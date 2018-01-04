LIVE! Umar Khalid-Jignesh Mevani event in Mumbai cancelled

Write a comment

January 04, 2018

11:34 Intruder shot dead as BSF foils infiltration bid in J-K's Arnia: An infiltrator was on Thursday killed by the Border Security Force when he climbed over the fence at the Indo-Pakistan International Border to enter the Indian side in Arnia area of Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. The intruder was neutralized at around 7 am.





The complete area has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway. More details are awaited.





In September last year, two armed intruders were killed after the Indian army foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. -- ANI





Representational image.

An infiltrator was on Thursday killed by the Border Security Force when he climbed over the fence at the Indo-Pakistan International Border to enter the Indian side in Arnia area of Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. The intruder was neutralized at around 7 am.The complete area has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway. More details are awaited.In September last year, two armed intruders were killed after the Indian army foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. -- ANIRepresentational image.

11:22 Maha bandh: 16 FIRs registered : A total of 16 FIRs have been registered by the Mumbai Police, relating to statewide bandh that was called yesterday by the Dalit groups against the Bhima-Koregaon violence. The police said that they detained more than 300 miscreants.



Meanwhile, after a day-long protest on Wednesday, normalcy has been restored in Mumbai.



Tension gripped many parts of Maharashtra after the death of a youth in clashes on January 1, during an event, to mark 200 years of Bhima Koregaon battle near Pune.





Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe into his death and also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's kin.





In the aftermath, a day-long 'Maharashtra bandh' was called by various Dalit and other organisations.





The Battle of Koregaon was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy, at Koregaon Bhima. The Marathas ultimately withdrew, fearing the arrival of a larger British force. The Company troops of Indian origin included predominantly Mahar Dalit soldiers belonging to the Bombay Native Infantry. The Dalit activists regard the battle as a heroic episode in their history. -- ANI





Image: Protesters at Kanjurmarg in suburban Mumbai yesterday.

A total of 16 FIRs have been registered by the Mumbai Police, relating to statewide bandh that was called yesterday by the Dalit groups against the Bhima-Koregaon violence. The police said that they detained more than 300 miscreants.Meanwhile, after a day-long protest on Wednesday, normalcy has been restored in Mumbai.Tension gripped many parts of Maharashtra after the death of a youth in clashes on January 1, during an event, to mark 200 years of Bhima Koregaon battle near Pune.Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe into his death and also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's kin.In the aftermath, a day-long 'Maharashtra bandh' was called by various Dalit and other organisations.The Battle of Koregaon was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy, at Koregaon Bhima. The Marathas ultimately withdrew, fearing the arrival of a larger British force. The Company troops of Indian origin included predominantly Mahar Dalit soldiers belonging to the Bombay Native Infantry. The Dalit activists regard the battle as a heroic episode in their history. -- ANIImage: Protesters at Kanjurmarg in suburban Mumbai yesterday.

11:11 Umar Khalid-Jignesh Mevani event in Mumbai cancelled : The All India Student's Summit 2018 which was to be held today at Mithibai College in Mumbai has been cancelled. The police have taken a few students into custody. JNU student leader Umar Khalid and Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani were supposed to deliver a lecture here, but the police have refused permission.



The summit also called, Chhatra Bharati, was to have been held at Bhaidas Hall. Sagar Bhalerao, organiser of the Chhatra Bharati event long ago and Bhaidas Hall had been booked for the event. "But now we are being denied entry," Bhaleroa said.



FIRs have been registered against Mevani and Khalid under section 153(A), 505 & 117 at the Vishrambaug Police Station in Pune.





Image: Police at the event outside Bhaidas Hall.

The All India Student's Summit 2018 which was to be held today at Mithibai College in Mumbai has been cancelled. The police have taken a few students into custody. JNU student leader Umar Khalid and Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani were supposed to deliver a lecture here, but the police have refused permission.The summit also called, Chhatra Bharati, was to have been held at Bhaidas Hall. Sagar Bhalerao, organiser of the Chhatra Bharati event long ago and Bhaidas Hall had been booked for the event. "But now we are being denied entry," Bhaleroa said.FIRs have been registered against Mevani and Khalid under section 153(A), 505 & 117 at the Vishrambaug Police Station in Pune.Image: Police at the event outside Bhaidas Hall.

10:33 13 TN fishermen arrested by SL navy, boats damaged: The Sri Lankan Navy today arrested 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters off Katchatheevu islet. They also damaged a few boats and fishing equipment belonging to others using iron rods, before chasing them away.

Assistant Director of Fisheries, A Manikandan said, more than 2,000 fishermen from Thangachimadam had ventured into the sea yesterday in 523 boats and were fishing near Katchatheevu when the Lankan naval men came to the spot and arrested 13 fishermen. They also snapped the fishing nets of 50 boats and damaged some boats using iron rods, he said. The arrested fishermen were taken to Kangesanthurai port along with two boats. On December 31, 13 fishermen from this island town were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu close to the island nation's coast. A total of 89 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had been released by Sri Lankan authorities last year. -- PTI

10:32 3 Indian,7 Nepalese girls held captive in Kenya rescued: Swaraj: The government has rescued from Kenya three Indian and seven Nepalese girls, who were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in human trafficking, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today. The girls have been flown back, the minister said. In a series of tweets, Swaraj said, "We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya. The girls were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking of girls. Seven Nepalese girls were also rescued. Their Passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa." The ministry is sharing details with the Punjab government so that a case is registered against the agents and people involved, she said. The minister also appreciated the efforts of Indian High Commissioner in Kenya Suchitra Durai and first secretary Karan Yadav in rescuing the girls. The minister also thanked the Kenyan Police for their help. -- PTI

09:48 New Infosys CEO to be paid a salary of Rs 16.25 crore plus stock options: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh will be paid a fixed salary of Rs 6.5 crores and would be eligible for variable pay of Rs 9.75 crores at the end of the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to a top company executive.

"Infosys CEO Salil Parekh will be paid a fixed salary of Rs 6.5 crores. He would be eligible for variable pay of Rs 9.75 crores at the end of the fiscal year," independent board member at Infosys Kiran Mazumdar Shaw told PTI. Former CEO Vishal Sikka earned USD 6.75 million in FY17 much to disliking of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala is getting a bit over USD 2 million. Shaw, who is part of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, said Parekh will also receive Rs 3.25 crores in restricted stock units. "He will also get Rs 13 crores in annual performance equity grants," she said. Parekh will also get a one-time equity grant of Rs 9.75 crores, Shaw said. The stock compensation will vest at different points over Parekh's term. He has been appointed for a 5-year term, Parekh's employment contract also comes with a non-compete clause, Shaw said. Parekh's contract also specifies the amount he will be paid should he fail to meet minimum performance targets, company said in a postal ballot, Shaw said. The company said in a postal ballot that Parekh will not work with named competitors for six months from the day he leaves the company. He will also not work with or for a client to whom he has rendered service for the last 12 months, Infosys said. -- PTI

09:41 Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad sentencing today: A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Ranchi will pronounce the quantum of punishment to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and 15 others today.

The court deferred the matter yesterday due to a condolence meeting held during the day to mourn the death of two lawyers.

The court had on December 23 convicted Lalu Prasad and the other 15 in a fodder scam case, 21 years after it had surfaced.

Six others, including another former chief minister, Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. -- PTI

08:56 'He lost his mind': Trump lashes out at Bannon over Russia 'treason' claim: United States President Donald Trump has slammed his former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, claiming that he had "lost his mind" after being "fired". Bannon, 64, was the top manager of the Trump campaign and the White House chief strategist in the first seven months of the Trump administration. He was fired on August 18. "Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," Trump said in a statement. "Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party," he said. "Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country," said the President. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans. Steve doesn't represent my base - he's only in it for himself, Trump said in an stinging attack on his former top advisor. Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was, Trump alleged. It is the only thing he does well, he said. Bannon was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with him and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books, Trump said. "We have many great Republican members of Congress and candidates who are very supportive of the 'Make America Great Again' agenda. Like me, they love the United States of America and are helping to finally take our country back and build it up, rather than simply seeking to burn it all down," Trump said in a lengthy statement. Trump's statement came amid a media report about a book in which Bannon has described the Trump Tower meeting between the president's son and a group of Russians during the 2016 election campaign as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic", according to the book seen by the Guardian. The book written by Michael Wolff gives an insight into the Trump's election campaign. -- PTI

08:29 4 dead in fire at a building in Mumbai's Marol: At least four people have died in a fire that broke out at Maimoon residential building in Mumbai's Marol in the early hours of Thursday

The cause of the fire, that broke out around 2 am is yet to be ascertained.

The blaze was brought under control three hours later around 5 am, police said.

This is the second major fire in Mumbai in a week.

Last Friday, a major blaze at two eateries in Mumbai's Kamala Mills killed 14 people.