LIVE! Protestors block rail track in Mumbai; Internet shut in Aurangabad

Write a comment

January 03, 2018

11:24 Lalu's sentencing tomorrow, Tejashwi found guilty of contempt: JUST IN: Quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and others in the fodder scam case to be pronounced tomorrow.



Meanwhile, Ranchi Special Central Bureau of Investigation Court finds Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court in Fodder Scam.



The court summons Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Jha on January 23. -- ANI

: Quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and others in the fodder scam case to be pronounced tomorrow.Meanwhile, Ranchi Special Central Bureau of Investigation Court finds Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court in Fodder Scam.The court summons Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Jha on January 23. --

11:19 My nuclear button works! Trump's response to Kim Jong-un: United States President Donald Trump today boasted that his nuclear button is not just 'much bigger and powerful' than the one North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has but that it also works.



"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" Trump said in a tweet.



Trump was apparently responding to a statement of Kim Jong-un that North Korea is a now a nuclear country and that he has a nuclear button at his desk.



In a televised address to the nation, Kim Jong-un had said the entire area of the US mainland is within North Korea's nuclear strike range.



In the same address, the North Korean supreme leader also said his country needs to mass-produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles and accelerate their deployment. -- PTI

United States President Donald Trump today boasted that his nuclear button is not just 'much bigger and powerful' than the one North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has but that it also works."North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" Trump said in a tweet.Trump was apparently responding to a statement of Kim Jong-un that North Korea is a now a nuclear country and that he has a nuclear button at his desk.In a televised address to the nation, Kim Jong-un had said the entire area of the US mainland is within North Korea's nuclear strike range.In the same address, the North Korean supreme leader also said his country needs to mass-produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles and accelerate their deployment. --

11:09 Western Railway tweets:



Railway tracks have been evacuated and train operations have resumed at Nallasopara/Virar from 10.30 am.

10:52 Commuters stranded due to less number of auto-rickshaws and other transport in Mumbai. Rickshaw driver in suburban Mulund says, 'We are supporting this bandh only because we are scared of our loss. They can vandalise anything here.' -- ANI Commuters stranded due to less number of auto-rickshaws and other transport in Mumbai. Rickshaw driver in suburban Mulund says, 'We are supporting this bandh only because we are scared of our loss. They can vandalise anything here.' --

10:39 Protestors block rail track in Mumbai; Internet shut in Aurangabad: Maharashtra bandh update:



- Inter-state bus services from Karnataka to Maharashtra have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.



- Western Railway tweeted that tracks have been evacuated of protestors and train operations have resumed at Virar and Goregaon in Mumbai from 9.05 am on WR suburban. Trains are delayed due to it.



- Soon after that, WR tweeted, 'Large number of protestors have occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara Station from about 9.55 am, disrupting rail traffic. Administration and security forces are making all efforts to normalise the train operations.'



- Internet services suspended in Aurangabad, bus operations also affected.



- In Mumbai, protesters were gathering at Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony, police personnel also at the site.



- In Thane, protesters halted buses and auto-rickshaws at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road. They also deflate bus tyres.



- In Pune, Divisional Security Commissioner D Vikas said, "All trains services running normal in Pune division, security in place to maintain the situation."



IMAGE: Protestors blocking rail tracks at Nallasopara near Mumbai. Photograph: Courtesy @WesternRly/Twitter

Maharashtra bandh update:- Inter-state bus services from Karnataka to Maharashtra have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.- Western Railway tweeted that tracks have been evacuated of protestors and train operations have resumed at Virar and Goregaon in Mumbai from 9.05 am on WR suburban. Trains are delayed due to it.- Soon after that, WR tweeted, 'Large number of protestors have occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara Station from about 9.55 am, disrupting rail traffic. Administration and security forces are making all efforts to normalise the train operations.'- Internet services suspended in Aurangabad, bus operations also affected.- In Mumbai, protesters were gathering at Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony, police personnel also at the site.- In Thane, protesters halted buses and auto-rickshaws at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road. They also deflate bus tyres.- In Pune, Divisional Security Commissioner D Vikas said, "All trains services running normal in Pune division, security in place to maintain the situation."

10:21 Ola, Uber drivers on day's strike in Chennai: Chennai woke up to a one-day strike by Uber and Ola drivers today. The drivers' main grouse is the hefty 25 percent commission charged by the operator.

Further, they say, earlier they would get incentives for more rides but not anymore. Even the toll they pay is not refunded, they crib.

A driver said they are promised incentives for 54 rides on four working days but after 50 rides they stop getting new rides.

The drivers plan to hold a protest at Chepauk today, before ending their strike at 6 pm.

Their strike has led to Chennai's auto drivers and prepaid taxis at airport making merry.

-- A Ganesh Nadar Chennai woke up to a one-day strike by Uber and Ola drivers today. The drivers' main grouse is the hefty 25 percent commission charged by the operator.

10:13 Police complaint lodged against Mevani, Khalid in Pune for 'provocative speech': The Pune police has received a complaint against Gujarat MLA and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid for their "provocative" speeches at an event in the city on December 31.

Mevani and Khalid had attended the 'Elgar Parishad', an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada in the city on December 31.

According to the complainants -- Akshay Bikkad and Anand Dhond -- Mevani and Khalid had made "provocative" comments at the event.

Bikkad and Dhond, both locals, approached the Deccan Gymkhana police station with an application and demanded the registration of a case against Mevani and Khalid for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities.

"Mevani provoked the people to come out on the streets and retaliate. Due to this statement, people took to the streets and tension gripped the city," according to the complaint.

A senior officer attached to the Deccan Gymkhana police station confirmed the receipt of the complaint application.

He added that it would be forwarded to the Vishrambaug police station, under the jurisdiction of which Shaniwar Wada fell, for further action. The Pune police has received a complaint against Gujarat MLA and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid for their "provocative" speeches at an event in the city on December 31.

09:52 Mumbai bandh: Suburban services running normally, says Central Railway: Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra's Thane area till midnight of January 4 in the wake of the statewide band called by the Dalit outfits.



The protestors even halted the trains at Thane railway station pertaining to the same.



"Few protestors tried to disrupt railway services at Thane, but were immediately cleared by RPF and GRP officials. Services are running uninterrupted on Central Railway as of now," says Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.



Many schools in Thane are shut, with administrations saying they 'considered safety and security of students'.



"It was left for the parents to decide if they want to send their their children to school, hardly 50 students came today. So now we are even sending them back home, teachers will also leave thereafter," said a teacher at Mumbai's Young Ladies High School.



Huge security forces have been deployed in Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony and Eastern Express Highway to keep a check on any case of violence. -- ANI



Image only for representation.

Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra's Thane area till midnight of January 4 in the wake of the statewide band called by the Dalit outfits.The protestors even halted the trains at Thane railway station pertaining to the same."Few protestors tried to disrupt railway services at Thane, but were immediately cleared by RPF and GRP officials. Services are running uninterrupted on Central Railway as of now," says Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.Many schools in Thane are shut, with administrations saying they 'considered safety and security of students'."It was left for the parents to decide if they want to send their their children to school, hardly 50 students came today. So now we are even sending them back home, teachers will also leave thereafter," said a teacher at Mumbai's Young Ladies High School.Huge security forces have been deployed in Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony and Eastern Express Highway to keep a check on any case of violence. --

09:39 Triple talaq bill likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 seeking to criminalise instant divorce, triple talaq, is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



The Bill, last week, was passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats.



The contentious bill had gathered mixed response from all parties when it was introduced in the the lower house.



While the Congress extended its support, it also suggested that there were certain lacunae in the Bill that needed to be rectified before being brought into force.



If the Bill gets a green signal in the upper house as well, it will be forwarded to the President for signing it into a law.



In light of the ruling alliance lacking a majority in the Rajya Sabha, there are possibilities of the Bill getting stalled, as Congress, the leading opposition party has objected to the imprisonment and maintenance clauses of the Bill, and has pressed for the Bill to be sent to the standing committee or a select committee to remove objectionable clauses.



"On one hand, you are sending the man to jail, but on the other hand there is no clarification about who will provide maintenance for the woman and her child, so there are many loopholes," Congress Lok Sabha member Ranjeet Ranjan told ANI.



However the leading dispensation is hopeful that the opposition would not stall the passage of the Bill in the Upper House.



"The government's decision on triple talaq has been welcomed by everyone in the nation and amidst it, we do not believe the opposition would oppose the bill," Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said. -- ANI

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 seeking to criminalise instant divorce, triple talaq, is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.The Bill, last week, was passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats.The contentious bill had gathered mixed response from all parties when it was introduced in the the lower house.While the Congress extended its support, it also suggested that there were certain lacunae in the Bill that needed to be rectified before being brought into force.If the Bill gets a green signal in the upper house as well, it will be forwarded to the President for signing it into a law.In light of the ruling alliance lacking a majority in the Rajya Sabha, there are possibilities of the Bill getting stalled, as Congress, the leading opposition party has objected to the imprisonment and maintenance clauses of the Bill, and has pressed for the Bill to be sent to the standing committee or a select committee to remove objectionable clauses."On one hand, you are sending the man to jail, but on the other hand there is no clarification about who will provide maintenance for the woman and her child, so there are many loopholes," Congress Lok Sabha member Ranjeet Ranjan told ANI.However the leading dispensation is hopeful that the opposition would not stall the passage of the Bill in the Upper House."The government's decision on triplehas been welcomed by everyone in the nation and amidst it, we do not believe the opposition would oppose the bill," Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said. --

09:33 IMAGE: People seen waiting near Thane's Vartak Nagar due to less auto-rickshaws and other transport in the state today. Photograph: ANI IMAGE: People seen waiting near Thane's Vartak Nagar due to less auto-rickshaws and other transport in the state today.

09:24 Maha bandh: Bus services to Baramati, Satara suspended: Maharashtra bandh update:



Rail blockade at Thane station cleared, reports NDTV.



Western Railway tweets, 'Some protesters are not allowing dispatch and reception of suburban trains at Virar. Administration and Security staff making every effort to normalise the situation. Due to this, services are delayed.'



Bus services towards Pune's Baramati and Satara have been suspended till further orders, reports ANI.

Maharashtra bandh update:Rail blockade at Thane station cleared, reportsWestern Railway tweets, 'Some protesters are not allowing dispatch and reception of suburban trains at Virar. Administration and Security staff making every effort to normalise the situation. Due to this, services are delayed.'Bus services towards Pune's Baramati and Satara have been suspended till further orders, reports

09:15 Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav to be sentenced today: A special Central Bureau of Investigation court will be pronouncing the quantum of sentence for former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad who has been convicted in a fodder scam case.



On December 23, the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief along with 14 others was found guilty by the court while seven accused including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra were acquitted.



Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer were siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during '80s and '90s. -- ANI



Photograph: PTI Photo

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court will be pronouncing the quantum of sentence for former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad who has been convicted in a fodder scam case.On December 23, the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief along with 14 otherswhile seven accused including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra were acquitted.Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer were siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during '80s and '90s. --

09:12 'Don't believe or spread rumors, continue with your routine activities. Police administration is geared up to deal with any untoward situation,' Mumbai Police advises residents.



08:39 Security deployment in Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony and Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Photograph: ANI Security deployment in Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony and Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

08:35 Maha bandh: Protestors stop trains; school buses remain off road in Mumbai: School buses will stay off roads in Mumbai on Wednesday in view of a Maharashtra bandh called by Dalit outfits to protest the violent clashes in Pune.



There is heavy police arrangement in areas like Chembur, Worli, Ghatkopar and Vikhroli of Mumbai.



So far, things are in control and there has been no violent incident.



However, on Thane railway station, Dalit protestors stopped train on Platform no. 1 and 2.



Section 144 has been imposed in Thane till January 4, midnight .



Western Railway, meanwhile, said services on the Western Line are running normally.



The School Bus Owners' Association (SBOA) said it would not operate its fleet of 40,000 buses on Wednesday.



Anil Garg, president of SBOA, told PTI, "For security reasons, we have decided not to ply our buses in the first shift tomorrow. If the situation remains peaceful, we will run the buses in the second shift."



However, if a particular bus owner wanted to operate his services, it would be his call, he added.



"Law-and-order is beyond our control. Therefore, we cannot take the risk," Garg said.



The state government has said schools will remain open on Wednesday. However, the famous Mumbai dabbawalahs have decided to suspend their services today.



Domestic carriers, including the government-owned Air India, have waived charges for ticket cancellations and no-show due to the ongoing unrest in parts of Maharashtra.



Air India said it will not charge any fee for cancellation of tickets or rescheduling of a journey to/from Mumbai on January 2 and 3.



Air India has decided to waive ticket cancellation/ rescheduling charges for its flights to and from Mumbai for Tuesday and Wednesday, a senior airline official said.



Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindu organisations during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district had left a man dead on Monday.



Private carrier Jet Airways has extended the waiver to its customers till Wednesday, i.e, January 3.



'Due to the ongoing unrest in Mumbai, Aurangabad and Pune, Jet Airways has extended the waiver for travel date January 3, 2018. Hence, date/flight change, refund, no-show penalties and fare difference if any, are waived off on all the confirmed tickets issued for flights into/out of Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad for travel date January 3, 2018,' Jet Airways said in a statement on Tuesday night.



Budget carrier IndiGo said it will be providing change and cancellation fee waiver for flights to and from Mumbai and also Pune for Tuesday and Wednesday.



Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for a 'Maharashtra bandh' on Wednesday to protest the state government's 'failure' to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune. -- with updates from PTI, ANI



Photograph: ANI

School buses will stay off roads in Mumbai on Wednesday in view of a Maharashtracalled by Dalit outfits to protest the violent clashes in Pune.There is heavy police arrangement in areas like Chembur, Worli, Ghatkopar and Vikhroli of Mumbai.So far, things are in control and there has been no violent incident.However, on Thane railway station, Dalit protestors stopped train on Platform no. 1 and 2.Section 144 has been imposed in Thane till January 4, midnight .Western Railway, meanwhile, said services on the Western Line are running normally.The School Bus Owners' Association (SBOA) said it would not operate its fleet of 40,000 buses on Wednesday.Anil Garg, president of SBOA, told, "For security reasons, we have decided not to ply our buses in the first shift tomorrow. If the situation remains peaceful, we will run the buses in the second shift."However, if a particular bus owner wanted to operate his services, it would be his call, he added."Law-and-order is beyond our control. Therefore, we cannot take the risk," Garg said.The state government has said schools will remain open on Wednesday. However, the famous Mumbai dabbawalahs have decided to suspend their services today.Domestic carriers, including the government-owned Air India, have waived charges for ticket cancellations and no-show due to the ongoing unrest in parts of Maharashtra.Air India said it will not charge any fee for cancellation of tickets or rescheduling of a journey to/from Mumbai on January 2 and 3.Air India has decided to waive ticket cancellation/ rescheduling charges for its flights to and from Mumbai for Tuesday and Wednesday, a senior airline official said.Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindu organisations during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district had left a man dead on Monday.Private carrier Jet Airways has extended the waiver to its customers till Wednesday, i.e, January 3.'Due to the ongoing unrest in Mumbai, Aurangabad and Pune, Jet Airways has extended the waiver for travel date January 3, 2018. Hence, date/flight change, refund, no-show penalties and fare difference if any, are waived off on all the confirmed tickets issued for flights into/out of Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad for travel date January 3, 2018,' Jet Airways said in a statement on Tuesday night.Budget carrier IndiGo said it will be providing change and cancellation fee waiver for flights to and from Mumbai and also Pune for Tuesday and Wednesday.Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for a 'Maharashtra bandh' on Wednesday to protest the state government's 'failure' to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune. --