LIVE! PM leaves for historic Palestine visit today

Write a comment

February 09, 2018

11:06 Is Modi the first Indian PM to visit Palestine?: Is Narendra Modi's visit to Palestine, indeed the first by an Indian prime minister as the government claims?





Aabshar @Scepticindian tweets: Here is picture of first prime minister Nehru in Gaza. This PM just lies. His is not first prime ministerial visit. Is Narendra Modi's visit to Palestine, indeed the first by an Indian prime minister as the government claims?Aabshar @Scepticindian tweets: Here is picture of first prime minister Nehru in Gaza. This PM just lies. His is not first prime ministerial visit.

10:51 PM Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. PM Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

10:50 White House instructs agencies to prepare for possible shutdown : The White House has instructed the federal agencies to prepare for a possible government shutdown as Congress moved closer to the midnight Thursday deadline without passing a funding bill.





"The Office of Management and Budget is currently preparing for a lapse in appropriations. As we stated earlier today, we support the Bipartisan Budget Act and urge Congress to send it to the president's desk without delay," the OMB official said.





Several media reports stated that the OMB official noted that the office is preparing for funding to lapse as a Senate stalemate drags on with only hours until current funding expires.





Some government agencies will run out of money and have to furlough workers if Congress lets funding lapse. A shutdown would be the second in less than a month.Congressional negotiators were scrambling earlier on Thursday to lock in enough votes in the House, on a two-year budget deal that would add $300 billion to the federal deficit. However, Sen. Rand Paul objected to moving toward passing the plan. -- ANI The White House has instructed the federal agencies to prepare for a possible government shutdown as Congress moved closer to the midnight Thursday deadline without passing a funding bill."The Office of Management and Budget is currently preparing for a lapse in appropriations. As we stated earlier today, we support the Bipartisan Budget Act and urge Congress to send it to the president's desk without delay," the OMB official said.Several media reports stated that the OMB official noted that the office is preparing for funding to lapse as a Senate stalemate drags on with only hours until current funding expires.Some government agencies will run out of money and have to furlough workers if Congress lets funding lapse. A shutdown would be the second in less than a month.Congressional negotiators were scrambling earlier on Thursday to lock in enough votes in the House, on a two-year budget deal that would add $300 billion to the federal deficit. However, Sen. Rand Paul objected to moving toward passing the plan. -- ANI

10:40 Those who believe in language of gun, should be answered in same way: Adityanath: Amid controversy over encounter killings in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that those who believed in the language of the gun, should be answered in the same manner. His remarks came amid criticism over the rising cases of encounters in the state.





"Everyone should be guaranteed security, but those who want to disturb peace of the society and believe in the gun, should be given the answer in the language of the gun itself. I would tell the administration, that there is no need to worry on this," Adityanath said in Gorakhpur.





Earlier, speaking to reporters in Lucknow on the uproar by the opposition in the state Assembly over various issues during the customary address of Governor Ram Naik, he said, "The opposition leaders'...rude, unparliamentary, indecorous and indecent behaviour...is despicable." "This type of behaviour shatters the parliamentary tradition ... Paper balls were thrown, balloons were flown. The use of foul language for the governor by the Samajwadi Party members in the presence of their leaders is indeed unparliamentary and an despicable act," he had said.





The behaviour pointed to the anarchy that was there in the state under the earlier rule, Adityanath added. "These people are yet to come out of their mindset of anarchy -- which they had allowed in the state -- and they do not want the House to be free from that anarchy," he said. -- PTI

Amid controversy over encounter killings in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that those who believed in the language of the gun, should be answered in the same manner. His remarks came amid criticism over the rising cases of encounters in the state."Everyone should be guaranteed security, but those who want to disturb peace of the society and believe in the gun, should be given the answer in the language of the gun itself. I would tell the administration, that there is no need to worry on this," Adityanath said in Gorakhpur.Earlier, speaking to reporters in Lucknow on the uproar by the opposition in the state Assembly over various issues during the customary address of Governor Ram Naik, he said, "The opposition leaders'...rude, unparliamentary, indecorous and indecent behaviour...is despicable." "This type of behaviour shatters the parliamentary tradition ... Paper balls were thrown, balloons were flown. The use of foul language for the governor by the Samajwadi Party members in the presence of their leaders is indeed unparliamentary and an despicable act," he had said.The behaviour pointed to the anarchy that was there in the state under the earlier rule, Adityanath added. "These people are yet to come out of their mindset of anarchy -- which they had allowed in the state -- and they do not want the House to be free from that anarchy," he said. -- PTI

10:05 PM leaves for historic Palestine visit today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for his three-nation visit to Palestine, the United Arab Emirates and Oman today. Noting that this would be the first-ever prime ministerial visit to Palestine from India, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, said, "The Prime Minister will travel to Palestine via Amman. The Government of India and its leadership are very grateful to the Jordanian authorities and leadership for the wholehearted cooperation being extended for the Prime Minister's transit."





This will be Prime Minister Modi's second visit to the UAE and the first to Oman. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions on matters of mutual interest with their leaders, apart from participating in other events.





Also, Prime Minister Modi would be addressing the Sixth World Government Summit to be held in Dubai, at which India has been extended the 'Guest of Honour' status. He will also meet the Indian community in the UAE and Oman. -- ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for his three-nation visit to Palestine, the United Arab Emirates and Oman today. Noting that this would be the first-ever prime ministerial visit to Palestine from India, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, said, "The Prime Minister will travel to Palestine via Amman. The Government of India and its leadership are very grateful to the Jordanian authorities and leadership for the wholehearted cooperation being extended for the Prime Minister's transit."This will be Prime Minister Modi's second visit to the UAE and the first to Oman. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions on matters of mutual interest with their leaders, apart from participating in other events.Also, Prime Minister Modi would be addressing the Sixth World Government Summit to be held in Dubai, at which India has been extended the 'Guest of Honour' status. He will also meet the Indian community in the UAE and Oman. -- ANI

10:02 Sensex crashes after rout in global markets : Update on the stock market: Stocks suffered heavy losses in opening trade with the BSE Sensex dropping below the 34,000- mark by slumping about 564 points and Nifty sinking over 1.6 per cent on widespread sell-off triggered by a rout in global equity markets.





The BSE 30-share barometer dived 563.51 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 33,849.65, wiping out its gains of 330.45 points in the previous session. All sectoral indices led by bankex, teck and IT slipped into the negative zone with losses of up to 1.76 per cent down. The broad-based NSE Nifty was trading lower by 178.65 points, or 1.68 per cent, at 10,398.20.





Other Asian markets plunged up to 4.24 per cent after Wall Street routed for the second time this week on worries over rising US interest rates. With the volatility continuing to hound equity markets, US index the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 4.2 per cent, the broad-based S&P 500 plummeted 3.8 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index sank 3.9 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 3.62 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 3.22 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index down 4.24 per cent in their late morning deals.





Back home, ICICI Bank dropped the most by 2.75 per cent, followed by ITC 1.9 per cent, HDFC 1.85 per cent, Axis Bank 1.66 per cent and Larsen and Toubro 1.6 per cent. Infosys, TCS, Reliance, HDFC BankKotak Bank, SBI IndusInd Bank Hindustan Unileverand Bharti Airtel also dropped up to 1.5 per cent. -- PTI Update on the stock market: Stocks suffered heavy losses in opening trade with the BSE Sensex dropping below the 34,000- mark by slumping about 564 points and Nifty sinking over 1.6 per cent on widespread sell-off triggered by a rout in global equity markets.The BSE 30-share barometer dived 563.51 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 33,849.65, wiping out its gains of 330.45 points in the previous session. All sectoral indices led by bankex, teck and IT slipped into the negative zone with losses of up to 1.76 per cent down. The broad-based NSE Nifty was trading lower by 178.65 points, or 1.68 per cent, at 10,398.20.Other Asian markets plunged up to 4.24 per cent after Wall Street routed for the second time this week on worries over rising US interest rates. With the volatility continuing to hound equity markets, US index the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 4.2 per cent, the broad-based S&P 500 plummeted 3.8 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index sank 3.9 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 3.62 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 3.22 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index down 4.24 per cent in their late morning deals.Back home, ICICI Bank dropped the most by 2.75 per cent, followed by ITC 1.9 per cent, HDFC 1.85 per cent, Axis Bank 1.66 per cent and Larsen and Toubro 1.6 per cent. Infosys, TCS, Reliance, HDFC BankKotak Bank, SBI IndusInd Bank Hindustan Unileverand Bharti Airtel also dropped up to 1.5 per cent. -- PTI

10:02 Sensex crashes after rout in global markets : Update on the stock market: Stocks suffered heavy losses in opening trade with the BSE Sensex dropping below the 34,000- mark by slumping about 564 points and Nifty sinking over 1.6 per cent on widespread sell-off triggered by a rout in global equity markets.





The BSE 30-share barometer dived 563.51 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 33,849.65, wiping out its gains of 330.45 points in the previous session. All sectoral indices led by bankex, teck and IT slipped into the negative zone with losses of up to 1.76 per cent down. The broad-based NSE Nifty was trading lower by 178.65 points, or 1.68 per cent, at 10,398.20.





Other Asian markets plunged up to 4.24 per cent after Wall Street routed for the second time this week on worries over rising US interest rates. With the volatility continuing to hound equity markets, US index the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 4.2 per cent, the broad-based S&P 500 plummeted 3.8 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index sank 3.9 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 3.62 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 3.22 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index down 4.24 per cent in their late morning deals.





Back home, ICICI Bank dropped the most by 2.75 per cent, followed by ITC 1.9 per cent, HDFC 1.85 per cent, Axis Bank 1.66 per cent and Larsen and Toubro 1.6 per cent. Infosys, TCS, Reliance, HDFC BankKotak Bank, SBI IndusInd Bank Hindustan Unileverand Bharti Airtel also dropped up to 1.5 per cent. -- PTI Update on the stock market: Stocks suffered heavy losses in opening trade with the BSE Sensex dropping below the 34,000- mark by slumping about 564 points and Nifty sinking over 1.6 per cent on widespread sell-off triggered by a rout in global equity markets.The BSE 30-share barometer dived 563.51 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 33,849.65, wiping out its gains of 330.45 points in the previous session. All sectoral indices led by bankex, teck and IT slipped into the negative zone with losses of up to 1.76 per cent down. The broad-based NSE Nifty was trading lower by 178.65 points, or 1.68 per cent, at 10,398.20.Other Asian markets plunged up to 4.24 per cent after Wall Street routed for the second time this week on worries over rising US interest rates. With the volatility continuing to hound equity markets, US index the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 4.2 per cent, the broad-based S&P 500 plummeted 3.8 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index sank 3.9 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 3.62 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 3.22 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index down 4.24 per cent in their late morning deals.Back home, ICICI Bank dropped the most by 2.75 per cent, followed by ITC 1.9 per cent, HDFC 1.85 per cent, Axis Bank 1.66 per cent and Larsen and Toubro 1.6 per cent. Infosys, TCS, Reliance, HDFC BankKotak Bank, SBI IndusInd Bank Hindustan Unileverand Bharti Airtel also dropped up to 1.5 per cent. -- PTI

09:53 Why Nehru vs Patel: "Here is a counter-factual: If Rahul Gandhi had not been Congress president, would the prime minister have spoken recently in parliament of how Vallabhbhai Patel would have made a better prime minister than Jawaharlal Nehru? Narendra Modi first played the Nehru vs Patel trick during the campaign for the 2014 general elections. Why is he playing it again, four years later? Largely because it is a convenient handle to distract voters away from the failures of his own government. The "achhe din' he promised have manifestly not arrived for the youth and the farmers, while "bure din' have manifestly arrived for Muslims and other minorities (and arguably for Dalits too)."



As always, a gem from Ramchandra Guha. "Here is a counter-factual: If Rahul Gandhi had not been Congress president, would the prime minister have spoken recently in parliament of how Vallabhbhai Patel would have made a better prime minister than Jawaharlal Nehru? Narendra Modi first played the Nehru vs Patel trick during the campaign for the 2014 general elections. Why is he playing it again, four years later? Largely because it is a convenient handle to distract voters away from the failures of his own government. The "achhe din' he promised have manifestly not arrived for the youth and the farmers, while "bure din' have manifestly arrived for Muslims and other minorities (and arguably for Dalits too)."As always, a gem from Ramchandra Guha. Do read

09:42 BJP Parliamentary party meeting soon: Delhi: Amit Shah and other leaders arrive for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. The Congress held it's parliamentary party meeting yesterday, helmed by Sonia Gandhi, who reminded party leaders that Rahul Gandhi was her boss too, "let there be no doubt about it". Delhi: Amit Shah and other leaders arrive for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. The Congress held it's parliamentary party meeting yesterday, helmed by Sonia Gandhi, who reminded party leaders that Rahul Gandhi was her boss too, "let there be no doubt about it".

09:38 Sensex crashes after global markets drop: JUST IN: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty decline over 1.5 per cent in opening trade after global markets suffered big drops.



Sensex is down by 501.99 points at 33,911.17.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by 1,032 Points on Thursday, suggesting that investors aren't ready to return to equities following three days of intense volatility.



The broad-based S&P 500 sank 3.8 per cent to 2,581.00, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 3.9 per cent to 6,777.16.

: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty decline over 1.5 per cent in opening trade after global markets suffered big drops.Sensex is down by 501.99 points at 33,911.17.The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by 1,032 Points on Thursday, suggesting that investors aren't ready to return to equities following three days of intense volatility.The broad-based S&P 500 sank 3.8 per cent to 2,581.00, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 3.9 per cent to 6,777.16.

09:08 Group Captain arrested for providing secret info to ISI: Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Group Captain Arun Marwah on charges of providing details of secret Indian Air Force documents to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence.



A first information report has been filed under relevant sections of Officials Secrets Act, ANI reported.



An NDTV report quoted police as saying that Marwah was honey-trapped by an ISI official who pretending to be a woman on WhatsApp.



Marwah has been sent to police custody.

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Group Captain Arun Marwah on charges of providing details of secret Indian Air Force documents to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence.A first information report has been filed under relevant sections of Officials Secrets Act,reported.An NDTV report quoted police as saying that Marwah was honey-trapped by an ISI official who pretending to be a woman on WhatsApp.Marwah has been sent to police custody.

08:19 Trump, Modi discuss situation in Maldives over phone: United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed concern about the political situation in Maldives over a phone call, as they also discussed the situation in Afghanisthan and enhancing security in Indo-Pacific region, the White House said.



'Both leaders expressed concern about the political crisis in Maldives and the importance of respect for democratic institutions and rule of law,' the White House said in a readout of the phone call between Trump and Modi, the first in this year.



Maldives plunged into a political chaos on last Thursday when the apex court ordered the release of nine imprisoned opposition politicians, maintaining that their trials were 'politically motivated and flawed'.



The Yameen government has refused to implement the ruling, prompting a wave of protests in Maldives capital, Male. Maldives' Supreme Court Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and another judge, Ali Hameed, were arrested hours after Yameen declared a state of emergency.



The White House said the two leaders also pledged to continue working together to enhance security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.



'Affirming President Trump's South Asia strategy, they reiterated their commitment to supporting Afghanistan's security and stability,' the White House said.



Modi and Trump also exchanged views on Myanmar and ways to address the plight of the Rohingya refugees. As of now there are some 680,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh putting enormous pressure in the economy of Bangladesh.

United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed concern about the political situation in Maldives over a phone call, as they also discussed the situation in Afghanisthan and enhancing security in Indo-Pacific region, the White House said.'Both leaders expressed concern about the political crisis in Maldives and the importance of respect for democratic institutions and rule of law,' the White House said in a readout of the phone call between Trump and Modi, the first in this year.Maldives plunged into a political chaos on last Thursday when the apex court ordered the release of nine imprisoned opposition politicians, maintaining that their trials were 'politically motivated and flawed'.The Yameen government has refused to implement the ruling, prompting a wave of protests in Maldives capital, Male. Maldives' Supreme Court Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and another judge, Ali Hameed, were arrested hours after Yameen declared a state of emergency.The White House said the two leaders also pledged to continue working together to enhance security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.'Affirming President Trump's South Asia strategy, they reiterated their commitment to supporting Afghanistan's security and stability,' the White House said.Modi and Trump also exchanged views on Myanmar and ways to address the plight of the Rohingya refugees. As of now there are some 680,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh putting enormous pressure in the economy of Bangladesh.

00:13 Nelson Mandela rose makes debut ahead of Valentine's Day: Ahead of Valentines Day, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has unveiled an orange and vermilion rose named after the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africas first black president.

The Mandela rose is expected to be sold locally and internationally and proceeds will go to the foundation.

The foundation is marking the centenary of the birth of Mandela, who died in 2013 at the age of 95.