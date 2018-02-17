LIVE! Iran and India want to see Afghanistan safe, free of terrorism: PM

Write a comment

February 17, 2018

15:12 Iran and India want to see Afghanistan safe, free of terrorism: PM : India and Iran today inked nine pacts, including on double taxation avoidance, visa liberalisation as well as to ratify extradition treaty.

At a joint press conference with Iran President Hassan Rouhani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Iran want to see their neighbor Afghanistan safe and prosper.

Modi said that the two countries want to see their neighbors free of terrorism.

Thanking government of India, Rouhani said that the two countries share views on two crucial issues -- transit and economy.

"We want to develop railway relations between the two countries and are seeing development of Chabahar Port," Rouhani said.

14:35 Raj: Six killed in gas cylinder blast at wedding ceremony: Six people, including three children and two women, were killed and five others injured in a gas cylinder blast during a wedding function in Beawar town of Ajmer. The blast occurred last night when the wedding function was underway in a hotel, Ajmer district collector Gaurav Goyal said, adding that the explosion severely damaged the building. Bodies of six people have been recovered while the injured five are undergoing treatment, he said, adding that rescue operation is on to trace the missing people, believed to be13 in number. Two cars parked outside the building and the adjoining buildings also were damaged in the blast, police said. -- PTI

13:44 Nirav Modi is BJP's partner, alleges Shiv Sena: The Shiv Sena today slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for having connections with celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, who has been accused by the Punjab National Bank of swindling the second-biggest state-run bank of over Rs. 11,000 crore.

The party in its mouthpiece, Saamna, said Nirav Modi was spotted in the events organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Davos visit.

"Nirav Modi is BJP's partner and he has also helped the party during its elections. Here farmers are committing suicides as they are not able to finish their debt of Rs 100-Rs 500, but here people are absconding with huge amount of money," an editorial read.

The editorial also said that NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and RJD chief Lalu Prasad are behind the bars, but liquor baron Vijay Mallya and Neerav Modi are absconding with lakhs and crores worth money.

13:27 Arvinder Singh Lovely's 'ghar wapsi' in Congress after 9-month BJP stay: After a brief nine-month stay with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Arvinder Singh Lovely returned to the Congress today.

Lovely, who was a former minister in the Sheila Dikshit-led government, met party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence along with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken earlier. He was welcomed back into the party by AICC incharge of Delhi unit PC Chacko along with Maken.

Lovely has had a long association of 31 years with the Congress before joining the BJP in 2017.

He even held the post of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president.

12:40 PNB Scam: Ex-bank official arrested by CBI: The Central Bureau of Investigation today arrested Gokulnath Shetty, deputy manager of the Kala Ghoda branch of Punjab National Bank in the Rs 11,300-crore fraud case. On Friday, the CBI had raided Gokulnath Shetty's home in suburban Mumbai for several hours.

He is the former deputy manager of the Kala Ghoda branch of Punjab National Bank where the massive scam was unearthed.

Manoj Kharat, SWO (single window operator) PNB and Hemant Bhat, an official at the Nirav Modi Group of Firms were also arrested along with Shetty.

The three will be produced before CBI special court in Mumbai today.



12:31 : Iran President Hassan Rouhani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. Iran President Hassan Rouhani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

12:15 Rouhani meets Swaraj: Iran President Hassan Rouhani meets External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Iran President Hassan Rouhani meets External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

12:13 Pune-based developer DS Kulkarni detained in cheating case: The Pune Police today detained embattled city-based developer D S Kulkarni and his wife in New Delhi in a cheating case after the Bombay high court lifted interim protection from arrest given to them. D S Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti were booked by the Pune Police on charges of cheating over 2,500 investors to the tune of Rs 230 crore. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pankaj Dahane, who holds additional charge of the Economic Offence Wing, told PTI that Kulkarni and his wife were detained in Delhi this morning and the process of their arrest had begun. "They will be brought to Pune today," the officer said but refused to share additional details. The Bombay high court yesterday withdrew the interim protection from arrest that it had earlier granted to Kulkarni and his wife. Justice Sadhana Jadhav had noted that the Kulkarnis had taken the court "for granted" and that they had "not only cheated their investors, but also the court". Observing that they must not be permitted to enjoy protection from arrest at the "cost of the court's faith", Justice Jadhav had vacated her order of November, in which she had granted anticipatory bail to the couple. In November last year, Justice Jadhav had granted protection from arrest to the Kulkarnis after they assured the court that they had every intention of repaying the investors. At that time, they had also assured the court that they would deposit Rs 50 crore with the court registry within a fortnight. However, no such deposit was made. Last year, following complaints from investors, the economic offences wing of the Pune Police registered a complaint against Kulkarni and his wife. According to a complaint filed by one of the depositors, Jitendra Mulekar, investors put in lakhs of rupees in a deposit scheme of DSK Developers, but neither received the interest nor the principal amount for months. -- PTI

11:48 Get latest Oxford dictionary to describe Kohli's greatness: Shastri: India's head coach Ravi Shastri Ravi Shastri is famous for his tongue-in-cheek replies and had a word of advice for a scribe, who asked him if there is a new moniker that can be attributed to describe India captain Virat Kohli's greatness. Kohli has racked up three more ODI hundreds in India's 5-1 series win against South Africa and people are finding it hard to come up with new phrases to describe his batting.

"I have a tip for you. If I was in your position I know what I would be doing tomorrow. I would be going to the bookstore and buying the latest Oxford dictionary, just to improve my vocabulary (in praise of Kohli)," Shastri said in jest. Famous for his cliched one-liners during commentary like "tracer bullets" and "just what the doctor ordered", Shastri sounded every bit like a broadcaster when asked about the kind of impact Kohli has had on the series.

"Huge (impact)! As a batsman? Fabulous -- over 500 runs in 6 matches against a South African attack. Do I have to say anything more?" Shastri replied with customary smug. -- PTI

11:42 Parrikar is doing fine after mild pancreatitis: The condition of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is being treated for mild pancreatitis, is fine and he is under observation, a source close to him said today. He is being treated at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai's suburban Bandra under the care of noted oncologist P Jagannath. "Parrikar is doing fine. He watched the India-South Africa cricket match yesterday. He is on a liquid diet," the source said. The chief minister is undergoing tests at the hospital and a decision on his discharge will be taken later in the day, the source added. Parrikar, who was initially referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Panaji, was later taken to the Lilavati Hospital. Pancreatitis is a medical condition characterised by inflammation of the pancreas, an abdominal gland situated behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The main function of the pancreas is to secrete hormones and enzymes that help with digestion and regulate blood sugar metabolism. -- PTI

10:24 Rouhani in Delhi today, meets Prez, PM Modi: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



The Iranian President inspected Guard of Honour after arriving at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday morning.



'First visit by an Iranian President in 10 years! Ceremonial welcome accorded to President of Iran, Dr. Hassan Rouhani @rashtrapatibhvn. President Ram Nath Kovind and PM @narendramodi welcomed President Rouhani,' tweeted ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.



Rouhani earlier visited Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Rouhani will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi today.



Discussions on oil trade, Chabahar port and visa issues are likely to be held during the talks.



IMAGE: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with President Ramnath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday morning. Photograph: Courtesy @MEAIndia/Twitter

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.The Iranian President inspected Guard of Honour after arriving at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday morning.'First visit by an Iranian President in 10 years! Ceremonial welcome accorded to President of Iran, Dr. Hassan Rouhani @rashtrapatibhvn. President Ram Nath Kovind and PM @narendramodi welcomed President Rouhani,' tweeted ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.Rouhani earlier visited Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Rouhani will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi today.Discussions on oil trade, Chabahar port and visa issues are likely to be held during the talks.

09:31 Had complained against Choksi to Guj govt, HC in 2015, says 'duped' jeweller: A jeweller from Gujarat's Bhavnagar Digvijay Singh Jadeja, on Friday said that he had notified the Gujarat high court and the state government against Mehul Choksi, managing director of Gitanjali Gems, in 2015, but nobody heard him back then



"In 2015, I had notified it to Gujarat high court and state government and requested them to seize his passport. Had action been taken then, he wouldn't have escaped today," Jeweller DS Jadeja told ANI.



The Gujarat-based jeweller further claimed that Choksi duped him of Rs 60 crore.



"Mehul Choksi duped me of Rs 60 crore and took Rs 9,872 crore illegally from banks," added Jadeja. -- ANI



IMAGE: Indian Youth Congress activists raise slogans against Nirav Modi after the Punjab National Bank fraud case in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo A jeweller from Gujarat's Bhavnagar Digvijay Singh Jadeja, on Friday said that he had notified the Gujarat high court and the state government against Mehul Choksi, managing director of Gitanjali Gems, in 2015, but nobody heard him back then"In 2015, I had notified it to Gujarat high court and state government and requested them to seize his passport. Had action been taken then, he wouldn't have escaped today," Jeweller DS Jadeja toldThe Gujarat-based jeweller further claimed that Choksi duped him of Rs 60 crore."Mehul Choksi duped me of Rs 60 crore and took Rs 9,872 crore illegally from banks," added Jadeja. --

09:10 Cauvery verdict: TN CM says cut in quantum of water disappointing: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said the Supreme Court verdict reducing the quantum of Cauvery water to be released for Tamil Nadu to 177.25 tmc ft was 'disappointing'.



Palaniswami, under attack from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for allegedly not handling the matter in the apex court properly, however said: "Several advantageous features for Tamil Nadu find place in the verdict."



The Supreme Court directing the Centre to evolve an action plan within six weeks to implement the final award of the Cauvery Tribunal was a 'big victory', he said.



Tamil Nadu will urge the Centre to implement the action plan within a time frame, he added.



The apex court also recognised the Cauvery Tribunal's endorsement of 24.708 lakh acres in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery Basin for irrigation, he said.



Also, the top court confirmed that Tamil Nadu should be given water for 15 years as per the Cauvery Tribunal's Final Award.



Slamming the DMK for claiming that Tamil Nadu's rights were given up by the ruling dispensation, he said, "The DMK is trying to create such an impression."



'The truth is the DMK had given up Tamil Nadu's rights during its regime' and the Karunanidhi-led party did not stop the construction of a dam by Karnataka in 1974, he said.



Observing no state can claim 'exclusive ownership' of inter-state river water, the Supreme Court today hiked Karnataka's share of Cauvery water by 14.75 tmc ft and reduced Tamil Nadu's quantum by an equal amount in its verdict to resolve the decades-old dispute.



In what was being described as a balanced verdict, Tamil Nadu was, however, compensated by the court which allowed extraction of 10 tmcft ground water from the river basin. -- PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said the Supreme Court verdict reducing the quantum of Cauvery water to be released for Tamil Nadu to 177.25 tmc ft was 'disappointing'.Palaniswami, under attack from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for allegedly not handling the matter in the apex court properly, however said: "Several advantageous features for Tamil Nadu find place in the verdict."The Supreme Court directing the Centre to evolve an action plan within six weeks to implement the final award of the Cauvery Tribunal was a 'big victory', he said.Tamil Nadu will urge the Centre to implement the action plan within a time frame, he added.The apex court also recognised the Cauvery Tribunal's endorsement of 24.708 lakh acres in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery Basin for irrigation, he said.Also, the top court confirmed that Tamil Nadu should be given water for 15 years as per the Cauvery Tribunal's Final Award.Slamming the DMK for claiming that Tamil Nadu's rights were given up by the ruling dispensation, he said, "The DMK is trying to create such an impression."'The truth is the DMK had given up Tamil Nadu's rights during its regime' and the Karunanidhi-led party did not stop the construction of a dam by Karnataka in 1974, he said.Observing no state can claim 'exclusive ownership' of inter-state river water, the Supreme Court today hiked Karnataka's share of Cauvery water by 14.75 tmc ft and reduced Tamil Nadu's quantum by an equal amount in its verdict to resolve the decades-old dispute.In what was being described as a balanced verdict, Tamil Nadu was, however, compensated by the court which allowed extraction of 10 tmcft ground water from the river basin. --

08:31 PNB fraud: CBI registers fresh FIR against Mehul Choksi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a fresh first information report against Gitanjali Group promoter Mehul Choksi in connection with alleged fraud in the issuance of Letters of Understanding worth Rs 11,400 crore from Punjab National Bank, officials said on Friday.



The CBI has alleged that the new FIR pertains to 143 LOUs worth over Rs 4,886 crore fraudulently issued to three companies of Choksi -- Gitanjali Gems, Nakshatra and Gili -- during the period 2017-18, they said.



The agency had earlier registered a separate case involving Rs 280-crore fraud, which has now been expanded to cover LoUs worth Rs 6,498 crore issued to accused companies of Nirav Modi and Choksi.



An LoU is a letter of comfort issued by one bank to branches of other banks, based on which foreign branches offer credit to buyers.



After registering the FIR, the CBI carried out searches at 26 locations across six cities covering the premises of 18 Indian subsidiaries of Gitanjali Group.



The CBI also questioned four officials of Punjab National Bank -- Bechu Tiwari, Chief Manager posted at Nariman Point branch, Mumbai during February 2015-17; DGM Sanjay Kumar Prasad who was then AGM at Brady house branch during period 2016-17; Chief Manager of zonal audit office Mohinder Kumar Sharma, who was then concurrent auditor during Nov 2015-January 17; and Manoj Kharat, then Single Window Operator during November 2014-Decemeber 2017, the officials said.



They said a special team under a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) is being formed to probe the case.



In its complaint, the public sector bank has alleged that 293 Letters of Understanding (LoUs) worth Rs 11,400 crore were fraudulently issued to the companies of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from one of its branches in Mumbai.



Expanding the ambit of the first FIR registered on January 31 against the billionaire diamond merchant and Choksi, the agency has 150 LoUs worth Rs 6,498 crore issued by the bank.



The LoUs were issued by the Punjab National Bank to Indian banks in Mauritius, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Antwerp and Frankfurt for the accused companies, the officials said.



The remaining 143 LoUs worth Rs 4,886 crore will be part of probe under the new FIR registered today.



The accused in the new FIR include Choksi (Managing Director Gitanjali Gems), Gokulnath Shetty (retired DGM of PNB), Manoj Kharat (then single window officer of PNB), and companies -- Gitanjali Gems Ltd , Gili India Ltd, Nakshatra Brand Ltd, directors of the companies Krishnan Sangameshwaran, Nazura Yash Ajaney, Dinesh Gopaldas Bhatia, Aniyath Shivraman Nair and Dhanesh Vrajlal Sheth.



Also named in the FIR are Jyoti Bharat Vora, Anil Umesh Haldipur, Chandrakant Kanu Karkare, Pankhuri Abhijeet Warange, Mihir Bhaskar Joshi and unidentified bank officials.



The CBI has alleged in the FIR that accused bank officials Shetty and Kharat in connivance with accused companies and others defrauded PNB to the tune of Rs 4,886.70 crore, the CBI spokesperson said.



The agency alleged that the accused officials issued fraudulent and unauthorised letters of undertakings in favour of foreign branches of different India-based banks. -- PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a fresh first information report against Gitanjali Group promoter Mehul Choksi in connection with alleged fraud in the issuance of Letters of Understanding worth Rs 11,400 crore from Punjab National Bank, officials said on Friday.The CBI has alleged that the new FIR pertains to 143 LOUs worth over Rs 4,886 crore fraudulently issued to three companies of Choksi -- Gitanjali Gems, Nakshatra and Gili -- during the period 2017-18, they said.The agency had earlier registered a separate case involving Rs 280-crore fraud, which has now been expanded to cover LoUs worth Rs 6,498 crore issued to accused companies of Nirav Modi and Choksi.An LoU is a letter of comfort issued by one bank to branches of other banks, based on which foreign branches offer credit to buyers.After registering the FIR, the CBI carried out searches at 26 locations across six cities covering the premises of 18 Indian subsidiaries of Gitanjali Group.The CBI also questioned four officials of Punjab National Bank -- Bechu Tiwari, Chief Manager posted at Nariman Point branch, Mumbai during February 2015-17; DGM Sanjay Kumar Prasad who was then AGM at Brady house branch during period 2016-17; Chief Manager of zonal audit office Mohinder Kumar Sharma, who was then concurrent auditor during Nov 2015-January 17; and Manoj Kharat, then Single Window Operator during November 2014-Decemeber 2017, the officials said.They said a special team under a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) is being formed to probe the case.In its complaint, the public sector bank has alleged that 293 Letters of Understanding (LoUs) worth Rs 11,400 crore were fraudulently issued to the companies of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from one of its branches in Mumbai.Expanding the ambit of the first FIR registered on January 31 against the billionaire diamond merchant and Choksi, the agency has 150 LoUs worth Rs 6,498 crore issued by the bank.The LoUs were issued by the Punjab National Bank to Indian banks in Mauritius, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Antwerp and Frankfurt for the accused companies, the officials said.The remaining 143 LoUs worth Rs 4,886 crore will be part of probe under the new FIR registered today.The accused in the new FIR include Choksi (Managing Director Gitanjali Gems), Gokulnath Shetty (retired DGM of PNB), Manoj Kharat (then single window officer of PNB), and companies -- Gitanjali Gems Ltd , Gili India Ltd, Nakshatra Brand Ltd, directors of the companies Krishnan Sangameshwaran, Nazura Yash Ajaney, Dinesh Gopaldas Bhatia, Aniyath Shivraman Nair and Dhanesh Vrajlal Sheth.Also named in the FIR are Jyoti Bharat Vora, Anil Umesh Haldipur, Chandrakant Kanu Karkare, Pankhuri Abhijeet Warange, Mihir Bhaskar Joshi and unidentified bank officials.The CBI has alleged in the FIR that accused bank officials Shetty and Kharat in connivance with accused companies and others defrauded PNB to the tune of Rs 4,886.70 crore, the CBI spokesperson said.The agency alleged that the accused officials issued fraudulent and unauthorised letters of undertakings in favour of foreign branches of different India-based banks. --