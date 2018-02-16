LIVE! MEA suspends passports of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi for 4 weeks

Write a comment

February 16, 2018

15:35 Jagdish finishes a poor 103rd as India's Winter Olympics campaign ends: India's Jagdish Singh today finished a dismal 103rd in the men's 15-km free cross-country skiing race at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, bringing down the curtains on the country's familiar disastrous show in the quadrennial Games.





The 26-year-old Jagdish, who was making his Olympic debut, clocked 43.03 minutes while crossing the finish line at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre to end his race at 103rd out of 119 competitors. Jagdish's time was 9:16.4 minutes slower than Switzerlands Dario Cologna, who took his third straight Olympic gold with a time of 33:43.9. Norways Simen Krueger (34:02.2) won the silver while Denis Spitsov (34:06.9), an Olympic Athlete from Russia, took home the bronze.





The Indian, who trains at the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) at Gulmarg, was around 40 seconds slower than the leader in the initial 1.5 km mark but the gap widened as the race progressed.





At the halfway mark, Jagdish was 4:28 minutes slower than the leader and the time gap went on increasing though he was able to finish a few places above his 116th position start. In cross-country skiing, athletes have to glide across a 15 km-long path on a snow-covered field in the shortest possible time.





The track has uphill, level and downhill terrains. India is being represented by only two athletes in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. On February 11, Shiva Keshavan had finished 34th in the men's luge singles event in his sixth and last Winter Olympics. -- PTI

15:34 Trudeau will not meet Capt Amarinder during Punjab visit: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not meet with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, according to Canadian media reports.





According to sources, Trudeau will not meet with Amarinder, who has publicly accused members of Trudeau's cabinet of being connected to the formation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh state movement.





As per media reports, Amarinder was to accompany Trudeau as a tour guide during the latter's visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.





However, officials in the Canadian Prime Minister's Office have said that no such meeting is planned. "We have nothing planned with him (Amarinder) at this time," said a Canadian official.





The development comes after Amarinder called Canadian defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan as a 'Khalistani sympathiser', during the latter's visit to India in April last year.





The Punjab Chief Minister had made the comment on Sajjan since he felt that the Canadian Defence Minister was allegedly advocating for the formation of Khalistan.





However, Canada has repeatedly stated that it did not support any type of Sikh extremism. -- PTI

15:22 Parrikar down with mild pancreatitis, to be discharged soon: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been hospitalised in Mumbai for mild pancreatitis, is expected to be discharged in a day or two, his office said today.





Parrikar, who was initially referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here, was yesterday taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. "It's a case of mild pancreatitis. The chief minister is well and under observation. He is likely to be discharged in a day or two," the Chief Ministers Office said in a statement.





Parrikar (62) complained of a stomach ache on Wednesday night and visited the GMCH for a health examination. After the check-up, he was taken to Mumbai in a flight for further medical examination.





Pancreatitis is a medical condition characterised by inflammation of the pancreas, an abdominal gland situated behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The main function of the pancreas is to secrete hormones and enzymes that help with digestion and regulate blood sugar metabolism.





15:06 Raman Singh drinking in bed since Punia's appointment: Congress MLA : A Congress MLA from Chhattisgarh has stirred controversy with his recent remark on Chief Minister Raman Singh, saying the latter has been losing sleep and "might be drinking alcohol before bed" since the appointment of PL Punia as Chhattisgarh in-charge of Congress.





Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Hasdev Janyatra in Koriya district on Wednesday, MLA Kawasi Lakhma said, "Since our Punia sahab has come (become Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge), Raman Singh hasn't been sleeping well. He must be taking one-one peg before bed. Raman Singh must be losing sleep."





14:57 MEA suspends passports of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi for 4 weeks: The external affairs ministry today suspended with immediate effect the passports of diamantaire Nirav Modi and his business partner Mehul Choksi for four weeks. The ministry gave them one week to respond why their passports should not be revoked.

"If they fail to respond within the stipulated time it will be assumed that they have no response to offer and the MEA will go ahead with the revocation," the ministry said in a statement.

Announcing the suspension, the MEA statement said, "On the advice of the Enforcement Directorate, the passport issuing authority in the MEA has today suspended the validity of passports of Nirav Deepak Modi and Mehul Chinubhai Choksi with immediate effect for a period of four weeks u/s 10(A) of the Passports Act 1967."

They have been asked to respond within one week why their passports should not be impounded or revoked under Section 10 (3) (c) of the Passports Act 1967, it said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED yesterday moved separate applications to the external affairs ministry seeking the revocation Nirav Modi's passport as well as that of his maternal uncle and his business partner Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali jewellery chain. Both are accused in the Rs 280 crore bank fraud case.

-- PTI

14:33 PNB went to CBI 4 days after stumbling upon Rs 11k cr fraud: Punjab National Bank has said it filed the first fraud report with the RBI and the CBI four days after it stumbled upon the alleged Rs 11,394.02 crore fraud by diamantaire Nirav Modi, and made regulatory disclosures only after 10 days.





After stock exchanges sought clarifications on the fraud, PNB in a late night filing detailed the sequence of events and how Modi and companies linked to him used fake bank guarantees worth USD 1.77 billion to obtain loans from the overseas branches of Indian banks.





PNB stumbled upon the scam on January 25, 2018, and a fraud report with the Reserve Bank of India on January 29. On that day, a criminal complaint for registration of FIR was also made with the CBI. Stock exchanges were informed of the fraud on February 5.





This was followed by another fraud report being submitted to the RBI on February 7, the day one more complaint was filed with the CBI.





On February 13, an FIR was filed with the CBI against Nirav Modi Group, Gitanjali Group and Chandri Paper & Allied Products Pvt Ltd as also a complaint filed with Enforcement Directorate. Stock exchanges were informed the next day, PNB said in the filing.





In the complaint, PNB alleges that Modi and companies linked to him colluded with some of its officers including a former deputy general manager Gokulnath Shetty, who was posted in the foreign-exchange department of its Mumbai branch.





They fraudulently acquired guarantees worth USD 1.77 billion to obtain loans from the overseas branches of Indian banks, claiming to need the cash to import pearls.





"On January 16, 2018, the partnership firm of Nirav Modi group approached our branch at Brady House, Mumbai and presented a set of import documents with a request to allow buyers' credit for making payment to the overseas suppliers," PNB said in the filing.





This happened after Shetty had retired. And since there was no sanctioned limit for the firms, the branch officials asked them to furnish at least 100 per cent cash margin for issuing Letter of Undertaking (LOU) for raising buyer's credit.





"On denial, the firms contested that they have been availing such transactions since past several years," PNB said. On scrutiny, it was found that earlier LoUs were issued previously and internal messaging system was bypassed by placing instructions via the SWIFT global payment system asking overseas branches of Indian banks to fork out the cash as loans. -- PTI

13:55 Over 50 Nirav Modi-linked companies will be raided: Fin Min sources: Nirav Modi-linked companies will be raided by the law enforcement agencies, including the Crime Branch of India, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department in connection with its money laundering probe and the fraud that has taken place in a branch of the Punjab National Bank, sources in the finance ministry said on Friday.Speaking on condition of anonymity, the ministry sources told ANI that every penny will be recovered.





With law enforcement agencies on the job, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksey's 36 companies under the umbrella company Geetanjali Gems will be probed. Among these 36 companies, around half are operating outside India.





"Movable and immovable properties of Nirav Modi and his wife Ami Modi are being prepared and will be searched and seized," the ministry source added.





He added in a letter written to the banks on February 14th, the finance ministry has directed all PSU bank chief's to take active and precautionary steps to prevent such scams.





Meanwhile, both Modi and Choksi are summoned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and asked to depose within a week's time.





12:57 Congress stares at cash crunch : Congress, the grand old party of India, is facing an immense financial crisis. Sonia Gandhi recently shared this concern with CPI MP D Raja saying that after the defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls no industrialist or businessman visits 10 Janpath or the AICC to offer their yearly contributions. Insiders in the AICC have also shared this concern with senior leaders.





Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah give 'monthly donations' but that is not sufficient. Paying salaries to the AICC staff members, and paying the staff, numbering 65 to 70, manning Sonia and Rahul Gandhis' offices, is getting to be difficult. In fact, we hear that they have not been paid for the last three months.



Sonia Gandhi's main concern now is that the party may not have the funds to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Opposition Leader in the Rajya Sabha, has made allegations that Congress leaders' phones are tapped to know which industrialist makes donations to Congress. Azad spoke in Rajya Sabha after Sonia Gandhi asked him to go public that the Congress is facing a financial crisis.





File pic.

12:43 Rouhani visits Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyderabad: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited the famous Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyderabad today on the second day of his visit. Rouhani visited the tombs of Qutub Shahi rulers in Golconda area in the city. These monuments are popularly known as seven tombs and built in Iranian architecture style.



"The Iranian president reached the tombs around 9 am. He was briefed about the historic site by officials," DCP (West Zone) Venkateshwar Rao said.



A project for restoration of the over 400-year-old complex started in 2013 after the Aga Khan Trust for Culture signed a memorandum of understanding with Telangana Department of Archaeology and Museums. Telangana government officials and AKTC office-bearers briefed the Iranian president about the tombs.



In the afternoon, Rouhani will address a Muslim congregation at the historic Mecca Masjid after performing Friday prayers, official sources said.



12:34 HC to hear JNU's contempt plea against students: The Jawaharlal Nehru University today moved the Delhi High Court claiming that its order asking students not to protest within 100 metres of the administrative block was being violated.





The university's plea, seeking contempt action against the students who allegedly violated the court order, was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar which allowed it to be listed for hearing today.





JNU claimed that the ongoing protests in the university campus were in violation of the high court's August 9, 2017 direction to students to not stage any agitation within 100 metres of the administrative block.





Students yesterday 'gheraoed' the adminstration block demanding a meeting with the vice-chancellor on the issue of compulsory attendance and stopped the rectors from leaving the building.





The court had on August 9, last year, asked the JNU students not to protest within 100 metres radius of the administrative block which houses several offices including that of the vice-chancellor.





It had observed that the varsity had already earmarked a place for protest, therefore, the students should stage their 'dharna' at Sabarmati hostel lawns.





The varsity had said that JNU staff and Students Union (JNUSU) leaders be asked not to protest within 200 metres of the administrative block and the academic complexes as per the academic rules and regulations.





The court had also asked the police to keep away from the university campus unless there was any evidence of disruption of law and order or in case of varsity seeking its assistance. -- PTI

12:16 Modi effect: Allahabad Bank, Axis shares fall : Shares of Union Bank of India today declined more than 3 per cent in morning trade after the lender said it has an exposure of Rs 1,900 crore to the PNB fraud case.





The stock fell 3 per cent to touch an intra-day low of Rs 116.50, which was also its 52-week low level, on BSE. The stock slumped to its 52-week low level of Rs 116.50 on NSE as well, down 3.07 per cent over its previous close.





"We wish to inform you that the bank through our foreign branches has been taking exposure with Punjab National Bank (PNB) as counterparty under various Letters of Undertakings issued through authenticated SWIFT message," Union Bank of India said in late night filing to stock exchanges.





State-owned Punjab National Bank on February 14 said it has detected a Rs 11,400 crore scam where billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from a branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders. While PNB did not name the other lenders, besides Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Axis Bank are said to have offered credit based on letters of undertaking (LOUs) issued by PNB.





11:58 PNB fraud: ED summons Nirav Modi, his uncle : The Enforcement Directorate today issued summons for appearance to billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his business partner Mehul Choksi in connection with its money laundering probe in the Rs 11,400 crore alleged fraud in Punjab National Bank, officials said.





They said both Modi and Choksi were summoned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and asked to depose within a week's time. The notices were handed over to the directors of the firms of the two businessmen as they were not in the country.





While Modi runs the jewellery brand chain under his name, Choksie is the promoter of Gitanjali Gems. The ED had registered a PMLA case against them and others based on a CBI FIR which was the result of a PNB complaint.





The ED yesterday carried out multiple raids on showrooms, workshops, offices and residences of Modi and Choksi and seized diamonds, jewellery and gold worth Rs 5,100 crore.





The agency was probing if the allegedly defrauded bank funds were laundered and these proceeds of crime subsequently used by the accused to create illegal assets and black money.





Modi, 46, a regular feature on the lists of rich and famous Indians since 2013, was booked by the CBI, along with wife, brother and Choksi on January 31, for allegedly cheating the state-run PNB to the tune of Rs 280 crore.





The bank has sent two more complaints to the CBI on Tuesday, saying the scam was worth more than Rs 11,400 crore. The CBI had earlier raided the residences of Modi, his brother, wife and Choksi, all partners of Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds and two bank officials -- Gokulnath Shetty (now retired) and Manoj Kharat, who were also named in the FIR as accused.





"The public servants committed abuse of official position to cause pecuniary advantage to Diamond R US, Solar Exports, Stellar Diamonds and a wrongful loss of Rs 280.70 crore to Punjab National Bank during 2017," the CBI FIR has alleged.





The jewellery designer is a citizen of the country but his brother Nishal and wife Ami are not Indian nationals. They all left India between January 1 and 6, the CBI said. -- PTI





Image: Nirav Modi with Prince Charles at an event in 2017

11:47 Cauvery verdict fallout: Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami goes into a huddle with top ministers.

11:45 Yes, we did!: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets a pat on the back after the favourable Cauvery waters verdict.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets a pat on the back after the favourable Cauvery waters verdict.

11:35 Update on the Cauvery verdict: SC says its order on Cauvery water allocation will continue for next 15 years.



No statement from Tamil Nadu except to say it will study the verdict.



11:17 Puducherry, Kerala quota remain unchanged : Update on the Cauvery water verdict: The SC allows Tami Nadu to draw additional 10 tmcft 'groundwater' from total of 20 tmcft beneath Cauvery basin. The court says the 2007 tribunal award of 30 tmcft to Kerala and 7 tmcft to Puducherry will remain unchanged.





Tamil Nadu will now get 404.25 tmcft of Cauvery water instead of 419 tmcft allotted by tribunal; Karnataka will get an enhanced 14.75 tmcft water which will be above the 2007 tribunal award of 270 tmcft.





The SC also says increase in Cauvery water share for Karnataka is on account of groundwater and drinking water requirement for Bengaluru residents.

11:01 Cauvery verdict: TN to get less water, K'taka gets 14 TMC more : Karnataka wins the day in the Cauvery water dispute. The three judges of the Supreme Court delivering the verdict on the Cauvery water dispute said Karnataka is a global city with a dire need of water, and increased its water allocation by 14.25 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet). Earlier, the state used to get 270 TMC, which has been increased to 284.25.



Consequently, the water allocation of Tamil Nadu has been reduced from 192 TMC to 177 TMC. The SC also directed Karnataka to release 177.25 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from its inter-state Biligundlu dam.





The Cauvery water dispute has been a source of tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and has persisted despite attempts at a solution over 120 years.





The bench delivering the verdict was headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and also comprises Justices Amitava Roy and AM Khanwilkar.





10:47 CBI approaches Interpol to locate Nirav Modi: The CBI has approached the Interpol to locate billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his family who had left the country in the first week of January, weeks before scam was reported to the agency, officials said.





Officials said the CBI approached the Interpol with a request for issuing Diffusion Notice which was aimed at locating an individual.





"This (diffusion) is less formal than a notice but is also used to request the arrest or location of an individual or additional information in relation to a police investigation. A diffusion is circulated directly by an NCB (CBI in this case) to the member countries of their choice, or to the entire INTERPOL membership and is simultaneously recorded in Interpol's Information System," the website of Interpol says.





The CBI was confident about getting a location of Modi and his family by today, they said. Modi, who was alleged to have carried out fraudulent transactions worth over Rs 11,400 crore in Punjab National Bank, had left the country in the first week.of January.





The 46-year old, who holds an Indian passport, left India on January 1, while his brother Nishal, a Belgian citizen, departed from the country on same day.





However, whether they travelled together has to be probed, they said. Modi's wife Ami, a US citizen, left on January 6 and his uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali jewellery chain, left on January 4, the officials said.





The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have approached the government seeking revocation of passports of Modi and Choksi. The billionaire diamond merchant, a regular on the lists of rich and famous Indians since 2013, was booked by the CBI, along with wife, brother and Choksi on January 31, for allegedly cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 280 crore.





The bank again approached the CBI within a fortnight of the first complaint giving details of more transactions which were over Rs 11,400 crore. The question as to why the PNB did not send a complaint to the CBI and decided to give it in tranches is also under the scanner of the agency, they said.





The bank has claimed in three complaints to the CBI that so far it has detected 150 Letters of Undertaking, which were fraudulently issued by its officials in connivance with Modi and the other accused in the case, the officials said. An LoU is a letter of comfort issued by one bank to branches of other banks, based on which foreign branches offer credit to buyers.



10:40 Pak claims it destroyed Indian Army post, killed 5 soldiers: Pakistan has claimed that its troops destroyed an Indian Army post in Tatta Pani sector across the Line of Control and killed five soldiers. Pakistan Army Spokesman Major General Asif Ghaffor in a tweet late last night also shared a video clip purportedly showing bombing of the Indian Army post and smoke billowing from the site after it was hit by fire.





"Indian Army post on LoC targeting innocent citizens destroyed by Pak Army troops in Tatta Pani (Hot Spring) sector. Five Indian soldiers killed, many injured. Indian terrorism against innocent citizens shall be responded befittingly," Ghaffor tweeted.





However, an Indian Army official in New Delhi said the Pakistan Army's claim is "baseless". Earlier, in a statement the Pakistan army spokesman said that India's "unethical and unprofessional" approach across the LoC is terrorising civilians.





Pakistan yesterday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh to condemn the "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops across the LoC which allegedly resulted in the death of a driver of a van carrying school children. It alleged that the Indian forces "deliberately targeted a school van carrying school children on Battal-Madharpur road, resulting in the death of the driver of the van, leaving the school children severely traumatised." -- PTI





Representational image.

10:37 PNB slumps for 3rd straight day, hits 52-week low: Shares of Punjab National Bank continued to reel under pressure for the third consecutive day after the detection of Rs 11,400-crore fraud, slipping over 3 per cent in morning trade on bourses.





The stock hit its 52-week low on both BSE and NSE today after it opened on a bearish note and fell 3.27 per cent to Rs 124.15 on BSE. Similarly on NSE, the stock dropped to a low of Rs 123.40.





Meanwhile, shares of PNB Housing too slipped 1,36 per cent to a low of Rs 1,182.60. A fortnight after the scam was first reported, PNB Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Mehta yesterday said it has the capability to recover the dues from Modi and promised to take action against all wrongdoers.





As the Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple searches at establishments linked to Modi, seizing diamonds, jewellery and gold worth Rs 5,100 crore and sealing six properties, the finance ministry said recovery would be made and nobody would be spared. PNB has already suspended 10 officers and referred the matter to CBI for investigation.

-- PTI





Image: Nirav Modi's showroom at Kala Ghoda has been sealed after ED raids.

10:11 Mayawati ko gussa kyun ata hai?: BSP chief Mayawati is distancing herself from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. In fact, we hear she is indifferent to them. It was NCP chief Sharad Pawar who pointed this out at an all-party meeting where the BSP was conspicuous by its absence.





Remarkably, during the first half of the Union Budget session of Parliament, the BSP benches in the Rajya Sabha were empty. BSP leader SC Mishra was not to be seen and neither were other BSP MPs.





Interestingly, Mayawati is scheduled to campaign for the Karnataka Assembly and address six election rallies with Deve Gowda's Janata Dal Secular. Insiders in the BSP say that Mayawati wants to 'teach' Congress a lesson.





Obviously that's because Rahul Gandhi had aligned his party with Samajawadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav in the UP assembly polls. It is also believed that Mayawati will field a BSP Lok Sabha candidate against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for the 2019 general elections.





09:49 PM's ASEAN outreach: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the successful celebrations of the 2018 Republic Day where for the first time 10 heads of state of ASEAN countries were invited as the chief guests.





The brainchild behind the inviting 10 ASEAN heads of state was Narendra Modi. At each point in the celebrations, the PM received updates and infused a personal touch to the programme.



The PM Modi never misses out on an opportunity to cheer up his ministerial colleagues, but whispers in the corridors of the power we overheard, suggest that there is no love lost between the six women union ministers. But on the instructions of the PMO, all the ministers rose to the occasion.





Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for instance, penned a two paragraph letter to the Chiefs of the staff of the armed forces conveying the PM's greetings.





External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj also sent a big thank you note to the Indian Ambassadors of the 10 ASEAN countries and their representatives in India.

09:42 PM's 'Parisksha pe charcha' at 11 am today : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will hold an interactive session titled 'Pariksha Par Charcha' with students from across the country, through a video conference from Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.





Prime Minister Modi will discuss exam-related issues with both the states government and Central Board of Secondary Education at around 11:00 am.





He had also asked schools to make arrangements to enable students to view the interaction.





Human Resource Ministry said, "About 2,000 school and college students will attend the programme at Talkatora Stadium. Prime Minister Modi will advise students on beating exam stress and appearing for exams with a positive attitude.





"Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and asked youngsters to join him in the session which will start at noon "PM @narendramodi will do 'Pariksha par charcha' with lakhs of students from across the country on 16 February 2018. Ask your questions on @mygovindia, Narendra Modi App and Social Media using #ExamWarriors. Be a a Warrior, not a Worrier! Download App at http://nm4.in/dnldapp".





Image: File pic of school children tying a rakhi to the PM on the occasion of raskha bandhan.

09:23 Priyanka Chopra seeks legal opinion on exiting deal with Nirav Modi: Priyanka Chopra, roped in last year as ambassador for Nirav Modi's jewellery designer brand, hasn't sued the billionaire but is getting legal opinion to cancel her deal, the actor's spokesperson said after the 48-year-old emerged as the target of a massive probe into an Rs 11,000 crore scandal.

"There are speculative reports that Priyanka Chopra has sued Nirav Modi. This is not true. However, she is currently seeking legal opinion with respect to terminating her contract with the brand in light of allegations of financial fraud against Nirav Modi," her spokesperson said in a brief statement.

Chopra, who scored Hollywood success with her hit series Quantico, has been associated with the luxury diamond jewellery brand as its brand ambassador since January 2017.

08:55 Cauvery dispute: SC to deliver verdict today: All eyes are on the Supreme Court as it's poised to act on the decades-old Cauvery water dispute between the neighbouring states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will pronounce the verdict on the appeals filed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala against the 2007 order of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal on sharing of water.

Earlier on September 20, 2017, the court had reserved its order on the matter.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry had filed petitions seeking a modification of the Cauvery Tribunal's final order.

The dispute dates back to the Madras-Mysore agreements of 1924. It was in 1990 when the Centre created a tribunal to examine the conflict and address the water shortage.

The CWDT had unanimously passed an order on how the water should be shared between the states after determining the total availability of water in the Cauvery basin.

The apex court during the period of trials had passed several orders directing the Karnataka government to provide a certain amount of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The situation became tense between the states when the top court on September 5, 2016, had directed Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of water daily for a period of 10 days to Tamil Nadu.

Succumbing to political pressure and the wave of public protests, the Karnataka government had then filed a plea to modify the order.

A week after its previous order, the Supreme Court had made modifications and asked Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu till September 20.

Karnataka refused to release any water, citing its own requirements and low water availability due to scanty rainfall.

On October 18, 2016, the Supreme Court had asked Karnataka to release 2000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu till further orders.

On January 9, 2017, the Tamil Nadu government had sought a compensation of Rs 2,480 crore from Karnataka for not releasing water to the state despite getting the Supreme Court directive to do so.

-- ANI

08:22 Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K: An encounter broke out today between terrorists and security forces in Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tantray Mohalla area of Pattan in the early hours, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into a gun battle when the hiding terrorists fired on the joint search party.

No casualties have been reported so far, the official said, adding that the operation was underway till last reports came in.

-- PTI An encounter broke out today between terrorists and security forces in Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

07:52 Amid investigation at home, Nirav Modi at New York apartment: Billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is being investigated in connection with Rs. 11,300 crore Punjab National Bank scam, has been traced to an apartment in New York's Manhattan, according to a NDTV report.

Modi is reportedly staying in a luxurious suite at JW Marriott's Essex House, a short walk away from his luxurious Madison Avenue jewelry retail store.

According to a PTI report, Modi had left the country on January 1 much before the Central Bureau of Investigation received a complaint from Punjab National Bank on January 29 about a Rs 280-crore fraud.

His brother Nishal, a Belgian citizen, also left the country on January 1, while wife Ami, a US citizen, and business partner Mehul Choksi, the Indian promoter of Gitanjali jewellery chain, departed on January 6, officials said.

Nirav Modi, a regular feature on the lists of rich and famous Indians since 2013, was booked by the CBI, along with wife, brother and business partner Choksi on January 31, for allegedly cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 280 crore.

The bank has sent two more complaints to the CBI on Tuesday, saying the scam was worth more than Rs 11,400 crore.