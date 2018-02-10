LIVE! Goa CM worried as even girls have started drinking beer

Write a comment

February 10, 2018

11:03 Goa CM worried as even girls have started drinking beer: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is a worried man these days as girls have started consuming alcohol.

"I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed,"said Parrikar.

"I am not talking about everyone. I am not talking about these people who are sitting here," he said addressing the State Youth Parliament, an event organised by the state Legislature Department.

Earlier, talking about the narcotics trade in Goa, he said a crackdown on the drug network in the state has been going on and this will continue till drugs are out of sight.

"I have no belief that it will come down to zero. I personally do not believe that there is much proliferation (of drugs) in colleges," he said.

After he directed the police to take strict action against the drug trade, he said, 170 people were arrested for drug peddling.

10:51 UPDATE: One army personnel martyred in Sunjwan Army Camp terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

10:43 The Iconic Burj Khalifa draped in the Tricolour ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to UAE.



10:29 Rajnath speaks to J-K Police chief on Jammu army camp attack: Home Minister Rajnath Singh today spoke to the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and took stock of the situation arising out of the terror attack on an army camp in Jammu.

During the telephonic conversation, the home minister sought details from Director General of Police S P Vaid on the terrorist attack on the army camp in Jammu, according to a tweet by the Home Minister's Office.

"The DGP has apprised him of the situation.The MHA is closely monitoring the situation," the tweet said.

A group of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu city in the early hours today, leaving three armymen and daughter of an army personnel injured, officials said.

10:16 Just like Parliament sessions, you might get to see Supreme Court hearings on TV: Just like the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV bring proceedings of the parliament to your living room, Supreme Court proceedings may also be livestreamed soon.

The Chief Justice Dipak Misra-led bench of the SC sought the assistance of the Attorney General K K Venugopal to take a decision on a petition filed by former Additional Solicitor General and senior advocate Indira Jaising seeking live streaming and video recording of cases of national importance.

"I do not want that all cases be live streamed. Only those of national importance like constitutional bench matters", she submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

She wants the bench to lay down guidelines as to what can be recorded and what not and if it can be delayed or live telecast etc. It will add more transparency to the functioning of the Supreme Court, she said.

"Most Indians have no idea how some of the biggest decisions that impact them are taken. I go to argue my cases and see other cases being argued.

"I can understand how and why decisions were taken. But the vast majority of Indians do not have this opportunity," she said. Jaising asserts that live telecast of such cases will increase access to courts, and will "negate the chances of any misreporting, errors or second-hand information".

An online petition by Jaising in this regard is also getting support from various quarters.

09:54 South Korean president hosts lunch for Kim Jong Un's sister: South Korean President Moon Jae-in today met with senior North Korean officials including leader Kim Jong Un's sister over lunch at Seoul's presidential palace in the most significant diplomatic encounter between the rivals in years.

The luncheon at the Blue House came after Kim Yo Jong and other North Korean delegates attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which has brought a temporary lull in tensions over the North's nuclear program.

At the Olympic Stadium's VIP box, Kim Yo Jong and North Korea's nominal head of state, Kim Yong Nam, took their place among dignitaries from around the world, including US Vice President Mike Pence who sat just a few feet (less than a metre) away and seemed to make an effort not to acknowledge them.

Moon is desperate to use the games as an opportunity to restore regular communication with North Korea and eventually pull it into talks over resolving the international standoff over its nuclear program.

It's still unclear whether today's event could be used to set up bigger meetings between the Koreas. Lawmakers from Moon's liberal ruling party have talked about the possibility of South Korea sending a special envoy to Pyongyang to meet with Kim Jong Un. There's even speculation of a summit between Kim and Moon.

09:30 Schools closed around Sunjawan camp in Jammu: Authorities today ordered closure of schools in Sunjawan belt of Jammu city in the wake of the terror attack on an army camp.

Three to four terrorists stormed the army camp at Sunjawan, leaving three persons injured

"We have ordered closure of schools in Sunjawan area as a precautionary measure in the wake of the terror attack," a senior official said.

09:29 Ayodhya issue: AIMPLB says it sticks to earlier resolutions: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board today said the land dedicated for Masjid cannot be sold, gifted or in any way alienated, reiterating its earlier stand on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

In a statement issued later, the board "once again emphasises the basic level of Shariah that the land dedicated for Masjid cannot be sold, gifted or in any way alienated."

The statement was released by Maulana Umrain Mehfooz Rehmani, secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

He was accompanied by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who read out the statement in English. The two didn't take questions.

Rehmani, however, said the Board will abide by the Supreme Court's decision in the matter.

"The All India Muslim Personal Law Board reiterates its resolution dated December, 1990 and January, 1993 and once again emphasises the basic level of Shariah that the land dedicated for Masjid cannot be sold, gifted or in any way alienated.

"If once dedicated, it vests in Allah. All the attempts to negotiate the settlements in past have been infructuous and there is no proposal offering settlement without sacrificing the basic tenet has ever been put before the Board," the statement said.

09:08 Aurangzeb was a "terrorist": BJP MP Maheish Girri: BJP MP Maheish Girri dubbed Mughal ruler Aurangzeb a "terrorist" and hailed his brother Dara Shikoh as a scholar, who espoused "syncretic values", and pitched for building greater awareness about his life.

The MP from East Delhi was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of twin events- a conference 'Aurangzeb & Dara Shukoh: A Tale of Two Brothers' and an exhibition, titled, 'Dara Shukoh, the Forgotten Prince of Islam' at the IGNCA. Dara Shikoh was also known as Dara Shukoh.

"Aurangzeb was a terrorist, in today's parlance... the punishment that he should have got he did not get, but at least, the road named after him, has been changed," he told reporters.

Aurangzeb Road in Lutyens' Delhi was rechristened Dr APJ Kalam Road in 2015. Girri had sent a proposal to the Centre for renaming the street after the former president.

Muslim groups had objected to the New Delhi Municipal Council's decision to rename Aurangzeb Road, terming it a "deliberate" move that is "likely to set the trend of rechristening other cities/streets distorting history".

08:34 PM Modi to arrive in Palestine's Ramallah today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first engagement after arriving in Ramallah on Saturday morning will be to lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of Late President Yasser Arafat.

Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by his Palestinian counterpart Rami Hamdallah.

The Mausoleum of Yasser Arafat was unveiled on November 10, 2007 and is located adjacent to the compound of Presidential Headquarters (Al-Muqata'a).

After paying homage to Yasser Arafat at the mausoleum, the PM will take a short tour, accompanied by Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, of the Yasser Arafat Museum located adjacent to the mausoleum.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on his maiden trip to Palestine, will be received by President Mahmoud Abbas before the ceremonial welcome in the compound of the Presidential Headquarters, also known as Muqata'a.

The presidential headquarters in Ramallah is the compound that encompasses the Office of the President, offices of Advisors to President, in addition to the headquarters of the Presidential Guard.

The PM on his first day of the three-nation tour will hold meetings and exchange agreements with ministers in Ramallah in the West Bank.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ramallah in Palestine was the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister there.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Palestine comes a month after India hosted Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The PM will leave for the UAE tomorrow and then on the final leg, to Muscat on February 11, before returning to Delhi the following day.

08:04 Terrorists attack army camp in Jammu, soldier, daughter injured: Terrorists stormed the family quarters at Sunjawan army camp in Jammu and Kashmir early this morning and fired indiscriminately injuring a hawaldar and his daughter, police sources. The firing has stopped and the area has been cordoned off.

It is believed to be a fidayeen attack, the first such attack in Jammu this year, police sources said. The military station, spread over many acres, lies in the heart of Jammu. It has residential quarters as well as schools inside.

"Around 4.55 am, suspicious movement was noticed, and the sentri bunker was fired upon and they retaliated. The terrorists have been cornered in one of the family quarters. The operation is on," Jammu Inspector General of Police SD Singh Jamwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The station was attacked about 10 years ago and many jawans were killed then.

"It's not clear how many terrorists entered the camp and how did they manage to do that," a senior police officer said.