LIVE! CRPF jawan dies in encounter with two terrorists at Srinagar

Write a comment

February 12, 2018

12:56 Rise of the rebel: Dr V Maitreyan: AIADMK Rajya Sabha Member Dr V Maitreyan has become something of a rebel in his party. We hear that he has been raising the banner of revolt against Chief minister E Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam. Dr Maitreyan, a close confidante of former TN CM J Jayalalithaa, has said that his patience is being tested since there has been no reorganisation of the party. He said most of Jayalalithaa's loyalists are being thrown out of the AIADMK ever since the coming together of the two factions of EPS and OPS.



In a fortnight, Dr Maitreyan may take drastic steps like a major expose of the Tamil Nadu government.



The core political issue in Tamil nadu is corruption and Dr Maitreyan feels that the state is reeling under corruption at all levels and believes it's high time that the Centre acted on corruption charges.



If there is indeed a expose, what are Dr Maitreyan's options? Will he join TTV Dinakaranor join Rajinikanth's new political outfit?



Watch this space.





File pic.

AIADMK Rajya Sabha Member Dr V Maitreyan has become something of a rebel in his party. We hear that he has been raising the banner of revolt against Chief minister E Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam. Dr Maitreyan, a close confidante of former TN CM J Jayalalithaa, has said that his patience is being tested since there has been no reorganisation of the party. He said most of Jayalalithaa's loyalists are being thrown out of the AIADMK ever since the coming together of the two factions of EPS and OPS.In a fortnight, Dr Maitreyan may take drastic steps like a major expose of the Tamil Nadu government.The core political issue in Tamil nadu is corruption and Dr Maitreyan feels that the state is reeling under corruption at all levels and believes it's high time that the Centre acted on corruption charges.If there is indeed a expose, what are Dr Maitreyan's options? Will he join TTV Dinakaranor join Rajinikanth's new political outfit?Watch this space.File pic.

12:47 CRPF jawan dies in encounter with two terrorists at Srinagar : A Central Reserve Police Force jawan has been killed in an ongoing encounter with terrorists at Karan Nagar in Srinagar. The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out this morning following a thwarted bid to attack a CRPF camp in Karan Nagar.





Reports coming in from the Valley said the gun battle was underway near the camp between 23 Battalion of the CRPF and two terrorists.





The CRPF jawan who sustained serious injuries in the gunfight has succumbed as a result of his injuries.





Image: Security personnel at Karan Nagar this morning. Picture: Umar Ganie.

A Central Reserve Police Force jawan has been killed in an ongoing encounter with terrorists at Karan Nagar in Srinagar. The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out this morning following a thwarted bid to attack a CRPF camp in Karan Nagar.Reports coming in from the Valley said the gun battle was underway near the camp between 23 Battalion of the CRPF and two terrorists.The CRPF jawan who sustained serious injuries in the gunfight has succumbed as a result of his injuries.Image: Security personnel at Karan Nagar this morning. Picture: Umar Ganie.

12:40 PM's speech: Passing off WhatsApp forwards as facts: "I never knew our prime minister gets so angry when he is restrained from doing what he knows, and does, the best -- giving bhashan. A little of the usual pandemonium by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, February 7, that disrupted his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's address led to the PM, in apparent disgust, forget that he was speaking on the floor of the august House and not addressing an election rally. Whatever he studied about Indian politics and history while pursuing a course in 'Entire Political Science' (that's the name of the subject his degree bears), the pracharak in him seems to have got the better of him, in rage. And, he started passing off WhatsApp forwards as facts."



Read

"I never knew our prime minister gets so angry when he is restrained from doing what he knows, and does, the best -- giving bhashan. A little of the usual pandemonium by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, February 7, that disrupted his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's address led to the PM, in apparent disgust, forget that he was speaking on the floor of the august House and not addressing an election rally. Whatever he studied about Indian politics and history while pursuing a course in 'Entire Political Science' (that's the name of the subject his degree bears), the pracharak in him seems to have got the better of him, in rage. And, he started passing off WhatsApp forwards as facts."

12:22 Jammu & Kashmir: One CRPF personnel who was seriously injured in gunfight during ongoing encounter at CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar succumbs to injuries.

12:17 Man commits suicide after being forced to lick spit on shoe: A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here after four persons assaulted him and forced him to lick a shoe on which one of the accused had spit, police said today.





The four men attacked Kasim Shaikh in public near a market in the Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai on Friday night over some personal enmity, a police official said.





During the incident, one of the accused spit on his shoe and forced Shaikh to lick it, he said. Shaikh managed to free himself from the attackers. But, unable to bear the humiliation, he hanged himself at his residence in the Cuffe Parade area on Saturday morning, the official said.





The police found a purported suicide note from Shaikh's house in which he had named the four attackers and blamed them for his extreme step, he said. Based on the suicide note, the police arrested Ismail Shaikh (47), Akbar Shaikh (35), Karia Pavse (35) and Afzal Qureshi (44) on Saturday evening, the official said. They were booked under the Indian Penal Code section 306 (abatement of suicide), the official said, adding that an investigation was underway. -- PTI A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here after four persons assaulted him and forced him to lick a shoe on which one of the accused had spit, police said today.The four men attacked Kasim Shaikh in public near a market in the Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai on Friday night over some personal enmity, a police official said.During the incident, one of the accused spit on his shoe and forced Shaikh to lick it, he said. Shaikh managed to free himself from the attackers. But, unable to bear the humiliation, he hanged himself at his residence in the Cuffe Parade area on Saturday morning, the official said.The police found a purported suicide note from Shaikh's house in which he had named the four attackers and blamed them for his extreme step, he said. Based on the suicide note, the police arrested Ismail Shaikh (47), Akbar Shaikh (35), Karia Pavse (35) and Afzal Qureshi (44) on Saturday evening, the official said. They were booked under the Indian Penal Code section 306 (abatement of suicide), the official said, adding that an investigation was underway. -- PTI

12:17 Man commits suicide after being forced to lick spit on shoe: A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here after four persons assaulted him and forced him to lick a shoe on which one of the accused had spit, police said today.





The four men attacked Kasim Shaikh in public near a market in the Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai on Friday night over some personal enmity, a police official said.





During the incident, one of the accused spit on his shoe and forced Shaikh to lick it, he said. Shaikh managed to free himself from the attackers. But, unable to bear the humiliation, he hanged himself at his residence in the Cuffe Parade area on Saturday morning, the official said.





The police found a purported suicide note from Shaikh's house in which he had named the four attackers and blamed them for his extreme step, he said. Based on the suicide note, the police arrested Ismail Shaikh (47), Akbar Shaikh (35), Karia Pavse (35) and Afzal Qureshi (44) on Saturday evening, the official said. They were booked under the Indian Penal Code section 306 (abatement of suicide), the official said, adding that an investigation was underway. -- PTI A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here after four persons assaulted him and forced him to lick a shoe on which one of the accused had spit, police said today.The four men attacked Kasim Shaikh in public near a market in the Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai on Friday night over some personal enmity, a police official said.During the incident, one of the accused spit on his shoe and forced Shaikh to lick it, he said. Shaikh managed to free himself from the attackers. But, unable to bear the humiliation, he hanged himself at his residence in the Cuffe Parade area on Saturday morning, the official said.The police found a purported suicide note from Shaikh's house in which he had named the four attackers and blamed them for his extreme step, he said. Based on the suicide note, the police arrested Ismail Shaikh (47), Akbar Shaikh (35), Karia Pavse (35) and Afzal Qureshi (44) on Saturday evening, the official said. They were booked under the Indian Penal Code section 306 (abatement of suicide), the official said, adding that an investigation was underway. -- PTI

12:07 Portrait of a lady: Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, deputy speaker PV Jayaraman, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, AIADMK senior leader M Thambidurai and the government whip in the assembly, S Rajendran, pay their respects before a portrait of the late J Jayalalithaa which was inaugurated in the state assembly today.

Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, deputy speaker PV Jayaraman, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, AIADMK senior leader M Thambidurai and the government whip in the assembly, S Rajendran, pay their respects before a portrait of the late J Jayalalithaa which was inaugurated in the state assembly today.

11:43 Amityville : Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited a dargah in Raichur with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and later conducted a roadshow. Karnataka is likely to go to the polls in May this year.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited a dargah in Raichur with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and later conducted a roadshow. Karnataka is likely to go to the polls in May this year.

11:37 Militants' bid to attack CRPF camp foiled, gunbattle ensues: Update on the encounter at Karan Nagar, Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants, who took shelter in a building in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar after their attempt to strike a CRPF camp was foiled early today, officials said.





A CRPF jawan was injured in the exchange of fire in the heart of the city, they said.





"The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire," a spokesman of the CRPF said. The militants fled from the spot and took shelter in a under-construction house nearby, the officials said. The building has been cordoned off by the CRPF.





According to senior CRPF officials, there were two militants. Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape. The incident comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked an Army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers. -- PTI

Update on the encounter at Karan Nagar, Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants, who took shelter in a building in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar after their attempt to strike a CRPF camp was foiled early today, officials said.A CRPF jawan was injured in the exchange of fire in the heart of the city, they said."The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire," a spokesman of the CRPF said. The militants fled from the spot and took shelter in a under-construction house nearby, the officials said. The building has been cordoned off by the CRPF.According to senior CRPF officials, there were two militants. Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape. The incident comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked an Army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers. -- PTI

11:32 Desperation, panic among terroists: BJP on Sunjuwan attack: As the body bags of Indian soldiers pile up, here's what the BJP has to say on the increasing number of terror attacks in Kashmir.



BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on the Sunjuwan attack: "There is desperation and panic among the terrorists. They are trying to indulge in at least some kind of terror activities so that their morale can be restored. We are very sorry that some soldiers had to sacrifice their lives." As the body bags of Indian soldiers pile up, here's what the BJP has to say on the increasing number of terror attacks in Kashmir.BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on the Sunjuwan attack: "There is desperation and panic among the terrorists. They are trying to indulge in at least some kind of terror activities so that their morale can be restored. We are very sorry that some soldiers had to sacrifice their lives."

11:27 Encounter on with terrorists attempting dawn attack on CRPF camp : Deferred visuals of the CRPF's 23 battalion engaged in firing during the encounter, which is still on at Srinagar's Karan Nagar. Two militants are believed to be holed up in a building in the area.





An encounter is underway at a CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. One CRPF jawan has been injured in the firing. Two terrorists, carrying bags and armed with AK47s, were seen approaching towards a CRPF camp in Srinagar in the early hours of Monday.





These militants are now trapped in a building close to the camp of CRPF 23 battalion at Karan Nagar in Srinagar. The encounter has just begun.





The sentries immediately opened fire at around 4.30 am, after which the terrorist fled from the spot. A search operation in and around the camp is underway.





Deferred visuals of the CRPF's 23 battalion engaged in firing during the encounter, which is still on at Srinagar's Karan Nagar. Two militants are believed to be holed up in a building in the area.An encounter is underway at a CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. One CRPF jawan has been injured in the firing. Two terrorists, carrying bags and armed with AK47s, were seen approaching towards a CRPF camp in Srinagar in the early hours of Monday.These militants are now trapped in a building close to the camp of CRPF 23 battalion at Karan Nagar in Srinagar. The encounter has just begun.The sentries immediately opened fire at around 4.30 am, after which the terrorist fled from the spot. A search operation in and around the camp is underway.

11:10 Opposition protests over Jaya's portrait in TN Assembly: A portrait of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa took pride of place inside the state assembly today even as the opposition DMK and Congress boycotted the event. While the TN assembly has other portraits of CMs and political leaders, Jaya's portrait has been placed apart from the rest. A portrait of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa took pride of place inside the state assembly today even as the opposition DMK and Congress boycotted the event. While the TN assembly has other portraits of CMs and political leaders, Jaya's portrait has been placed apart from the rest.

10:55 'When will governments wake up to the terror threat?': "It is strange that a country like India, which had gone through crisis after crisis resulting from militancy, insurgency and terrorist attacks, should still be practising ad hocism in managing its security imperatives," says BS Raghavan, former member of the Joint Intelligence Council. "It is strange that a country like India, which had gone through crisis after crisis resulting from militancy, insurgency and terrorist attacks, should still be practising ad hocism in managing its security imperatives," says BS Raghavan, former member of the Joint Intelligence Council. Read

10:54 'Action must be taken against Pakistan': "These are terrorists. The more horrific the act, the more eyeballs will it grab. In regular military operations the idea is to minimise civilian casualties, but these terrorists don't have any such compunctions or compulsions."





Archana Masih/Rediff.com speaks to Lieutenant General D S Hooda (retd), in the aftermath of the terror strike on the army camp in Sunjuwan. Lt Gen Hooda was the highest-ranking army officer in charge of the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir. He was also the general in charge of the surgical strikes across the LoC on September 2016. "These are terrorists. The more horrific the act, the more eyeballs will it grab. In regular military operations the idea is to minimise civilian casualties, but these terrorists don't have any such compunctions or compulsions."speaks to Lieutenant General D S Hooda (retd), in the aftermath of the terror strike on the army camp in Sunjuwan. Lt Gen Hooda was the highest-ranking army officer in charge of the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir. He was also the general in charge of the surgical strikes across the LoC on September 2016. Do read

10:48 M K Venu @mkvenu1 RSS chief Bhagwat says Sangh can prepare its cadres for an armed fight within 3 days whereas army takes 5 to 7 months to combat any conflict situation on the border. Is Indian intelligence aware of this capability?





To bring you up to speed, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday had said the organisation has the ability to prepare an "army" to fight for the country within three days, if such a situation arises. "Sangh will prepare military personnel within three days which the Army would do in 6-7 months. This is our capability. Swayamsewak will be ready to take on the front if the country faces such a situation and Constitution permits to do so," he said in the wake of the terror attack on an army camp in Sunjuwan.



10:37 Jawan injured in encounter at CRPF camp in Srinagar : UDPATE" An encounter is underway at a CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. One CRPF jawan has been injured in the firing. Two terrorists, carrying bags and armed with AK47s, were seen approaching towards a CRPF camp in Srinagar in the early hours of Monday.





These militants are now trapped in a building close to the camp of CRPF 23 battalion at Karan Nagar in Srinagar. The encounter has just begun.





The sentries immediately opened fire at around 4.30 am, after which the terrorist fled from the spot. A search operation in and around the camp is underway.





Representational image.

UDPATE" An encounter is underway at a CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. One CRPF jawan has been injured in the firing. Two terrorists, carrying bags and armed with AK47s, were seen approaching towards a CRPF camp in Srinagar in the early hours of Monday.These militants are now trapped in a building close to the camp of CRPF 23 battalion at Karan Nagar in Srinagar. The encounter has just begun.The sentries immediately opened fire at around 4.30 am, after which the terrorist fled from the spot. A search operation in and around the camp is underway.Representational image.

10:35 London airport closed after WWII bomb discovered: London City Airport was closed on Sunday after construction workers discovered a World War II bomb in the nearby Thames River, reports CNN.





"Following the discovery of a World War II ordnance in King George V Dock as part of planned development works, a 214m exclusion zone has been implemented," the airport said in a statement.





"As a result, London City Airport is currently closed."Metropolitan police were called after the bomb was revealed. The Royal Navy was also deployed to the scene and confirmed the nature of the bomb, the police reported.





"The airport is cooperating fully with the Met Police, Royal Navy and London Borough of Newham," the airport's statement added.





Representational image

London City Airport was closed on Sunday after construction workers discovered a World War II bomb in the nearby Thames River, reports CNN."Following the discovery of a World War II ordnance in King George V Dock as part of planned development works, a 214m exclusion zone has been implemented," the airport said in a statement."As a result, London City Airport is currently closed."Metropolitan police were called after the bomb was revealed. The Royal Navy was also deployed to the scene and confirmed the nature of the bomb, the police reported."The airport is cooperating fully with the Met Police, Royal Navy and London Borough of Newham," the airport's statement added.Representational image

10:21 For our todays... : Jammu: Wreath laying ceremony of Subedar Madal Lal Choudhary who lost his life in the Sunjwan Army Camp terrorist attack. A pre-dawn terror strike at the military camp in Jammu's Sunjwan has left five army personnel and two civilians dead. Three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were gunned down. The terrorists struck at the sprawling camp of the 36 Brigade of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry on Saturday.

Jammu: Wreath laying ceremony of Subedar Madal Lal Choudhary who lost his life in the Sunjwan Army Camp terrorist attack. A pre-dawn terror strike at the military camp in Jammu's Sunjwan has left five army personnel and two civilians dead. Three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were gunned down. The terrorists struck at the sprawling camp of the 36 Brigade of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry on Saturday.

10:10 Rain, hailstorm lash Maharashtra, MP; crops damaged : Rain and hailstorm lashed the Jalna district of Maharashtra on Sunday.The sudden weather change in the area has partially damaged crops and other property. A forecast of a similar weather change in certain parts of Uttarakhand has been issued for Monday. -- ANI





Image: Rain and hailstorm lashed Sehore, Vidisha, Hoshangabad, Guna, Rajgarh, Harda, Betul and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh yesterday. The sudden weather change has damaged crops in these districts.

Rain and hailstorm lashed the Jalna district of Maharashtra on Sunday.The sudden weather change in the area has partially damaged crops and other property. A forecast of a similar weather change in certain parts of Uttarakhand has been issued for Monday. -- ANIImage: Rain and hailstorm lashed Sehore, Vidisha, Hoshangabad, Guna, Rajgarh, Harda, Betul and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh yesterday. The sudden weather change has damaged crops in these districts.

10:04 Fragments of crashed Russian plane recovered : Tlhe Russian authorities confirmed that fragments of the aircraft that crashed in the day were recovered.A Russian plane crashed on the outskirts of Moscow on Sunday killing 71 people onboard.





The flight was taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport when the incident took place, reports Sputnik.An Antonov An-148 operated by Saratov Airlines was carrying 65 passengers and six crew members, it reported.





The aircraft was heading towards Orsk from Moscow's Domodedovo airport. - ANI Tlhe Russian authorities confirmed that fragments of the aircraft that crashed in the day were recovered.A Russian plane crashed on the outskirts of Moscow on Sunday killing 71 people onboard.The flight was taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport when the incident took place, reports Sputnik.An Antonov An-148 operated by Saratov Airlines was carrying 65 passengers and six crew members, it reported.The aircraft was heading towards Orsk from Moscow's Domodedovo airport. - ANI

09:58 Rupee rebounds 15 paise in opening trade: The rupee recovered by 15 paise to 64.25 against the dollar in opening trade today on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in domestic equity markets. Forex dealers said the dollar's losses against major global currencies overseas after last week's rally supported the rupee. -- PTI

The rupee recovered by 15 paise to 64.25 against the dollar in opening trade today on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in domestic equity markets. Forex dealers said the dollar's losses against major global currencies overseas after last week's rally supported the rupee. -- PTI

09:46 J&K: Terrorists approaching CRPF camp shot at : Two terrorists, carrying bags and armed with AK47s, were seen approaching towards a CRPF camp in Srinagar in the early hours of Monday.





The sentries immediately opened fire at around 4.30 am, after which the terrorist fled from the spot. A search operation in and around the camp is underway.





Earlier on Saturday, terrorists stormed the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu, killing five security personnel and one civilian. Six army personnel and six civilians are injured. Four terrorists have been gunned down.





Combing operations are underway at the Sunjwan Army Camp in Jammu, where terrorists stormed in on Saturday, killing five security personnel and one civilian.





In addition, six Army personnel and six civilians were injured, including a pregnant woman, who delivered her baby safely shortly after.





The Army successfully neutralised four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in the ongoing search operation that is underway since 51 hours. A National Investigation Agency team on Sunday reached Sunjwan Army Camp to take stock of the situation of the situation. -- ANI





Image: Deferred visuals of combing operations being carried out at the Sunjwan Army camp.

Two terrorists, carrying bags and armed with AK47s, were seen approaching towards a CRPF camp in Srinagar in the early hours of Monday.The sentries immediately opened fire at around 4.30 am, after which the terrorist fled from the spot. A search operation in and around the camp is underway.Earlier on Saturday, terrorists stormed the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu, killing five security personnel and one civilian. Six army personnel and six civilians are injured. Four terrorists have been gunned down.Combing operations are underway at the Sunjwan Army Camp in Jammu, where terrorists stormed in on Saturday, killing five security personnel and one civilian.In addition, six Army personnel and six civilians were injured, including a pregnant woman, who delivered her baby safely shortly after.The Army successfully neutralised four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in the ongoing search operation that is underway since 51 hours. A National Investigation Agency team on Sunday reached Sunjwan Army Camp to take stock of the situation of the situation. -- ANIImage: Deferred visuals of combing operations being carried out at the Sunjwan Army camp.

09:36 Fresh snowfall in Himachal : Shimla district's Nawar Valley receives fresh snowfall. Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar also turned into a winter wonderland with the onset of fresh snowfall. Shimla district's Nawar Valley receives fresh snowfall. Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar also turned into a winter wonderland with the onset of fresh snowfall.

09:28 Bilawal not anathema to Imran, but no truck with Zardari : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated his rejection of the existence of any likelihood of an alliance with Pakistan People's Party.





According to the Express Tribune, the cricketer-turned-politician, while speaking to the media informally, said, "Forming an alliance with Bilawal Bhutto entails conciliation with Asif Zardari which is not possible. If Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif bring back the billions of rupees they have hidden overseas then they will have my forgiveness," Khan added.





The comments came as the PTI chief invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentarian Chaudhry Nisar to join his party.





"We could even support Nisar if he runs as an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections," Khan said.Last month in January, Bilawal criticised Khan, saying that the former will teach politics to the latter. -- ANI Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated his rejection of the existence of any likelihood of an alliance with Pakistan People's Party.According to the Express Tribune, the cricketer-turned-politician, while speaking to the media informally, said, "Forming an alliance with Bilawal Bhutto entails conciliation with Asif Zardari which is not possible. If Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif bring back the billions of rupees they have hidden overseas then they will have my forgiveness," Khan added.The comments came as the PTI chief invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentarian Chaudhry Nisar to join his party."We could even support Nisar if he runs as an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections," Khan said.Last month in January, Bilawal criticised Khan, saying that the former will teach politics to the latter. -- ANI

08:56 RSS can prepare an army within 3 days: Mohan Bhagwat: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said the organisation has the bability to prepare an "army" to fight for the country within three days, if such a situation arises.

"Sangh will prepare military personnel within three days which the army would do in 6-7 months. This is our capability. Swayamsewak will be ready to take on the front if the country faces such a situation and Constitution permits to do so)," Bhagwat said.

Sangh is neither a military nor a para military organisation, rather it is like a "parivarik sangathan" (family organisation) where discipline is practised like the army, he said adding that workers are always happily ready to make supreme sacrifice for their country.

Bhagwat exhorted the RSS workers to set an example of good conduct in their personal, family and social life.

-- PTI

08:33 NY state sues Weinstein and Co for failing to protect staff: New York state sued Harvey Weinstein, his brother and their production company for failing to protect employees from years of his alleged sexual misconduct despite multiple complaints from staff.

The lawsuit comes four months after the Hollywood mogul's downfall over allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape now leveled against the producer by more than 100 women over 40 years.

State prosecutors said the legal action, the result of an ongoing four-month investigation, was filed out of fear that an imminent sale of The Weinstein Company, now on the verge of bankruptcy, could leave victims without adequate redress.