LIVE! 5 killed in Kabul hotel attack so far, siege continues

10:35 5 killed in Kabul hotel attack so far, siege continues:
Gunmen killed at least five people and wounded eight others in an attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, an official said today, as the eleven hours-long siege continued.
About 100 hostages have been released.
Afghan security forces were still trying to clear the landmark hilltop hotel with at least one attacker on the loose, a security source said.
Dramatic images broadcast on Afghanistan's Tolo News showed thick black smoke and flames billowing from the top floor of the hotel.
At least one person could be seen climbing over a top- floor balcony using bedsheets to escape, before loosing his grip and plunging to the ground. -- Agencies
Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.
09:25 Owner arrested after Delhi cracker storage unit fire kills 17:
Owner of the firecracker unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area, where a massive fire broke out yesterday killing 17 people and injuring two others, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday.
Manoj Jain, the owner of the unit who was taken into custody late on Saturday, was arrested today, said Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta.Gupta added that a case has been registered.
The industrial area recorded three fires on Saturday -- the first around 4 pm in a carpet manufacturing company in Sector 1, the second in the firecracker unit in Sector 5, and the third in Sector 3 at 7.30pm.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered an inquiry into the fire while announcing an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to injured. -- PTI
08:10 Multiple casualties as terrorists storm Kabul's luxury hotel:
Gunmen burst into Kabul's luxury Intercontinental Hotel, shooting at guests and staff and setting the building on fire, officials said, as security forces battled to end the more than eight-hour-long assault.
At least two of the four attackers are dead, as per several media reports.
The Afghan officials have confirmed that at least four gunmen had launched the attack.
The gunmen stormed the hotel on Saturday evening, shooting at guests and detonating grenades.
Special forces were called during the night-time siege, interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said, adding two attackers had been killed.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest assault in the war-torn Afghan capital that followed a series of security warnings in recent days to avoid hotels and other locations frequented by foreigners.
It is not clear how many people are still inside the hotel, which was previously attacked by Taliban in 2011, or whether any foreigners are among them.
The Intercontinental Hotel, located on a hilltop and heavily protected like most public buildings in Kabul, is one of two main luxury hotels in the city and had reportedly been due to host an information technology conference on Sunday.