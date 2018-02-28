LIVE! Goodbye Sridevi! Final farewells begin

Write a comment

February 28, 2018

10:50 Trudeau blames India, backs 'Atwal theory': In other news, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not refute the 'conspiracy theory' that Indian government factions sabotaged his trip by approving the visa for pro-Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal.





Responding to a Conservative leader's question about the "allegations" made by a senior government security source, Trudeau said, "When one of our top diplomats and security officials says something to Canadians it's because they know it to be true."





Adding that it was the previous Conservative government that "torqued the public service every possible way they could."





During Prime Minister Trudeau's visit to India, Atwal was invited to dine with him at a formal event hosted by Canadian High Commissioner to India Nadir Patel. The invite was later rescinded. Prime Minister Trudeau also received backlash over his wife Sophie Trudeau's photo with convicted pro-Khalistani terrorist.





Canadian Member of Parliament Randeep S Sarai, however, took responsibility for inviting Atwal to Trudeau's reception dinner in New Delhi.





10:46 Sonam Kapoor's sister (Boney Kapoor's neice) at the venue. Sonam arrived a while ago. Sonam Kapoor's sister (Boney Kapoor's neice) at the venue. Sonam arrived a while ago.

10:42 Sonam and Rhea's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor arrives at Celebration Club. Sonam and Rhea's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor arrives at Celebration Club.

10:41 Sridevi's brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor arrives at Celebration Club.



10:36 Goodbye Sridevi: India bids farewell : You can pay your last respects to Sridevi at Celebration Club till 12:30 pm after which the venue will be closed to the public. That's of course after you get in line. You can pay your last respects to Sridevi at Celebration Club till 12:30 pm after which the venue will be closed to the public. That's of course after you get in line.

10:34 The police bandobast outside Celebration Club at Andheri where Sridevi's body has been kept for people to pay their last respects. There was heavy police bandobast outside Sridevi's home, Green Acres at Lokhandwala yesterday when her body was brought home from the airport and at Anil Kapoor's house where the family and the film fraternity had converged after news of her death broke on Saturday night.

10:27 Arbaz Khan at the venue. Arbaz Khan at the venue.

10:26 Filmmaker Farah Khan at Celebration Club

10:23 Sridevi's body arrives at Celebration Club : Sridevi's mortal remains were brought to the Celebration Sports Club, at Andheri in suburban Mumbai, close to her home, this morning. People and her co-stars have already begun arriving at the venue. The body arrived at around 9:30 am and will lie in state till noon. The funeral will take place at around 3:30 pm today. Sridevi's mortal remains were brought to the Celebration Sports Club, at Andheri in suburban Mumbai, close to her home, this morning. People and her co-stars have already begun arriving at the venue. The body arrived at around 9:30 am and will lie in state till noon. The funeral will take place at around 3:30 pm today.

10:20 Sridevi's co-stars, fans pay their last respects at Celebration Club: The mortal remains of Sridevi, who died on Saturday in Dubai, arrived at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, where her colleagues and fans will pay their last respects. The body will lie in state at the club till 12.30pm. Thereafter the body will be taken at 2pm to the Pawan Hans crematorium nearby. The cremation is expected to take place at around 3.30 pm.



Her colleagues in the film industry have already started arriving to pay condolences to Sridevi's family. Akshaye Khanna, who worked with Sridevi in her last film, 'Mom', paid his last respects to his co-star.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, actors Sonam Kapoor and Anu Kapoor are also at the Celebration Sports Club.





Image: Sonam Kapoor arrives at Celebration Club.

10:04 Kanchi Shankaracharya dead : Jayendra Saraswathi, the Shankaracharya of Kanchi, dies at the age of 82. Details awaited, but just last month he had been hospitalised for breathing problems, but was discharged and had resumed normal activities.



The Kanchi seer had been arrested in 2004 for the murder of Sankararaman, the manager of Varadharaja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram. Sankararaman is had allegedly accused Jayendra Saraswati and Vijayendra Saraswati (the other seer of the Kanchi mutt) on the functioning of the Kanchi Mutt.





Also read:



And this: K

09:51 Sushma Swaraj tweets her condolences: @SushmaSwaraj My respectful homage to Param Pujya Swami Jayendra Saraswati Ji who has attained mahasamadhi this morning. I was fortunate to have his blessings always.

09:27 Pak is yet to take decisive actions against terrorists; US general: The freeze in US security aid to Pakistan will continue as it is yet to take any decisive action against the Taliban and the Haqqani network. "That's the current posture. And I would imagine, hopefully, in the future, well have an opportunity to (review)," General Joseph Votel, Commander of the US Central Command, told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee when asked about the future of freeze of American security assistance to Pakistan.





"So, we remain in a posture of discontinuing that support (to Pakistan)," inquired Indiana Senator Jim Banks. Votel said the US has started to see an increase in communication, information sharing and actions on the ground in response to specific US requests.





"These are positive indicators," he said, adding that "however, ongoing national counter-terrorism efforts against anti-Pakistan militants throughout the country have not yet translated into the definitive actions we require Pakistan to take against Afghan Taliban or Haqqani leaders," "This problem is compounded by increasing cross-border terrorist attacks and fires between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which hinders both countries abilities to coordinate on border security," Votel said.





The US, he said, has preserved its valuable military-to-military relationship with Pakistan and attempted to increase transparency and communication with influential military leaders, while pressing its serious concerns about the country's provision of sanctuary and support to militant and terrorist groups that target the US personnel and interests. "Achieving long-term stability in Afghanistan and defeating the insurgency will be difficult without Pakistan's support and assistance," he said. -- PTI

09:10 CBI arrests P Chidambaram's son Karti : The Central Bureau of Investigation today arrested Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram in INX Media case.

Karti's name had cropped up in the case which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media when his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister during the previous UPA regime.

Last week, Karti moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Enforcement Directorate's summons against him in the case.

He reportedly told the ED that he was appearing before the agency "under protest".

He was first grilled by the agency on January 18.

The ED had earlier summoned Karti on February 2 after which he informed them he would be unable to depose as he had an interlocutory application pending in the Supreme Court in this case.

The central probe agency had registered the case against Karti and others in May last year.

08:47 Strong institutions are important than individual leaders: US on China's plan to remove Pres term limits: The United States has said that it was closely watching China's ruling Communist Party's plans to abolish presidential term limits, while asserting that strong institutions were more important than individual leaders. "We have been following very closely what has happened in China and the response to the Communist Party seeking to abolish term limits there," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference "Strong institutions -- and this is another fundamental freedom of the US -- we believe that strong institutions are more important than individual leaders," she said. The Communist Party of China, which is in power since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949, had proposed on Sunday to amend the country's Constitution to remove the two term limits for the president and vice president, potentially allowing Xi Jinping to rule for life Nauert said promoting human rights and democratic governance was a core element of the US foreign policy "Its an essential foundation of a stable, secure and functioning society," she said, adding that the United States remains "unwavering" in its commitment to advance personal liberty, human dignity and prosperity globally. -- PTI

08:41 Sridevi's final journey to begin at 2 pm today:

Bollywood actor Sridevi's funeral will take place today late afternoon in Mumbai. In a detailed announcement, the family said her body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala for people to pay their last respects before it is taken for cremation. "On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment," the statement read. It said that well-wishers can pay their condolences from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm at Celebration Sports Club, Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. The family said media can also pay their respects "provided camera, recording devices, etc are left outside the venue". "The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery." The cremation will take place at around 3.30 pm. The 54-year-old actor, known as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, passed away in her hotel room in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai late on Saturday. -- PTI

Photograph: PTI Photo