LIVE! The hawk-eyed hero who spotted the terrorists at Sunjuwan

February 15, 2018

14:26 Amit Shah begins bike rally in Haryana: BJP President Amit Shah on his way with party workers to 'Hunkar Rally' venue in Jind, Haryana. BJP President Amit Shah on his way with party workers to 'Hunkar Rally' venue in Jind, Haryana.

14:23 The hawk-eyed hero who spotted the terrorists at Sunjuwan: A group of heavily-armed men struck the sprawling camp of the 36 brigade of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry before dawn on February 10, killing six people including five soldiers.





Five Army personnel, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, and the father of one of the slain soldiers, were killed and 10 others, including two officers and six women and children, were injured in the incident.





The casualties were limited because of the bravery and the alertness of a sentry at the camp -- CRPF constable, Raghunath Ghait.





Early in the morning at around 4:30 am, the alert CRPF sentry of 23 Bn Karan Nagar spotted two militants carrying backpacks and armed with AK-47 rifles.





The sentry opened fire due to which terrorists fled towards the nearby locality and took refuge in an underconstruction building near Gole Market, Karan Nagar.





"Mujhe jab pata chala ki yeh militant hain, main saamne aaya aur unko lalkaara. Yeh haadsa subha 4.30-5 baje ke kareeb hua. Agar yeh log camp ke andar chale jaate toh bahot nuksan ho jaata," Ghait said.

13:59 When people have a lot of time on their hands...



13:38 Pune woman becomes grandmother with dead son's preserved semen: A Pune-based woman's world came to an unexpected standstill when her son succumbed to cancer two years ago in Germany. But her joy knows no bounds now.





She became a grandmother to twins born via surrogacy methods using her son's cryo-preserved semen. Doctors at Pune's Sahyadri Hospital performed the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure and fused Prathamesh Patil's semen, extracted and preserved long before his death in Germany, with the eggs of a donor to form embryos.





The embryos were then transferred into the womb of a surrogate mother, who gave birth to the twins - a boy and a girl - on Monday.





Prathamesh Patil's mother Rajashree Patil said in 2010 her son had gone to Germany to pursue a master's degree when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.





"The news was a shock to our family. Health experts in Germany suggested that Prathamesh start chemotherapy and radiation procedures. They also asked him to preserve his semen to avoid any negative effects on his body post-treatment," she said.





However, he suffered convulsions and also lost his vision, said Rajashree Patil, who teaches at a school in Pune. "After getting to know about his condition, which was a stage-four cancer, as informed by medical officers there, my first effort was to bring Prathamesh back to India from Germany," she said.





The family brought the ailing Prathamesh to India in 2013 and took him to a hospital in Mumbai, where he was operated upon following which his health showed signs of improvement. "However, in between, he suffered another convulsion and was detected with a recurring tumour. He succumbed to a malignant tumour in September 2016," the mother said.





After his death, the mother, having a desire to get back her son, contacted the semen bank in Germany where Prathamesh Patil's semen was cryo-preserved. After completing the formalities, the semen was brought to India.





The mother then approached Sahyadri Hospital for an IVF procedure with the help of his son's semen. Supriya Puranik, the head of IVF, gynaecology and obstetrics department at the hospital, said she is happy that advancement in science and technology is bringing smile on people's face.

13:33 PNB sends 'caution notices' to 30 banks after Nirav Modi fraud : Two days before suspending 10 of its officials in connection with jewellery designer Nirav Modi fraud case, the Punjab National Bank on Monday sent a caution notice to all the banks, informing about the modus operandi of the fraud. Two days before suspending 10 of its officials in connection with jewellery designer Nirav Modi fraud case, the Punjab National Bank on Monday sent a caution notice to all the banks, informing about the modus operandi of the fraud.

The notice was sent to Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of lndia, Corporation Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank, Dena Bank, Dhan Laxmi Bank, lClCI Bank, IDBI Bank, lndian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, J & K bank, Karnataka bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Oriental bank of Commerce, Punjab & Sindh Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of lndia, State bank of Mauritius, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of lndia, United bank of lndia, UCO bank, Vitala Bank, and Exim bank.

Meanwhile, Axis Bank on Thursday issued a letter to National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange, notifying that it had undertaken transactions against Letters of Undertaking issued by other banks, with PNB in the past.

The letter further read, "Axis Bank is also an active participant in the secondary market for such transactions, and the bank had sold down all of the referred transactions."

Axis Bank requested PNB "to take note of the above and arrange to bring it to the notice of all concerned."

However, PNB had sent the notice after it was found that the fraud had been carried out by the perpetrators in collusion with the staff at one of the branches in Mumbai, wherein one junior level branch official unauthorisedly and fraudulently issued LoUs on behalf of some companies belonging to Nirav Modi group viz. Solar Exports, Steller Diamonds and Diamond R Us for availing buyers' Credit from overseas branches of Indian Banks.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had on Monday booked Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and the officials of PNB, for allegedly cheating the bank to the tune of Rs. 280.7 crore.

The case against the famous jewellery designer comes after the Income Tax department raided Modi's offices in Delhi, Surat and Jaipur. ANI

13:12 Thackeray to meet Fadnavis over opposed oil refinery project : Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday over widespread objection on an upcoming oil refinery in Ratnagiri district.





Thackeray will be accompanied by a delegation of locals from Ratnagiri who are opposing the project. It is notable that the Shiv Sena has announced a break-up from its ally in the state, BJP, and will be contesting the 2019 general election alone.





The chemical industry projects in Ratnagiri are also part of the Shiv Sena's grievances with the BJP, given the projects require displacement of several houses in the area as well as pose health hazards.





Locals are up in arms over the West Coast Refinery and Petrochemical project proposed to go on floors in Ratnagiri district along the Konkan coast, and have staged protests as well. Besides the refinery, the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project is also proposed to come up just 15 kilometers away.





File pic.

12:50 Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty near 10600: The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading up by 227 points or 0.67 per cent in afternoon trade as banking, IT, pharma and oil stocks gained amid firm global markets.





The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty had opened 0.50 per cent higher on positive global cues. Buying was seen in metal, IT, banking and financial counters.





While healthcare and consumer durables stocks saw selling activity. At 1220 hours, the BSE Sensex rose 227 points or 0.67 per cent at 34,383.83. Meanwhile the broader Nifty 50 index gained 72.05 points or 0.69 per cent at 10,572.95.





12:39 Arrested IM terrorist sent to 25 days police remand: The arrested Indian Mujahideen terrorist, Ariz Khan was sent to 25 days of police remand by a Delhi court on Thursday.





Ariz Khan, alias Junaid, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Team on Wednesday, for his suspected involvement in the five bomb blast cases.





Khan is an expert bomb maker, conspirator, and executioner. He was associated with Atif Amin, who was killed in Batla House encounter in 2008. He was also wanted in 2007 UP blasts, 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, 2008 Ahmedabad blasts and had escaped from Batla House encounter.





12:26 ED raids in Nirav Modi-PNB Rs 280-cr fraud PMLA case: The Enforcement Directorate today conducted multiple searches in connection with a Rs 280 crore money laundering case against billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and others following a complaint by Punjab National Bank. Official sources said the agency sleuths swooped down on at least ten premises of entities involved in the case early morning.





The premises raided by the ED here include Modi's residence in Kurla, his jewellery boutique in Kala Ghoda area, three company locations in Bandra and Lower Parel, three premises in Surat in Gujarat and Modi's showrooms in Chanakyapuri and Defence Colony in Delhi.





The ED had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after going through a CBI FIR registered early this month. It is understood that the ED also went through the PNB complaint that was made out against Modi and others.





The agency, they said, would probe if the allegedly defrauded bank funds were laundered and these proceeds of crime were subsequently used by the accused to create illegal assets and black money.





12:20 PM in Arunachal: The rays of progress will shine here : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, to inaugurate the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in the state capital. The Centre is expected to become a significant landmark of the city.





"Jis Arunachal se prakaash failta hai, aane waale dinon mein bhi yahaan vikas ka aisa prakaash phailega ki poora desh dekhega. The Arunachal from which the sun rises, in the coming days, it will be from here that the rays of development will take place.





"I am personally going to tell people -- go to Arunachal Pradesh and hold your important meetings at the convention centre.





"Why should meetings only be held in the national capital? We must go to all states and that is why I came to Shillong for a Northeastern Council meeting and an important meeting related to agriculture was held in Sikkim."





The Prime Minister will also dedicate the State Civil Secretariat Building to the nation and lay the foundation stone of the Academic Block of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science.





The PM said healthcare has to be of good quality and it must be affordable. "We are working towards building medical colleges across the country. This is because, when one studies in a particular area, one becomes better acquainted with the local health challenges.





"Iss desh mein paise ki kami nahi hai, lekin agar baalti mein chedd ho toh paani bharega kya? Humaare desh mein pehle aise hi chala hai.





"Morarji Desai was the last PM to attend the North East Council meeting, no PM had the time to attend it after that. They became very busy. But I have come because of you. That's why I went to attend the North East Council meeting," the PM said.

11:52 ED searches multiple locations in Mumbai in connection with Rs 280 cr money laundering case against Nirav Modi: Officials.

11:34 J-K: Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch: The Indian army has foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in Kashmir on Thursday.The incident took place early in the morning at Mendhar sector in Pooch. A search operation is being conducted in the area. Further details are awaited. The Indian army has foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in Kashmir on Thursday.The incident took place early in the morning at Mendhar sector in Pooch. A search operation is being conducted in the area. Further details are awaited.

11:31 TV host tells Muslim fashion blogger she doesn't sound American : Hosts of an American TV show have sparked controversy after they made 'Islamophobic' remarks in an interview with a Muslim fashion blogger, who grew up in Oklahoma City of United States.





Iranian-American Muslim fashion blogger Hoda Katebi was told during a segment on local Chicago's WGN News' morning show that she 'does not sound American' because of her views, on live television.





The chat show host Robin Baumgarten asked Katebi about her opinion on Iran and nuclear weapons and she was laughed at for growing up in Oklahoma.





She was on the show to talk about bridging the gap between America and the Middle East through fashion and being an American hijab wearing Muslim and discussed being physically assaulted for wearing her hijab starting in the sixth grade in Oklahoma.





However, soon she was asked, 'Let's talk about nuclear weapons,' to which Katebi responded while laughing uncomfortably with, 'Okay.'





After which, Baumgarten's co-anchor Larry Potash said, "Some of our viewers say, We can not trust Iran."





"I don't think we can trust this country... I am a pacifist, I don't believe in violence," Katebi responded.





Katebi was called for an interview on her book, Tehran Street Style, and her blog. It was aired live on January 31.After the interview, Katebi wrote a post on her blog Joo Joo to share her ordeal.





11:22 How Bank of Barodas misadventures dragged it into South Africas political crisis: A scandal involving Bank of Baroda's South Africa operations, a cabal of businessmen of Indian origin, and South African President Jacob Zuma, has undermined the reputation of India's second largest bank and resulted in an unprecedented penalty by the South African Reserve Bank. A scandal involving Bank of Baroda's South Africa operations, a cabal of businessmen of Indian origin, and South African President Jacob Zuma, has undermined the reputation of India's second largest bank and resulted in an unprecedented penalty by the South African Reserve Bank. Read more

11:16 Did the PM speak to his wife after her accident?: Two questions have occasionally bubbled up and receded swiftly among some of those who had noticed a report on a road accident tucked away in newspapers last week: has Jashodaben Narendrabhai Modi recovered fully from the injuries suffered in the collision and did her husband look her up after the lethal accident in which a relative was killed?





The answers are essentially private matters between two individuals but when they involve the Prime Minister and his wife, it is only natural in a democracy for citizens to air such questions and the media to try and answer them.





The answer to the first question: Yes, Jashodaben has recovered from the injuries.





The answer to the second question: "You can ask Modiji if he spoke to his wife or not," her brother Ashok Modi told The Telegraph over the phone on Wednesday.





Image: Jashodaben being escorted to hospital after the accident.

10:57 Khadga Prasad Oli to be Nepal's next PM: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba resigns, Khadga Prasad Oli to be the next Prime Minister. Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba resigns, Khadga Prasad Oli to be the next Prime Minister.

10:54 Jewellery stocks take a hit after PNB fraud: Shares of Gitanjali Gems today plunged up to 19 per cent in morning trade after the company came under scanner of various investigating agencies following the Punjab National Bank's declaration of nearly Rs 11,400-crore fraud. The stock today opened on a bearish note at Rs 48, then lost further ground to touch a low of Rs 47.50, down 18.94 per cent over its previous closing price.





Similar movement was seen on the NSE as well, where the stock tanked 18.73 per cent to a low of Rs 47.50.





Punjab National Bank yesterday disclosed that it has detected some fraudulent transactions with financial implication of USD 1.77 billion (about Rs 11,346 crore) and the matter has been referred to law enforcement agencies for the recovery. "Four big jewellers -- Gitanjali, Ginni, Nakshatra and Nirav Modi -- are under scanner. -- PTI

10:49 My teacher has been shot: Eyewitness account of the Florida shootout : Security expert Joel Leffler was on a business trip in Dallas when he got a call from his son, a 16-year-old junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, reports the Wall Street Journal.





"He called me as he was running out of the school," Mr Leffler said. "He was panicking, freaking out, he heard like eight gunshots, he was very scared.





His son said the shots seemed to be coming from the ninth-grade building, where his 14-year-old sister was. Leffler said he had to talk his son out of going to find his sister.





Leffler reached his daughter on the phone briefly. "She was whispering, hiding, then the phone went dead, because she didn't want anyone to hear her," he said. "And for the next 35 minutes before I heard from her, it was pretty terrifying."





When he finally heard from her, she told him her teacher had been shot and killed.





"She's 14 years old and she had to see multiple dead bodies,' he said. "It's something that you hear about all the time, and you never think it will happen to you."





Seventeen people were killed and more than a dozen injured when a gunman open fired at the high school Wednesday afternoon. Police said the suspect, a 19-year-old former student, is in custody.

10:31 Iran President to arrive in Hyderabad today: Iran President Dr Hassan Rouhani will arrive in Hyderabad on Thursday evening on a three-day visit to India.





Rouhani will address the Muslim congregation at Makkah Masjid, after performing the Friday prayers at the historic mosque before leaving for Delhi.





Religious scholars from different schools of thoughts will also participate in the session.





This is the second time that the Rouhani will be visiting Hyderabad, and the first visit after assuming charge as the President in 2013.





The Iran President holds a doctorate in Constitutional Law (with the thesis titled- Flexibility of Shariah and Islamic Law) from Glasgow's Caledonian University in the United Kingdom. -- ANI

10:18 Florida shootout: Intel officer breaks down on camera : A former Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation Philip Mudd broke down into tears on camera during an interview, following the shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday.





Philip Mudd, while speaking to CNN, condemned the incident and urged the people to speak against it.





He was emotional and visibly disturbed while saying, "A child of God is dead. Can not we acknowledge in this country that we cannot accept this?"





Mudd also blamed the ISIS and Al Queda, which might have provided the ammunition and grenades used by the accused to conduct the shooting.





17 people were killed on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida.





As per local media reports, the incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, northwest of Fort Lauderdale, was carried out by 19-year-old Nikolaus Cruz, who has been taken to custody for further investigation.





10:10 Trumps' respond to Florida shootout : Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting.





10:08 Gun law may not have prevented Florida shootout: Senator: Florida Senator Marco Rubio cautioned that a law may not have prevented the tragic shooting at a South Florida high school, in response to calls for increased gun control, The Hill, reports.





Rubio said that "people still don't know how" the shooting occurred, or how the 19-year-old suspect Nikolas Cruz obtained the weapon he used to kill 17 people in the Broward County school.





"I think it's important to know all of that before you jump to conclusions that there was some law that we could have passed that would have prevented it. And there may be, but shouldn't we at least know the facts?" Rubio said on Fox News.





Rubio said it was not appropriate for his Senate colleagues to use the incident as an opportunity to call for increased gun control immediately.





Sen. Chris Murphy took to the Senate floor after the shooting, calling the tragedy a "a consequence of our inaction' on gun violence. He said that mass shootings are a uniquely American problem. "I think you can always have that debate," Rubio said of gun rights. "But if you're gonna have that debate about this particular incident you should know the facts of that incident before you run out and prescribe some law that you claim could have prevented it."





Image: Suspect Nicolas Cruz was taken into custody after the shooting.

09:25 PM Modi to visit Arunachal today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the state of Arunachal Pradesh today to inaugurate the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

The Centre is expected to become a significant landmark of the city.

The PM will also dedicate the State Civil Secretariat Building to the nation and lay the foundation stone of the Academic Block of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to convey the same. "Happy to be visiting Arunachal Pradesh today. At a programme in Itanagar, the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre will be inaugurated. This Centre is expected to become a significant landmark of Itanagar," he wrote.

PM Modi will also be visiting poll-bound Tripura to address various rallies.

-- ANI

09:06 Rajasthan minister caught urinating on wall; he says not 'a big issue': In embarrassment for the BJP government in Rajasthan, a picture of state Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf urinating on the walls of the Pink City has gone viral. He however shrugged it off, saying it was "not a big issue".

The picture comes as the Jaipur Municipal Corporation is working hard to bring the city on the top charts under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

According to rules, those urinating on roads are asked to cough up fine of Rs 200.

He declined to comment to the media, saying he doesn't want to talk on this topic as it is not a big issue.

The incident comes days after Kota BJP leader Ashok Choudhary wrote to BJP President Amit Shah, voicing dissatisfaction with the Vasundhara Raje government. This was followed by an audio clip going viral in which BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja is heard asking for a leadership change.

08:41 Attacks on Army, CRPF camps joint plan by LeT, Jaish: Investigations so far into the terrorist attack at an army camp at Sunjuwan in Jammu and the bid to storm a CRPF camp at Karan Nagar in Srinagar a day later indicate that the two attacks were synchronised as part of a joint strategy by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashker-e-Tayiba to hit security forces simultaneously in the two regions.

It is rare for two fidayeen attacks on security camps to be staged simultaneously. The purpose of a fidayeen attack, which is usually made to stretch over 2-3 days as terrorists engage counter-forces with all the ammunition at their disposal, is to grab undivided media attention.

However, there was a departure this time with the Sunjuwan attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists followed by LeTs Karan Nagar strike just a day later, a senior J&K police officer said.

The agencies say Jaish and LeT commanders operating in south Kashmir areas like Tral and Pulwama decided to join hands and stage a fidayeen attack in Jammu region and immediately follow it up with another suicide strike at a CRPF camp in Srinagar.

While the Jammu mission was assigned to Jaish, LeT was chosen to execute the Srinagar strike. The near-simultaneous strikes in Jammu and Kashmir regions were possibly to divide the attention of the agencies and counter-forces, said a senior officer of J&K police. All the five terrorists involved in the two strikes - 3 in Jammu and 2 in Srinagar - were Pakistanis.

08:07 South Africa's Zuma resigns 'with immediate effect': South African President Jacob Zuma announced his immediate resignation today after the ruling ANC party threatened to eject him from office via a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

Scandal-tainted Zuma said in a 30-minute national television address that he had "come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect".

"I have served the people of South Africa to the best of my ability. I am forever grateful that they trusted me with the highest office in the land," he said.

Zuma, whose reputation has been stained by years-long allegations of graft, had been instructed to step down by the African National Congress party.

He complained about the process, saying: "I don't fear exiting political office however I have only asked my party to articulate my transgressions and the reason for its instructions that I vacate office."

Zuma has been at loggerheads with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, his expected successor as president and the new head of the ANC.

Parliament could elect Ramaphosa as president as early as Thursday or Friday.