LIVE! Tuting incident resolved: Gen Rawat on China's intrusion into Arunachal

January 08, 2018

14:26 Tuting incident resolved: Gen Rawat on China's intrusion into Arunachal : The "Tuting incident" in Arunachal Pradesh has been resolved, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said in New Delhi today, days after Indian troops foiled attempts by Chinese road building teams to build a track on the Indian side of the border. Rawat suggested that a Border Personnel Meeting between the two sides in Arunachal two days ago had resolved the issue. "The Tuting incident has been resolved," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event. He added that the BPM had taken place two days ago. According to the Army chief, there was a major reduction of Chinese troops in the Doklam area in the Sikkim sector.

Chinese road building teams had entered about one kilometre inside Indian territory in Tuting, government sources said, adding that they had come for track alignment activities. The teams returned when confronted by Indian troops and left behind various road building equipment, including excavators, they said. The incident came nearly four months after the end of the 73-day Dokalam standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim sector. -- PTI

13:33 Fire breaks out at BRD Hospital; principal's office gutted: A major fire broke out today at the state-run BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur, infamous for deaths of scores of children last year allegedly due to shortage of oxygen, fire department said. No loss of life has been reported so far. Three fire tenders were pressed to control the blaze that caused extensive damage to the principal's office and the adjacent record room situated in the hospital premises. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The medical college had hit the headlines in August last year when 63 children, including infants, died within a span of four days when the supply of oxygen was allegedly disrupted due to non-payment of dues to the vendor. -- PTI

13:23 SC to review Article 377 which criminalises gay sex: The Supreme Court has agreed to reconsider its 2013 decision criminalising consensual sexual relations between same sex adults and the need to decriminalise Section 377 of Indian Penal Code.

The court today referred the subject to a larger bench.

In 2013, the court had cancelled a high court order that had decriminalized homosexuality by overturning a colonial-era law.

The court today said the decision needs to be reconsidered because of constitutional issues.

"We think it appropriate to send this issue to a larger bench," the court said.

After the SC in August ruled that the right to privacy is a fundamental right, activists and lawyers working for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or LGBTQ community made a strong case for the rights of sexual minorities.

The petitioners have contended that homosexuality was not a mental disorder, but a normal and natural variant of human sexuality.

12:34 BJP left red-faced as its bypoll candidate says she is with TMC: The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party was left red-faced after former Trinamool Congress MLA Manju Basu turned down the saffron party's offer to contest the upcoming Noapara assembly bypoll. The BJP central leadership had announced Basu's name as the party's candidate for the byelection yesterday evening. Hours later, Basu told reporters that she is still with the TMC. "I am a loyal soldier of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. I am still with the TMC and have full faith on Mamata Banerjee," Basu said. Sources in the BJP said Basu had given a missed call to the party's toll-free number to get a membership. There was no official announcement on her joining the saffron party. The two-time TMC MLA from Noapara assembly seat, however, chose to speak little on the matter and said it was her personal decision to decline the BJP's offer. "You can have offers from various political parties. But whether you will accept it or not is a personal decision." Basu, known to be a close associate of Mukul Roy during his stint with the TMC, was seen holding regular talks with the BJP in the past few days after being denied a ticket from the seat by the Mamata Banerjee-led party. A senior BJP leader claimed that Roy, who had joined the saffron party in November last year, had pitched for Basu even as a section of state BJP leadership was not very keen on giving her the ticket. A visibly-embarrassed BJP tried to put up a brave face yesterday and accused the ruling party of arm-twisting its candidate. "We were aware that she was being threatened by the TMC. That's the reason She was forced to backtrack," BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said. The TMC has announced the name of Sunil Singh as its candidate from Noapara. The Noapara assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Madhusudan Ghose a few months ago. The bypoll has been scheduled for January 29 and counting of votes will take place on February 1. -- PTI

12:03 Jadhav row: 'Chappal chor Pakistan' protest rock Washington: A group of Americans of Indian, Afghan and Baloch descents has protested outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington against the "inhumane" treatment of the wife and mother of Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav during their recent visit to Islamabad. Braving freezing cold, the protesters also brought along sandals to give them to the Pakistani embassy officials. "The trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav violated all norms of international law as it was conducted by a military court," said Ahmar Mustikhan, founder of the American Friends of Baolchistan, which organised the unique event named as "Chappal-Chor Pakistan" (slipper-thief Pakistan). Both Jadhav's wife and mother were asked to remove their sandals, mangalsutras and bindis before they were allowed to meet him, and the sandals were subsequently stolen, Mustikhan said. The protesters said that Pakistan meted out "inhumane" treatment to Jadhav's wife and mother during their tightly-controlled interaction with the 47-year-old Indian national on December 25 in the Pakistan foreign office. During the meeting, whose pictures were released by Pakistan, Jadhav was seen sitting behind a glass screen while his mother and wife sat on the other side. They spoke through intercom and the entire 40-minute proceedings appeared to have been recorded on video. "The recent episode of Pakistan makes a mockery of humanity. By not returning the slippers of Smt. Kulbhushan Yadav and asking them to remove even Bindi and Mangal Sutras and changing their dresses as well, it is just another sleazy activity Pakistan has done to a Bharata Soubhagya Nari (married Indian woman)," said Krishna Gudipati, local Hindu community leader in USA. Carl Clemens, volunteer with several local community organisations alleged that the treatment given to the mother and wife by Pakistan foreign office typified the "petty vindictiveness and humiliation" that is the prevalent culture in Pakistan. "They have humiliated the religious and faith symbols of Hindu womanhood. Because of this sort of behaviour Pakistan has found itself on a watch list. This behaviour will lead to Pakistan's own destruction," said the protester Dhananjay Shevilkar. Pakistan on December 25 had issued a video of Jadhav in which he was purportedly seen thanking the Pakistan government for arranging a meeting with his wife and mother. India has asserted that Jadhav appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the International Court of Justice in May. -- PTI

11:54 We must fight the next war with home-made solutions: Army chief: India must fight the next war with home-made solutions, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said today while strongly pitching for developing the domestic defence industry.

"We would like to gradually move away from imports (in defense technology) because for a nation like ours, the time has come to ensure that we fight the next war with home made solutions," he said at Army Technology Seminar in New Delhi.

Gen Rawat asked the industry leaders to come forward and support the Indian Army.

"We are confident that if we get support from industry we will walk the extra mile to ensure that we utilise the technology you give us," he said.

"There is a huge requirement of modernisation of our armed forces, in every field. The future wars will be fought in difficult terrains and circumstances. We have to be prepared for them," he added.

11:43 South Asia and majoritarianism: 'Majoritarianism in South Asia isn't necessarily about targeting Muslims. Nor is it provoked by the need to discipline recalcitrant minorities in general. Majoritarian politics results from the patiently constructed self-image of an aggrieved, besieged majority that believes itself to be long-suffering and refuses to suffer in silence anymore. The cultivation of this sense of injury is the necessary precondition for the lynchings, pogroms, and ethnic cleansing that invariably follow,' writes Mukul Kesavan in The New York Review of Books, in his review of two books -- The Rohingyas: Inside Myanmar's Genocide by Azeem Ibrahim and Islam and the State in Myanmar: Muslim-Buddhist Relations and the Politics of Belonging, edited by Melissa Crouch.

You can read his review here

11:14 16-year-old accused of Pradhyumn's murder denied bail: Just In: Gurgaon court denies bail to 16-year-old student, accused of killing 7-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur at Ryan International School. Gurgaon court denies bail to 16-year-old student, accused of killing 7-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur at Ryan International School.

10:59 Stalin leads DMK walkout against governor's maiden address to TN assembly: Tami Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today made his maiden address to the state assembly even as the main opposition DMK along with its allies walked out of the House boycotting his speech.

Soon after he arrived, Purohit greeted all members of the House with a 'Vanakkam' and began his address.

Even as he began his speech, Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin was on his feet trying to raise some issues.

The governor paused for a moment and told Stalin, 'Please, ukkarunga' (please take your seat) in Tamil but to no avail.

Stalin was supported by his party MLAs, who raised slogans demanding that their leader be allowed to speak.

A little later, the DMK working president led his party members and staged a walkout.

Congress members and the lone IUML legislator also followed suit.

The governor then continued his address.

10:26 Widespread protests sign of Iran regime's failure: US, France: The widespread protests in Iran was a sign of failure of the government, US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have agreed, the White House said. The two leaders spoke over phone during which they also discussed the developments in the Korean Peninsula. North and South Korea are scheduled to hold talks on January 9. Trump spoke to Macron to provide an update on developments on the Korean Peninsula, and to underscore American, South Korean and international resolve to achieve the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, the White House said in a readout of the call. "The presidents also agreed that the widespread demonstrations in Iran were a sign of the Iranian regime's failure to serve its people's needs by instead diverting the nation's wealth to fund terrorism and militancy abroad," it said. At least 21 people have been killed in Iran after anti-government began on December 28. -- PTI

10:20 Sensex soars to life-time high, Nifty above 10,600: The BSE Sensex soared to life-time high of 34,331.85 and the NSE Nifty crossed the 10,600 level for the first time in early trade today on strong gains in pharma, IT and banking stocks amid optimism over quarterly earnings by corporates. Asian markets trading with gains after more records on Wall Street influenced the trading sentiment here. The 30-share Sensex soared by 178 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 34,331.85 points, breaching its previous record high (intra-day) of 34,188.85 hit on January 5. The gauge had gained 360.47 points in the previous two sessions. All the sectoral indices, led by realty, healthcare and infrastructure were trading in the positive zone, rising up to 1.52 per cent Major gainers that helped both the key indices to scale new highs were Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Dr Reddy's, L&T, Infosys, HDFC Ltd, Power Grid, ONGC, Coal India, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel and Tata Motors, gaining up to 3.72 per cent. The 50-issue Nifty crossed the 10,600 level for the first time by gaining 46.95 points, or 0.44 per cent, to trade at an all-time high of 10,605.80 surpassing its previous intra-day high of 10,566.10 touched on January 5. Among 50 Nifty scrips, 42 were trading with gains, led by pharma stocks. Sentiment remained upbeat on sustained capital inflows and widespread buying by retail investors amid expectations of encouraging third quarterly earnings, to be announced this week, brokers said. Among Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.01 per cent while Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.39 per cent. Financial markets in Japan are closed today for a public holiday. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.88 per cent higher in Friday's trade. -- PTI

10:06 Former Shiv Sena corporator killed in Mumbai: A former Shiv Sena corporator was killed by unidentified assailants in Mumbai last night, a police official said.

Ashok Sawant, 62, a two-term corporator from Samata Nagar in suburban Kandivli, was attacked with choppers while he was returning home after meeting a friend around 11 pm, he said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kandivli but was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

Sawant had entered the cable television business a few years ago, he said. -- PTI A former Shiv Sena corporator was killed by unidentified assailants in Mumbai last night, a police official said.

09:49 Fire breaks out at Mumbai sessions court : A fire broke out on the third floor of the sessions court building in Mumbai on Monday morning, an official said. No casualty or injury has been reported so far, he said. The fire brigade got a call at 7.14 am about the blaze in the court building, located near the campus of the Mumbai University in South Mumbai, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management unit said. The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, he said. "Efforts are on to douse the flames," he said. The cause of fire was not yet known, he said, adding that an investigation will be carried out into the incident. Further details were awaited. This is the fifth fire incident in the city in the last 20 days. Twelve people were killed when a massive fire broke out at a snack shop in Saki Naka-Kurla area here on December 18. Later, 14 people were killed in a fire at an upscale pub in the Kamala Mills compound on December 29. On another incident on January 4, four persons, including two children, died and five were seriously injured after an upper floor of a residential building in suburban Marol caught fire. Besides, a 20-year-old man, who worked for a television serial production unit, was killed in a fire at the Cine Vista film studio in suburban Kanjurmarg on January 6. -- PTI

09:17 Have earned the FIR, says scribe named in FIR on Aadhaar data breach story : Rachna Khaira, the reporter of The Tribune newspaper who has been named in an FIR by the Delhi Police in connection with a report on the breach of details of over one billion Aadhaar cards, said that she was happy about the development as she had "earned" it. "I think I have earned this FIR. I am happy that at least the UIDAI has taken some action on my report and I really hope that along with the FIR, the government of India will see what all breaches were there and take appropriate action," she told a television news channel. Asked whether she stood by her report, Khaira said, "Yes, of course. I stand by every word in it." On being asked whether the FIR was a case of shooting the messenger, Khaira said, "I have not received the copy of the FIR. For me, it is difficult to comment on the issue right now, because if it is filed by the UIDAI officials, my comment may be different. So, right now, I would like to refrain from commenting on the issue." When it was pointed out that the FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint from a deputy director of the Unique Identification Authority of India, she said, "These are media reports. I have to see the FIR because I have been told that there are some reports that the FIR was not filed by the UIDAI. So, I do not think that this is the right time to comment on the issue." On whether she had received any organisational support, Khaira said, "I am very happy that not only the Chandigarh media, the Delhi media and even the international media have assured me of support. I am also happy that the report has been applauded by the big names in the media. The Tribune is providing all the legal assistance to me." Asked if she was mulling requesting the Centre to withdraw the FIR, she said, "I am sure the government of India is taking note of the latest developments in the case. I am hopeful that we will hear something very soon." -- PTI

08:46 No one inside White House questions Trump's mental stability: Haley: No one inside the White House questions the mental stability of President Donald Trump, his top envoy to the UN Nikki Haley said. Haley, the first ever cabinet-ranking official in any presidential administration, was responding to an allegation made against Trump in a controversial book 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' by author Michael Wolff that hit the stores on Friday. "I know those people in the White House. These people love their country and respect our president... No one questions the (mental) stability of the president," Indian-American Haley, the US Ambassador to the UN. Wolff said his book is based on interviews with some 200 people inside and outside the White House. "I can't vouch for anything like that. I don't know if it was 200 interviews with Steve Bannon, or if it was 200 interviews with himself, but I can tell you, I know these people. I work with these people," she said. "I work with the president and speak with him multiple times a week, this is a man, he didn't become the president by accident," she said. "We need to be realistic at the fact that every person, regardless of race, religion, or party, who loves the country, should support this president. It's that important," said the top American diplomat coming out in strong defence of the US President. Haley said she is in constant communication with not only with the president but also with people around him. "I'm around them all the time. I see these people put everything they have got into their jobs and into respecting and trusting the president. If they didn't, they wouldn't be there," she said. -- PTI