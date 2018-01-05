LIVE! Lalu asks for leniency in sentencing on health grounds

Write a comment

January 05, 2018

12:44 Lalu asks for leniency in sentencing on health grounds: A special CBI court is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment for Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case today. Yadav through his counsel, moves a written plea in the court of Shivpal Singh in Ranchi, praying for leniency in sentencing on health grounds.





The case relates to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury 21 years ago. Deferring the sentencing for the second day in a row yesterday, CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh said he would decide today whether the sentence would be given over video conference or in the court.





To this, Prasad said he was for personal appearance and assured that there would be no slogans raised in the courtroom by his supporters.





The judge also said he had received phone calls from well-wishers of the RJD boss but did not elaborate.With the court room packed, the judge asked the advocates not connected with the fodder scam case to leave.





Fifteen others who were convicted in the scam and were to be sentenced along with Prasad waited in the court, while the RJD chief was whisked away to Birsa Munda jail after this.





The court had on December 23 convicted Prasad and 15 others in this fodder scam case and acquitted six others including another former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.





The court had convicted Prasad for offences of cheating with criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. A special CBI court is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment for Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case today. Yadav through his counsel, moves a written plea in the court of Shivpal Singh in Ranchi, praying for leniency in sentencing on health grounds.The case relates to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury 21 years ago. Deferring the sentencing for the second day in a row yesterday, CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh said he would decide today whether the sentence would be given over video conference or in the court.To this, Prasad said he was for personal appearance and assured that there would be no slogans raised in the courtroom by his supporters.The judge also said he had received phone calls from well-wishers of the RJD boss but did not elaborate.With the court room packed, the judge asked the advocates not connected with the fodder scam case to leave.Fifteen others who were convicted in the scam and were to be sentenced along with Prasad waited in the court, while the RJD chief was whisked away to Birsa Munda jail after this.The court had on December 23 convicted Prasad and 15 others in this fodder scam case and acquitted six others including another former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.The court had convicted Prasad for offences of cheating with criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

12:34 Lok Sabha adjourned sine die.

12:30 Book on White House 'full of lies', says Trump ahead of release today: US President Donald Trump today dismissed as "full of lies" a new explosive book about his administration that has taken the White House by storm after his lawyers failed to block its release.





Trump tweeted that he gave author Michael Wolff "zero access" to the White House for his book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House", which is set to be released today. "I authorised Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist," Trump tweeted. "Look at this guy's past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!" Trump wrote, apparently referring to his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who is quoted extensively in the book. The book which is sending shock waves to the Trump administration is releasing today, two days ahead of the schedule after Trump's lawyers made a move to stop its release. American journalist and author Wolff tweeted: "Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr President.' The book, which is highly critical of Trump and his family, claims that president was "befuddled" by his election win, did not enjoy his inauguration and was scared of the White House. US President Donald Trump today dismissed as "full of lies" a new explosive book about his administration that has taken the White House by storm after his lawyers failed to block its release.Trump tweeted that he gave author Michael Wolff "zero access" to the White House for his book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House", which is set to be released today. "I authorised Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist," Trump tweeted. "Look at this guy's past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!" Trump wrote, apparently referring to his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who is quoted extensively in the book. The book which is sending shock waves to the Trump administration is releasing today, two days ahead of the schedule after Trump's lawyers made a move to stop its release. American journalist and author Wolff tweeted: "Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr President.' The book, which is highly critical of Trump and his family, claims that president was "befuddled" by his election win, did not enjoy his inauguration and was scared of the White House.

12:13 US suspends all financial aid to Pak : Toughening its stance, the US today suspended more than USD 1.15 billion security assistance to Pakistan for failing to take "decisive actions" against terror groups like the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network operating from its soil.





The freezing of all security assistance to Pakistan comes after President Donald Trump in a New Year's Day tweet accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years.





The suspended amount also include USD 255 million in Foreign Military Funding for the fiscal year 2016 as mandated by the Congress. In addition, the Department of Defense has suspended the entire USD 900 million of the Coalition Support Fund money to Pakistan for the fiscal year 2017 and other unspent money from previous fiscal years.





"Today we can confirm that we are suspending national security assistance only, to Pakistan at this time until the Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups, including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters. Toughening its stance, the US today suspended more than USD 1.15 billion security assistance to Pakistan for failing to take "decisive actions" against terror groups like the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network operating from its soil.The freezing of all security assistance to Pakistan comes after President Donald Trump in a New Year's Day tweet accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years.The suspended amount also include USD 255 million in Foreign Military Funding for the fiscal year 2016 as mandated by the Congress. In addition, the Department of Defense has suspended the entire USD 900 million of the Coalition Support Fund money to Pakistan for the fiscal year 2017 and other unspent money from previous fiscal years."Today we can confirm that we are suspending national security assistance only, to Pakistan at this time until the Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups, including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters.

12:01 Canadian enovy ordered to delete Myanmar holiday photos: A Canadian ambassador has retracted a New Year's Day tweet about the pristine beaches of Burma following an outcry from human rights activists. Peter MacArthur, Canada's ambassador to Indonesia, was urged by his government to delete private holiday snaps he posted on Monday morning, praising Burma's serene coastline. Read the full story A Canadian ambassador has retracted a New Year's Day tweet about the pristine beaches of Burma following an outcry from human rights activists. Peter MacArthur, Canada's ambassador to Indonesia, was urged by his government to delete private holiday snaps he posted on Monday morning, praising Burma's serene coastline. Read the full story here.

12:01 Canadian enovy ordered to delete Myanmar holiday photos: A Canadian ambassador has retracted a New Year's Day tweet about the pristine beaches of Burma following an outcry from human rights activists. Peter MacArthur, Canada's ambassador to Indonesia, was urged by his government to delete private holiday snaps he posted on Monday morning, praising Burma's serene coastline. Read the full story A Canadian ambassador has retracted a New Year's Day tweet about the pristine beaches of Burma following an outcry from human rights activists. Peter MacArthur, Canada's ambassador to Indonesia, was urged by his government to delete private holiday snaps he posted on Monday morning, praising Burma's serene coastline. Read the full story here.

11:54 Harassed by rogue airlines? Parliament committee is looking into it: The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Transport laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha yesterday, a report on the issues related to improving consumer satisfaction of airlines.



The Committee deliberated on the issue of exorbitant airfares charged during the festival seasons, holiday seasons, natural disasters and political/social unrest. The Committee also noted there were many incidents of manhandling, discourteous and rude behavior by airlines staff.





While narrating some of the incidents of misbehavior in airlines, especially in Indigo, majority of the committee members opined that the attitude of airlines staff is very condescending, often uncooperative and on many occasions, downright rude.





The committee noticed reports that some private airlines ensured long queues at the check-in counters to delay the process of check-in so that passengers miss their scheduled flights. This compels them to buy tickets at exorbitant prices to travel in the next available flight.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Transport laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha yesterday, a report on the issues related to improving consumer satisfaction of airlines.The Committee deliberated on the issue of exorbitant airfares charged during the festival seasons, holiday seasons, natural disasters and political/social unrest. The Committee also noted there were many incidents of manhandling, discourteous and rude behavior by airlines staff.While narrating some of the incidents of misbehavior in airlines, especially in Indigo, majority of the committee members opined that the attitude of airlines staff is very condescending, often uncooperative and on many occasions, downright rude.The committee noticed reports that some private airlines ensured long queues at the check-in counters to delay the process of check-in so that passengers miss their scheduled flights. This compels them to buy tickets at exorbitant prices to travel in the next available flight.

11:35 Last day for govt to push triple talaq bill in parliament : BJP issues a whip asking all its MPs to remain present in both the houses of Parliament, today. The winter session of parliament ends today.



The government hopes to find a breakthrough in the standoff over the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill which seeks to outlaw talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq and punish offenders with a jail term.



The Opposition has stuck to its demand that the Bill be referred to a select committee, while the government has accused parties of "double standards" as they supported it in the lower House.



The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which makes triple talaq illegal and void, sailed through Lok Sabha and will now have to clear the Rajya Sabha hurdle. The bill makes giving triple talaq punishable by up to three years in jail. The offence is cognisable and non-bailable.

BJP issues a whip asking all its MPs to remain present in both the houses of Parliament, today. The winter session of parliament ends today.The government hopes to find a breakthrough in the standoff over the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill which seeks to outlaw talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq and punish offenders with a jail term.The Opposition has stuck to its demand that the Bill be referred to a select committee, while the government has accused parties of "double standards" as they supported it in the lower House.The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which makes triple talaq illegal and void, sailed through Lok Sabha and will now have to clear the Rajya Sabha hurdle. The bill makes giving triple talaq punishable by up to three years in jail. The offence is cognisable and non-bailable.

11:27 Punish the guilty, not me: Sambhaji Bhide: Sambhaji Bhide, prime accused in the Bhima Koregaon incident, issues a press note saying Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar blamed him for the conspiracy which is completely wrong. He demands that the government investigate the matter thoroughly and asks that strong punishment be given to whoever is guilty. Sambhaji Bhide, prime accused in the Bhima Koregaon incident, issues a press note saying Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar blamed him for the conspiracy which is completely wrong. He demands that the government investigate the matter thoroughly and asks that strong punishment be given to whoever is guilty.

10:57 Sensex soars to new lifetime high, nifty keeps pace: The BSE Sensex today soared to the life-time high of 34,175.21 and the NSE Nifty scaled the historic 10,562.80 mark in late morning trade as banking, metal and realty stocks advanced following continuous foreign fund inflows and increased buying by domestic institutional investors.





The 30-share Sensex spurted 205 points, or 0.60 per cent, to all-time high of 34,175.21 points, breaching its previous record high (intra-day) of 34,137.97 scaled on December 27. The gauge had gained 176.26 points in the previous session.





Sentiment got a lift following an improvement in liquidity in the market on sustained inflows by foreign funds amid the government moving forward on its bank recapitalisation programme, brokers said.





The finance ministry yesterday sought Parliament's nod for extra expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore towards recapitalisation of bad loans-saddled public sector banks through bonds.





Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 212.05 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a Rs 325.24 crore yesterday, as per provisional exchange data.





Banking behemoth SBI rallied 0.83 per cent while Punjab National Bank gained 1.50 per cent. Bank of Baroda also gained 0.67 per cent. Private peers ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank too rose by up to 3.15 per cent.





The 50-share Nifty also hit a new high of 10,562.80 by soaring 58 points, or 0.54 per cent. It also cracked previous record (intra-day) of 10,552.40 points reached on December 27. Globally, in the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.55 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang gained 0.18 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.23 per cent in their early deals. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its record-setting run by ending 0.61 per cent higher in yesterday's trade. -- PTI The BSE Sensex today soared to the life-time high of 34,175.21 and the NSE Nifty scaled the historic 10,562.80 mark in late morning trade as banking, metal and realty stocks advanced following continuous foreign fund inflows and increased buying by domestic institutional investors.The 30-share Sensex spurted 205 points, or 0.60 per cent, to all-time high of 34,175.21 points, breaching its previous record high (intra-day) of 34,137.97 scaled on December 27. The gauge had gained 176.26 points in the previous session.Sentiment got a lift following an improvement in liquidity in the market on sustained inflows by foreign funds amid the government moving forward on its bank recapitalisation programme, brokers said.The finance ministry yesterday sought Parliament's nod for extra expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore towards recapitalisation of bad loans-saddled public sector banks through bonds.Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 212.05 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a Rs 325.24 crore yesterday, as per provisional exchange data.Banking behemoth SBI rallied 0.83 per cent while Punjab National Bank gained 1.50 per cent. Bank of Baroda also gained 0.67 per cent. Private peers ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank too rose by up to 3.15 per cent.The 50-share Nifty also hit a new high of 10,562.80 by soaring 58 points, or 0.54 per cent. It also cracked previous record (intra-day) of 10,552.40 points reached on December 27. Globally, in the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.55 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang gained 0.18 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.23 per cent in their early deals. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its record-setting run by ending 0.61 per cent higher in yesterday's trade. -- PTI

10:44 Sensex hits all-time high of 34,175.21; Nifty at new peak of 10,555.10 in late morning trade.

10:25 Chennai bus drivers go on flash strike over wage revision demand: Commuters in Chennai were in for a rude shock on Thursday evening as bus drivers went on a flash strike, some even walking off midway through the journey.

The strike by opposition-backed trade unions continues today.

The reason for the flash strike was the breakdown in talks between the unions and the transport minister over wage revision, and the government's refusal to yield to the demand to pay contract drivers the same wages as employees.

No strike in Tamil Nadu can be 100% successful as there are AIADMK (the ruling party) and DMK affiliated unions in all sectors. Drivers belonging to the former continue to ply, with the result that only about 40% of the buses are on the roads today.

Naturally, it's bonanza time for auto drivers and app cabs who have been making a killing.

In Tamil Nadu private operators also run buses on regular local routes, charging the same fare as government-run ones. But the latter have additional services like limited stops, end-to-end express, superfast, non-stop, etc, for which the fares are higher.

-- A Ganesh Nadar Commuters in Chennai were in for a rude shock on Thursday evening as bus drivers went on a flash strike, some even walking off midway through the journey.

10:17 Bus strike hits commuters in Tamil Nadu: And down south too, commutes are wears for wear, but not by the weather.



An indefinite strike called by the state transport workers' unions in Tamil Nadu has left scores of commuters stranded in various parts of the state.



A large number of people were seen queued up waiting for the private buses at the different bus stops.



The strike, following the failure of talks on wage revision and clearance of pending dues with Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, was declared on Thursday.



Drivers and conductors of various state transport corporations went on a sudden strike from midnight.



"I have been waiting for a few hours now, but the bus is not running. The auto fare is so high, I cannot afford it. So I have called my brother to pick me up", said Deepika, a commuter.



The workers of the transport department have been demanding for a pay scale revision to Rs 30,000. However, the authorities agreed to pay only Rs 24,400. -- ANI And down south too, commutes are wears for wear, but not by the weather.An indefinite strike called by the state transport workers' unions in Tamil Nadu has left scores of commuters stranded in various parts of the state.A large number of people were seen queued up waiting for the private buses at the different bus stops.The strike, following the failure of talks on wage revision and clearance of pending dues with Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, was declared on Thursday.Drivers and conductors of various state transport corporations went on a sudden strike from midnight."I have been waiting for a few hours now, but the bus is not running. The auto fare is so high, I cannot afford it. So I have called my brother to pick me up", said Deepika, a commuter.The workers of the transport department have been demanding for a pay scale revision to Rs 30,000. However, the authorities agreed to pay only Rs 24,400. -- ANI

10:02 Thick fog envelopes Delhi; flights, trains delayed : Hundreds of passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and railway stations in the national capital were stranded after operations of flights and trains continue to be affected due to the dense fog. At least 62 trains in Delhi have been delayed, 20 rescheduled and 18 cancelled due to low visibility as fog continues to grip the region. Seventeen flights have been delayed at the Delhi airport, at the time of filing this report.



The air quality in the national capital has fallen under the 'very poor' category as the fog has not been allowing the particulate matter to disperse.



Yesterday, Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Nitin Chowdhary told ANI that the Indian Railways has installed a fog-safety device in the trains to prevent long delays in winters.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Railways has decided to extend the services of a few weekly special trains in order to clear the holiday rush of passengers and the inconvenience caused due to dense fog in the national capital region.



Hundreds of passengers at several railway stations in north India have been left stranded after multiple trains have been cancelled, delayed and rescheduled for the last couple of days. The weather condition is likely to remain the same for the next few days. -- ANI Hundreds of passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and railway stations in the national capital were stranded after operations of flights and trains continue to be affected due to the dense fog. At least 62 trains in Delhi have been delayed, 20 rescheduled and 18 cancelled due to low visibility as fog continues to grip the region. Seventeen flights have been delayed at the Delhi airport, at the time of filing this report.The air quality in the national capital has fallen under the 'very poor' category as the fog has not been allowing the particulate matter to disperse.Yesterday, Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Nitin Chowdhary told ANI that the Indian Railways has installed a fog-safety device in the trains to prevent long delays in winters.Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Railways has decided to extend the services of a few weekly special trains in order to clear the holiday rush of passengers and the inconvenience caused due to dense fog in the national capital region.Hundreds of passengers at several railway stations in north India have been left stranded after multiple trains have been cancelled, delayed and rescheduled for the last couple of days. The weather condition is likely to remain the same for the next few days. -- ANI

09:08 Maha bandh: 286 BEST buses damaged, total damage over Rs 20 lakh: A total of 286 Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were vandalised in two days -- January 2 and 3 -- in various parts of Maharashtra, during protests against violence over the bicentennial celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle.



The stone-pelting at the buses have cost a damage worth Rs 20,51,760, informed the spokesperson of BEST.



The death of a youth in the clashes that broke out between Dalits and alleged right-wing groups over the celebration near Pune triggered violent protests across Maharashtra, wherein cases of vandalism of vehicles were reported in various areas, including Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur.



Other incidents like road and railway blockage, and arson also took place on the day of statewide bandh called by Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader and grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar on January 3.



A total of 16 FIRs were registered by the Mumbai Police relating to statewide bandh. -- ANI



Photograph: ANI

A total of 286 Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were vandalised in two days -- January 2 and 3 -- in various parts of Maharashtra, during protests against violence over the bicentennial celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle.The stone-pelting at the buses have cost a damage worth Rs 20,51,760, informed the spokesperson of BEST.The death of a youth in the clashes that broke out between Dalits and alleged right-wing groups over the celebration near Pune triggered violent protests across Maharashtra, wherein cases of vandalism of vehicles were reported in various areas, including Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur.Other incidents like road and railway blockage, and arson also took place on the day of statewidecalled by Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader and grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar on January 3.A total of 16 FIRs were registered by the Mumbai Police relating to statewide. --

08:38 Quick Heal spots malware that imitates Indian banks' apps: Financial Express reports:



Quick Heal Security Labs has spotted an Android banking Trojan that imitates more than 232 apps including those offered by Indian banks.



The malware is known as Android.banker.A2f8a (previously detected as Android.banker.A9480).



According to researchers at Quick Heal Security Labs, Android.banker.A2f8a is being distributed through a fake Flash Player app on third-party stores.



After getting downloaded, it keeps checking for installed apps on the victim's device and particularly looks for the 232 banking and cryptocurrency apps.



Once any of the targeted apps is found on the device, the app shows fake notifications disguised as coming from the targeted app and asks users to log in with their credentials and ultimately tricks them by stealing their login IDs and passwords.



Read full report

reports:Quick Heal Security Labs has spotted an Android banking Trojan that imitates more than 232 apps including those offered by Indian banks.The malware is known as Android.banker.A2f8a (previously detected as Android.banker.A9480).According to researchers at Quick Heal Security Labs, Android.banker.A2f8a is being distributed through a fake Flash Player app on third-party stores.After getting downloaded, it keeps checking for installed apps on the victim's device and particularly looks for the 232 banking and cryptocurrency apps.Once any of the targeted apps is found on the device, the app shows fake notifications disguised as coming from the targeted app and asks users to log in with their credentials and ultimately tricks them by stealing their login IDs and passwords.

08:33 Can survive without US aid: Pak foreign minister: Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan could survive without United States' aid, as the similar situation had occurred in the past too.



"They did it in the past as well, which is evident from our history. They have always betrayed us in hard times," Geo News quoted Asif as saying.



In the latest development, the United States' State Department confirmed the stopping off the aid to Pakistan.



As of now, they have announced suspension of only military aid, the humanitarian assistance would continue. -- ANI



IMAGE: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the State Department in Washington. Photograph: Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan could survive without United States' aid, as the similar situation had occurred in the past too."They did it in the past as well, which is evident from our history. They have always betrayed us in hard times,"quoted Asif as saying.In the latest development, the United States' State Department confirmed the stopping off the aid to Pakistan.As of now, they have announced suspension of only military aid, the humanitarian assistance would continue. --