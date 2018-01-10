LIVE! Kamala Mills fire: 1 Above's licence had not been passed by authorities

Write a comment

January 10, 2018

15:49 Kamala Mills fire: 1 Above's licence had not been passed by authorities: Mumbai's local civic body has received applications from 14 entities to set up rooftop restaurants after it unveiled a policy in this regard in November but only one of them has got the nod so far, a civic official said.

Interestingly, '1 Above', the high-end pub in the Kamala Mill Compound, where a devastating fire killed 14 people on December 29, is among the applicants, but its plea is still under process.

In November last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation came up with a rooftop restaurant policy. It put in place guidelines and riders for granting licences to start rooftop restaurants in the metropolis.

"We have received 14 common business applications so far from the owners of hotels and restaurants, seeking permission to run rooftop eateries in night.

"Only one of them has been accorded the permission," BMC executive health officer Padmaja Keskar said.

The entity which has received the approval is Hotel Four Season, while the others applications are being processed, she said.

'1 Above' had started its rooftop pub despite not getting formal approval from the civic body, another senior official, seeking anonymity, said.

15:35 Another chilling poster from Anushka Sharma's March release, Paro. Another chilling poster from Anushka Sharma's March release, Paro.

15:16 Leopard mauls 3 kids to death in MP, eats one of them: A leopard mauled to death three children in different villages of Chhindwara district and ate one of them, an official said today. Panic gripped the villages, all located in the fringe area of the district's forest range, following the incidents in the last three days.





"A leopard mauled to death a 12-year-old boy in Jhirpani village last night and ate half of the body," said divisional forest officer S S Udde. The feline also attacked a three-year-old girl on Sunday when she was out with her mother and sister to collect firewood in Mohlimata village. The same day, the leopard attacked a 10-year-old boy in Bijauli Pathar village when he was playing at his home and dragged him for about 100 metres.





"Both the children died after suffering critical injuries," Udde said. "The forest department would provide compensation to the families of the deceased children," he said.





A search operation has been launched to trace the leopard in which personnel from the adjoining forest range are also participating. The forest department has installed about a dozen cameras to trace the leopard," he said. -- PTI





Image: In J&K, a leopard was found stuck in a trap in Samba and was rescued by the wildlife department and brought to the Manda WildLife Sanctuary in Jammu.

15:10 SC reopens 1984 anti-Sikh riots probe : 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Supreme Court says it will set up a three-member committee, headed by a retired high court judge, for re-investigation of the 186 cases. 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Supreme Court says it will set up a three-member committee, headed by a retired high court judge, for re-investigation of the 186 cases.

15:06 Army killed 138 Pak soldiers in 2017 in tactical ops: The Indian Army killed 138 Pakistan Army personnel in 2017 in tactical operations and retaliatory cross-border firings along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, government intelligence sources said today.





The Indian Army lost 28 soldiers during the same period along the LoC, sources said. The sources said the Pakistan Army usually does not acknowledge the deaths of its personnel and shows them as civilian casualties in certain cases.





The Indian Army has been adopting a "tough" approach in dealing with ceasefire violations and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the last one year.





The Pakistan Army has suffered 138 fatal and 155 non- fatal casualties in tactical operations and retaliatory cross-border firings along the LoC in 2017, the intelligence sources told PTI.





A total of 70 Indian Army personnel were injured during cross border firings and other incidents. Asked about the fatalities on the Pakistani side, the Army refused to comment.





However, Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said India has been effectively retaliating against all ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army and will continue to do so. According to official figures, 860 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops were reported in 2017 as against 221 last year. -- PTI

14:48 Kalburgi's wife seeks SIT probe into rationalist's murder : Slain author and rationalist MM Kalburgi's wife today approached the Supreme Court seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the murder of her husband in 2015.





The apex court sought the response of probe agencies NIA and CBI and the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka within six weeks on her allegation that no substantial investigation has been carried out so far in the murder case.





A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud took note of the petition filed by Uma Devi Kalburgi, wife of the slain author, and issued notices to the National Investigating Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation and the two state governments.







Kalburgi's wife, in her petition filed through advocate Krishna Kumar, alleged that there was common link between the murder of her husband and that of intellectual activists, Narendra Achyut Dabholkar and Govindrao Pansare, who too were assassinated in August 2013 and February 2015 respectively.





Dabholkar was shot at on August 20, 2013 in Pune while Pansare was killed in Kolhapur in Maharashtra on February 16, 2015. Kalburgi's wife, in her plea, said that the investigation in Dabholkar and Pansare murder cases was in a "sorry state" and no progress has been made in bringing the killers to book.





The petition said that in 2016, the then Karnataka Home Minister had in a statement claimed that as per the forensic analysis of cartridges recovered from the three separate crime scenes, the three murders were linked.





It alleged that one of the weapons used in the murder of Pansare was used to kill Kalburgi and therefore coordination between Maharashtra police and Karnataka police, besides the CBI and the NIA, was required.





"Although sketches of suspects were released after four days of Kalburgi's murder and statement was issued by Karnataka government that conclusive evidence of nexus of murders of all three activists was found, there has been no progress in the investigation till date," the plea said.





Kalburgi, the former Vice-Chancellor of Hampi University and a well-known scholar and epigraphist, was shot dead in broad daylight at his residence in Kalyan Nagar in Dharwad, Karnataka, on August 30, 2015.

14:37 'Padmavat is an insult to India's identity': The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati after changing its name to Padmavat and suggesting some modifications. The movie will most likely release on January 25. The Rajput Karni Sena, which has spearheaded the protests against the movie, insists it will continue to oppose Padmavat's release.





"The government must take notice. Those who cannot protect their history cannot protect their country," RKS spokesman Vijendra Singh Kalyanwat tells Rediff.com's Syed Firdaus Ashraf. Read the interview here. The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati after changing its name to Padmavat and suggesting some modifications. The movie will most likely release on January 25. The Rajput Karni Sena, which has spearheaded the protests against the movie, insists it will continue to oppose Padmavat's release."The government must take notice. Those who cannot protect their history cannot protect their country," RKS spokesman Vijendra Singh Kalyanwat tells

14:31 National-level boxer turns driver to earn a living: A former national-level boxer and Asian Games medallist Lakha Singh now works as a driver in Punjab's Ludhiana to make ends meet. Speaking to ANI, Singh, who is also an ex-Army man, sought help from the government and the Army.





"I won numerous medals at the national- and international-level. But I was tricked and taken away at the Texas Airport during a championship by someone and was declared absconder by the Army. I request for help from the Government and the Army. It was a little and unintentional fault," he told ANI.





Singh had joined the Indian Army as a jawan during the anti-Sikh riots.





14:19 Cabinet clears the way for further liberalisation of FDI policy: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a number of amendments in the Foreign Direct Investment Policy, intended to liberalise and simplify the policy so as to provide ease of doing business in the country.





The Cabinet approval will however, attract larger FDI inflow and subsequently greater growth of investment, income and employment.





14:13 Sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate', says Franco: Actor James Franco, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women on Twitter, has denied the allegations. Popular host Stephen Colbert grilled the actor over the allegations that emerged after Franco's win at the Golden Globes.





Franco said allegations against him are untrue but he supports women for speaking out, reported Variety. "There were some things on Twitter, I haven't read them. I've heard about them," Franco said when asked about his response to the claims on Colbert's chat show.





"The things that I heard were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long. So I don't want to shut them down in any way, and I think it's a good thing and I support it," he told the 'Late Night' show host.





Actress Violet Paley accused Franco of attempting to force her to perform oral sex on him and telling a friend of hers to "come to (his) hotel when she was 17". Another woman, Sarah Tither-Kaplan, accused "The Disaster Artist" actor of exploiting her in a film she made for him.





Image: James Franco poses with his brother Dave and his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy in The Disaster Artist at the Golden Globes.

13:58 Naxals torch construction vehicles in Odisha: In Odisha, Naxals torched seven vehicles of a contractor in Kalahandi's Jamkana. The company was engaged in construction work under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. In Odisha, Naxals torched seven vehicles of a contractor in Kalahandi's Jamkana. The company was engaged in construction work under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

13:53 1 killed, 4 injured in stampede during Army recruitment drive: A stampede broke out during an Army recruitment drive in Dehri on Sone in Bihar's Rohtas district in the early hours today, in which one person was killed and four others were injured, police said.





The incident took place around 3 am when the aspirants tried to rush into BMP Ground through the Police Lines gate to take part in a run, on the fifth day of the recruitment drive, Superintendent of Police M S Dhillon said.





The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumar from Gaya district, he said. Kumar was declared as "brought dead" at a hospital. Dhillon said he was among the five people who suffered injuries in the stampede.





13:20 Cabinet approves proposal to allow 100% FDI through the automatic route in Single Brand Retail. Details awaited.



13:00 SC notice to NIA on Kalburgi murder: The Supreme Court issues notice to the National Investigations Agency, the CBI, Maharashtra and Karnataka, on a plea seeking a SIT probe into rationalist M M Kalburgi's murder.



In September last year, sketches of two suspects who killed the noted Kannada scholar and researcher were released by the state police. The state CID also began a probe into the murder.



The Karnataka police had also visited Maharashtra to collect clues, if any.

Both Maharashtra police and the Karnataka CID team are trying to ascertain if there is any link between Kalburgis murder and the killings of Marathi author and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and CPI leader Govind Pansare.

12:49 Builder booked for trying to grab Dilip Kumar's bungalow: The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police has registered a case of cheating against a builder for allegedly trying to grab the bungalow of veteran actor Dilip Kumar in suburban Bandra, an official said today.





The builder, Samir Bhojwani, falsely claimed ownership of the two plots on which the bungalow was built in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra, the official said.





Police suspect that Bhojwani forged certain documents to grab the bungalow, he said.





Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu recently approached the police and lodged a complaint against Bhojwani following which the offence was registered against the builder on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Parag Manere said.





"We are investigating the case thoroughly and action will be taken accordingly," he said.





As per the complaint, the legendary actor had bought both the plots of the bungalow in 1953 for Rs 1.40 lakh, another police official said. However, Bhojwani, who is on the run, claimed that his father bought the property in the 1980s from the Mulraj Khatau Trust, he said.





After the offence was registered, a team of EOW sleuths on Monday raided Bhojwani's residence in Bandra from where they seized weapons, including knives and daggers, the police official added. -- PTI





Image: Dilip Kumar with his wife Saira Banu during Diwali last year. Picture courtesy: @TheDilipKumar

12:37 CJI recuses from hearing Aircel case: Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, recuses from hearing the Aircel-Maxis case, sends the case to another Supreme Court bench hearing the 2G scam case. Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, recuses from hearing the Aircel-Maxis case, sends the case to another Supreme Court bench hearing the 2G scam case.

12:36 Another JNU student 'goes missing': A 26-year-old student, pursuing his PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi has gone missing from the campus, the police said. Mukul Jain, who enrolled in the Life Sciences course, has been missing since January 8. A missing person report was registered in the evening of January 8. It is suspected that he was having some problems in his relationship, said a senior police officer from the South-west District. Till now, no foul play has been suspected, they added.





Najeeb Ahmed, also a JNU student, went missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the university on October 15, 2016 following a scuffle with some other students, allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad the previous night. Over a month after the incident, his mother moved the Delhi High Court, seeking directions to the police to trace her son. The high court on May 16 last year handed over to the CBI the investigation into the disappearance of Najeeb, a student of M.Sc in Biotechnology. -- PTI A 26-year-old student, pursuing his PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi has gone missing from the campus, the police said. Mukul Jain, who enrolled in the Life Sciences course, has been missing since January 8. A missing person report was registered in the evening of January 8. It is suspected that he was having some problems in his relationship, said a senior police officer from the South-west District. Till now, no foul play has been suspected, they added.Najeeb Ahmed, also a JNU student, went missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the university on October 15, 2016 following a scuffle with some other students, allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad the previous night. Over a month after the incident, his mother moved the Delhi High Court, seeking directions to the police to trace her son. The high court on May 16 last year handed over to the CBI the investigation into the disappearance of Najeeb, a student of M.Sc in Biotechnology. -- PTI

12:20 Joyalukkas raided for tax fraud : The Income Tax Department today conducted country-wide searches at over 100 stores and other premises belonging to two major south-India based jewellery chains on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said.





The action is being carried out against Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas and another firm connected with it. I-T sleuths are raiding 130 premises of the business houses in the cities of Chennai, Hyderabad, Thrissur and other locations in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal, I-T sources said.





The action, they said, is aimed at checking alleged tax evasion following demonetisation in the two firms.





12:17 Middle class can hope for big tax break in Budget : India's middle class can hope for a big relief in the Budget for financial year 2018-19, which will also be the last regular Budget of the NDA government, as the finance ministry is contemplating to hike the personal tax exemption limit and tweak the tax slabs, according to sources.





The proposal before the ministry is to hike the tax exemption limit from the existing Rs. 2.5 lakh per annum to at least Rs. 3 lakh if not 5 lakh, they said.





Besides, the tinkering of tax slabs is also being actively considered by the ministry to give a substantial relief to the middle-income group, especially the salaried class, to help them tide over the impact of retail inflation, which has started to inch up.In the last Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley left the tax slabs unchanged but gave a marginal relief to small taxpayers by reducing the rate from 10 per cent to 5 per cent.





This was for individuals having an annual income between Rs. 2.5 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh.In the next Budget to be unveiled on February 1, the government could lower the tax rate by 10 per cent on income between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh, levy a 20 per cent rate for those with income between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh and 30 per cent for income beyond Rs. 20 lakh. At present, there is no tax slab for income between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh. -- PTI

11:56 US welcomes N Korea's decision to participate in Winter Olympics: The US has welcomed North Korea's decision to participate in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, saying this is an opportunity for Pyongyang to see the value of ending its international isolation by denuclearising.





North Korea yesterday decided to send athletes and cheerleaders to Winter Olympics in South Korea after the two countries held their first official talks in more than two years.





The breakthrough came after months of rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.





11:50 Outrage over MP minister calling Valmiki a dacoit: Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Archana Chitnis on Tuesday invited the wrath of Valmiki community after she called Valmiki, author of Ramayana, a dacoit.





Chitnis was in Mandsaur, MP, to participate in the All India Valmiki community conclave.





After she finished her address, some of the members of Valmiki community protested against her for insulting the great sage by calling him a dacoit.





Though Chitnis immediately tendered apology from the stage, she maintained that she was misunderstood.





Later talking to reporters, Chitnis said, "I was only talking about correcting the history that was written under British Rule. If someone is hurt by my words then I apologise from the core of my heart.





11:39 JNU student Mukul Jain missing for two days; police begin investigation.

11:22 In response to Trump's fake news awards, CPJ announces Press Oppressors award: Amid the public discourse of fake news and President Trump's announcement via Twitter about his planned "fake news" awards ceremony, CPJ is recognizing world leaders who have gone out of their way to attack the press and undermine the norms that support freedom of the media. From an unparalleled fear of their critics and the truth, to a relentless commitment to censorship, these five leaders and the runner-ups in their categories have gone above and beyond to silence critical voices and weaken democracy. Read more Amid the public discourse of fake news and President Trump's announcement via Twitter about his planned "fake news" awards ceremony, CPJ is recognizing world leaders who have gone out of their way to attack the press and undermine the norms that support freedom of the media. From an unparalleled fear of their critics and the truth, to a relentless commitment to censorship, these five leaders and the runner-ups in their categories have gone above and beyond to silence critical voices and weaken democracy. Read more here.

11:19 Maha bandh violence: 43 people arrested till now: The police have arrested 43 people, including three minors, so far in connection with caste violence that erupted in Pune's Koregaon-Bhima village and engulfed Maharashtra state.





All the accused were arrested from Pune on the basis of cases registered against them, said Pune police.





On January 1, a youth was killed in a clash between two groups during an event to mark 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon battle that took place near Pune.





The incident led to violent protests across the state, including Mumbai.





Taking cognisance of the matter, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier ordered a Crime Investigation Department probe into the death and also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased.





11:01 India's internet guru Vijay Mukhi passes away: Vijay Mukhi, better known as India's internet guru, passed away at his home in Mumbai last night, say reports. He had suffered a heart attack. The funeral will be held at the Shivaji Park crematorium at Dadar at 11.30 am today.



An engineer from Mumbai's VJTI, one of the premier engineering institutes in India, he began his own computer training institute way back in 1989 when computers were still nascent in the country.



An author of over 80 books, a lead developer for an e-security product and the president of the Foundation of Information Security and Technology, he has co-chaired efforts by the Mumbai Police and Nasscom to institute cyber security. He also chaired the IT Committee at FICCI and is a co-founder of the Internet Users Community of India.



10:33 65 trains affected due to low visibility in north : Fog conditions continue to affect railway services in the northern region on Wednesday with 65 trains getting delayed, cancelled or rescheduled. According to the Northern Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Nitin Chowdhary, at least 22 trains have been cancelled, 40 trains were running late and three have been rescheduled owing to poor visibility due to the fog.





Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital has been keeping under 'hazardous' category as particulate matters remain suspended in air due to lack of wind.





The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi's Siri Fort area was at 351, while ITO area was at 302.Northern India has been witnessing chilly weather for the last couple of days. The Haryana government on Sunday directed all government and private schools to remain closed till January 14 due to intense cold wave. -- ANI

10:25 2019 is far, alliance with Congress not decided yet: SP : The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday said it had not decided of any alliance with the Congress party for the 2019 general elections as of now.





This comes after Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, earlier in the day, reportedly said his priority was strengthening the party organisation and he was not thinking of an alliance ahead of the "crucial" general elections, hinting towards differences with Congress.





Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh said, "2019 right now is far. Will there be an alliance or not is not decided yet, but we will prepare for all the seats.





"Both the Samajwadi Party and Congress were reduced to 47 and 7 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly respectively at the hands of the BJP that won a mammoth 312 out of 403 seats in the state in the 2017 assembly elections.





Following this, there were speculations that the Congress party and the Samajwadi Party would part ways in the upcoming general elections.

10:05 Kamala Mills: Hotelier held for sheltering 1 Above pub owners: A hotelier has been arrested for allegedly sheltering the three owners of 1 Above pub at his Mumbai residence in Juhu. The three owners are wanted in connection with the December 29 Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives, police said.

"Vishal Kariya, who owns hotels and pubs in the city, was placed under arrest after a team of N M Joshi Marg Police picked him for questioning," Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhilesh Mishra said.

During investigation, it came to light that 42-year-old Kariya sheltered Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar-- the three owners of 1 Above pub -- at his residence, he said.

Police recovered a high-end car of Mankar, which was found parked at Kariya's place, he said.

The Sanghvi brothers and Mankar are absconding since December 29 when the fire swept through 1 Above and adjacent Mojo's Bistro resto pub in Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai.

N M Joshi Marg police station senior inspector Ahmed Pathan said the trio were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences under various sections of the IPC.

The Mumbai Police also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for whereabouts about the accused trio, he said.

-- PTI

09:38 Narrative of the forked tongue: The most intrepid of the famous Begums of Bhopal, the only feminine dynasty in princely India, was surely Her Highness Nawab Sikandar Begum, Knight Grand Commander of the British Empire. This title did not come easily; the only other woman to have received it was Queen Victoria. Sikander Begum (1816-1868) was so pro-active that she persuaded the British to reopen Delhis Jama Masjid, shut down as punishment for the uprising of 1857. She personally cleaned the mosque and offered the first prayer.

09:13 Senior journalists accompanying Mamata to London steal silver cutlery during official dinner meet: The security staff at the luxury hotel in London was in a dilemma. CCTV cameras were live streaming what appeared to be guests who were attending an official dinner at the conference hall flicking silverware from the large table around which they sat and stealthily stuffing them into bags and purses placed on their laps.

They debated whether they should raise an alarm but they didnt want to embarrass the dignitary in whose honor the dinner had been thrown. Not only was she a VVIP guest at the hotel but she was the chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal who was in London on an official tour. The other visitors seated around the large table included a host of prominent citizens both from India and the UK and included politicians, industrialists and journalists.

Read full HERE

08:59 After Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh may ban Padmavat: Reacting to the controversy revolving around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavat, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he respects art but when peoples sentiments are involved then such matters should be discussed.

"I don't want to say much. We will discuss what to do. The film, indeed, is a controversial one. I respect art but when it comes to people's sentiments getting hurt, it must be thought about and discussed," he added.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that 'Padmavat', will not be released in the state.

The state government issued a statement, wherein Raje asserted that the film will not be screened keeping in view the sentiments of people.

"The sacrifice made by Queen Padmini is a matter of pride for the state. And we will not let anything hamper the sentiments attached to it", the statement read.

'Padmavat' will hit the big screens on January 25.

The movie, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, particularly Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

08:52 JUST IN: Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes off Honduras Coast

08:34 Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent of $94,000: A French court has ordered that actress Mallika Sherawat be evicted from an apartment in a posh part of Paris for failing to keep up with the rent. In a December 14 ruling, the court told Sherawat and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans to pay 78,787 euros (Rs 60 lakh) in rent owed and expenses, giving the green light for their furniture to be seized.

The couple began renting the apartment in the pricey 16th district on January 1, 2017, for a monthly sum of 6,054 euros (Rs 4.6 lakh)

But according to the owner they never paid the rent, making only a single payment of 2,715 euros (Rs 2 lakh).

In mid-December the actress had denied having a Paris apartment. "It's absolutely not true, if someone has donated one to me, please send me the address," she tweeted in response to media reports about the case.

07:54 Trump to attend Davos World Economic Forum, may meet Modi: US President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos later this month, opening up a distinct possibility of a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This would be for the first time in 18 years that a US president would be attending an annual gathering of global economic leaders.

"The president welcomes opportunities to advance his 'America First' agenda with world leaders," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

She said Trump looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen "American businesses, American industries, and American workers".

Details of the US president's trip to Davos, including bilateral meetings, are being worked out, Sanders said.



The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2018 will take place later this month in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, under the theme 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

Modi will travel to Switzerland on January 22 on a two-day visit during which he will deliver the keynote address at the plenary session of the WEF.

This would be the first time since 1997 that an Indian prime minister will attend the Davos summit.

-- PTI