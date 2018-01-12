LIVE! CJI to meet Attorney General after SC judges' presser

Write a comment

January 12, 2018

17:22 Remove all illegal hoardings in Maha by Feb 23: HC to govt: The Bombay High Court today directed the Maharashtra government to ensure that all illegal posters, hoardings, banners and sky signs in the state are removed by February 23. Last year, the court had directed that the above exercise be completed by January this year, but granted an extension to the state today, following a request by the latter.





A bench of justices Abhay Oka and A A Sayed gave a set of 21 directions to municipal corporations and municipal ward officers. It also directed the Commissioner of Police to provide two armed constables to the municipal officers of every ward in the city on a daily basis. These constables will accompany municipal teams at the ward level everyday in order to remove illegal hoardings. -- PTI

17:05 Yashwant Sinha seconds judges' mutiny: Former finance minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday said that he "stands firmly" with the four sitting judges of the Supreme Court, who went public with complaints against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.Taking to Twitter, Sinha said that instead of criticising the judges, people should concentrate on the issues raised by them.





"The press conference of the four senior judges of Supreme Court was absolutely unprecedented. Most important take away "when national interest is at stake ordinary rules of business do not apply," he tweeted.





"Seen some of the comments, stand firmly with the four judges. Instead of criticising them, let us concentrate on the issues raised by them. If the highest court is compromised then democracy is in peril," he added."What the judges are hinting at is loud and clear. Hope we get at the truth of Judge Loya's death," he said in a series of tweet. -- ANI

16:28 CPI MP D Raja leaves after meeting Justice J Chelamehwar at his residence in Delhi. CPI MP D Raja leaves after meeting Justice J Chelamehwar at his residence in Delhi.

16:08 Securitymen in Nitish's convoy hurt : Security personnel accompanying Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a 'samiksha yatra' in the state sustained injuries when the convoy was pelted with stones. The CM was rescued safely. Security personnel accompanying Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a 'samiksha yatra' in the state sustained injuries when the convoy was pelted with stones. The CM was rescued safely.

16:00 Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks on sustained buying: Markets continued their record- setting run for yet another session today with both the Sensex and Nifty ending at lifetime highs on robust buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive global cues. The BSE Sensex gained 88.90 points to end at 34,592.39, while the broader NSE Nifty finished at 10,681.25, up 30.05 points. -- PTI

15:57 Stones hurled at Nitish Kumar's cavalcade; CM safe: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade was today pelted with stones while he was on his way to a village as part of the state-wide Vikas Samiksha Yatra. The chief minister was unharmed. An unfazed Kumar, who went on to address a public meeting in Dumraon block, said, "Some people feel disturbed over my commitment to progress of the state. They try to mislead and provoke others but people should not get perturbed over such minor happenings".





An official accompanying the chief minister told PTI over phone that some people had hurled stones at the cavalcade but it did not hamper the movement of the carcade. He said the cavalcade moved ahead for the village where the chief minister launched 168 schemes worth Rs 272 crore before addressing public meeting. It was not immediately known who were the persons who indulged in stone-pelting and what was their grouse. -- PTI

15:50 An India where toilets painted saffron make news : A village in Uttar Pradesh has started giving toilets saffron colour. Kripalpur

village is in Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's home district Etawah.Village Pradhan (head) Ved Pal has got toilets painted in saffron colour, raising some eyebrows in the political circles.





"They (Bharatiya Janata Party) have government in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre. When offices are being painted in saffron colour then what is the fuss if toilets have been painted with saffron colour," Pal said





.He informed that 350 toilets have been constructed as a dvelopment and all would be given saffron colour.





"There is no government order in this regard. Right now we have painted 100 toilets with saffron colour and rest 250 will also be painted with saffron colour," the village head said.





15:45 Mumbai court rejects pre-arrest bail application of Yug Tulli, absconding co-owner of Mojo's Bistro pub, accused in Kamala Mills fire case.

15:38 CJI to meet Attorney General after SC judges' presser: Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra is likely to meet Attorney General KK Venugopal today to discuss various matters related to the apex court and its functioning.





Media reports are saying that such a meeting is expected in the wake of four judges of the apex court issuing an appeal to the nation to save the institution from further damage if they want democracy to survive in the country.





Earlier, in an unprecedented move and a first in independent India's history, four Supreme Court judges criticised Chief Justice Misra, saying that events in the Supreme Court had left them with no choice but to address their concerns before the nation.





Justice J Chelameshwar, who spoke on behalf of the four judges, categorically said the administration of the nation's top court was not in order.





Describing the press conference as an extraordinary event in the history of the apex court, he said that the four judges were compelled to act in this way because Chief Justice Mishra could not be persuaded to mend the ways of the court.





"We met CJI this morning. We collectively tried to persuade CJI that certain things aren't in order so take remedial measures, but unfortunately our efforts failed," said Justice Chelameswar.





"The four of us gave a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) some months ago," the justices revealed."It is discharge of debt to the nation which has brought us here, Justice Ranjan Gogoi told media here this morning.





"Democracy in this country would not survive without an institution as important as the Supreme Court, and a free judiciary," Justice Chelameshwar said.





"It is with no pleasure that we have been compelled to do this, administration of Supreme Court is not in order," Justice Chelameswar said on behalf of the four judges.In response to a question on whether Chief Justice Misra should be impeached, Justice Chelameshwar said it was for the nation to decide.





15:30 Virtual revolt by 4 SC judges against CJI, say democracy at stake: To bring you up to speed on the press conference by the four Supreme Court judges, the four senior judges today mounted a virtual revolt against the chief justice, listing a litany of problems that they said are afflicting the country's highest court and warned they could destroy Indian democracy.





The unprecedented move at a joint news conference by the four judges including Justice J Chelameswar, the second senior judge after the Chief Justice of India, left the judiciary and observers stunned, leaving uncertain how this open dissension in the hallowed institution would be resolved.





Justice Chelameswar himself described as an "extraordinary event" the news conference during which he said "sometimes administration of the Supreme Court is not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in the last few months."





Unless this institution is preserved, "democracy will not survive" in this country, Chelameswar said in the unscheduled press conference, in the first of its kind event in independent India. In a scathing criticism and unvarnished self-reflection of the Supreme Court, Chelameswar, who was accompanied by Justices Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph at the press conference, said they had met Chief Justice Dipak Misra this morning and "raised issues affecting the institution".





"Unless this institution is preserved, democracy will not survive in this country," Justice Chelameswar said, adding that it was "extremly painful" to hold the press conference in such a manner. The press conference was held at Chelameswar's residence.





He said all the four judges "failed to persuade CJI that certain things are not in order and therefore you should take remedial measures. Unfortunately our efforts failed. "And all four of us are convinced that democracy is at stake and many things have happened in recent past," he said. Asked what these issues were, he said they included the "allocation of cases by CJI".





The remarks assume significance as the Supreme Court today took up for consideration the issue of alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya, who was hearing the sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. Justice Chelameswar said "we owe a responsibility to the institution and the nation. Our efforts have failed in convincing CJI to take steps to protect the institution."





"This is an extraordinary event in the history of any nation, more particularly this nation and an extraordinary event in the institution of judiciary ... It is with no pleasure that we are compelled to call this press conference. But sometimes adminstration of the Supreme Court is not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in the last few months," he said.





The four judges, in their seven-page letter to the CJI that was released to the press, said, "It is too well settled in the jurisprudence of this country that the chief justice is only first amongst the equals -- nothing more or nothing less."





At the news conference, all the judges rubbished questions on whether they have broken ranks and said that they will start doing things which they do. Justice Gogoi said "nobody is breaking the rank and it is discharge of debt to nation which we have done." Gogoi, who would be succeeding Misra as CJI in October this year, said that, "it's a discharge of debt to the nation which we have done."





Asked whether they wanted the Chief Justice to be impeached, Justice Chelameswar said, "let the nation decide." Soon after the press conference ended, the CJI called Attorney General K K Venugopal for a meeting, court sources said. Highly placed government sources said the issues raised by the four judges are an "internal" matter of the judiciary, indicating that the government is unlikely to interfere.





15:07 Execution of 1st Indian-origin prisoner in US may be deferred: Raghunandan Yandamuri, a 32-year-old techie and the first death-row Indian-American prisoner's execution may not take place as scheduled on February 23 because of a 2015 moratorium on death penalty by the Pennsylvania Governor, officials said today.

Yandamuri was sentenced to death in November 2014 for kidnapping and killing a 61-year-old Indian woman Satyavathi Venna and her 10-month grand-daughter Saanvi in October 2012 in a botched kidnapping-for-ransom plot.

"Our Governor (Tom Wolf) has said that should an inmate not be issued a stay of execution by a court, he will issue a reprieve.

"I want you to know this because the likelihood of the execution taking place is slim," Sue McNaughton, Communications Director, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said.

Last week, the Department of Correction signed an execution order that Yandamuri be executed through lethal injection on February 23.

"Yes, he knows about it. In fact, the official document was read to him at his cell door on the same date the notice was signed," McNaughton said in response to a question.

A native of Andhra Pradesh, Yandamuri arrived in the US on a H-1B visa. He holds an advanced degree in electrical and computer science engineering. Following his conviction, he asked that death penalty be imposed upon him. Later he appealed his sentence, but lost his appeal last April.

Yandamuri is currently lodged in Greene State Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

-- PTI

14:25 Issues raised by SC judges 'internal matter of judiciary': Government sources: The issues raised by the four senior Supreme Court judges in the unprecedented press conference today are an "internal" matter of the judiciary, highly placed sources said, indicating that the government is unlikely to interfere.

The government has no say in it and does not wish to interfere, the sources said.

It is an internal matter of the judiciary, the sources in the government said.

However, they also added that the apex court should settle the issue at the earliest as the faith of the people in the judiciary is at stake.

-- PTI

14:20 No release of Padmaavat in Gujarat: CM Rupani: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat, earlier called Padmavati, will not release in the state on January 25.

The film, mired in controversy over its plot line, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification, which has asked its makers to change the title and suggested other modifications.

The period romance that features Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles was earlier scheduled to be released on December 1.

Earlier, Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje said that the movie would not be released in the state, honouring the sentiments of the people of the state.

13:44 UPDATE: Read: Letter outlining SC judges complaint to Chief Justice: For the first time ever in India, four senior judges of the Supreme Court addressed the media at the residence of J Chelameswar. The other three judges who accompanied him are: Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph.

During the press conference, the judges released a letter they had written to Chief Justice Misra a couple of months ago.

The press conference comes amid a tug-of-war between the government and the judiciary over how to appoint judges to the High Courts and Supreme Court.

Image: The first page of the seven-page-long-letter to the CJI.

13:42 JUST IN: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to address the media at 2 pm, Attorney General to also accompany him.

13:37 JUST IN: Convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attacked, pelted with stones during a 'samiksha yatra' in Nandar. CM rescued safely, security persons injured

13:14 Modi meets law minister over judges' press conference: Just In: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has received the letter issued by the senior Supreme Court judges, in his chamber in Shastri Bhavan.

In a related development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Prasad over the judges press conference, NDTV reports. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has received the letter issued by the senior Supreme Court judges, in his chamber in Shastri Bhavan.

13:06 4 judges hit out at CJI, say integrity of SC hurt : Justice J Chelameswar, the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, today said the administration of the apex court is "sometimes not in order" and many "less than desirable things" have taken place.

In an unprecedented move, Justice Chelameswar and three other senior judges today held a press conference on various issues relating to the apex court judiciary.

Besides Justice Chelameswar, the other judges were Justices Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph.

"Sometimes administration of the Supreme Court is not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened...," Justice Chelameswar said.

The press conference was called at his Tughlaq Road residence in New Delhi.

The four SC judges raised issues including allocation of cases by CJI Dipak Misra.

"Four of us met the CJI today morning and raised issues affecting the institution,' Justice Chelameswar said. "The situation in the Supreme Court is not in order and many things have happened in recent past."

"We tried to persuade Chief Justice of India that certain things are not in order. Unfortunately we have failed,' he said.

"Nobody is breaking the ranks and it is discharge of debt to nation which we have done," Justice Gogoi clarified.

Unless this institution is preserved, democracy will not survive in this country: Justice Chelameswar said, adding that, "It is an extremely painful moment for all four of us and there is no pleasure in holding this press conference."

"We do not want people to say 20 years later that all four senior-most judges sold their souls," the judge said. "The issues raised with the CJI was not heard. We are now compelled to address the media. We are now forced to go public with the issues. With no pleasure we are compelled take the decision to call a press conference."

To a question whether the CJI should be impeached, Chelameswar said: Let the nation decide that. Justice J Chelameswar, the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, today said the administration of the apex court is "sometimes not in order" and many "less than desirable things" have taken place.

12:57 @barandbench: Unconfirmed reports say that the Judge Loya matter was today supposed to go before Senior Judges. However the CJI assigned the matter before a different bench.

12:51 Justice Chelameswar: We met CJI with a specific request which unfortunately couldn't convince him that we were right therefore, we were left with no choice except to communicate it to the nation that please take care of the institution.



Justice Gogoi: We don't want wise men to say we sold our souls.



12:19 First-ever press conference by 3 sitting SC judges begins: Justice J Chelameswar begins the press conference. Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph also at the meet. "I'm compelled to address the media. The hallmark of a democracy is an impartial and strong judiciary. There have been less than desirable events at the SC. We told the CJI to take steps, unfortunately our efforts failed. We don't future generations to say that the four of us sold our souls."

Justice J Chelameswar begins the press conference. Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph also at the meet. "I'm compelled to address the media. The hallmark of a democracy is an impartial and strong judiciary. There have been less than desirable events at the SC. We told the CJI to take steps, unfortunately our efforts failed. We don't future generations to say that the four of us sold our souls."

12:10 First-ever press conference by 3 sitting SC judges any time now : In a first, Justice J Chelameswar & 3 other judges of the Supreme Court to hold a press conference at 12.15 pm.



The press conference will be held at the home of Justice J Chelameswar, who is the top court's second-most senior judge after the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. The Chief Justice will not be present.



The other three judges addressing the media today are Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan Lokur and Justice Kurien Joseph.



It is very unusual for senior judges to interact with the media while they are serving.

11:45 Nation celebrates Swami Vivekananda Jayanti today: The Nation is observing the 155th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest spiritual leaders of India, on Friday.Swami Vivekananda had introduced Indian philosophies of Vedanta and yoga to the western world.





On Swami Vivekananda Jayanti today President Ram Nath Kovind paid his respects to one of the greatest Indian philosophers and said, "My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. In honour of this great scholar, monk and nation builder, we commemorate this day as National Youth Day." -- PTI

11:36 Hafiz Saeed criticises Pak govt for not ushering Islamic rule in country : The Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief and UN-designated global terrorist Hafiz Saeed has lashed out at the Pakistan government for not ushering Islamic rule in the country.





"They have started this work by finishing the message of Prophet Muhammad. Let us unite and pledge that we would not let it happen," Saeed has said at an event.





Already at loggerheads with the United States, especially over its decision to suspend military aid to Pakistan, the 26/11 mastermind criticised both the US and Israel for the political chaos in the country.





"This is Israel's agenda, which America is executing effectively. After losing in Afghanistan, it wants to wage a new war here in Pakistan. The unity that I am seeing today here is good but we need bigger and better unity and start a revolution. We have to stand up and do something better for Islam and Pakistan," Hafiz Saeed added.





The JuD chief is also looking to contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan and has, thereby, formed a party by the name of Milli Muslim League.





Earlier this week, Saeed invited all Islamic states to launch 'Jihad' against the United States and Israel.Meanwhile, Pakistan recently prohibited Saeed's JuD and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) from collecting donations.





11:15 Gallup poll: Modi ranked #3 after Merkel and Macron: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Switzerland for the Davos summit, an international survey has ranked him among the top three leaders of the world.





An annual survey by Gallup International has put Prime Minister Modi at number three among the global leaders.





The respondents in the survey, which was conducted among the people across 50 countries, had rated Prime Minister Modi ahead of China's Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu amongst others.





The top ranking in the survey went to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by French president Emmanuel Macron.





11:02 Bangladeshi bomber pleads not guilty in NYC subway bomb attack: Accused Bangladeshi bomber Akayed Ullah has pleaded not guilty to the charges of detonating a homemade explosive device at a busy transit hub in New York City last month.





Ullah, 27, faces a litany of charges in the December 11 bombing in an underground walkway connecting two subway lines beneath the Port Authority Bus terminal.





When Manhattan Federal Judge Richard Sullivan asked Ullah his plea, he replied, "At this moment, not guilty." This was his first appearance before a New York court. Days after his arrest he had appeared through video conference.





Ullah faces life in prison if convicted of the attack that injured five persons. He was also injured in the explosion, and has been in federal custody since his arrest. -- PTI

10:40 TN bus strike ends, normalcy restored: Commuters breathed a sigh of relief as government buses began plying on Friday, following the withdrawal of the statewide bus strike by Tamil Nadu Transporters Union.





The usual hustle and bustle at the bus stands in Chennai and Coimbatore was seen restored and the commuters expressed delight post the eight-day-long strike.On Thursday night, A Soundararajan of Centre of Indian Trade Unions called off the strike and announced that Tamil Nadu transporters would resume duties from Friday morning.





On January 4, an indefinite strike was called by transport unions, demanding a pay hike among other things, following the failure of talks on wage revision and clearance of pending dues with Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar. On the third day of strike, Vijayabaskar had appealed to bus employees to return to work. -- ANI

10:27 Trump says he feels betrayed by Bannon: US President Donald Trump has said that he feels "betrayed" by his former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon who was highly critical of him and his family in a book published last week. Bannon who worked with him first as his campaign manager and then as his chief strategist at the White House was fired by him last August.





In a book 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' published last week, Bannon is extensively quoted as being highly critical of him and his family, even going to the extent of claiming that the president was not interested in winning the presidential election and that first lady Melania wept after the election result because she did not want Trump to win.





"I feel betrayed because you are not supposed to do that, but I have many people that work for me who were far more important than Steve, right there," Trump was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal.





"I always liked Steve, but Steve became very ineffective because he was such a lightning rod. And Steve, in the end I fired Steve," Trump said. Soon after the excerpts of the book was released, Trump in a statement said that Bannon has nothing to do with his presidency and that he has lost his mind. -- PTI

10:24 Happy to give new year gift to India: ISRO chief : India successfully launched its 100th satellite 'Cartosat-2 Series' from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota Island on Friday.





AS Kiran, ISRO chairman, said, "During the last PSLV launch we had problems, today what has happened proves that the problem was properly addressed and rectified. Happy to give this new year gift to the country."





For the mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation used PSLV-C40 launch vehicle, which is carrying 31 satellites, including three from India and 28 from six other countries.





The flight is the first since the setback suffered by the PSLV in August last and is set to demonstrate that the workhorse rocket is back in the game for reliable satellite launches in the low earth and polar orbits. -- ANI

10:13 Sensex, Nifty hit new highs on global cues: Markets continued their record- setting trend for the second straight session with the BSE Sensex soaring around 135 points to all-time high of 34,638.42 even as TCS posted disappointing December quarter earnings. Also, the broader NSE Nifty traded at an all-time high of 10,690.25. A firm trend in the Asian region influenced the market sentiment, a broker said.



The 30-share index advanced 134.93 points, or 0.39 per cent, to trade at an all-time high of 34,638.42, surpassing its previous high of 34,565.63, recorded on January 10. Yesterday, the gauge had gained 70.42 points to close at record high of 343,503.49. -- PTI

10:09 Kuchibhotla's widow invited to attend Trump's State of the Union address: Sunayana Dumala, the wife of slain Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla, has been invited to attend US President Donald Trump's maiden State of the Union address, a media report has said.





Dumala's husband, Kuchibhotla, was shot dead in a hate crime by an American navy veteran at a bar in Olathe city last year. Dumala, 32, fell out of status because her permission to reside in the US was tied to Kuchibhotla through marriage but she managed to regain her residency status. She has been invited by Congressman Kevin Yoder to attend Trump's State of the Union address, an annual message presented by the US president to a joint session of the Congress. The State of the Union address will be held on January 30.





"She is a very powerful symbol of who the system is failing," Yoder was quoted as saying in the report. "One of the reasons I have become so passionate about this immigration issue is that we need to send a message to the Indian community and other immigrant groups that we are a loving country that is welcome to all," said Yoder who is a member of the Congressional caucus on India and Indian Americans.





Dumala said she now plans to travel to India to observe the first death anniversary of her husband. -- PTI

09:32 Lift off! ISRO launches 100th satellite: The ISRO launched its 100th satellite today along with 30 others in a single mission, from the space port of Sriharikota.

ISROs trusted workhorse PSLV-C40 carries the weather observation Cartosat-2 series satellite and 30 co-passengers (together weighing about 613 kg).

The co-passenger satellites comprise one micro and nano satellite each from India as well as three micro and 25 nanosatellites from six countries -- Canada, Finland, France, Korea, the United Kingdom and United States of America.



The 28 international customer satellites are being launched as part of the commercial arrangements between ISRO and its commercial arm Antrix Corporation Ltd.

The launch marks the first launch for ISRO in 2018 following the unsuccessful mission of navigation satellite IRNSS-1H last year.

On August 31, 2017 Indias mission to launch its backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H on board PSLV-C39 failed after the heat shield did not separate in the final leg of the launch sequence and as a result, the satellite IRNSS-1H got stuck in the fourth stage of the rocket.

09:12 Passports may no longer be valid proof of address: Passports may no longer be valid proof of address for a simple reason: they may not have the current last page with the address of the passport holder if the ministry of external affairs goes ahead with a proposal it is considering.

Currently, the first page of the passport has the photograph as well as other details of the passport holder; the address is printed on the last page.

The fact that this last page will not be there doesnt affect the passport office and the immigration department (or security agencies) because they have all the details of the passport holder in the back-end. Since 2012, all passports have had a barcode and by simply scanning them, this information can be accessed.

As has always been the case when a new series is issued, all existing passports will remain valid till their expiry date.

The MEA is also considering some changes in the colour of passports. Currently, passports are issued in three colours: white for government officers or to those people who visit other countries for the official work of the government; red for diplomats; and blue for all others across two categories those who require emigration check and those who do not.

Soon, however, those in the ECR category will have orange passports. This will increase the speed of the process of emigration as the colour of the passport will make it clear whether the emigration check is required or not.

08:52 Trump lashes out at immigration from 's***hole countries: US President Donald Trump reportedly lashed out today in a meeting with lawmakers about immigration reform, demanding to know why the US should accept citizens from what he called "shithole" countries.

Trump sat down with senators and congressmen at the White House to discuss a proposed bipartisan deal that would limit immigrants from bringing family members into the country and restrict the green card visa lottery in exchange for shielding hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump said, according to people briefed on the meeting who spoke with The Washington Post.

The New York Times later reported the same comment, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the meeting.

The president was referring to African countries and Haiti, and then suggested the United States should welcome immigrants from places like Norway, whose prime minister met with Trump on Wednesday.

The comments alarmed and mystified the people attending the meeting.

08:31 Shah Rukh Khan to be feted at World Economic Forum 2018: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured at the 24th Annual Crystal Awards -- as part of the World Economic Forum's 48th Annual Meeting in Davos later this month -- for his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India.

According to sources, actor-director Cate Blanchett and singer Elton John are the other awardees this year.

"Each of them in their own way has taken action to uphold human dignity," read the statement.

Shah Rukh is being feted as he is a founder of the non-profit Meer Foundation, which provides support to female victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support.

He has also been responsible for the creation of specialized children's hospital wards and has supported childcare centres with free boarding for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Expressing gratitude for being chosen for the honour, Shah Rukh tweeted on Thursday: "Thank you for this honour. I consider my work with these heroic and beautiful women a great privilege as it imparts dignity and purpose to my life. I hope to spread awareness of the unparalleled heroism of these ladies and reach out to others in order to carry this work to its conclusion."

The 24th Annual Crystal Awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding artistes who have shown exemplary commitment to improving the state of the world.

This year's World Economic Forum will have the first Indian Prime Minister participating since 1997, with Narendra Modi slated to address the plenary session of the prestigious global business meet.

08:29 4 months after failed bid, ISRO to launch 100th satellite today: India's space agency the ISRO will launch its 100th satellite today along with 30 others in a single mission, from the space port of Sriharikota.

On its 42nd mission, the ISRO's trusted workhorse 'PSLV-C40' will carry the weather observation 'Cartosat-2' series satellite and 30 co-passengers (together weighing about 613 kg) at lift-off at 9.28 am.

The 44.4 metre tall rocket is all set to lift off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

The co-passenger satellites comprise one micro and nano satellite each from India as well as three micro and 25 nanosatellites from six countries -- Canada, Finland, France, Korea, the United Kingdom and United States of America.



The total weight of all the 31 satellites carried on-board PSLV-C40 is about 1,323 kg.

The 28 international customer satellites are being launched as part of the commercial arrangements between ISRO and its commercial arm 'Antrix Corporation Ltd'.

Of the total number of satellites carried by PSLV-C40, 30 satellites will be launched into a 505 kms polar Sun Synchronous Orbit. The entire launch of satellites is expected to happen over a period of 2 hours and 21 seconds, it said.

It will be the third satellite in the Cartosat-2 series.

ISRO had successfully launched Cartosat-2 Series satellite on June 22, 2016.

It is similar to the earlier Cartosat-2, 2A and 2B.

Today's launch also marks the first launch for ISRO in 2018 following the unsuccessful mission of navigation satellite IRNSS-1H last year.

On August 31, 2017 India's mission to launch its backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H on board PSLV-C39 failed after the heat shield did not separate in the final leg of the launch sequence and as a result, the satellite IRNSS-1H got stuck in the fourth stage of the rocket.

-- PTI

