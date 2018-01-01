LIVE! Muslim body objects allowing women to travel for Haj alone

Write a comment

January 01, 2018

10:02 Muslim body objects allowing women to travel for Haj alone: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board does not concur with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of allowing the Muslim women to travel for Haj without 'Mehram' or male guardian.

"This is a religious issue, and not something to be brought up in legislation and passed in the parliament," AIMPLB secretary Maulana Abdul Hamid Azhari said, adding, "99 per cent men and Muslims follow their religion in accordance with what their religious authorities say, and not what PM Modi ji or anybody else says."

According to Islam, Azhari said, a woman cannot travel longer than three days or more than 78 miles without a male guardian, be it for Haj or to any other place.

Addressing the nation in the 39th edition of his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi suggested single women pilgrims be excluded from the lottery system implemented to select Haj pilgrims.

Azhari, however, countered the suggestion saying single women were not obliged to go for Haj.

"If a woman does not have a Mehram (male guardian) and does not have the funds to take a male guardian with her to Haj, then she is exempted from the obligation to go," he said.

09:50 My dear fellow deshbhakts: As 2017 makes way for 2018, The Indian Express has asked me to write a New Year card in the form of an essay about what concerns you and the nation. Since I am older than most readers, permit me to begin by looking backwards.

Twenty-five years ago, Madhav Gadgil and I published This Fissured Land, a book on Indias environmental predicament, past and present. One reviewer, the British historian, E P Thompson, said he put down our book in a state of depression. Is it absolutely necessary that so much ecological writing should be so deeply depressing? he asked. Then he continued: Maybe it is, and should be. Yet, despite all exploitation and abuse, that vast area of fissured land, from the Himalaya to the tip of the peninsula, is so rich still in so many resources and species that one wonders if one might be permitted a glimmer of utopian encouragement. Might the downward drift not yet be turned around?

09:18 Fog disrupts Delhi airport operations, passengers stuck: For the second consecutive day, operations at the Delhi airport have been suspended this morning after the visibility level on the runways dropped below 50 metres. Thick fog covered many parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region leading to slow moving traffic on day one of 2018. Train services too have been severely hit in Delhi and several other parts of north India. 56 trains headed towards the capital are late and 20 have been rescheduled.

All domestic and international flights to and from the Delhi airport have been put on hold. Departures have been stopped since 6 am. The last arrival was at 6:20 am. Fifteen trains have been cancelled, said the Northern Railways.

On Sunday too, hundreds of passengers at the Delhi airport and railway stations in north India were left stranded after multiple flights and trains got delayed due to dense fog. Visibility levels at the Delhi airport went below 50 metres on Sunday morning. Over 270 flights were delayed, nearly 50 diverted and an estimated 35 cancelled. No flight could take off from the Delhi airport for nearly four hours between 7.30 am and 11.05 am, according to an airport official.

Many took to Twitter to share pictures of the overcrowded domestic terminal where passengers could be seen sitting on floors and occupying staircases.

Take-offs from the Indira Gandhi International Airport require a minimum visibility range of 125 metres. However, as Delhi airport has advanced technology for low-visibility landings, called the CAT IIIB system (short for category three), aircrafts qualified to land in visibility of 25-50 metres could arrive on Sunday.

Pollution levels in Delhi have shot up in Delhi since last night. The levels of Particulate Matter are in the "Very Poor" category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

09:09 Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joins Bengal BJP: Ishrat Jahan, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, has joined the BJP, the party's state unit general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

"Ishrat Jahan joined the BJP at our Howrah office yesterday (Friday)," Basu said.

Sources said Ishrat was felicitated by the Howrah BJP unit on Friday and inducted into the party. Basu said a state-level programme to felicitate her was yet to be organised.

Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice.

The controversial Islamic practice was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22.

08:43 North Korean leader says nuclear launch button on his desk: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said he was always within reach of the nuclear button in a defiant New Year message today after months of escalating tensions over his country's weapons programme.

"The nuclear button is always on my table. This is not blackmail but reality," said Kim, reiterating his claims that North Korea was a nuclear state.