LIVE! Sunjuwan attack: 4th terrorist killed; 5 soldiers, 1 civilian dead

Write a comment

February 11, 2018

12:10 Residents provide snacks, meals to security forces in Sunjwan: As the operation to flush out Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who stormed an Army camp in Sunjwan entered the second day, local residents have been frequenting the area to serve meals and snacks to police and paramilitary personnel camped there.



The admiring gesture by residents of Sainik Colony have also been well-received by the mediapersons stationed there.



The residents pooled their resources and have been serving meals, tea, snacks and water to hundreds of people, mostly police and paramilitary personnel and scribes, camping outside the main gate of the sprawling military station since yesterday.



"It's a small effort on our part... We want to contribute to the nation and decided to provide tea and snacks to the security forces deployed outside and to the mediapersons," Sanjeev Manmotra, who is leading the initiative, told PTI.



He said their effort was also aimed at sending a message to the misguided youth in the Kashmir Valley who target security forces with stones during anti-terrorist operations. -- PTI



Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

As the operation to flush out Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who stormed an Army camp in Sunjwan entered the second day, local residents have been frequenting the area to serve meals and snacks to police and paramilitary personnel camped there.The admiring gesture by residents of Sainik Colony have also been well-received by the mediapersons stationed there.The residents pooled their resources and have been serving meals, tea, snacks and water to hundreds of people, mostly police and paramilitary personnel and scribes, camping outside the main gate of the sprawling military station since yesterday."It's a small effort on our part... We want to contribute to the nation and decided to provide tea and snacks to the security forces deployed outside and to the mediapersons," Sanjeev Manmotra, who is leading the initiative, told PTI.He said their effort was also aimed at sending a message to the misguided youth in the Kashmir Valley who target security forces with stones during anti-terrorist operations. --

11:20 Sunjuwan attack: 4th terrorist killed; 5 soldiers, 1 civilian dead: Sunjwan Attack Update: Fourth terrorist gunned down by security personnel.



Operation continues. : Fourth terrorist gunned down by security personnel.Operation continues.

11:02 Toll in J-K army camp attack rises; 5 soldiers killed, 1 civilian dead: Five soldiers and a civilian have died after terrorists stormed the Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu on Saturday, in one of the worst since the Uri attack in 2016 in which 19 soldiers were killed.

Over 24 hours after the army base was attacked by heavily-armed terrorists, operations are still on.

Eleven people have been injured.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed as of Saturday evening.

Jammu is on high alert and schools near the Army camp have been closed. On Saturday night, a woman was killed after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The latest attack on the camp took place nearly 15 months after the Jammu region was hit by a similar attack. On November 29, 2016, terrorists had stormed the armys Nagrota camp on the outskirts of Jammu city, killing seven army personnel including two officers. Three terrorists were also gunned down.

Contingents of Central Reserve Police Force and police were posted outside the boundary wall and were keeping curious onlookers at bay to avoid civilian casualties.

10:50 China's multi-billion CPEC project under threat in Pakistan: The multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project in Gwadar port off the coast in Pakistan could be under threat if a catastrophe strikes the region, according to experts.

Gwadar, which is located close to the Makran Trench, last saw a huge earthquake of 8.1 magnitudes in 1945, which triggered a tsunami that battered Iran, Pakistan, Oman and India and killed around 4,000 people. The trench is the meeting point for two tectonic plates.

To prevent such a catastrophe, a team of 40 researchers from China and Pakistan boarded the Experimental 3 vessel for the trench last month and did a 'CT scan' (geological survey) in the region. However, not much is known about the zone, the South China Morning Post reported.

The Gwadar port has been leased to China for 40 years and any potential disaster in the area could undermine Beijing's ambitions to revive the ancient trade route from China through Asia to Africa and Europe.

The CPEC project is also a part of China's 'Belt and Road Initiative', a vast infrastructure and trade programme to project China's infrastructural dominance abroad.

Seismologist Yang Hongfeng, from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said scientific expeditions in the region were quite rare.

"A lot of important scientific questions remain unanswered. The results will definitely advance our understanding, [while] providing critical data to reduce the risk in the region," Yang said.

-- ANI

10:22 PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers at UAE's Wahat Al Karama memorial: PM Modi pays tribute to Emirati soldiers at Wahat Al Karama memorial in UAE.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday as the two sides signed five agreements including a historic pact awarding a consortium of Indian oil companies a 10 per cent stake in offshore oil concession.

Modi, who arrived in the UAE from Jordan on the second leg of his three-nation tour, was received by Mohammed Bin Zayed and other members of the Royal family at the airport. The two leaders hugged each other and exchanged pleasantries.

09:58 Kamal Haasan says "hope Rajinikanth's colour isn't saffron": Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who is in the US, spoke on people's right to express, his dream of creating a "corruption-free Tamil Nadu" and the prospect of allying with his contemporary Rajinikanth at the Harvard University.

Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan call themselves as the "agents of change" and want to improve the standard of governance in Tamil Nadu. Ever since Rajinikanth announced on December 31 his entry into active politics, the two actors have been continuously asked if they would contest elections together.

Haasan, 63, who took the political plunge after accusing the E Palaniswami government of corruption and bad governance, had earlier said that partnering with Rajinikanth, who recently announced his political entry, is not a decision that can be taken now.

"It isn't like choosing the star cast for films," he said and added that they both will have to deliberate whether it is necessary for them to join hands.

Rajinikanth's stock response to similar queries has always been "only time will tell".

However, without ruling out the possibility of future ties, Haasan emphasised "red is not my political complexion" and expects that the two actors are on the same page. "I hope Rajinikanth's colour is not saffron because if it is, an alliance is unlikely," he said.

09:48 Operations to flush out terrorists from army base enters 2nd day: The operation to flush out JeM terrorists who stormed an army camp in Jammu entered the second day today with the army saying that there was no firing during the night and the focus continued to be the evacuation of people from the family quarters.

A group of heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists struck the sprawling camp of the 36 brigade of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in the early hours yesterday, triggering a gunbattle which left two army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) dead.

Two of the attackers in combat gear were also gunned down while nine people--a major, three personnel and five women and children -- were injured in the day long operation.

Condition of the major and another personnel was stated to be "critical".

"The operation is on and the evacuation (of people from the family quarters) is in progress," Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

-- PTI

09:13 Not against north Indians, but stand by scum remark: Goa minister: Despite drawing flak for his comment that domestic tourists are "scum of the earth", Goa town and country planning minister Vijai Sardesai refused to retract any part of his statement, while also asserting that he was not xenophobic or against north Indian tourists.

He had no intention of apologising for expressing his sentiments, Sardesai said.

Calling for a review of Goa's existing tourism policy, he said that the government should discourage "budget domestic tourists" and aim to bring in high-spending tourists who contribute to the state's economy.

"A small section of the 6.5 million tourists coming to Goa create the biggest nuisance," he said. "These people have no civic sense and they are the ones who are creating maximum garbage and maximum nuisance."

Sardesai said that he was just voicing the "general feeling" of the locals. "Goa's model of development is about low-density high-cost... It is not about quantity but about quality," Sardesai said, adding that the tourist influx has sparked fears that Goans are losing their identity.

08:40 Pakistan using American-made missiles to target our troops: India to tell US: India is likely to raise with the Trump administration the use of US-made anti-tank guided missiles by Pakistan Army to target Indian troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, defence ministry sources indicated today.

The Pakistan army had used the ATMGs during heavy shelling on an Indian Army team along the LoC in Rajouri district of J-K last Sunday in which four army men including a captain were killed, the sources said.

Army sources had said that the Pakistan Army used 120mm mortars and the ATGMs in the Rajouri attack, adding usually Pakistan uses 80mm mortars to target Indian posts along the LoC.

The security establishment here is understood to have been concerned over use of US-made ATGMs by Pakistan considering the expanding Indo-US strategic ties. "We are going to raise the issue with them (the US)", said a source.

The defence and security ties between India and the US have been on an upswing. In June 2016, the US had designated India a "Major Defence Partner" intending to elevate defence trade and technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners.

The army last week had clearly indicated that it would take retaliatory action against the killing of four army men.

The sources said that Pakistan has been escalating the hostilities along the LoC and in hinterland in J-K to vitiate the atmosphere ahead of panchayat polls in the state.

-- PTI