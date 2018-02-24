LIVE! PM launches Amma two-wheeler scheme, stresses on women empowerment

Write a comment

February 24, 2018

19:04 PM launches Amma two-wheeler scheme, stresses on women empowerment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Amma two-wheeler scheme launch event on former CM Jayalalithaa's 70th birth anniversary in Chennai:



- I am glad to be able to launch one of her (Jayalalithaa's) dream projects -- the Amma two Wheeler Scheme. I am told that on Amma's 70th birthday, 70 lakh plants will be planted across Tamil Nadu. These initiatives will go a long way in empowerment of women and protection of nature.



- When we empower women in a family, we empower the entire house-hold. When we help with a woman's education, we ensure that the family is educated. When we facilitate her good health,we help keep the family healthy. When we secure her future,we secure future of the entire home.



- We made a change in the Factory's Act and suggested the states to allow women to work in night shifts as well. We also extended maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks.



- Under the PM Awaas Yojana, the registry of the House is done in the name of the woman.



- When there was a Congress-led government at the Centre, Tamil Nadu had received Rs 81,000 crore under the 13th Finance Commission. After the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) came to power, this state received Rs 1,80,000 crore under the 14th Finance Commission. -- ANI

18:56 Sonia Gandhi cancels Rae Bareli visit: Former Congress chief and Rae Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi's day-long visit to her parliamentary constituency was cancelled today due to 'unavoidable reasons'.



"Gandhi's day-long visit has been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. We informed district officials about it late last night," her representative K L Sharma said.



Gandhi was to attend a meeting of party leaders and launch a number of schemes from MP's discretionary fund at the Bhuremau Guest House today. -- PTI

18:21 PM Modi in Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants saplings near the entrance of Kalaivanar Arangam auditorium in Chennai.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam also planted saplings.



18:08 Papon steps down as TV show judge amid sexual assault allegations: Singer Papon has quit the singing reality TV show as judge following the complaint of sexual assault that was filed against him for kissing a minor contestant of the TV programme.



Yesterday, a Supreme Court lawyer filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Right alleging 'sexual assault' after the singer uploaded a video on his Facebook page where he is seen kissing the minor contestant of the show Voice of India Kids.



Papon, who had earlier said that he was being 'victimised' for no fault of his as he would 'never commit an indecent act', today took to Twitter to make the announcement that he is stepping down as judge from the show.



'Since I am in no mental state to fulfil most of my professional obligations, I have decided to step down as a judge on the show till the matter in which I have been falsely implicated is fully resolved and the investigations are over.



'I have full faith in the judicial system and eventually the truth will prevail. In the interim I would appreciate that my privacy is respected,' Papon tweeted.



The channel, &TV, which airs the show, also released a statement saying that Papon will not be shooting for any further episodes 'till the issue is resolved'.



'In light of the ongoing enquiry, and in the best interest of the participants' well-being, Mr Angarag Mahanta (Papon) will be stepping back as the coach on the show The Voice India Kids on &TV. He will not be shooting any further episodes till the issue is resolved.



'As broadcasters, it is our responsibility to act in an unbiased and just manner and we are committed to doing so. In the interim, we would humbly request everyone to please show understanding and concern towards all the parties involved and allow for the due process to be completed,' the statement read.



Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan has filed the complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).



The child's father, however, has defended the singer in the case, saying Papon is a 'father figure' to his daughter. Papon was one of the judges on the show along with fellow singers Shaan and Himmesh Reshammiya. -- PTI

17:33 Seven SC judges to retire in 2018: Beginning March 1, seven judges of the Supreme Court will retire this year.



The apex court is already short of six judges even as a recommendation for appointing two judges is pending with the government.



On March 1, Justice Amitava Roy will demit office, followed by Justice Rajesh Agrawal on May 4, according to the websites of the Supreme Court and the law ministry.



Friday was the last working day for Justice Roy as the top court will reopen on March 5 after the Holi break.



Justice J Chalmeswar, the senior-most judge of the top court after the chief justice of India, will retire on June 22, followed by Justice Adarsh Goel on July 6, the websites said.



CJI Dipak Misra will himself demit office on October 2, followed by Justice Kurian Joseph on November 29 and Justice Madan B Lokur on December 30.



The string of retirements and shortage of six judges will put a pressure on the collegium to nominate names and the government to make appointments at a faster pace.



The Supreme Court collegium had last month sent to the government the names of senior advocate Indu Malhotra and Uttarakhand high court Chief Justice K M Joseph for their appointment as judges of the apex court.



The government is yet to take a call on the recommendations. -- PTI

17:03 Passports of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi revoked: The passports of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, accused in Punjab National Bank scam, have been revoked, ANI reports, quoting sources.



More details awaited.

15:23 Pak troops fire on Indian Army posts in Uri sector: Pakistani troops today violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliatory fire from the Indian Army, an official said.



The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the LoC in Uri sector in Baramulla district of north Kashmir around 11.50 am, an Army official said.



He said Indian soldiers were retaliating effectively and no casualties have been reported so far. -- PTI



Image for representation only.

14:15 ED attaches houses, land worth Rs 523cr of Nirav Modi group: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today attached 21 properties, including a penthouse and a farmhouse, of Nirav Modi and his group worth over Rs 523 crore in fresh action against the beleaguered jeweller in the alleged Rs 11,400 crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank.



The central probe agency said it has issued a provisional order for attachment of the assets, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and seized a Rs 81.16 crore valued penthouse (created by joining three flats) and a flat worth Rs 15.45 crore in the sea-facing Samudra Mahal apartments in the Worli area of Mumbai.



"21 immovable properties of Nirav Modi and companies controlled by him, with a market value of Rs 523.72 crore, have been provisionally attached.



"These include 6 residential properties, ten office premises, 2 flats in Pune, a solar power plant, a farmhouse in Alibaug and 135 acres of land in Karjat in Ahmednagar district," the agency said.



While the agency had earlier seized gems, diamonds, jewellery, shares, bank deposits and costly cars in this case since it registered a criminal case under PMLA on February 14, this is the first major action to seize immovable assets.



While the Samudra Mahal properties and two other flats in Punes Hadapsar area are in the name of Modi and his wife Ami, the assets attached in the pricey Kalaghoda and Opera House area in the Maharashtra capital are in the name of Modi's diamond firm-- Firestarter Diamond International Private Limited.



A farmhouse and adjoining land, worth over Rs 42.70 crore, in the Kihim area of beach-side Alibaug of the Nirav Modi Trust has also been attached.



Similarly, a 53-acre solar power plant, valued at Rs 70 crore, in the Karjat area of Ahmednagar district of the state has also been brought under the same action.



Two office properties, worth about Rs 80 crore, in the name of Mark Business Enterprises Private Limited in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai have also been attached.



With the latest action, the total assets seized by the ED in this case are now over Rs 6,393 crore, officials claimed, adding that this was being independently valued.



The agency has also summoned Modi, Ami and Modi's uncle and Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choski for questioning in the case on February 26.



Modi, Choksi and others are being investigated by the ED and other probe agencies after the fraud recently came to light, following a complaint by the Punjab National Bank that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.



The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each to probe the case. Both Modi and Choski are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them. -- PTI



IMAGE: Nirav Modi's farmhouse in Alibag. Photograph: ANI

14:10 Taliban kill 18 soldiers in attack on Afghan army base: officials: Taliban militants stormed an Afghan army base in the western province of Farah overnight, killing at least 18 soldiers, officials said today.



"Last night a big group of militants attacked an army base in Bala Buluk district of Farah. Unfortunately, we lost 18 soldiers, two soldiers were wounded. We have sent more reinforcements to the area," defence ministry spokesman Daulat Wazir said.



The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. -- Agencies

14:07 What's wrong in Singh's remark on Darwin: Students asked in exam: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, in an examination, asked what was wrong with Union minister Satyapal Singh's argument criticising Charles Darwin's theory, with the dean of the institute saying that the question was 'aimed at testing logical thinking of the students'.



Sanjeev Galande, Dean of Research and Development at the IISER said the question was why the quoted argument cannot be correct and it was about the logic and not about the statement.



"We at IISER, emphasis on the pedagogical way of teaching and question papers are not summary-based. The students are supposed to think and provide logical reasoning and the question, which was posed during the exam was quite straightforward and was aimed at testing logical thinking of the students," he said.



"This is not that we are opening a debate (over the statement made by the minister) but it is theoretical exercise and to make the students do logical arguments and how they can answer in a different way," Galande said.



Singh, the Minister of State for the Human Resource Development, had last month claimed that the Darwin's theory of evolution of man was 'scientifically wrong' and said it should not be part of school and college curriculum.



The IPS officer-turned politician had drawn flak for his comments from the scientific community but he stuck to his stand.



"Darwin's theory (of evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum. Since man is seen on Earth he has always been man. Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, have said they saw an ape turning into a man," he had said.



The IISER on February 22 posed a question to undergraduate students, pursuing a course in 'evolution' during their mid-semester examination, asking what was wrong in his arguments.



'The minister of state for Human Resource Development [MHRD] in India recently claimed that the Darwinian theory of evolution is wrong because 'Nobody, including our ancestors, in writing or orally, has said they saw an ape turning into a man'. What is wrong with this argument?' read the question.



The question had a note attached to it, which read: 'This question is NOT asking why biologists believe evolution to be correct. It is asking why the quoted argument cannot be correct in terms of disproving the Darwinian theory of evolution.'



Darwinism is a theory of biological evolution that states that all species of organisms arise and develop through the natural selection of small, inherited variations that increase the individual's ability to compete, survive, and reproduce.



It was developed by Charles Darwin, a 19th century English naturalist, and others. -- PTI

13:09 Jaitley slams regulators' failure to detect PNB fraud: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday slammed regulators for failing to detect the Rs 11,400-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank for seven long years, saying unlike politicians, regulators in the Indian system are unaccountable.



Speaking on the scam for the second time this week, he said employees conniving with fraudsters is worrisome.



Also worrisome is that no red flag was raised.



Regulators should have a 'third eye' open to detect and check such frauds. Speaking at the ET Global Business Summit, he said the industry needs to get into the habit of doing 'ethical' business as such frauds are 'scars' and push reforms and ease of doing business to the background.



Unethical behaviour in the lender-borrower relation has to end, he said.



"If needed laws will be tightened further to punish delinquent persons."



He also slammed bank management for failing to do their job saying inadequate supervision and top management being unaware of what was going on in the bank was worrisome. -- PTI

12:28 Nagaland polls: Congress in back-channel talks with NPF: The Congress is in back-channel talks with the Naga People's Front for a post-poll pact in a bid to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party-Nagaland Democratic Progressive Party 'out of power' in Nagaland, sources said.



The incumbent NPF is contesting on 58 of the 60 assembly segments in the state.



The Congress had nominated 23 contenders for the February 27 polls.



However, the actual number of its candidates in fray is 18 after five of its contenders withdrew nominations.



The NDPP and the BJP are contesting the election in alliance.



"The Congress could not enter into a pre-poll tie-up with the NPF. But back-channel talks are now on with the NPF for a post-poll alliance to keep the BJP-NDPP out of power," a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.



The leader said the Congress will reach out to the National People's Party as well for the alliance 'if need be' after the poll result is out on March 3.



Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee observer for the election, Praveen Davar, said a 'secular' government would come to power in the north-eastern state and claimed the Congress would be able to win 10-12 seats.



The Congress does not have any member in the outgoing state assembly.



More than two years ago, all its eight legislators had joined the ruling NPF.



"But we are going to attain double digit figure now. We will be a decisive force in the state as people here want a secular government and there is a strong undercurrent against the BJP," he claimed.



The Congress is seeking to return to the power after a hiatus of 15 years.



The NPF and BJP shared power in the state since 2003, but severed ties ahead of the upcoming polls.



The result of the election, along with that of Tripura and Meghalaya, will be declared on March 3. -- PTI

11:05 After Nirav Modi, Delhi diamond exporter booked for Rs 389-cr loan fraud: After Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the CBI has registered a case against a Delhi-based diamond jewellery exporter for an alleged bank loan fraud to the tune of Rs 389.85 crore towards Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The CBI has booked Dwarka Das Seth International Pvt Ltd for the alleged fraud.

Six months after the public sector bank filed a complaint with the CBI, the agency booked the company, and Sabhya Seth, Reeta Seth, Krishna Kumar Singh, Ravi Singh -- all directors of the firm -- and another company named Dwarka Das Seth SEZ Incorporation.

The company has availed various credit facilities from OBC between 2007-12, which swelled to Rs 389 crore during the period.

It was found by the bank that the company was using Letters of Credit to pay off other creditors against the purchase of gold and other precious stone and transfer gold and funds outside the country using fictitious transactions, the bank complaint, now part of the CBI FIR, alleged.

The company was also engaging in business transactions with non-existent entities, it said.

10:48 Office of profit: AAP MLAs withdraw earlier plea against EC: The 20 AAP MLAs, who were disqualified on the Election Commission's recommendation for holding office of profit, have withdrawn from the Delhi High Court their earlier plea challenging the poll panel's initial decision to hear the issue. The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs had in August last year challenged the EC's decision to continue hearing the complaint against them for holding office of profit, saying that once the high court had set aside their appointments as parliamentary secretaries there was no need for the poll panel to hear the matter.

The MLAs submitted before Justice Rekha Palli that they are going to withdraw their earlier plea as they have challenged their subsequent disqualification before a larger bench of the high court.

As there was no opposition from the other side, the court "dismissed as withdrawn" the MLAs earlier plea challenging the EC's June 23, 2017 decision.

The office of profit petition was filed in the EC by one Prashant Patel against 21 MLAs of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Subsequently, the proceedings were dropped against Jarnail Singh after he resigned as the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest the Punjab Assembly polls.

The EC was of the "considered opinion" that the MLAs were "de facto" parliamentary secretaries from March 13, 2015 to September 8, 2016, when the high court had set aside the appointments by terming unconstitutional.

On September 8, 2016 the high court had set aside the appointments of the 21 AAP MLAs as parliamentary secretaries, while observing that their order of appointment was issued without the concurrence of the Lieutenant Governor. The EC had recommended the disqualification of the 20 AAP MLAs on January 19. The president had accepted the EC's opinion the very next day. Thereafter, the MLAs have challenged their disqualification order, which the high court is hearing on day-to-day basis.

-- PTI

10:45 JUST IN: Madhya Pradesh bypoll: 16 per cent voter turnout recorded in Kolaras and 17 per cent voterout recorded in Mungaoli till 10 am

10:18 PNB scam: Mehul Choksi tells employees he can't pay their dues: Nirav Modi's maternal uncle Mehul Choksi has written to his employees telling them that he would not be able to pay their dues.

Modi and Choksi are facing multiple investigations into one of the biggest frauds in the countrys banking history and are accused of defrauding Indias second biggest lender, Punjab National Bank, of an estimated Rs 11400 crore with the help of a couple of bank employees.

Choksi wrote to his employees that he has been facing a lot of problems due to the manner in which multiple investigating agencies have started to create havoc, which are hell bent on stopping the operations.

I will face my destiny and I know I have done nothing wrong and ultimately, the truth shall prevail, said Choksi in the letter provided by his lawyer Sanjay Abbot. Abbot said the letter has been issued to around 3,500 employees based in India.

We dont know how many employees will get the letter as Choksis server has been seized by investigation agencies, added Abbot.

Choksi said the investigating agencies are creating a fear psychosis among his employees.

This kind of unfair treatment, unfair investigation, media frenzy and political statements are making me highly insecure about the safety of myself and my family members, Choksi wrote.

He told the employees that he didnt want them to suffer because of their association or connection with him and therefore they should look for jobs elsewhere.

Choksi also asked them to retain their office laptops and mobile phones till their dues are cleared.

09:44 Neelabh Mishra, editor-in-chief of National Herald and Navjivan passes away: Editor-in-chief of National Herald Neelabh Mishra, aged 57, passed away today.

Neelabh, who had been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai earlier this month, was critically ill with complications resulting from non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis. He developed multiple organ failure before a liver transplant could be carried out. He breathed his last surrounded by his relatives, friends and comrades.

In 2016, Mishra steered the re-launch of National Herald, the newspaper founded by Indias first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938, as a digital news website. In 2017, Mishra relaunched the National Herald on Sunday newspaper, and then National Heralds sister publications Navjivan and Qaumi Awaz as news websites.

Before National Herald, Neelabh was editor of Outlook Hindi for several years. An MA in English Literature from Delhi University, Neelabh began his career as a reporter with Navbharat Times in his hometown Patna. He then moved to Rajasthan as the Jaipur correspondent for News Time. He also set up Eenadu TV in Rajasthan in 1998.

09:31 PM to visit Chennai today for launch of Amma two-wheeler scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Chennai today to attend the launch of the AIADMK government's ambitious scheme of providing 50 per cent subsidy to working women to buy two-wheelers. A pet project of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the Amma Two-wheeler Scheme is being launched on her birth anniversary. According to an official statement, besides Tamil Nadu, the prime minister will also visit Daman, Puducherry and Gujarat in the next two days. The prime minister will arrive in Daman today to launch various development projects and hand over certificates to beneficiaries of various official schemes. He will also address a public meeting.

Modi will then travel to Tamil Nadu. At Chennai, he will attend the event to mark the inauguration of the two-wheeler scheme.

On Sunday, the prime minister will visit Puducherry. At Aurobindo Ashram, he will offer floral tributes to Shri Aurobindo, and interact with students of Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education. He will also visit Auroville. He will release a commemorative a postage stamp on the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville. The prime minister will also address a public meeting in Puducherry. On Sunday evening, Modi will be in Surat, Gujarat, for the flagging off of the 'Run for New India Marathon'.

-- PTI

08:59 Another AAP MLA wades in: Beat up officers who sit on files: Causing further embarrassment to a party already in crisis, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Friday said at a public meeting that bureaucrats who delay files or refuse to work, deserve to be thrashed. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam were at the same meeting.

Even as the AAP was quick to condemn his remarks, made just hours after police searched Kejriwals house in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Balyan said that he stood by his statement.

Officer file pass karne main samay laga rahe hain. Kyun? Kyunki jo commission thi, woh saari setting Dilli ke mukhyamantri ne band kar di. Ab vo cheez band hone se, files ko rokna shuru kar diya. Abhi jo Chief Secretary ke sath hua, jo inhone jhootha aarop lagaya, main to keh raha hun aise adhikariyo ko maarna chahiye, thokna chahiye. (Officers take a lot of time to process files. Why? Because the Chief Minister has stopped the setting officers were doing for commission.

Because this has stopped, they have stopped files. What has happened with the Chief Secretary, the false allegations they levelled, I say such officers should be thrashed and assaulted).

Sahi hai ki nahi. Jo aam aadmi ke kaam rok ke baithe hain aise adhikariyo ke sath yahi salook hona chahiye (Is it right or not? Let them try and stop any files related to aam aadmi. This is the treatment that should be meted out), he said in his speech.

Balyan said, Hundreds of people were turning up at my office as they were not getting rations after linking it to Aadhaar. The government wants to change that but officers are not agreeing. I said that if officers stall such work, they deserve to be beaten up and public will beat them up.

08:37 Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Voting in Mungaoli, Kolaras begins: Bypolls are being held in two key assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, providing an opportunity to gauge the mood of the state that will elect a new assembly later this year.

The states ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Congress are facing off in the Mungaoli and Kolaras seats, both currently held by the Congress. Both fall within the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. The bypolls were necessitated by the death of sitting Congress legislators.

The two seats have been Congress strongholds for long; so for the party, which is looking to recapture power in the state after 15 years, the challenge will be to expand its lead over its rival.

The MP bypolls have also shaped the contours of a likely political duel later this year between chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Scindia, who is largely seen as a challenger to the latter.

Scindia himself added the personal dimension to the electoral battle earlier this week when he told reporters that he favoured declaring a chief ministerial face ahead of elections. For this reason, the Mungaoli and Kolaras bypolls have become a precursor to the bigger battle later this year.