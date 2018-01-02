LIVE! Pulwama terror attack martyr laid to rest

Write a comment

January 02, 2018

10:43 Pulwama terror attack martyr laid to rest : Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawan Pradeep Kumar Panda at Recruit Training Centre, CRPF in Humhuma in Srinagar. Panda lost his life in action in the Pulwama terror attack.





Five security personnel died in Jammu and Kashmir as a group of terrorists launched a post-midnight attack on a CRPF training centre in Pulwama on New Year's eve. Two terrorists were killed in the attack.





Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group had recently suffered heavy reverses in the Valley.





The terrorists had struck around 2 am on Sunday. They threw grenades and opened fire before breaching the perimeter of the training centre of the 185 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama, around 30 km from Srinagar.





An operation was launched immediately. It is not known how many CRPF personnel were posted at the station. But within minutes, reinforcements were called in. In the initial hour of shootout, a CRPF personnel, Sharief-Ud-Din Ganaie, was killed on the spot.





In the encounter that followed, three more jawans Taufail Ahmed, Rajendra Nain and PK Panda were killed and an officer Kuldeep Rai trapped inside a building died due to a heart attack.

Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawan Pradeep Kumar Panda at Recruit Training Centre, CRPF in Humhuma in Srinagar. Panda lost his life in action in the Pulwama terror attack.Five security personnel died in Jammu and Kashmir as a group of terrorists launched a post-midnight attack on a CRPF training centre in Pulwama on New Year's eve. Two terrorists were killed in the attack.Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group had recently suffered heavy reverses in the Valley.The terrorists had struck around 2 am on Sunday. They threw grenades and opened fire before breaching the perimeter of the training centre of the 185 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama, around 30 km from Srinagar.An operation was launched immediately. It is not known how many CRPF personnel were posted at the station. But within minutes, reinforcements were called in. In the initial hour of shootout, a CRPF personnel, Sharief-Ud-Din Ganaie, was killed on the spot.In the encounter that followed, three more jawans Taufail Ahmed, Rajendra Nain and PK Panda were killed and an officer Kuldeep Rai trapped inside a building died due to a heart attack.

10:37 A plea has been filed in the Bombay High Court demanding a CBI probe into the Kamala Mills fire tragedy and asking for proper compensation to the kin of the deceased and the injured.

10:15 Trump vindicated India's stand on terrorism: Jitendra Singh : Jitendra Singh on Monday said United States President Donald Trump's decision to end aid to Pakistan has "vindicated India's stand on terrorism".





Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "The Trump administration's decision today has abundantly vindicated India's stand as far as terror is concerned and as far as Pakistan's role in perpetrating terror is concerned."





He added that those countries, who were earlier denying the role of Pakistan as the perpetrator of terrorism on the Indian soil, are also supporting India's viewpoint on terrorism.





"They are also understanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reiteration that the war against terrorism has to be fought collectively. There can't be good terror or bad terror, there can't be a distinction in terrorism happening, terrorism is terrorism," Singh asserted.





Earlier in the day, Trump, in a strongly-worded tweet, said America had been 'foolishly' providing military aid to Pakistan for 15 years, but in return, it has only received 'lies and deceit.'



Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said he would respond to the US President's tweet shortly after the latter blamed the country for providing safe havens to terrorists.





"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump posted on Twitter. Jitendra Singh on Monday said United States President Donald Trump's decision to end aid to Pakistan has "vindicated India's stand on terrorism".Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "The Trump administration's decision today has abundantly vindicated India's stand as far as terror is concerned and as far as Pakistan's role in perpetrating terror is concerned."He added that those countries, who were earlier denying the role of Pakistan as the perpetrator of terrorism on the Indian soil, are also supporting India's viewpoint on terrorism."They are also understanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reiteration that the war against terrorism has to be fought collectively. There can't be good terror or bad terror, there can't be a distinction in terrorism happening, terrorism is terrorism," Singh asserted.Earlier in the day, Trump, in a strongly-worded tweet, said America had been 'foolishly' providing military aid to Pakistan for 15 years, but in return, it has only received 'lies and deceit.'Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said he would respond to the US President's tweet shortly after the latter blamed the country for providing safe havens to terrorists."The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump posted on Twitter.

10:07 Triple talaq bill: BJP issues whip to MPs : The Bharatiya Janata Party today issued a three line whip for all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

The party wants all its MPs' presence in the Parliament on January 2 and 3 for the passage of several crucial bills during the period.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, seeking to criminalise instant triple talaq, which was passed in the Lok Sabha last week, is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today.

Lok Sabha is also expected to pass the National Medical Commission Bill 2017 today.

A BJP parliamentary party meeting is also scheduled to take place on January 3.

The winter session of Parliament ends on January 5. -- ANI

10:04 Gunmen kill 21 churchgoers in Nigeria: Gunmen killed at least 21 churchgoers returning from a midnight service on Monday in Nigeria's Omoku area of Rivers state.

The Anadolu Agency quoted the Pastor Dandy Bathuel as saying, "21 worshippers including women and children were killed in the firing at Krigani road at Omoku. A whole family was also wiped out by the unfortunate murder."

"Those killed include people who attended New Year vigil in various churches at Omoku. They were returning home when the gunmen opened fire on them," Bathuel added.

Confirming the incident, the Nigerian police said that they are looking for the unknown gunmen who perpetrated the dastardly act.

"But we are still putting our reports together and it will be premature to tell you the number of casualties at the moment," Rivers police spokesman Omoni Nnamdi. -- ANI

09:51 3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Thane, Maharashtra : A magnitude of 3.2 earthquake, struck Thane in Maharashtra earlier this morning.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the earthquake occurred at 2:21 am.

No one was reported hurt.

No property damages were also recorded.

Further details are awaited. -- ANI A magnitude of 3.2 earthquake, struck Thane in Maharashtra earlier this morning.

09:31 Thick fog blankets Delhi; flights and trains hit: Flight and train services have been affected in Delhi due to the thick fog in the capital and several other parts of north India.

Twenty domestic and international flights from the Delhi airport have been delayed, and six have been cancelled.

The visibility on the runway is reported to be 250 metres and airport officials said takeoffs and landings have been happening.

Sixty four trains headed towards the capital are late and 24 have been rescheduled. 21 have been cancelled, the Northern Railways said.

Travellers had a tough time on day one of the new year as over 500 flights were delayed and more than 20 cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Monday.

09:08 Triple talaq bill: Congress to consult other Oppn parties before taking decision: The Congress would consult a larger opposition before finalising its stand on the contentious bill which proposed to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a cognizable offence, party sources said. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which has already been passed in the Lok Sabha last week, is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha today. According to the sources, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad has convened a meeting of the leaders of his party (Congress) as well as other parties in his Parliament chamber today, before the bill is taken up. The sources added that while the Congress was in favour of the bill as it proposed to ban instant triple talaq, whether it would press for sending it to the Select Committee, as has been the practice in the Rajya Sabha, would only be seen today. The party might press for amendments in the bill, including a clause for maintenance to the Muslim women and making it mandatory for the man to prove that triple talaq had not been invoked, the sources said. -- PTI

09:02 After Trump's strong message, US blocks $255M aid to Pak: The United States has suspended its USD 255 million military aid to Pakistan for now, the White House has confirmed, saying the fate of such assistance will depend on Islamabad's response to terrorism on its soil. The confirmation comes on the same day when US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years. "The United States does not plan to spend the USD 255 million in FY 2016 in Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time," a senior administration official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "The president has made clear the US expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan's actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance," he said. The US administration continues to review Pakistan's level of cooperation, the official said. On Monday, Trump, in his first tweet of the New Year, blasted the Pakistan leadership by saying that they have given America "nothing but lies and deceit" despite having received more than USD 33 billion in last 15 years. "They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump said, clearly indicating that Pakistan would no longer receive any security aid from the US till the time it sees a change in behaviour from them in fight against terrorism. Within hours, the Pakistani defence ministry fired back alleging that it has got "nothing but invective and mistrust" for all the actions it took in support of America's war against terrorism. "Pak as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust. They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis," the Pakistan defence ministry said in a tweet. -- PTI

08:32 IndiGo exempts Indian sportspersons from paying weapon-handling charges: Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced that Indian sportspersons travelling for tournaments will be exempted from paying charges for handling of their weapons such as firearms, air guns, and ammunition. IndiGo charges a passenger an amount of Rs 5,000 for carrying a weapon as check-in baggage, according to its website. "Effective January 1, 2018, Indian sportsperson travelling to either domestic or international destinations for a competition or representing the country, will be exempted from paying the charge levied for firearms, air guns and/or ammunition," IndiGo said in a statement. Air travellers are not allowed to carry weapons and ammunition in their cabin baggage or with them, but can carry them in their checked-in baggage after following certain procedures, including declaring it to the airline. In order to avail the exemption offered by IndiGo, a passenger will have to provide a government recognised document, which identifies him or her as a sportsperson. The player will also have to produce a licence along with a written document issued by the president or the secretary of the sports club sponsoring the player for the shooting event, which will serve as a bonafide document allowing carriage of arms and ammunition. -- PTI