatory and demeaning towards women but also contribute to the victim-blaming culture which is the biggest impediment in fighting crimes committed against women," the letter said. The group demanded that the chief justice should tender "a public apology to the women of Pakistan". -- PTI

09:20 US designates Indian-origin Islamic State terrorist as global terrorist: The United States on Tuesday designated Indian-origin Islamic State terrorist from Britain Siddhartha Dhar along with a Belgian-Moroccan citizen as global terrorists and imposed sanctions on them, the State Department said. Dhar, a British Hindu who converted to Islam and now goes by the name Abu Rumaysah, had skipped police bail in the UK to travel to Syria with his wife and young children in 2014. Nihad Barakat, a Yazidi teenager held as a sex slave by Islamic States, was quoted as saying by the Independent in May 2016 that she was kidnapped and trafficked by Dhar, who was based in Mosul, the group's former stronghold in Iraq. Dhar was dubbed as the "New Jihadi John" and became a senior commander of the dreaded outfit, the report had said. The State Department has designated two Islamic State members, Siddhartha Dhar and Abdelatif Gaini, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists under Section 1(b) of Executive Order which also imposes sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the US, a state department spokesperson said in a statement. These designations seek to deny Dhar and Gaini the resources they need to plan and carry out further terrorist attacks, it said. Among other consequences, all of Dhar's and Gaini's property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them, it said. Dhar was a leading member of now-defunct terrorist organisation Al-Muhajiroun. In late 2014, Dhar left the United Kingdom to travel to Syria to join Islamic State, it said. He is considered to have replaced ISIS executioner Mohammad Emwazi, also known as "Jihadi John", it said. -- PTI

09:10 Ex-FBI Dir seeks to question Trump on Russia probe: Special Counsel and former Federal Bureau of Investigation director Robert Mueller probing Russian interference in the 2016 United States presidential election wants to question President Donald Trump on the issue, a media report said. The Washington Post, citing two people familiar with Mueller's plans, said the special counsel was seeking to question Trump about his ousting of FBI director James Comey and national security advisor Michael Flynn. They told the newspaper that Trump's attorneys have worked out terms for the president's interview with Mueller's team which could be presented to the special counsel "as soon as next week". "The president's legal team hopes to provide Trump's testimony in a hybrid form -- answering some questions in a face-to-face interview and others in a written statement," said the Post. A day earlier, the US Justice Department had confirmed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned by Mueller on his investigation on potential links between the Trump campaign and Russia in the presidential election. Mueller has already interviewed several of the close aides and family members of Trump over the issue. Trump, earlier, had hinted that it "seems unlikely" that he would allow Mueller to "interview" him. Meanwhile, the White House said it supports "full transparency" around a secret memo criticising the FBI but it was for the House Intelligence Committee to decide whether to release it or not. "We certainly support full transparency, and we believe that's with the House Intel Committee to make a choice," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference. She reiterated that the White House would be cooperative with Mueller. -- PTI

08:42 Karni Sena okay with Padmaavat?: Karni Sena members watched Padmaavat on Tuesday evening, reports Subhash K Jha, and gave the film a clean chit.

Karni Sena members later stated that the film's makers had made all the changes required by the Sena.

"No changes were made," a member of the Padmaavat team told Jha.

"The Karni Sena saw exactly what Sanjay Bhansali had shot. Nothing more nothing less."

"When they realised there was nothing objectionable they decided to back off pretending that the changes had been made."



