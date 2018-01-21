LIVE! 5 killed in Kabul hotel attack so far, siege continues

Write a comment

January 21, 2018

10:35 5 killed in Kabul hotel attack so far, siege continues: Gunmen killed at least five people and wounded eight others in an attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, an official said today, as the eleven hours-long siege continued.



About 100 hostages have been released.



Afghan security forces were still trying to clear the landmark hilltop hotel with at least one attacker on the loose, a security source said.



Dramatic images broadcast on Afghanistan's Tolo News showed thick black smoke and flames billowing from the top floor of the hotel.



At least one person could be seen climbing over a top- floor balcony using bedsheets to escape, before loosing his grip and plunging to the ground. -- Agencies



IMAGE: Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photograph: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters

Gunmen killed at least five people and wounded eight others in an attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, an official said today, as the eleven hours-long siege continued.About 100 hostages have been released.Afghan security forces were still trying to clear the landmark hilltop hotel with at least one attacker on the loose, a security source said.Dramatic images broadcast on Afghanistan's Tolo News showed thick black smoke and flames billowing from the top floor of the hotel.At least one person could be seen climbing over a top- floor balcony using bedsheets to escape, before loosing his grip and plunging to the ground. --

09:25 Owner arrested after Delhi cracker storage unit fire kills 17: Owner of the firecracker unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area, where a massive fire broke out yesterday killing 17 people and injuring two others, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday.



Manoj Jain, the owner of the unit who was taken into custody late on Saturday, was arrested today, said Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta.Gupta added that a case has been registered.



The industrial area recorded three fires on Saturday -- the first around 4 pm in a carpet manufacturing company in Sector 1, the second in the firecracker unit in Sector 5, and the third in Sector 3 at 7.30pm.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered an inquiry into the fire while announcing an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to injured. -- PTI



Photograph: ANI

Owner of the firecracker unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area, where a massive fire broke out yesterday killing 17 people and injuring two others, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday.Manoj Jain, the owner of the unit who was taken into custody late on Saturday, was arrested today, said Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta.Gupta added that a case has been registered.The industrial area recorded three fires on Saturday -- the first around 4 pm in a carpet manufacturing company in Sector 1, the second in the firecracker unit in Sector 5, and the third in Sector 3 at 7.30pm.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered an inquiry into the fire while announcing an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to injured. --