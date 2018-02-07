LIVE! After haemorrhaging for 4 days, Sensex recovers

Write a comment

February 07, 2018

09:38 After haemorrhaging for 4 days, Sensex recovers : Sensex recovers, up by 238.41 points, currently at 34,434.35; Nifty up by 89.50 points, currently at 10,587.75. The recovery mirrors the rebound by the Dow Jones industrial average, which closed up 567.02 points or 2.33 percent on Tuesday to 24,912.77. The S&P 500 gained 46.2 points to 2,695.14, recovering from the biggest one-day decline in the index in more than six years on February 5. The Nasdaq Composite too added 148.36 points, closing at 7,115.88.



Till Tuesday, equities nursed losses for the sixth straight session today as the post-Budget sell-off continued amid a meltdown in the world markets.



Investors saw a wealth erosion of more than Rs 2.72 lakh crore after the BSE Sensex plunged by 561 points to close at a one-month low of 34,195.94.



The broader Nifty too shed 168.30 points to finish at 10,498.25.Global markets nosedived today after a record-breaking loss on Wall Street, extending a global rout as investors fret over rising US borrowing costs.



The Dow on Monday suffered its worst points fall in history and wiped out all its 2018 gains, while the S&P 500 also took a beating.



09:25 Wall Street bounces back after another volatile day, global markets stabilize : The extremely volatile Dow Jones industrial average closed up 567.02 points or 2.33 percent on Tuesday to 24,912.77. The S&P 500 gained 46.2 points to 2,695.14, recovering from the biggest one-day decline in the index in more than six years on February 5. The Nasdaq Composite too added 148.36 points, closing at 7,115.88.





However, the Wall Street stock indexes repeatedly swung from positive to negative during Tuesday's trade. The Dow had more than a 1,100-point difference between its intraday high and low, according to MoneyControl.





The Asian markets too came back from the brink, following a hefty bounce in the Wall Street.





08:58 Owaisi wants law providing jail-term for calling Muslims 'Pakistani': The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded that the central government bring out a law that would make calling Indian Muslim 'Pakistani' a punishable offence.



The law should make the offence punishable by three years of imprisonment, Owaisi said while participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address.



He, however, also added that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government would not bring such a bill in the Parliament.



08:24 World's most powerful rocket launched, 1st step to send humans to Mars: Business tycoon Elon Musk's SpaceX has created history by successfully launching the Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful operational rocket in the world, into outer space.



The rocket, which is on its course to the orbit of planet Mars, is the first step in Musk's ambitious dream to send humans to Mars and create a colony on the planet.



The rocket made its successful launch at 3.45 pm Eastern time (2.15 am IST on Wednesday) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and SpaceX offered a live coverage of the whole process.



As the rocket shot off to outer space, the tree Falcon 9 boosters attached to the engine attempted to land at three different sites back on Earth.



While the two side boosters successfully landed back, the landing of core booster that was supposed to land on SpaceX's drone ship in the Atlantic is yet to be ascertained as the smoke obscured the camera view.



Test rockets typically carry a dummy payload, and Musk chose his cherry red Tesla Roadster along with a dummy driver inside for the ambitious mission.



The SpaceX's live video also cut to a shot inside the car that shows the words 'DON'T PANIC' written on the dashboard.Falcon Heavy can lift more than twice the payload of the next closest operational vehicle, the Delta IV Heavy, at one-third the cost. -- ANI



IMAGE: A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. Photograph: Thom Baur/Reuters

