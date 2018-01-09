LIVE! Minister who said cows exhale oxygen has this to say on Newton

Write a comment

January 09, 2018

15:22 China mum over Gen Rawat's remarks on Dokalam: China today skirted a direct response to Army chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks that there was a major reduction of Chinese troops in Dokalam, but insisted that its soldiers stationed in the area were exercising "sovereignty rights".





China and India were engaged in a 73-day tense standoff at Dokalam in the Sikkim sector which ended on August 28.





"The Dong Lang (Dokalam) area has all along been part of China and under China's continuous and effective jurisdiction. There is no dispute in this regard," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told the media when asked about Rawat's remarks. Rawat yesterday said Indian and Chinese troops had resolved an issue over the recent attempt by Chinese teams to build a road on the Indian side of the border at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh. Rawat also said there was a major reduction of Chinese troops in the Dokalam area. -- PTI

15:16 Family ask son, who joined Hizbul Mujahideen, to return home : The family of a research scholar at the Aligarh Muslim University has urged him to return home after his photos went viral showing he had joined the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. The family of a research scholar at the Aligarh Muslim University has urged him to return home after his photos went viral showing he had joined the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. The family of Mannan Bashir Wani, belonging to Tekkipora Lolab of Kashmir's Kupwara district, was in for a shock when photos of Wani holding an AK-47 went viral on social media. The picture, reportedly uploaded by Hizbul Mujahideen, said Wani had joined the terrorist outfit on January 5. Wani's mother, who was distressed and cried continuously, urged her son to shun the path and come back home. "I haven't hurt you nor refused any of your any decisions. If I ever did anything, please forgive me and come back. Shun the militancy path and join the family members again," Wani's mother said. "It was not expected that Mannan would join the militant groups. All family members are in a serious shock," said Wani's grieving father. His father said that his son used to discuss his next step with him. "Mannan was like a friend to me and I had never expected him to make such a decision." "The only heart breaking decision Manan took in his life was that he joined the terrorist outfit without letting me know. I wouldn't curse Mannan for the decision because he is mentally-sound and a well-qualified man. Mannan always took decisions that would benefit his career," Wani's father added. According to friends and family, Wani was last seen holidaying in his hometown, after which he had gone missing. Wani's mother and sister were so shocked by the news that they could not utter a word. While the mother cried uncontrollably, Wani's sister was in an unconscious condition, and kept murmuring that she wants "my brother back." Meanwhile, Wani has been expelled by the university. -- ANI



14:59 Yusuf Pathan's statement after failing dope test : "I have always competed in a fair and transparent manner." Yusuf Pathan's statement.

14:29 A war of labels: Accounts of Dalit protests in Maharashtra are incomplete, need to be leavened by context and history. Accounts of Dalit protests in Maharashtra are incomplete, need to be leavened by context and history. Read more

14:23 Minister who said cows exhale oxygen has this to say on Newton: Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has said Brahmagupta-II discovered the law of gravity before Issac Newton. Speaking during a programme at the Rajasthan University yesterday, he asserted that Brahmagupta-II came up with the gravitation law a thousand years ago.





"We all have studied that Newton gave the law of gravitation, but delving deeper, we can find that Brahmagupta-II came up with the theory of gravitation 1,000 years before (Newton). Why don't we include this fact in the curriculum?" Devnani asked.





The state primary and secondary education minister said the school curriculum was changed and close to 200 Indian personalities, including Rajput king Maharana Pratap, were included. The minister also stressed that education should be value-based.





Referring to student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Kanhaiya Kumar, the BJP leader said, "No Kanhaiya should be born in Rajasthan".





14:13 Pathan gets retrospective suspension for inadvertent dope fail: Yusuf Pathan on the dope test:



Pathan said he was confident of being cleared of deliberate usage and vowed to be more careful in future. "Competing for India and my home state Baroda has been a matter of immense pride and encouragement for me and I would never act in any manner to bring my motherland or Baroda, in any kind of disrepute," Pathan said in a statement.





"In hindsight, I should have been more careful and checked the status of the medications with BCCI's dedicated Anti-Doping Helpline," he added.





The all-rounder, who has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20 Internationals for India, was charged with the "commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti- Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge".





He has not played for India since 2012 but has been seen in the Indian Premier League, turning up for the Kolkata Knight Riders. "Mr Pathan responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV and asserting that it was caused by his ingestion of a medication containing Terbutaline that had been mistakenly given to him instead of the medication prescribed for him, which did not contain any prohibited substance," the BCCI explained. -- PTI

14:09 The journalist who exposed Aadhaar: Meet Rachna Khaira, a reporter at The Tribune newspaper who has been named in an FIR by the Delhi police in connection with a report on the breach of details of over one billion Aadhaar cards. Khaira exposed the loopholes in Aadhaar's digital security thanks to which she says they are available for as low as Rs 500. Rediff.com's Syed Firdaus Ashraf spoke to Khaira. Meet Rachna Khaira, a reporter at The Tribune newspaper who has been named in an FIR by the Delhi police in connection with a report on the breach of details of over one billion Aadhaar cards. Khaira exposed the loopholes in Aadhaar's digital security thanks to which she says they are available for as low as Rs 500.spoke to Khaira. Read on

14:00 BCCI suspends Yusuf Pathan for failing drug test : All-rounder Yusuf Pathan has been suspended by the BCCI for five months for failing a dope test during a domestic match last season. A statement by BCCI said, "Mr Yusuf Pathan has been suspended for a doping violation. Mr Pathan had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups.





13:56 Update on the national anthem report.



Modifying the 2016 order, the Supreme Court said that the inter-ministerial committee set up by the Centre will take a final call on playing of the national anthem in cinemas. The court accepts the govt affidavit that says a 12-member committee be set up to suggest changes in the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The committee should comprehensively look into all aspects, the SC says. Exemption for disabled from standing in cinema halls during national anthem shall remain in force.

13:31 India not eyeing anyone's territory: PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India has no intention of exploiting any country's resources and is not eyeing anyone's territory, basing its relationships not on "profit or loss" but on humanity. Addressing the first PIO Parliamentarians Conference in New Delhi, he said India has always played a constructive role in the world arena. If any philosophy can counter extremism and radicalisation, it is Mahatma Gandhi's and India's philosophy of non-violence and 'satyagraha', he noted.





"We neither have the intention of exploiting anyone's resources nor are we eyeing anyone's territory. Our focus has always been on capacity building and resource development," the prime minister said. The comments come in the wake of increasing border tensions in certain sectors of India's border with China.





"India is that country which has always played a constructive role in the world arena. We have not weighed our policy towards any country on profit or loss basis, but have viewed it from the prism of human values."





India's model of development aid, he added, is not based on give and take, but depends on the needs and priorities of countries. "At a time when the world is divided by ideologies, India believes in the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'," he said. -- PTI

13:15 Not must to play national anthem in cinema halls: SC: The Supreme Court modifies its order on the national anthem played in cinema halls, says it is not mandatory. The initial order, issued in November 2016, said all those present in theatres must "stand up in respect" till the anthem ended. The practice would "instill a feeling within one, a sense of committed patriotism and nationalism," the bench, led by Justice Dipak Misra, who later became the Chief Justice of India, had ruled.





The central government, which had earlier backed the Supreme Court order making it mandatory to play the National Anthem just before the screening of a film, had yesterday urged the apex court to take back its order on the grounds that it had set up a committee to look into the issue.



The government has said it doesn't want to be prejudiced by the court's views on the subject.

13:10 Snowden hails reporter who exposed flaws in UIDAI system : American whistleblower Edward Snowden on Tuesday came out in support of a national daily reporter, who has been booked for exposing alleged flaws in Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) system.





Taking to Twitter, Snowden said instead of an investigation, the journalist needed to be rewarded for exposing that the Aadhar data was not foolproof and could be obtained at a cost of only Rs 500.





In his tweet, the former United States government contractor, who has taken asylum in Russia, also suggested that action should rather be taken against UIDAI, the body that runs the Aadhaar programme.





"The journalists exposing the #Aadhaar breach deserve an award, not an investigation. If the government were truly concerned for justice, they would be reforming the policies that destroyed the privacy of a billion Indians. Want to arrest those responsible? They are called @UIDAI," Snowden tweeted.





Meanwhile, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad yesterday had said that the administration was "fully committed to freedom of press" and that an FIR filed is "against unknown".





"Govt. is fully committed to freedom of Press as well as to maintaining security & sanctity of #Aadhaar for India's development. FIR is against unknown. I've suggested @UIDAI to request Tribune & it's journalist to give all assistance to police in investigating real offenders," Prasad tweeted.





12:34 1500 cops with water cannons take position for Mevani's Delhi rally: Heavy security has been deployed ahead of Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkar Rally', to be held in Delhi's Parliament Street today. NDTV reports that Jantar Mantar, where protest rallies are normally held, turned into a fortress this morning as nearly 1,500 police and paramilitary personnel, armed with tear gas and 10 water cannons, took up position to foil the youth rally.





Mevani and his supporters were reported to be going ahead with the rally despite Delhi police denying permission for the event.





The rally is being held against central government's inability to create employment and increasing right-wing violence. Delhi Commissioner of Police yesterday tweeted that the authorities had advised the organisers to shift the rally to an alternate site. -- ANI Heavy security has been deployed ahead of Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkar Rally', to be held in Delhi's Parliament Street today. NDTV reports that Jantar Mantar, where protest rallies are normally held, turned into a fortress this morning as nearly 1,500 police and paramilitary personnel, armed with tear gas and 10 water cannons, took up position to foil the youth rally.Mevani and his supporters were reported to be going ahead with the rally despite Delhi police denying permission for the event.The rally is being held against central government's inability to create employment and increasing right-wing violence. Delhi Commissioner of Police yesterday tweeted that the authorities had advised the organisers to shift the rally to an alternate site. -- ANI

12:20 A piece of history: @IndiaHistorypic tweets: 1968: Har Gobind Khorana with Holley and Nirenberg, to celebrate their jointly awarded Nobel Prize. Khorana was born in Raipur, British India (Presently Kabirwala In Pakistan), studied in D.A.V. High School in Multan and at Punjab University in Lahore (Photo www.nlm.nih.go).



The Indian-American biochemist turned 96 today.

12:02 Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the Army said. "Two militants have been killed so far in an anti- insurgency operation in Larnoo area of Kokernag in Anantnag district," an Army official said. He said the operation was in progress when last reports came in. The identities of the slain militants were yet to be ascertained. -- PTI Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the Army said. "Two militants have been killed so far in an anti- insurgency operation in Larnoo area of Kokernag in Anantnag district," an Army official said. He said the operation was in progress when last reports came in. The identities of the slain militants were yet to be ascertained. -- PTI

12:00 Thane court rejects Kaskar's plea for home-cooked food: A special MCOCA court here has rejected the plea of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, arrested in an extortion case, to allow him to have homemade food in jail due to his various ailments.



Special Judge (MCOCA) A S Bhaisare observed that Kaskar's doctor has not prescribed any special diet to him, therefore, his application was liable to be rejected. He said Kaskar, presently lodged in the Thane District Central Jail, had not made any special ground to grant his application.



"One cannot act as per his own wish and choice or desire," the judge said in a recent order. Kaskar, in his application, had requested the court to allow him to have the facility of homemade food in judicial custody on the ground that he was suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and giddiness, and undergoing treatment. He said he was required to have home cooked food to maintain better health.



Kaskar also argued that previously, when he was in custody in a case at the Central Prison in Mumbai from 2003 to 2007, he was provided with the facility (of home food) and that he never misused the liberty granted to him. The prosecution opposed his application saying there were all facilities of food and medicines in the jail premises. -- PTI

11:14 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the army said.

"Two terrorists have been killed so far in an anti-insurgency operation in Larnoo area of Kokernag in Anantnag district," an army official said.

He said the operation was in progress when last reports came in.

The identities of the slain terrorists were yet to be ascertained.

-- PTI

10:53 Israel PM Netanyahu to woo film industry in India trip: As Israel fights cultural boycott in the world of global entertainment business, its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to meet the whos who of the Indian film industry in a specially-choreographed event, Shalom Bollywood, sources have reported.

The event, which is likely to be held in Mumbai on January 18, will be one of the showpiece events during Netanyahus four-day visit to India beginning January 14. Netanyahu and his wife Sara, who hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their residence for a three-hour-long dinner in Tel Aviv last July, will also visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal on January 16.

Modi, who will hold bilateral talks in Delhi on January 15, will accompany Netanyahu to Ahmedabad on January 17. They will visit the Sabarmati Ashram, where Modi earlier took Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

But the marquee event is the one in Mumbai the Israeli government is trying to get Bollywoods A-listers, including top directors and producers, to attend it. Netanyahu will also meet top corporate leaders in Indias financial capital, besides visiting Chabad House.



Sources said while Netanyahu and his wife are fond of Indian films, the move to woo Bollywood is more political than personal. The ultimate goal is to fight the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign against Israel, which has tried to isolate the country.

10:38 JUST IN: South Korea says North Korea has said it will send a delegation to the Winter Olympics next month in the South.

10:18 BMC razes illegal extensions at Shatrughan Sinha's residence: The Mumbai's civic body has razed illegal extensions and constructions in an eight-storey residential building owned by BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha in Juhu area.

The BMC had received several complaints of illegal extensions in Sinha's residence 'Ramayan' in the last few months. Subsequently, notices were also served to him, a civic official said today.

"Though Sinha replied to our notices, we still found lapses and extensions violating the construction norms. Therefore, we served him another notice last week and demolished the illegal constructions yesterday," the official said.

The Lok Sabha member from Bihar, who has been at variance with the BJP's stand on a host of issues, was at home when the demolition work was carried out.

The civic official said Sinha cooperated while the illegal extensions were razed at his home, where he lives with his family.

The cine star-turned-parliamentarian had redeveloped his bungalow some years back to construct the eight-storey building.

-- PTI

09:58 Huge relief for Indians as Trump govt drops H-1B visa proposal: In a breather for foreign tech workers, particularly Indians, the Trump administration announced it was not considering any proposal that could force deportation of thousands of H-1B visa holders by denying them extensions beyond the maximum permissible period of six years, as they waited for permanent residency.

"USCIS is not considering a regulatory change that would force H-1B visa holders to leave the United States by changing our interpretation of section 104(c) of AC-21, which provides for H-1B extensions beyond the 6 year limit. Even if it were, such a change would not likely result in these H-1B visa holders having to leave the United States because employers could request extensions in one-year increments under section 106(a)-(b) of AC21 instead, said Jonathan Withington, Chief of Media Relations at US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency that oversees H-1Bs to the Hindustan Times.

The announcement came as a major relief to Indian H-1B holders waiting for their Green Cards who were at risk of deportation if a proposal to end granting extension to visa under this programme was accepted.

An estimated 500,000 to 750,000 Indian H-1B visa holders could have been deported if the administration decided to go ahead with the proposal, which was in line with President Donald Trumps Buy American, Hire American vision to boost manufacturing and protect local jobs for American.

09:50 North, South Korea start first official talks in two years: North and South Korea began their first official talks in more than two years today, focussing on the forthcoming Winter Olympics after months of tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.

The talks in Panmunjom, the truce village in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, came after the North's leader Kim Jong-Un indicated in his New Year's speech that he could send a delegation to next month's Games in Pyeongchang in the South.

Seoul responded with an offer of a high-level dialogue, and last week the hotline between the neighbours was restored after being suspended for almost two years.

09:11 Winfrey 'actively thinking' about running for US president: Oprah Winfrey is "actively thinking" about running for US president, two of her close friends said.

The two friends, who requested anonymity in order to speak freely, talked in the wake of Winfrey's extraordinary speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night, which spurred chatter about a 2020 run.

Some of Winfrey's confidants have been privately urging her to run, the sources said.

One of the sources said these conversations date back several months. The person emphasised that Winfrey has not made up her mind about running.

The Democratic race for president won't officially begin until after the 2018 midterms, but many potential candidates are already jostling for position and making trips to Iowa.

"President Winfrey" was the talk of the entertainment world after Winfrey accepted the Cecil B DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. And the "Oprah for president?" possibility was a top story on morning TV.

08:59 'Journalists exposing Aadhaar breach deserve award, not investigation': The recent investigative report on access to Aadhaar data being sold via social media needs to be rewarded and penalised, believes Edward Snowden, someone who has experience in being targeted by a government over a data leak.

Snowden, who famously leaked classified information that exposed a massive surveillance operation run by an American spy agency, today tweeted in support of the reporter behind the Aadhaar data breach story.

He wrote on Twitter, "The journalists exposing the #Aadhaar breach deserve an award, not an investigation. If the government were truly concerned for justice, they would be reforming the policies that destroyed the privacy of a billion Indians. Want to arrest those responsible? They are called @UIDAI."

He also suggested that those who really need to be arrested are the authorities at the Unique Identification Authority of India, the body that runs the Aadhaar programme.

Snowden's comments, which came in an early-morning tweet, came against the backdrop of a Chandigarh-based daily publishing an investigative report alleging its reporter was able to purchase access to Aadhaar data from sellers over messaging application WhatsApp.

Following the publication of the report, the UIDAI, which denied 'data breach' had taken place, filed a First Information Report with the Delhi Police naming not just the people mentioned in the Aadhaar-data-for-sale story but also the reporter - Rachna Khaira - as well as the daily - The Tribune.

Also please read: The journalist who exposed Aadhaar

08:40 No permission yet but Jignesh Mevani may go ahead with Delhi rally today: Newly-elected Gujarat legislator and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani's request to hold a youth rally in Delhi today is yet to be accepted by the police which cited the orders of the green court to stop rallies at the heart of the national capital.

The 37-year-old lawyer-activist - accused of inciting the recent caste clashes at Bhima-Koregaon near Pune that spread across Maharashtra - had announced his intention last week to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office during the rally.

The 'Yuva Hunkaar rally" may go ahead without permission. In a statement, the organisers have urged the prospective participants to "assemble on the Parliament Street at 12 pm tomorrow". The police are getting ready with water cannons and tear gas to control the crowds, say sources.

On Monday evening, a tweet from Delhi Police read, "No permission granted so far by Delhi Police to hold proposed protest at Parliament Street in view of NGT orders. Organisers have been constantly advised to go to alternate site which they are reluctant to accept".

Mevani is expected to address protesters along with Akhil Gogoi, a farmer leader from Assam. Several student leaders from Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, including Kanhaiya Kumar, are expected to attend the rally, meant to seek the release of Chandrashekhar Azad, the founder of Dalit group Bhim Army.

08:21 Ahmedabad to witness Modi-Netanyahu roadshow on January 17: A mega road show has been planned by the Gujarat government when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu visit the state and Ahmedababd on January 17, officials said.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary JP Singh, was convened on Monday at state secretariat to plan for the visit, and the pacts to be signed between the state and Israel during Netanyahu's visit.

The roadshow will be from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, similar to that held during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit.

Besides the Ashram, the prime ministers will also be visiting the 'I-Create' center in Ahmedabad.

08:06 GDP data brings us back to the basic question: Where are the jobs?: Late last week, the central statistics office of the government of India declared its forecasts for the gross domestic product growth for 2017-2018. The GDP is a measure of economic size and the GDP growth is a measure of economic growth.

The GDP growth for 2017-2018 is expected to be at 6.5 per cent. It is the slowest economic growth that the country will see after Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister.

Read more HERE

07:46 Trump's medical exam won't include mental fitness test: Donald Trump's scheduled medical exam this week won't include a psychiatric evaluation, the White House said today as questions mount over the US president's mental fitness.

Responding to queries on the subject, spokesman Hogan Gidley said simply: "No."

"He's sharp as a tack," Gidley told reporters.

Trump, 71, will be examined at the Walter Reed military hospital in a Washington suburb on Friday and the results are set to be made public.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump published a letter by his long term doctor Harold Bornstein that stated he was in "excellent physical health."

Bornstein had previously written about Trump's health in glowing terms, stating in 2015 he would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

Angered by the publication of a bombshell book that raised doubts over his mental faculties, Trump took to Twitter this weekend to describe himself as "a very stable genius" and "like, really smart."