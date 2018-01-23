LIVE! SC dismisses Rajasthan, MP govt's pleas to ban 'Padmaavat'

Write a comment

January 23, 2018

12:13 Aus Open: 2nd seed Dimitrov stunned by Briton Edmund : Briton's Kyle Edmund caused massive upset, knocking out World No 3 Grigor Dimitrov in quarter-final of the Australian Open today.

Dimitrov, survivor of a fourth-round thriller against home favourite Nick Kyrgios, lost 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 in a nearly three-hour duel.

Edmund will either play World No 1 Rafael Nadal or Marin Cilic for a place in the final.

He becomes sixth British male to make the Australian Open semis in the Open era.

12:06 SC dismisses Rajasthan, MP govt's pleas to ban 'Padmaavat': The Supreme Court today dismissed pleas by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments asking the court to reconsider its order to lift the ban on Padmaavat in their states.

The court said that states should follow its January 18 order and if any need arises, they are at liberty to approach the apex court.

'People must understand that apex court has passed the order and they must abide by it," the apex court said while rejecting the pleas.

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments yesterday moved the apex court seeking to modify its earlier order lifting the ban on the screening of the controversial film on the grounds that its release would create "law and order" problems in the two states.

The movie is scheduled to release January 25.

The apex court had, on January 18, paved way for the nationwide release of the movie on January 25 by lifting the ban put by states like Gujarat and Rajasthan on its screening.

11:22 World is ready for a female James Bond, says Idris Elba: Hollywood star Idris Elba says he wants a female actor to portray iconic British spy James Bond. While talking to Variety about his feature film directorial debut Yardie at the Sundance Film Festival, Elba, who has been dogged with Bond rumours for years, discussed the future of the British Secret Service agent. "Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male?" Elba asked. "It could be a woman, could be a black woman, could be a white woman, but I think, that character, everybody would like to see it have -- do something different with it, why not?" Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is once again set to star in the spy series, with the 25th installment scheduled to hit theaters in 2019. -- PTI

11:16 Disqualified AAP MLAs file fresh plea in HC: The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, who have been disqualified as legislators for holding office of profit, today filed fresh pleas in Delhi high court challenging the Election Commission's recommendation which got the assent of the President.

The court agrees to hear the petition tomorrow. The 20 MLAs, whose appointment as parliamentary secretaries was questioned, on Monday withdrew their pleas from the court against the taking away of their assembly seats as their pleas had become infructuous after President Ram Nath Kovind put a stamp of approval on the EC's recommendation.

In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party, President Ram Nath Kovind has disqualified 20 of its MLAs in Delhi for holding offices of profit, a move the party described as "unconstitutional" and "dangerous for democracy".

AAP MLAs were appointed parliamentary secretaries and this was described by petitioner Prashant Patel as them holding offices of profit.

10:28 Anandiben Patel sworn-in as MP governor: Former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel took oath as the governor of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal.

Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh high court Justice Hemant Gupta administered the oath of office to Patel in a function at the Raj Bhavan.

Patel, 76, was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2014, when incumbent Narendra Modi became the prime minister, till August, 2016, when she resigned the post.

09:57 Nifty hits 11, 000 for first time, Sensex scales 36, 000: Continuing its record run, the stock markets touched new highs with benchmark index Nifty hitting 11,000 for the first time in opening trade.

In early trade, Nifty surged to 11,023, while Sensex rose over 200 points to 36,017, also a record high.

Higher global markets and optimism about India Inc's third-quarter earnings and economic recovery lifted domestic market sentiment.

Adding to the market cheer, the International Monetary Fund on Monday revised up its forecast for world economic growth in 2018 and 2019.

09:19 Bypolls 'imposed' on Delhiites to hamper development works: Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that bypolls to 20 assembly seats have been "imposed" on the people of the national capital and it would "hamper" development works for the next two years. In a major setback to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind has disqualified 20 of its MLAs for holding offices of profit. Kovind gave his assent on Saturday to the recommendation in this regard by the Election Commission. These MLAs were appointed parliamentary secretaries to assist ministers with their work by the AAP dispensation. Kejriwal claimed the disqualified MLAs were not given a single penny by the Delhi government. "I had given responsibility of various works to these 20 MLAs. They were asked to take care of schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics. One MLA was given the responsibility of public schools. "This MLA used to visit school to check if teachers are present in public schools and spend from his own pockets to carry out this work. We have not given single penny to these 20 MLAs," Kejriwal said at a gathering during a Basant Panchami celebration in New Delhi. The chief minister said that he is not afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party as he is on the way of truth and the people of Delhi are with him. He said by imposing byelections, the BJP has halted development works for the next two years. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote an open letter to Delhiites, terming the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs as "dirty politics" of the BJP and appealing tothem to give a befitting reply to the saffron party. "They have imposed polls on Delhi by disqualifying our 20 MLAs. There will be model code of conduct and all government's works will come to a halt. "Thereafter, the Lok Sabha polls will come due to which model code of conduct will come into effect again, stopping development works. After this, (Delhi) assembly polls will take place," Sisodia said in the letter. -- PTI

09:08 Modi meets Swiss President Alain Berset in Davos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Swiss President Alain Berset in Davos and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual summit. "On reaching Davos, held talks with the President of the Swiss Confederation, Mr @alain_berset. We reviewed the scope of our bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to deepen it even further," Modi said in a tweet. Berset said the discussions marked the meeting of the biggest and the oldest democracies in the world. Thanking Modi, the Swiss President said he would continue to strengthen "our relations" with India. "First engagement in snowing #Davos, PM @narendramodi met with Swiss President @alain_berset. Two leaders had productive discussions on steps to further deepen our bilateral cooperation built upon our shared values of democracy and diversity. #IndiaMeansBusiness," an external affairs ministry spokesperson said in a tweet. Sources said the two leaders are also believed to have discussed the progress on automatic exchange of tax information. A legislation in this regard was passed by the Swiss Parliament, following which banks and financial institutions have begun collecting data for the first exchange that is to begin from next year. Negotiations on EFTA (European Free Trade Association) trade pact and the bilateral investment protection agreement were also discussed, among various business and trade matters, they added. -- PTI

Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

08:55 India means business: Modi tells global CEOs at Davos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told top CEOs in Davos that India means business and presents exciting opportunity for the global businesses. Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Modi narrated India's growth story. He was accompanied by top government officials including Vijay Gokhale, Jai Shankar and Ramesh Abhishek. Under the tagline of "India means business", the roundtable was attended by 40 CEOs of global companies and 20 from India. After the meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted about Modi narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India at Davos. The spokesperson also tweeted that the prime minister "hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies". Modi, who arrived in Davos on Monday evening, will deliver opening keynote address on Tuesday morning at the world economic forum annual meeting. Besides, he will also interact with the members of international business community of the WEF. Modi is the first Indian prime minister to attend Davos summit in 20 years. -- PTI

08:29 US shutdown ends as Congress passes bill: United States President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that ends the government shutdown.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are expected to return to work on Tuesday morning, after spending the day Monday on furlough.

The Democrats on Monday reached an agreement with the Republicans to have a debate on immigration so as to end the ongoing federal government shutdown which lasted for three days.

The government is now most likely to reopen latest by Tuesday.

Trump welcomed Democrats' decision to relent and said the administration would "work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration."

"I am pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses," he added in a statement.