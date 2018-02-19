LIVE! Nirav Modi letter to staff: Look for other jobs, can't pay you

Write a comment

February 21, 2018

18:40 Nirav Modi letter to staff: Look for other jobs, can't pay you: Disgraced diamond czar Nirav Modi wrote an email to his employees in India saying they should look for other jobs because he will not be able to pay them, with investigative agencies seizing the stock of all his companies and the income tax department freezing their bank accounts.

"The near future is uncertain," he wrote in the email. A person associated with Modi's legal team claimed the email is authentic.

Modi is also believed to have written, or will be writing to the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the ministry of external affairs, which has suspended his passport.

Following the registration of two FIRs against Nirav Modi, his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi, and their companies by the Central Bureau of Investigation on charges of defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 11,400 crore, the Enforcement Directorate started probing the money laundering aspect of the case and has so far seized gems, gold and other precious stones worth more than Rs 5,700 crore from companies and stores of the two.

Referring to the seizure by the ED, Modi, who left India on January 1 for an unknown destination, told his employees: "As of now, because of seizure and removal of all stocks in factories and showrooms, and freezing of bank accounts, we shall not be in a position to pay your dues, and it would be right on your part to look for other career opportunities."

Nirav began the email by saying that in view of the recent complaint filed by PNB accusing him of committing fraud, "our organisation is suffering".

This is Modi's second communication after he was accused of committing the fraud. On February 15, he wrote to Punjab National Bank, accusing it of, in its zeal, crippling his ability to pay back his dues. Modi also claimed in that letter that his dues weren't Rs 11,400 crore but much less. The person cited in the first instance claimed the bank has responded to him. Hindustan Times couldn't ascertain this.

18:34 CS Prakash had bruise on lower lip, says medical report: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had a "bruise" on his lower lip and there was "swelling" behind the ears, police today said citing his medical report.

The medico legal case report mentioned the nature of injuries sustained by the chief secretary in the alleged assault on him by a few AAP MLAs Monday night during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Prakash was medically examined at Aruna Asaf Ali hospital yesterday.

The report mentioned "swelling" behind both ears and cheek bone as well as "bruise" on the lower lip.

"The medico-legal case is a due process of investigation and we will work as per law," said a senior police officer.

Spokesperson of AAP's Delhi unit Saurabh Bharwaj rubbished Prakash's charges of assault and pointed to the "delay" in registration of the FIR and medical examination.

"Criminal offence investigation mandates that the victim should be presented by the police for medical examination at the earliest. The chief secretary waited for 12 hours to file an FIR and another 12 hours for the MLC. Such delays are fatal for the prosecution," he said.

A case was registered yesterday at Civil Lines police station on Prakash's complaint alleging that he was assaulted by the AAP MLA Amantullah Khan and others during the meeting at Kejriwal's residence.

Khan and another MLA Prakash Jarwal have been arrested in the case while Kejriwal's advisor VK Jain was questioned for around three hours by the police.

-- PTI

18:01 Situation in Doklam fine: Army Chief: The situation in Doklam is "absolutely fine" and there is no reason to worry, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said today, amid reports of China developing defence infrastructure near the strategically key area.

Commenting on last year's Doklam standoff, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said "frequent" instances of transgression by the Chinese army across the Line of Actual Control and the Doklam incident were an indication of increasing assertiveness by China.

Admiral Lanba, who is also chairman of chiefs of staff committee, while addressing a conference, said the face-off at Doklam has also underscored the vulnerability of Siliguri Corridor, a 22 km-long narrow stretch linking the Northeast with the rest of India.

"(It is) absolutely fine. There is nothing to worry," Gen Rawat said.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed tri-junction by the Chinese Army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam. The face-off ended on August 28.

-- PTI

17:27 Pak chopper violates airspace norms, comes within 300m of LoC: A Pakistani helicopter on Wednesday violated airspace norms and came within 300 metres of the Line of Control (LoC), before returning.



According to norms laid down by both sides, rotary wing aircraft cannot come within a kilometre of the LoC, while fixed wing aircraft cannot come within 10km of it, reported PTI.





The violation by one of three Mi-17 choppers occurred at 9.45am at Gulpur sector in the general area of Poonch.





"The chopper went back soon after. There was no firing or hostile action from any side," an officer said. A Pakistani helicopter on Wednesday violated airspace norms and came within 300 metres of the Line of Control (LoC), before returning.According to norms laid down by both sides, rotary wing aircraft cannot come within a kilometre of the LoC, while fixed wing aircraft cannot come within 10km of it, reported PTI.The violation by one of three Mi-17 choppers occurred at 9.45am at Gulpur sector in the general area of Poonch."The chopper went back soon after. There was no firing or hostile action from any side," an officer said.

16:48 PM to address rallies in poll-bound Meghalaya, Nagaland tomorrow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in both Nagaland as well Meghalaya tomorrow to give a push to BJP's victory prospect in the two poll-bound north-eastern states. Both Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27.





The BJP is making a strong pitch in both the states to expand its footprints in the north-eastern states after the formation of saffron party governments in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.





The PM will address an election rally in the Tuensang district of Nagaland, about 360 km from capital Kohima, state BJP General Secretary Gaangsilung told PTI. There are six assembly seats in Tuensang district in the eastern part of Nagaland. BJP has fielded candidates on four seats while its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party nominees are in the fray on the rest two constituencies.





From here the PM will go to Meghalaya to address a rally in West Garo Hills district, considered as the Congress bastion since statehood in 1972. The rally at Phulbari town will be Prime Minister's second campaign meeting in the state to drum up support for the BJP candidates in the assembly elections.





Image: The PM in Nagaland in 2014 during the Hornbill Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in both Nagaland as well Meghalaya tomorrow to give a push to BJP's victory prospect in the two poll-bound north-eastern states. Both Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27.The BJP is making a strong pitch in both the states to expand its footprints in the north-eastern states after the formation of saffron party governments in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.The PM will address an election rally in the Tuensang district of Nagaland, about 360 km from capital Kohima, state BJP General Secretary Gaangsilung told PTI. There are six assembly seats in Tuensang district in the eastern part of Nagaland. BJP has fielded candidates on four seats while its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party nominees are in the fray on the rest two constituencies.From here the PM will go to Meghalaya to address a rally in West Garo Hills district, considered as the Congress bastion since statehood in 1972. The rally at Phulbari town will be Prime Minister's second campaign meeting in the state to drum up support for the BJP candidates in the assembly elections.Image: The PM in Nagaland in 2014 during the Hornbill Festival

16:24 Modi is not against corruption, he as an 'instrument of corruption': Rahul: In a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said that Modi is not against corruption, in fact, he is an instrument of corruption.

Rahul said that the PM demonetised money so that people like Nirav Modi convert their black money to white.

Rahul has been targetting Modi for the presence of Punjab National Bank fraud accused jewellery designer Nirav Modi in a photograph with an Indian business delegation with the PM at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Earlier, the Congress president asked the PM to break the silence on the Punjab National Bank fraud and the Rafale deal, saying sarcastically that he looked forward to his "sermon" on the issues in his "Mann ki Baat" programme.

"Modi Ji, last month you ignored my suggestions for your Mann Ki Baat monologue.

"Why ask for ideas when in your heart you know what every Indian wants to hear you speak about?

"1. Nirav Modi's 22,000 Crore Loot and Scoot

"2. The 58,000 Crore RAFALE scam.

"I look forward to your sermon," he said on Twitter.

15:37 Marathons, bus tours, temple visits on Rahul's 2nd K'taka visit: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will resume his campaign in Karnataka on February 24 for the Assembly elections there. During his three-day second leg of canvassing there, Gandhi will cover Belgaum, Vijayapura (Bijapur), Bagalkot and Dharwad districts from the Mumbai-Karnataka region of the state.





"Gandhi will be visiting these parts of the state for three days straight as part of our Jana Ashirwada Yatre," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge for the region Manickam Tagore said.





The Congress president is expected to address public meetings, an "only mahila" (women) rally, hold interaction with various groups and also flag off a marathon during the visit.





"He is expected to travel by bus. There are going to be multiple activities," Tagore added. According to sources in the party, Gandhi is likely to make visits to temples and dargahs in the next round of the campaigning too. In the first leg, Gandhi had covered the Hyderabad-Karnataka region of the state between February 10 and February 13.





Though the schedule for election to the 224-member assembly in Karnataka is yet to be declared, campaigning has already begun with national leaders from the Congress and the BJP training guns at each other.





The ruling Congress is seeking to retain power in Karnataka, while the BJP is eyeing to wrest the southern state from it. The Congress had unseated the BJP in Karnataka in 2013. The HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) is another major party in the contest. -- PTI Congress president Rahul Gandhi will resume his campaign in Karnataka on February 24 for the Assembly elections there. During his three-day second leg of canvassing there, Gandhi will cover Belgaum, Vijayapura (Bijapur), Bagalkot and Dharwad districts from the Mumbai-Karnataka region of the state."Gandhi will be visiting these parts of the state for three days straight as part of our Jana Ashirwada Yatre," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge for the region Manickam Tagore said.The Congress president is expected to address public meetings, an "only mahila" (women) rally, hold interaction with various groups and also flag off a marathon during the visit."He is expected to travel by bus. There are going to be multiple activities," Tagore added. According to sources in the party, Gandhi is likely to make visits to temples and dargahs in the next round of the campaigning too. In the first leg, Gandhi had covered the Hyderabad-Karnataka region of the state between February 10 and February 13.Though the schedule for election to the 224-member assembly in Karnataka is yet to be declared, campaigning has already begun with national leaders from the Congress and the BJP training guns at each other.The ruling Congress is seeking to retain power in Karnataka, while the BJP is eyeing to wrest the southern state from it. The Congress had unseated the BJP in Karnataka in 2013. The HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) is another major party in the contest. -- PTI

15:19 Nirav Modi is not a fugitive: Lawyer: Nirav Modi's lawyer on Wednesday reiterated that his client was not an absconder and questioned on what basis he had been branded a fugitive.





Speaking to ANI, Vijay Aggarwal said, "Please explain to me who is a fugitive? He has been summoned to either appear in person or through authorised representatives. You have branded him as a fugitive on what basis, please tell me. There are so many people who are out of the country because they are on business."





The lawyer also said that the strategy, in this case, will be worked out once the Central Bureau of Investigation files its chargesheet.





"After the CBI files the chargesheet of course, one will face it. The fate of the case is 'khoda paahad, nikali chuiya'. I have seen each and every bank document, so each fulcrum of this case's basis is wrong," he added.





The lawyer had earlier also refuted the reports that his client was absconding, saying that he was out of India for "business purposes".

Nirav Modi's lawyer on Wednesday reiterated that his client was not an absconder and questioned on what basis he had been branded a fugitive.Speaking to ANI, Vijay Aggarwal said, "Please explain to me who is a fugitive? He has been summoned to either appear in person or through authorised representatives. You have branded him as a fugitive on what basis, please tell me. There are so many people who are out of the country because they are on business."The lawyer also said that the strategy, in this case, will be worked out once the Central Bureau of Investigation files its chargesheet."After the CBI files the chargesheet of course, one will face it. The fate of the case is 'khoda paahad, nikali chuiya'. I have seen each and every bank document, so each fulcrum of this case's basis is wrong," he added.The lawyer had earlier also refuted the reports that his client was absconding, saying that he was out of India for "business purposes".

15:09 Gold-plated kirpan, shawl... among gifts for Trudeau: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, organized a special event in Trudeau's honour. The SGPC presented him with a Siropa (robe of honour), a gold-plated replica of the Golden Temple, a shawl, a gold plated-kirpan (ceremonial dagger) and religious books. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, organized a special event in Trudeau's honour. The SGPC presented him with a Siropa (robe of honour), a gold-plated replica of the Golden Temple, a shawl, a gold plated-kirpan (ceremonial dagger) and religious books.

14:53 Roti, kapda aur thakaan: Ahead of meeting Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family performed 'sewa' at the community kitchen in the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Ahead of meeting Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family performed 'sewa' at the community kitchen in the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

14:38 Punjab CM meets Trudeau : Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan meet Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh in Amritsar.





The Punjab CM had confirmed that he would be meeting the Canadian Prime Minister and was hopeful that the meeting would strengthen the "close Indo-Canadian business ties as well as the deep-rooted people-to-people relations."





"Look forward to meeting Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau in Amritsar on Wednesday. I'm hopeful that this meeting will help strengthen the close Indo-Canadian business ties as well as the deep-rooted people-to-people relations between our two countries," the Punjab Chief Minister tweeted.





The Congress leader earlier refused to meet Trudeau, claiming the Canadian Prime Minister's cabinet members were connected and supported the formation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh state movement.





Earlier in the day, Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed confidence that the meeting would not only strengthen the ties between both the countries but would also help to transform them.





"The 20-minute meeting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can take Punjab 20 years ahead," Sidhu told ANI Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan meet Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh in Amritsar.The Punjab CM had confirmed that he would be meeting the Canadian Prime Minister and was hopeful that the meeting would strengthen the "close Indo-Canadian business ties as well as the deep-rooted people-to-people relations.""Look forward to meeting Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau in Amritsar on Wednesday. I'm hopeful that this meeting will help strengthen the close Indo-Canadian business ties as well as the deep-rooted people-to-people relations between our two countries," the Punjab Chief Minister tweeted.The Congress leader earlier refused to meet Trudeau, claiming the Canadian Prime Minister's cabinet members were connected and supported the formation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh state movement.Earlier in the day, Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed confidence that the meeting would not only strengthen the ties between both the countries but would also help to transform them."The 20-minute meeting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can take Punjab 20 years ahead," Sidhu told ANI

14:34 Ishrat Jahan encounter case: Ex-Gujarat DGP PP Pandey discharged: CBI court allows discharge plea of retired Gujarat DGP P P Pandey in Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case. Pandey was heading the state crime branch when Ishrat, a 19-year-old girl based in Mumbra near Mumbai, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar, were killed in an alleged encounter with the police on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on 15 June 2004. The Gujarat police had claimed they had terror links and had plotted to kill then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. CBI court allows discharge plea of retired Gujarat DGP P P Pandey in Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case. Pandey was heading the state crime branch when Ishrat, a 19-year-old girl based in Mumbra near Mumbai, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar, were killed in an alleged encounter with the police on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on 15 June 2004. The Gujarat police had claimed they had terror links and had plotted to kill then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

14:12 Congress President Rahul Gandhi conducts A roadshow in Shillong, Meghalaya. Congress President Rahul Gandhi conducts A roadshow in Shillong, Meghalaya.

14:08 AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was today detained in connection with the alleged scuffle between Delhi Chief SecretaryAnshu Prakash and party MLAs.





Khan reached Jamia Nagar Police Station to surrender and added that he has not done anything wrong.





Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea for judicial intervention in the matter.





Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the matter.





The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and arrested MLA Prakash Jarwal in the matter till now.





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier today evaded question on the issue.This reaction of Kejriwal came a day after the alleged assault on the Delhi Chief Secretary sparked controversy in the nation. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was today detained in connection with the alleged scuffle between Delhi Chief SecretaryAnshu Prakash and party MLAs.Khan reached Jamia Nagar Police Station to surrender and added that he has not done anything wrong.Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea for judicial intervention in the matter.Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the matter.The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and arrested MLA Prakash Jarwal in the matter till now.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier today evaded question on the issue.This reaction of Kejriwal came a day after the alleged assault on the Delhi Chief Secretary sparked controversy in the nation.

14:07 CBI begins questioning Rotomac owner : The CBI today began questioning Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari at its headquarters in New Delhi in connection with the alleged loan default of Rs 3,695 crore towards a consortium of seven nationalised banks, officials said.





Earlier, Kothari was being questioned in Kanpur where his company and residence arelocated, they said.





Kothari, his wife Sadhana, and son Rahul, all directors in Rotomac Global pvt Ltd, have allegedly diverted bank loans towards purposes other than what they were meant for, officials said.





One of the consortium members, Bank of Baroda had approached the CBI requesting an FIR against Kothari as the bank apparently feared he might leave the country, they said.





The CBI registered a case on February 18 after receiving the complaint.





Initially, the alleged scam was estimated to be of Rs 800 crore but after the CBI started a probe into the accounts of the Rotomac Global Private Limited, it was found that the company had allegedly taken loans from Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.





The CBI alleged that the accused had cheated a consortium of seven banks by siphoning off bank loans to the tune Rs 2,919 crore.





The total outstanding amount along with interest and liabilities for the company were pegged at Rs 3,695 crore, the probe agency alleged.





Yesterday, the Enforcement Directorate had notified all the land, sea and airports in the country to prevent the exit of the promoter of Rotomac pens, Vikram Kothari, and his family members from India, in connection with its money laundering probe.





The agency also conducted searches at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh, including in Unnao and Kanpur, to gather evidence in the case. The ED had slapped criminal charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the company and its promoters on February 18, based on a CBI FIR filed on the same day. The CBI today began questioning Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari at its headquarters in New Delhi in connection with the alleged loan default of Rs 3,695 crore towards a consortium of seven nationalised banks, officials said.Earlier, Kothari was being questioned in Kanpur where his company and residence arelocated, they said.Kothari, his wife Sadhana, and son Rahul, all directors in Rotomac Global pvt Ltd, have allegedly diverted bank loans towards purposes other than what they were meant for, officials said.One of the consortium members, Bank of Baroda had approached the CBI requesting an FIR against Kothari as the bank apparently feared he might leave the country, they said.The CBI registered a case on February 18 after receiving the complaint.Initially, the alleged scam was estimated to be of Rs 800 crore but after the CBI started a probe into the accounts of the Rotomac Global Private Limited, it was found that the company had allegedly taken loans from Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.The CBI alleged that the accused had cheated a consortium of seven banks by siphoning off bank loans to the tune Rs 2,919 crore.The total outstanding amount along with interest and liabilities for the company were pegged at Rs 3,695 crore, the probe agency alleged.Yesterday, the Enforcement Directorate had notified all the land, sea and airports in the country to prevent the exit of the promoter of Rotomac pens, Vikram Kothari, and his family members from India, in connection with its money laundering probe.The agency also conducted searches at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh, including in Unnao and Kanpur, to gather evidence in the case. The ED had slapped criminal charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the company and its promoters on February 18, based on a CBI FIR filed on the same day.

13:30 Police sources say medical report of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has confirmed injuries, there are cut marks and swellings on and near his face.

13:29 What an honour to be so well received: Trudeau at Golden Temple: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message in the visitors book at Amritsar's Golden Temple."What an honour to be so well received at such a beautiful, meaningful place. We are filled with grace and humility," Trudeau wrote.



After paying obeisance at the 'Harmandir Sahib', popularly known as the Golden Temple, Trudeau will meet Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for a one-on-one meeting at a hotel in Amritsar. The two are expected to discuss business as well as people-to-people ties.





Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Gobind Singh Longowal will welcome the visiting prime minister at the Golden Temple.





The SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, has organized a special event in the honour of Trudeau. It will present him with a Siropa (robe of honour), a gold-plated replica of the Golden Temple, shawl, gold plated-kirpan (ceremonial dagger) and religious books at the information centre, an SGPC official said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message in the visitors book at Amritsar's Golden Temple."What an honour to be so well received at such a beautiful, meaningful place. We are filled with grace and humility," Trudeau wrote.After paying obeisance at the 'Harmandir Sahib', popularly known as the Golden Temple, Trudeau will meet Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for a one-on-one meeting at a hotel in Amritsar. The two are expected to discuss business as well as people-to-people ties.Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Gobind Singh Longowal will welcome the visiting prime minister at the Golden Temple.The SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, has organized a special event in the honour of Trudeau. It will present him with a Siropa (robe of honour), a gold-plated replica of the Golden Temple, shawl, gold plated-kirpan (ceremonial dagger) and religious books at the information centre, an SGPC official said.

13:24 India has nothing to worry about China-Bangla ties: Hasina: India should not be worried about Bangladesh's growing ties with China, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said, asserting that the cooperation with Beijing was meant only for the country's development.





Hasina said her government was only concerned about the development, and is ready to cooperate with any country that helps Bangladesh's growth.





Bangladesh is the largest least developed country (LDC) in terms of population and economic size, according to the UN. The country is likely to leave the LDC category by 2024, propelled by better health and education, lower vulnerability and an economic boom, the UN said in its report last year.





"We want investment and cooperation from whoever offers it. We want development of the country... We have to think about our people as they are the beneficiaries of the development," Hasina yesterday told a delegation of visiting Indian journalists at her official residence.





She said India, China, Japan and even the Middle Eastern countries were coming to Bangladesh for cooperation. "India has nothing to be worried about it," Hasina said. -- PTI

India should not be worried about Bangladesh's growing ties with China, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said, asserting that the cooperation with Beijing was meant only for the country's development.Hasina said her government was only concerned about the development, and is ready to cooperate with any country that helps Bangladesh's growth.Bangladesh is the largest least developed country (LDC) in terms of population and economic size, according to the UN. The country is likely to leave the LDC category by 2024, propelled by better health and education, lower vulnerability and an economic boom, the UN said in its report last year."We want investment and cooperation from whoever offers it. We want development of the country... We have to think about our people as they are the beneficiaries of the development," Hasina yesterday told a delegation of visiting Indian journalists at her official residence.She said India, China, Japan and even the Middle Eastern countries were coming to Bangladesh for cooperation. "India has nothing to be worried about it," Hasina said. -- PTI

12:36 Why Mohan Bhagwat is right about the army: Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, was on the button when he declared that, if war broke out, the military would not be ready for at least six to seven months.





The RSS chief did not mention that those months would fly past in emergency procurement of weaponry for the army, probably at usurious prices.





And he was laughably naive in boasting that the RSS could fill the gap while the army prepared for operations.





Yet, Bhagwat perceived the worrying lack of defence readiness, even though it apparently escapes those whose primary responsibility is the defence of the country -- Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, his defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and her predecessors, Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar. Read the full column Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, was on the button when he declared that, if war broke out, the military would not be ready for at least six to seven months.The RSS chief did not mention that those months would fly past in emergency procurement of weaponry for the army, probably at usurious prices.And he was laughably naive in boasting that the RSS could fill the gap while the army prepared for operations.Yet, Bhagwat perceived the worrying lack of defence readiness, even though it apparently escapes those whose primary responsibility is the defence of the country -- Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, his defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and her predecessors, Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar. Read the full column here.

12:28 AAP MLA accused of assaulting bureaucrat surrenders : AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reaches Jamia Nagar Police Station, says that he has come to surrender over the alleged assault on the Delhi Chief Secretary. He said he had done nothing wrong.





Scroll down for the full text of the letter the Delhi Chief Secy wrote to the police.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reaches Jamia Nagar Police Station, says that he has come to surrender over the alleged assault on the Delhi Chief Secretary. He said he had done nothing wrong.Scroll down for the full text of the letter the Delhi Chief Secy wrote to the police.

12:24 PIL in SC seeking probe in PNB fraud : Centre opposes PIL seeking a probe into the Rs 11,000 cr PNB fraud case in the Supreme Court. Attorney General KK Venugopal tells the SC that

investigations have begun and a FIR has been registered. The SC says it will not "say anything today on the petition on the PNB fraud case." It fixes plea for hearing on March 16. Centre opposes PIL seeking a probe into the Rs 11,000 cr PNB fraud case in the Supreme Court. Attorney General KK Venugopal tells the SC thatinvestigations have begun and a FIR has been registered. The SC says it will not "say anything today on the petition on the PNB fraud case." It fixes plea for hearing on March 16.

12:21 SC stays criminal case against Priya Varrier: SC stays criminal case against actress Priya Varrier, accused of hurting religious sentiments through promotional video. SC also stays proceedings against Malayalam film director, made co-accused with actress Priya Varrier in various FIRs. C restrains states from registering any further FIR in matter related to Priya Varrier, Malayalam film director. SC stays criminal case against actress Priya Varrier, accused of hurting religious sentiments through promotional video. SC also stays proceedings against Malayalam film director, made co-accused with actress Priya Varrier in various FIRs. C restrains states from registering any further FIR in matter related to Priya Varrier, Malayalam film director.

12:17 In Punjab it's a red-carpet visit for Trudeau, 1st stop -- Golden Temple: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today arrived in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in the city.





Union minister of state (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Punjab Cultural Affairs and Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu received Trudeau and a delegation of Canadian ministers and MPs at the Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport at around 10:40 am.





Tight security arrangements have been made by the Punjab Police in Amritsar with over 1,500 cops being deployed in the holy city. Senior police officials including SSPs and DIGs, besides the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team, have also been deployed.





Trudeau paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, during his about an hour-long stay there. The Canadian premier will also visit the Partition Museum.





Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India. He is accompanied by wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children -Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien.





Trudeau will meet Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for a one-on-one meeting at a hotel. The two are expected to discuss business as well as people-to-people ties.





Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Gobind Singh Longowal will welcomed the visiting prime minister at the Golden Temple. The SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, has organized a special event in the honour of Trudeau. It will present him with a Siropa (robe of honour), a gold-plated replica of the Golden Temple, shawl, gold plated-kirpan (ceremonial dagger) and religious books at the information centre, an SGPC official said. -- PTI Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today arrived in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in the city.Union minister of state (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Punjab Cultural Affairs and Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu received Trudeau and a delegation of Canadian ministers and MPs at the Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport at around 10:40 am.Tight security arrangements have been made by the Punjab Police in Amritsar with over 1,500 cops being deployed in the holy city. Senior police officials including SSPs and DIGs, besides the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team, have also been deployed.Trudeau paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, during his about an hour-long stay there. The Canadian premier will also visit the Partition Museum.Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India. He is accompanied by wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children -Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien.Trudeau will meet Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for a one-on-one meeting at a hotel. The two are expected to discuss business as well as people-to-people ties.Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Gobind Singh Longowal will welcomed the visiting prime minister at the Golden Temple. The SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, has organized a special event in the honour of Trudeau. It will present him with a Siropa (robe of honour), a gold-plated replica of the Golden Temple, shawl, gold plated-kirpan (ceremonial dagger) and religious books at the information centre, an SGPC official said. -- PTI

12:05 Jio to invest Rs.10,000 cr over three years in UP: Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday committed to investing Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next three years.





"Jio has invested Rs 20,000 crore already in the state, and plans to invest another Rs 10,000 crore over the next three years. We aim to bring Jio to every village in state by the end of this year," he said at the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit in Lucknow.





Ambani stated that over two crore Jio phones will be sanctioned and one lakh new jobs will be created in Uttar Pradesh, which he said, was India's "most popular state."





"If UP gets up and running, nobody can stop India from being a global superpower. It is a key investment area for us, and hence, we would like to support development at every level," he said.Ambani also extended his commitment to developing the Centre's Namami Gange project to clean River Ganga. -- ANI Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday committed to investing Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next three years."Jio has invested Rs 20,000 crore already in the state, and plans to invest another Rs 10,000 crore over the next three years. We aim to bring Jio to every village in state by the end of this year," he said at the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit in Lucknow.Ambani stated that over two crore Jio phones will be sanctioned and one lakh new jobs will be created in Uttar Pradesh, which he said, was India's "most popular state.""If UP gets up and running, nobody can stop India from being a global superpower. It is a key investment area for us, and hence, we would like to support development at every level," he said.Ambani also extended his commitment to developing the Centre's Namami Gange project to clean River Ganga. -- ANI

11:47 Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea for judicial intervention into alleged scuffle between city chief secy and AAP MLAs. The high court says that the police will be looking into the alleged assault on the bureaucrat by AAP MLAs; will wait for final outcome.

11:46 I was hit on the head: Full text of 'assault' on Delhi Chief Secy: As the alleged manhandling of the Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash by few AAP MLAs intensified on Tuesday, Prakash wrote to DCP North narrating the entire incident.





In a letter, the chief secretary alleged that the AAP MLAs abused him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and also threatened him to file false cases against him including under the SC/ST Act."





The AAP has refuted Prakash's allegation and also lodged a complaint against the chief secretary under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.





Here is the full text of Prakash's letter:



"Yesterday, i.e on 19.2.2018, I was informed on telephone around 8.45 pm by Advisor to Chief Minister Shri V K Jain that I have to reach CM's Residence at 12.00 midnight to discuss with Chief Minister & Deputy Chief Minister the issue of difficulty in release of certain TV Advertisement relating to completion of 3 years of current government in Delhi. I suggested that the meeting could be held on 20.02.2018 in the morning.





However, it was reiterated by Advisor to CM at 9 pm and again at around 10.00 pm that the meeting has been scheduled by CM at 12 midnight. Prior to this message from Advisor to CM, the Dy. CM had also called me around 6.55 pm and had informed if the matter of release of TV advertisement is not resolved by evening, I should reach CM residence at 12.00 midnight to discuss the issue.





I had already explained to Dy. CM earlier that any advertisement to be released should not be in contravention of Supreme Court guidelines.





2. Advisor to CM again called me around 11.20 pm to confirm that I have left for CM's residence for the meeting. Thereafter I left my residence in my official car and driver along with my PSO and reached CM's residence at midnight.





3. On arrival of CM's residence, I met Sri V K Jain advisor to CM and thereafter both of us were taken to the front room where Chief Minister (Shri Arvind Kejriwal) and deputy Chief Minister (Shri Manish Sisodia ) and around 11 MLA's / persons were present. CM told me that persons present in the room was MLAs and they had come to ask him about Government's publicity program on completion of three years. One of the MLAs firmly shut the door of the room. I was made to sit in between Shri Amanatullah Khan and another person/MLA on a 3-seater sofa. CM directed me to answer the MLAs and explain the reason for the delay in release of the TV campaign. I explained to them that the officers were bound by the guidelines laid down by Hon. Supreme Court and advertisement to be released must be in consonance with the said guidelines.





4. The MLAs started shouting at me and abused me while blaming me and the bureaucracy for not doing enough for publicity of the Government. One MLA, whom I can identify threatened that I will be confined in the room entire night unless I agree to release TV campaign. A threat was made that I will be implicated in false cases including under the SC/ST Act. The MLAs whom I can identify became more aggressive and abusive extending threat to my life. Then suddenly Shri Amanatullah Khan, MLA and the person/ MLA on my left side, whom I can identify, without any provocation from my side, started hitting and assaulting me and hit several blows with fists on my head and temple. My spectacles fell on the ground. I was in a state of shock. With difficulty I was able to leave the room and get into my official car and leave CM residence. At no stage did I retaliate or provoke any person in the room despite confinement, criminal intimidation by extending threat to my life, and assault by several MLAs while I was discharging my official duties.





5. I request you to take action as per law as the assault was premeditated and in conspiracy of all present with intention to criminally intimidate, cause hurt with motive to deter me from the discharge of my lawful duty and compel me to follow unlawful directions. None of the persons present in the room made any effort to save me. -- ANI As the alleged manhandling of the Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash by few AAP MLAs intensified on Tuesday, Prakash wrote to DCP North narrating the entire incident.In a letter, the chief secretary alleged that the AAP MLAs abused him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and also threatened him to file false cases against him including under the SC/ST Act."The AAP has refuted Prakash's allegation and also lodged a complaint against the chief secretary under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.Here is the full text of Prakash's letter:"Yesterday, i.e on 19.2.2018, I was informed on telephone around 8.45 pm by Advisor to Chief Minister Shri V K Jain that I have to reach CM's Residence at 12.00 midnight to discuss with Chief Minister & Deputy Chief Minister the issue of difficulty in release of certain TV Advertisement relating to completion of 3 years of current government in Delhi. I suggested that the meeting could be held on 20.02.2018 in the morning.However, it was reiterated by Advisor to CM at 9 pm and again at around 10.00 pm that the meeting has been scheduled by CM at 12 midnight. Prior to this message from Advisor to CM, the Dy. CM had also called me around 6.55 pm and had informed if the matter of release of TV advertisement is not resolved by evening, I should reach CM residence at 12.00 midnight to discuss the issue.I had already explained to Dy. CM earlier that any advertisement to be released should not be in contravention of Supreme Court guidelines.Advisor to CM again called me around 11.20 pm to confirm that I have left for CM's residence for the meeting. Thereafter I left my residence in my official car and driver along with my PSO and reached CM's residence at midnight.On arrival of CM's residence, I met Sri V K Jain advisor to CM and thereafter both of us were taken to the front room where Chief Minister (Shri Arvind Kejriwal) and deputy Chief Minister (Shri Manish Sisodia ) and around 11 MLA's / persons were present. CM told me that persons present in the room was MLAs and they had come to ask him about Government's publicity program on completion of three years. One of the MLAs firmly shut the door of the room. I was made to sit in between Shri Amanatullah Khan and another person/MLA on a 3-seater sofa. CM directed me to answer the MLAs and explain the reason for the delay in release of the TV campaign. I explained to them that the officers were bound by the guidelines laid down by Hon. Supreme Court and advertisement to be released must be in consonance with the said guidelines.The MLAs started shouting at me and abused me while blaming me and the bureaucracy for not doing enough for publicity of the Government. One MLA, whom I can identify threatened that I will be confined in the room entire night unless I agree to release TV campaign. A threat was made that I will be implicated in false cases including under the SC/ST Act. The MLAs whom I can identify became more aggressive and abusive extending threat to my life. Then suddenly Shri Amanatullah Khan, MLA and the person/ MLA on my left side, whom I can identify, without any provocation from my side, started hitting and assaulting me and hit several blows with fists on my head and temple. My spectacles fell on the ground. I was in a state of shock. With difficulty I was able to leave the room and get into my official car and leave CM residence. At no stage did I retaliate or provoke any person in the room despite confinement, criminal intimidation by extending threat to my life, and assault by several MLAs while I was discharging my official duties.I request you to take action as per law as the assault was premeditated and in conspiracy of all present with intention to criminally intimidate, cause hurt with motive to deter me from the discharge of my lawful duty and compel me to follow unlawful directions. None of the persons present in the room made any effort to save me. -- ANI

11:33 Nirav Modi not absconding, out on business: Lawyer: Businessman and the prime accused in Punjab National Bank scam Nirav Modi's lawyer on Wednesday refuted reports that his client was absconding, saying that he was out of India for "business purposes".





Speaking to the media, Vijay Aggarwal said, "This is your perception that he is an absconder. He (Nirav Modi) is not absconding. He has a global business and he went out of India on business. Now, his passport has been revoked. His family members, some of them are foreign nationals, also stay abroad most of the time."





He further alleged that the PNB has termed commercial transactions as a fraud.The PNB has lodged two financial fraud complaints of Rs 11400 crore and Rs 280 crore against Nirav Modi, his family members and Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Gems.





"The entire matter was in the knowledge of the bank (PNB). The bank took a commission of crores of rupees but now it is not accepting it. It was a commercial transaction of the bank which is now being termed as a fraud," he added.





Aggarwal further questioned that why would he run away from the country leaving behind assets worth over Rs 5,000 crore.The lawyer also said that the strategy, in this case, will be worked out once the Central Bureau of Investigation files a chargesheet.





He added, "The business (of Nirav Modi) has been closed, the bank accounts have been seized, and shops have been shut. At the moment things are very hazy. We are looking at the case. We will know the charges when the CBI files charge-sheet and then only some strategy can be worked out."





The lawyer also questioned the reported fraud amount of over Rs 11000 crore.





"The CBI itself has itself maintained that at the moment the amount is Rs 280 crore, which may go up to Rs 5,000 crore. I don't know from where the media is getting the figure of Rs 11,400 crore."





Niravi Modi and Gitanjali Gems Chairman and Managing Director Mehul Choksi have been accused of cheating the PNB to the tune of over Rs 11300 crore.





Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI are probing the matter and conducting searches and raids at various locations linked with Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems.The scam was started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. -- ANI Businessman and the prime accused in Punjab National Bank scam Nirav Modi's lawyer on Wednesday refuted reports that his client was absconding, saying that he was out of India for "business purposes".Speaking to the media, Vijay Aggarwal said, "This is your perception that he is an absconder. He (Nirav Modi) is not absconding. He has a global business and he went out of India on business. Now, his passport has been revoked. His family members, some of them are foreign nationals, also stay abroad most of the time."He further alleged that the PNB has termed commercial transactions as a fraud.The PNB has lodged two financial fraud complaints of Rs 11400 crore and Rs 280 crore against Nirav Modi, his family members and Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Gems."The entire matter was in the knowledge of the bank (PNB). The bank took a commission of crores of rupees but now it is not accepting it. It was a commercial transaction of the bank which is now being termed as a fraud," he added.Aggarwal further questioned that why would he run away from the country leaving behind assets worth over Rs 5,000 crore.The lawyer also said that the strategy, in this case, will be worked out once the Central Bureau of Investigation files a chargesheet.He added, "The business (of Nirav Modi) has been closed, the bank accounts have been seized, and shops have been shut. At the moment things are very hazy. We are looking at the case. We will know the charges when the CBI files charge-sheet and then only some strategy can be worked out."The lawyer also questioned the reported fraud amount of over Rs 11000 crore."The CBI itself has itself maintained that at the moment the amount is Rs 280 crore, which may go up to Rs 5,000 crore. I don't know from where the media is getting the figure of Rs 11,400 crore."Niravi Modi and Gitanjali Gems Chairman and Managing Director Mehul Choksi have been accused of cheating the PNB to the tune of over Rs 11300 crore.Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI are probing the matter and conducting searches and raids at various locations linked with Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems.The scam was started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. -- ANI

10:57 Not Vishwaroopam day: Kamal Haasan on party launch day : Overwhelmed after visiting former President late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's house in Rameswaram, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that greatness always comes from the simplest of houses, which Kalam belonged to. Haasan met President Kalam's brother and sister-in-law at Rameswaram.





However, Haasan's visit to President Kalam's School in Rameswaram, was cancelled due to some unspecified reasons. The actor will mark the beginning of his political from his hometown in Rameswaram.





The Hindu Munnani organisation has objected to the 'politicisation of the school' and has written to the district collector in this regard.





Haasan aims to change the political scenario of Tamil Nadu, which has lately been in turmoil following the death of chief minister J Jayalalithaa.





Haasan is now addressing a press conference at Rameswaram. When asked if he was feeling jittery about the launch of the party, he said it was not like a first day, first show. He said it was not a Vishwaroopam day for him, it was just like any other day. Vishwaroopam is a 2013 spy thriller film, written, directed and co-produced by Kamal Haasan, who also enacts the lead role. The film, incidentally, grossed over Rs 200 crore.





Kamal Haasan is on his way to Madurai from Rameshwaram and he will be making pit stops to speak to people.

Overwhelmed after visiting former President late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's house in Rameswaram, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that greatness always comes from the simplest of houses, which Kalam belonged to. Haasan met President Kalam's brother and sister-in-law at Rameswaram.However, Haasan's visit to President Kalam's School in Rameswaram, was cancelled due to some unspecified reasons. The actor will mark the beginning of his political from his hometown in Rameswaram.The Hindu Munnani organisation has objected to the 'politicisation of the school' and has written to the district collector in this regard.Haasan aims to change the political scenario of Tamil Nadu, which has lately been in turmoil following the death of chief minister J Jayalalithaa.Haasan is now addressing a press conference at Rameswaram. When asked if he was feeling jittery about the launch of the party, he said it was not like a first day, first show. He said it was not a Vishwaroopam day for him, it was just like any other day. Vishwaroopam is a 2013 spy thriller film, written, directed and co-produced by Kamal Haasan, who also enacts the lead role. The film, incidentally, grossed over Rs 200 crore.Kamal Haasan is on his way to Madurai from Rameshwaram and he will be making pit stops to speak to people.

10:41 Kamal Haasan addresses the media in Rameswaram.

10:40 CBI begins questioning of Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari at agency headquarters.

10:28 Saeed's banned charities pose challenge for Pak : The banned charities, which are linked to mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Hafiz Saeed, pose a grave challenge to Pakistan and still remain functional. Pakistan, last week, banned two charities linked to Saeed.





According to a media report, the vast network of Islamist charities taken over by the Pakistani Government includes a horse-breeding stable, a fleet of trucks, a swimming academy, martial arts classes and thousands of staff and volunteers.





However, the sheer scale and diversity of the charities founded by Saeed will pose a huge challenge for Pakistan. It would be difficult for the government to run, track and control the funding and source of income of the banned charities.





"We're still collecting details about the Jamaat-ud-Dawa facilities which have been taken over. Our financial strategists are in consultation with the federal government to prepare a plan to run these facilities," a spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan said.





Islamabad hopes that by seizing control on JuD and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) charities, which the US has termed as terrorist fronts, it can avoid itself being included on a global watchlist of the country, that has been long criticised by others to be doing very little to curb militant financing and terrorism. The banned charities, which are linked to mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Hafiz Saeed, pose a grave challenge to Pakistan and still remain functional. Pakistan, last week, banned two charities linked to Saeed.According to a media report, the vast network of Islamist charities taken over by the Pakistani Government includes a horse-breeding stable, a fleet of trucks, a swimming academy, martial arts classes and thousands of staff and volunteers.However, the sheer scale and diversity of the charities founded by Saeed will pose a huge challenge for Pakistan. It would be difficult for the government to run, track and control the funding and source of income of the banned charities."We're still collecting details about the Jamaat-ud-Dawa facilities which have been taken over. Our financial strategists are in consultation with the federal government to prepare a plan to run these facilities," a spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan said.Islamabad hopes that by seizing control on JuD and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) charities, which the US has termed as terrorist fronts, it can avoid itself being included on a global watchlist of the country, that has been long criticised by others to be doing very little to curb militant financing and terrorism.

10:22 Trump Jr praises 'smiling' poor people of India : The United States President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., who is on a week-long visit to India, praised the poor people of the country for keeping a smile on their face even in the adverse conditions.





Trump Jr. said that the 'spirit' in the country is very much different from what is observed in other parts of the world, which makes it 'unique'."I don't want to be glib but you can see the poorest of the poor and there is still a smile on a face," Trump said on Tuesday to an Indian leading channel.





"I know some of the most successful businessmen in the world, and some of them are the most miserable people in the world," he added.





The Trump scion is scheduled to promote his family's real estate empire and the luxury Trump Tower projects in four cities.Earlier on Tuesday, Trump Jr. met real estate developers at Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi.





He also met members of real estate firms M3M India and Tribeca Developers. -- ANI The United States President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., who is on a week-long visit to India, praised the poor people of the country for keeping a smile on their face even in the adverse conditions.Trump Jr. said that the 'spirit' in the country is very much different from what is observed in other parts of the world, which makes it 'unique'."I don't want to be glib but you can see the poorest of the poor and there is still a smile on a face," Trump said on Tuesday to an Indian leading channel."I know some of the most successful businessmen in the world, and some of them are the most miserable people in the world," he added.The Trump scion is scheduled to promote his family's real estate empire and the luxury Trump Tower projects in four cities.Earlier on Tuesday, Trump Jr. met real estate developers at Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi.He also met members of real estate firms M3M India and Tribeca Developers. -- ANI

10:18 Rupee in free fall, slips 8 paise to fresh 3-month low: Extending its losses for the third session, the rupee weakened by 8 paise to trade at fresh 3-month low of 64.87 against the US dollar in opening trade ahead of RBI's minutes for the latest policy meeting due later today.





Besides heavy demand for the American currency from importers, persistent outflows by foreign funds and the dollar's strength against other currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit, forex dealers said. A higher opening of the equity market today, however, capped the fall. -- PTI Extending its losses for the third session, the rupee weakened by 8 paise to trade at fresh 3-month low of 64.87 against the US dollar in opening trade ahead of RBI's minutes for the latest policy meeting due later today.Besides heavy demand for the American currency from importers, persistent outflows by foreign funds and the dollar's strength against other currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit, forex dealers said. A higher opening of the equity market today, however, capped the fall. -- PTI

10:11 When Bollywood made eyes at Justin Trudeau

When Bollywood made eyes at Justin Trudeau

10:00 PM in Lucknow : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow to attend the UP Investors' Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow to attend the UP Investors' Summit.

09:57 Shoes at Patnaik: Accused claims he was instigated: Kartik Meher, the accused arrested for throwing shoes at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that he was instigated to act. Meher, however, refused to reveal the name of the instigator.





"Three people instigated me. They may be from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Biju Janata Dal, the Congress or the Aam Admi Party. Why should I reveal their identities?" the accused said.





"I don't support any political party. Why do the leaders come here to address the public? The public will choose easily and vote on their own," he added.





On Tuesday, shoes were thrown towards Patnaik while he was addressing a gathering in Bargarh.





Patnaik's personal security officers, however, parried the blow and he was taken to safety.Later, the culprit was thrashed by the crowd. -- ANI Kartik Meher, the accused arrested for throwing shoes at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that he was instigated to act. Meher, however, refused to reveal the name of the instigator."Three people instigated me. They may be from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Biju Janata Dal, the Congress or the Aam Admi Party. Why should I reveal their identities?" the accused said."I don't support any political party. Why do the leaders come here to address the public? The public will choose easily and vote on their own," he added.On Tuesday, shoes were thrown towards Patnaik while he was addressing a gathering in Bargarh.Patnaik's personal security officers, however, parried the blow and he was taken to safety.Later, the culprit was thrashed by the crowd. -- ANI

09:37 Rohith Vemula's mother accepts compensation from Hyderabad University: The mother of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, who allegedly committed suicide, has accepted a compensation of Rs 8 lakh from the University of Hyderabad. Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohith Vemula said her lawyers had advised her to take it.





Vemula, a research scholar at the Hyderabad Central University, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room on January 17, 2016.





He was allegedly upset over disciplinary action taken against him by the university.





His suicide had triggered a huge political furore with the then HRD Minister, Smriti Irani, coming under attack along with Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya for having written a letter related to the matter. -- ANI





Image: File pic of Rohit Vemula's mother with Rahul Gandhi (in white) during a protest last year.

The mother of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, who allegedly committed suicide, has accepted a compensation of Rs 8 lakh from the University of Hyderabad. Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohith Vemula said her lawyers had advised her to take it.Vemula, a research scholar at the Hyderabad Central University, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room on January 17, 2016.He was allegedly upset over disciplinary action taken against him by the university.His suicide had triggered a huge political furore with the then HRD Minister, Smriti Irani, coming under attack along with Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya for having written a letter related to the matter. -- ANIImage: File pic of Rohit Vemula's mother with Rahul Gandhi (in white) during a protest last year.

09:34 Delhi's bureaucrats demand apology from Kejriwal : Bureaucrats of Delhi government have demanded an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over an alleged attack on state Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.





The IAS, the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service and Delhi Administration Subordinate Service members have announced that they will not attend any meeting called by the Delhi Government till Kejriwal apologises.





All the three associations have strongly condemned the alleged physical attack on the Chief Secretary by AAP MLAs and demanded strict action against those involved.





Miffed over the incident, the Delhi Government's bureaucrats also took out a candle march against the alleged attack on the Chief Secretary.





On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was manhandled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by two lawmakers of the ruling AAP - Ajay Dutt and Prakash Jarwal.





The Chief Secretary said that he was attacked in the presence of the Chief Minister after being summoned for discussions on Aadhaar-related problems.





Jarwal also lodged complaint against the chief secretary with the SC/ST commission as well as with the Sangam Vihar police station.





The MLA, in his compliant, alleged that the chief secretary passed casteist comments against him during the meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.





Meanwhile, Delhi Police on late on Tuesday night detained Jarwal. After Jarwal was picked up by the police, the AAP questioned: Why has chief secretary not been arrested when a complaint was filed against him?

-- ANI Bureaucrats of Delhi government have demanded an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over an alleged attack on state Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.The IAS, the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service and Delhi Administration Subordinate Service members have announced that they will not attend any meeting called by the Delhi Government till Kejriwal apologises.All the three associations have strongly condemned the alleged physical attack on the Chief Secretary by AAP MLAs and demanded strict action against those involved.Miffed over the incident, the Delhi Government's bureaucrats also took out a candle march against the alleged attack on the Chief Secretary.On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was manhandled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by two lawmakers of the ruling AAP - Ajay Dutt and Prakash Jarwal.The Chief Secretary said that he was attacked in the presence of the Chief Minister after being summoned for discussions on Aadhaar-related problems.Jarwal also lodged complaint against the chief secretary with the SC/ST commission as well as with the Sangam Vihar police station.The MLA, in his compliant, alleged that the chief secretary passed casteist comments against him during the meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.Meanwhile, Delhi Police on late on Tuesday night detained Jarwal. After Jarwal was picked up by the police, the AAP questioned: Why has chief secretary not been arrested when a complaint was filed against him?-- ANI

09:27 Kamal Haasan visits residence of Abdul Kalam before launch of party: Hours before launching his political party, veteran actor Kamal Haasan today visited the residence of former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Ramanathapuram and interacted with his family members. Haasan visited Kalam House at Rameswaram in the district, and was warmly received by the family members of the former President.





The actor briefly interacted with Kalam's non-agenarian brother Mohammed Muthumeera Lebbai Maraikkayar as well as other close relatives of the former President.





The actor slightly tweaked his schedule for the day, cancelling his visit to a school, after the local administration reportedly denied him permission to visit it.





The actor is all set to take the political plunge later today, as he will unveil his party name and flag at a public meeting in Madurai.





Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to attend the launch event. Haasan is also scheduled to address public meets later in the day at Manamadurai, Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram before the grand launch in the evening. -- PTI Hours before launching his political party, veteran actor Kamal Haasan today visited the residence of former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Ramanathapuram and interacted with his family members. Haasan visited Kalam House at Rameswaram in the district, and was warmly received by the family members of the former President.The actor briefly interacted with Kalam's non-agenarian brother Mohammed Muthumeera Lebbai Maraikkayar as well as other close relatives of the former President.The actor slightly tweaked his schedule for the day, cancelling his visit to a school, after the local administration reportedly denied him permission to visit it.The actor is all set to take the political plunge later today, as he will unveil his party name and flag at a public meeting in Madurai.Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to attend the launch event. Haasan is also scheduled to address public meets later in the day at Manamadurai, Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram before the grand launch in the evening. -- PTI

09:22 CBI arrests PNB's GM-rank officer in fraud case: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a General Manager-rank officer of the Punjab National Bank posted at the bank's head office here in connection with the alleged Rs 11,400-crore fraud involving billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, officials said. Rajesh Jindal, who was the head of the Brady House, Mumbai, branch of the bank during 2009-11, was taken into custody last night, they said. It is alleged that the issuance of Letters of Undertaking to Nirav Modi group firms without sanctioned limits started during his tenure. Jindal is presently posted as GM, Credit, PNB Head Office, New Delhi. It is alleged that Rs 11, 400 crore of LOUs were fraudulently issued to the firms of Nirav Modi and Choksi. -- PTI

09:15 Those unhappy with India's rise trying to create social tension: Bhagwat: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that those uncomfortable with India's rise globally were spreading false narratives by distorting history to create tension in the society. "We have always been one. Before 1857, there was Hindu-Muslim amity in the country. But the British, in 1905 formed the Muslim League and spread radicalism in the society. Some people are still continuing it," Bhagwat said. Addressing volunteers in Varanasi, the RSS chief said the society had to be made aware of this "anti-India ploy". He asked Sangh workers to promote harmony. He also emphasised there was no place for egos and only the dedication of volunteers would take the organisation ahead. He asked the Sangh volunteers to stay united and move forward like team players. The RSS chief said the volunteers should serve the society selflessly and at no point think they are bigger than the organisation. Bhagwat was speaking on the last day of an 'Interaction Meet' here at the Trade Facilitation Centre here in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency. He advised volunteers to follow the path of truth and stick to the core values to remain as a real Swayamsevaks. On Mahatama Gandhi, Bhagwat said while learning about his life, people may find it hard to believe that such a great man was there in this world. He claimed that more people were reposing their faith in the RSS. People join the Sangh only with the motive of selfless service without any greed or for any sort of perks, the RSS chief said. "We don't offer tickets (to contest elections). We only give our selfless service to the nation without any expectations of anything in return," he said. India is not a piece of land that can be stretched or shrunk, Bhagwat said. The RSS chief said India has always given a message of peace, unity and harmony to the world. -- PTI

09:05 3 Indians jailed in Singapore for consensual sex with minor: Three Indians have been jailed in Singapore for their involvement in consensual sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl in 2016, a media report said. Gill Gurjant Singh, 25, and Surjeet Singh, 29, were each sentenced to 15 months in prison for the crime, The Straits Times reported. Jugraj Singh, 33, was jailed for eight months for committing an indecent act on the Singaporean minor. Offenders convicted of having consensual sexual intercourse with a minor below 14 years old can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, according to the report. All the three men are Indian construction workers, the report said. They had met the girl in May 2016 in Little India -- a precinct of shops, eateries, pubs, motels and hotels -- where she was hanging out with her friends, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jesintha Veijayaratnam said. The girl's mother approached the police after which a complaint was registered. -- PTI

08:53 Trump Jr visiting India as private US citizen: Donald Trump Jr, son of the US President Donald Trump is travelling to India as a private citizen and not in an official capacity, the US State Department has said. "We certainly are aware that Mr Trump is in the region, that he's there as a private citizen, not as a official US government in any capacity," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference. The son of the US President is currently on a business trip India.

He is executive vice president of the Trump Organization which is developing a number of high profile properties in various parts of the country. He is scheduled to speak on "Reshaping Indo-Pacific Ties: The New Era of Cooperation," at the Economic Times Global Business Summit. Nauert said the US embassy is in touch with the Secret Service, because he is afforded Secret Service protection. "And so any time we have an official or someone who would go over there who does have Secret Service protection, there is some amount of coordination and conversation. But overall, the US embassy does not have any kind of role in that visit," she said. "He is there as a private citizen and I don't have any comment beyond that regarding his trip," the spokesperson said. However, Citizens for Ethics, a government ethics and accountability watchdog organisation alleged that this was a violation of ethics. "By offering a meeting with Donald Trump Jr to buyers, Trump's business is essentially auctioning off access to the US president's son. What's to stop Don Jr from talking about a policy issue with a buyer and then bringing it up with his father?" it said in a tweet. "A Secret Service detail is accompanying Donald Trump Jr. to India where he is promoting Trump real estate. Which means his trip to make a profit for the Trump Organization is costing taxpayers money," it said. "Donald Trump Jr. is going to India to sell real estate for his family business. Why is he giving a speech on foreign policy?" it asked. -- PTI

08:34 Kamal Haasan to launch new party today: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is all set to take political plunge.

Haasan today visited the home of former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, from where he will travel to Madurai about 170 km away, to launch his new political party by flying its flag.

At the 6 pm launch in Madurai, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will join him.

His supporters raised slogans "Hail Varungala Muthalvere"(future chief minister) Hail Kamal Haasan" when he arrived in Rameswaram in his native Ramanathapuram district in southern Tamil Nadu. After visiting the memorial of Kalam, Haasan would leave for Madurai and address public meetings in Ramanathapuram, Manamadurai and Paramakudi, his home town. While announcing his political tour last month, the actor had said he too shared the vision of Kalam who dreamt of a "good Tamil Nadu." By launching his tour from the residence of Kalam, he would be moving forward towards that goal, he had said. Meanwhile, in a tweet on Tuesday, Haasan welcomed people to attend his party launch to "create a new era." "I am going to explain (about my) new party and the gyst of our policies.. Please come, to create a new era," he said. "Our long journey is starting tomorrow. I am going to hoist our party flag at 6 PM at Othakadai grounds in Madurai," he added. -- PTI