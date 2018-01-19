LIVE! "Didn't do anything special:" Moshe's nanny who helped him escape 26/11

Write a comment

January 19, 2018

09:40 "Didn't do anything special:" Moshe's nanny who helped him escape 26/11: Describing herself as a "simple Indian woman", Sandra Samuels, who as a nanny saved the life of then two-year-old Moshe Holtzberg during 26/11 terror attacks, said she doesn't feel she did anything special.

"My baby (Moshe) was there, I had to do something. I got a chance (to escape), I took it," she said.

Samuels is visiting Mumbai with Moshe, who is now an 11-year-old boy living in Israel, and his grand parents.

She said, "Everybody feels I did something special, but I don't feel so. Moshe was more special. God does everything. God put me in that position.

"I have been extremely protective about Moshe and will always be there for him, whenever he calls me," said Samuels, who too now lives in Israel.

"Moshe is very scared of camera flash guns. There is something in his subconscious mind that is connected to the horrific event," she said.

Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka, who were then running the Chabad House, a Jewish cultural-religious centre, in south Mumbai, were killed with six others during the 26/11 terror attacks.

Samuels, Moshe's nanny, managed to escape with the toddler.

Image: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu with 26/11 survivor Moshe and his nanny Sandra Samuels. Photograph: Shirish Shete/PTI Photo

09:22 Farwell, Bibi!: After an eventful and historic trip to India, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara are departing from Mumbai on Friday.

According to reports, the Israeli PM was escorted to the airport by a 50 car cavalcade. Netanyahu had received a rousing welcome to India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaking protocol and receiving him at Delhi's Palam airport.

During his stay here, the Netanyahus visited Ahmedabad where they flew kites along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited the Sabarmati Ashram, followed by the Icreate event.

In Mumbai, the Israeli PM paid tribute to the 26/11 victims and visited Moshe, a survivor of the 2008 attacks, at Chabad House and then attended a Bollywood event.

09:15 Hafiz Saeed should be prosecuted to fullest extent of law: US: The United States has called for Hafiz Saeed's prosecution "to the fullest extent of the law", following Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's remark that no action could be taken against the UN-designated terrorist.

Abbasi, during an interview to Geo TV on Tuesday, referred to Saeed as 'sahib' or 'sir'.

"There is no case against Hafiz Saeed sahib in Pakistan. Only when there is a case can there be action," Abbasi said when asked why there was no action against Saeed.

Reacting strongly to the comments, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said the US believes that Saeed should be prosecuted and they have told Pakistan as much.

"We believe that he should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He is listed by the UNSC 1267, the Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee for targeted sanctions due to his affiliation with Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is a designated foreign terror organisation," Nauert said.

"We have made our points and concerns to the Pakistani government very clear. We believe that this individual should be prosecuted," Nauert said.

-- PTI

08:54 Filmfare awards announced; Newton snubbed in all major categories: One of Bollywoods biggest film awards, Filmfare Awards released its list of nominees for 2018. While most categories saw a concoction of various genres, a few disappointments or should we say shocks were also registered.

Rajkummar Raos big film and Indias official selection for the Academy Awards, Newton, was not nominated in any of the major categories like Best Film, Best Director or even Best Actor.

Pankaj Tripathi, however, won a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category. Other nomination for the film included Best Editing, Best Original Story, Best Dialogue and Best Cinematography.

Varun Dhawans Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been nominated in seven categories but Aamir Khans Secret Superstar still outshined it with nominations in nine categories.

When it comes to Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male), Akshay Kumar ("Toilet: Ek Prem Katha"), Ayushmann Khurrana ("Shubh Mangal Saavdhan"), Hrithik Roshan ("Kaabil"), Irrfan Khan ("Hindi Medium"), Shah Rukh Khan ("Raees") and Varun Dhawan ("Badrinath Ki Dulhania") are in the race.

The award gala will be held on January 20.

See full list of nominees HERE

08:30 Pakistan will try to make Trump pay: Before the news cycleand the president himselfgot consumed with the new White House tell-all last week, Donald Trump made a good foreign policy decision, albeit seemingly in haste.

The administration announced it was suspending security assistance to Pakistan, on the grounds that the country is continuing to arm, assist, fund, and provide sanctuary to a wide array of Islamist militant groups that are murdering US troops and their allies in Afghanistan.

Well-placed sources involved with calculating the relevant funds have told me that this was not a planned policy and took the other agencies, not to mention the Pakistanis, by complete surprise.

Read full column here

08:04 'Will my Bollywood selfie beat Ellen's Hollywood selfie at the Oscars?: Mumbai was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's last stop before his early Friday morning flight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has spent five days in India to deepen ties and seal deals between the two countries, had a request at the end it. He wanted a selfie.

This one, he said, would have a message.

"I am so passionate about this relationship and I want every Indian and every Israeli to know about the phenomenal friendship between the two countries. So I have an idea, one of the most viral pictures of all time took place at the Oscars, and several celebrities including Brad Pitt took a selfie," Netanyahu said after a short speech peppered with witty remarks that had his star-studded audience breaking into a smile, now and then.

"I want all the Bollywood celebrities, producers and stars to join together for a selfie. Let a few hundred million people see the friendship," Netanyahu said.

The stars quickly agreed. Amitabh Bachchan, the tallest of them, held the selfie stick and a few minutes later, the Israeli PM uploaded the picture.

"My best selfie yet," the Israel PM said about the selfie that also had Randhir Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Sara Ali Khan, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Madhur Bhandarkar, Nikkhil Advani, Abhishek Kapoor and Subhash Ghai.

It is interesting to see if Netanyahu's image outdoes Ellen DeGeneres' selfie at the Oscars.