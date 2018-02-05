LIVE! Aiyaary release date pushed again, to release on Feb 16 now

Write a comment

February 05, 2018

20:43 Shiv Sena attacks BJP over treatment to allies: Slamming the BJP over "ill-treatment" of its alliance partners, the Shiv Sena said today the branding of old allies as sworn enemies is "disgusting and sickening".

"Nowadays, there is a trend to brand old friends as sworn enemies and that is disgusting. We highlighted this trend. Now (TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister) Chandrababu Naidu has also brought this out in the open," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

"In politics, there are new and old allies, but the trend of projecting old allies as enemies is sickening. We have spoken up against such ill-treatment meted out to us, and now Naidu has also done so," the Sena said.

It also dismissed news reports that Naidu and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray discussed the issue of alleged maltreatment of alliance partners of the BJP.

Soon, there will be reports of other NDA leaders dialling 'Matoshree' (Thackeray's residence), the Sena said. "He (Naidu) has our best wishes. If he decides to break the shackles of slavery and work for Telugu pride, he will surely get the support of the people. But he will have to chalk out his own political course," it said.

-- PTI

20:22 Aiyaary release date pushed again, to release on Feb 16 now: Director Neeraj Pandey's film "Aiyaary", starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra, will release on February 16 instead of February 9 due to an apparent delay in getting a clerance from the censor board.

"We have been told there are a few cuts in the film. We are yet to get a letter from CBFC regarding the cuts. In such a short span of time, it was not possible for us to do the cuts and release the film in the overseas market on February 9. So we have now decided to come on February 16," producer Jayantilal Gada said.

"CBFC has informed verbally about the cuts in the film, which director Neeraj Pandey has agreed upon. We are told we will be getting an U/A certificate. But nothing at the moment has come in written. We will get a certificate once we submit the film with the cuts," Gada added.

This is the second time that the makers have shifted the release date of the army drama.

The movie was earlier scheduled to arrive on January 26 but the producers pushed the release date to February 9 to avoid a box office clash with "Padmaavat".

-- PTI

19:54 Ministers' stature has diminished in NDA: Shatrughan: Firing yet another salvo at his party, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha said today the stature of Union ministers has diminished, and the perception is that the government is a "one-man show and the party a two-man army".

"Not only us. You and many others feel that a 'one-man show and a two-man army' is at work. We (the party and the government) should be taking collective decisions," he told a press conference when asked if the BJP has become a "two-man army", with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah calling the shots.

"The ministers' stature has diminished considerably. Many people might not be even knowing 80 per cent of the (Union) ministers. Even if they know them, they might be finding these ministers worthless," Sinha said.

With Yashwant Sinha by his side, the actor-politician said, "Collective decision should prevail. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's was a great government, and we (ministers under Vajpayee) had our identity."

19:34 If I had another son, I would've sent him to the army too: Capt Kundu's mother: Captain Kapil Kundu, one of the four soldiers killed in Pakistani shelling last evening, was just six days short of his 23rd birthday. His Facebook page intro speaks volumes about his incredible spirit: "Life should be big instead of being long..."

Captain Kundu was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district along with three other soldiers - riflemen Ramavatar, 28, Subham Singh, 22, and Havilder Roshan Lal, 42. The Pakistan Army fired five or six anti-tank guided missiles and at least one hit the bunker in which the soldiers were positioned.

"If I had another son, I would have sent him to the army too. Had my son lived for another 15-20 years, he would have done more for his nation," said Sunita Kundu, the mother of Captain Kundu.

The officer had booked a ticket to travel to his hometown Pataudi in Haryana and celebrate his birthday on February 10 with his mother Sunita and sisters.

Captain Kundu joined the army after making it through the National Defence Academy.

Image: A family member of Captain Kapil Kundu weeps as his body is brought to Delhi's Palam airport. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

19:31 Student stabs headmaster: A 52 year-old headmaster of a government-aided school in Vellore was stabbed allegedly by a student of the institution today after the former questioned him regarding studies, police said.

The incident happened at a government aided school at Thirpuathur and the class XI student who allegedly stabbed the headmaster Babu is since absconding, police said.

Babu had asked the students of the particular section to come down near his office and study after their teacher for the period was not available.

However, he later discovered that five students, including the alleged attacker had not come and questioned them over the same.

Babu's interaction with his attacker also centered around studies which did go down well with the boy, police said, adding, the juvenile suddenly stabbed the headmaster using a small knife he had in his possession.

Babu sustained injuries in his stomach, police said, adding, the student immediately fled the scene and is since absconding.



-- PTI

18:36 After bypoll loss, BJP leader writes to Shah demanding Raje's ouster: Setting the alarm bells ringing for Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, whose government will face the electorate later this year, the Kota district unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party is now divided over her leadership ability.

While BJPs OBC wings president in Kota district has written a letter to BJP President Amit Shah, demanding a change in leadership in the state, the district president of the party has issued a statement in support of the CM.

On February 1, the results for the Rajasthan bypolls came and they disappointed the hardworking workers of the BJP. Some workers, such as me, knew that the result would not go in the partys favour. The people of the state are not happy with Chief Minister Vasundhara Rajes way of working and the morale of party workers is going down, Ashok Chuadhary, OBC wings president said in his letter.



He also hit out at BJP state president Ashok Parnami, alleging that he works like a slave of the CM. State BJP President Ashok Parnami, working like a slave of the CM, is doing immeasurable damage to the party organisation in the state. His hold on the organisation is also weakening. Party workers and office bearers are not happy with his style of working, Chaudhary added.

He further alleged that Vasundhara Raje is surrounded in a bureaucratic chakravyuh (trap) and is leading the party on a path where it will only find loss.

BJP Kota district president Hemant Vijay, on the other hand, defended the CM. Rajasthan has seen path-breaking development work being undertaken under the leadership of Vasundhara Raje Ji. Similarly, the organisation has only been strengthened under the leadership of (state BJP President) Ashok Parnamai. Ashok Chaudhary later told me that the letter he wrote was a mistake and he would like to take it back, he said.

18:15 Modi govt not a gamechanger but only a namechanger, says Ghulam Nabi Azad: Leader of Opposition in Upper House, Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed the Modi government and said that they have just changed the names of schemes launched by Congress government and repackaged it as their own.

Raising the issue of rapes in Haryana, Azad said, BJP ruled states like Haryana has become the hub of criminal activities, gruesome rapes are happening with minor and innocent girls. What kind of New India are we developing? If this is the new India return us our old India, said Azad.

17:40 Ryan school murder: CBI files chargesheet, names 16-yr-old as accused: The CBI on Monday filed its chargesheet in a Gurugram court in the murder case of a seven-year-old boy at a private school in Bhondsi and held a 16-year-year student as the main accused in the crime.

The 1,000-page, 29 volume chargesheet was filed before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh Kundu, which is treating the juvenile accused as an adult for the alleged murder.

Moreover, the court refused to give any relief to the 16-year-old student and dismissed his bail plea for the third time. On January 30, the Class XI student was remanded to another fortnight in judicial custody after he was produced in a special childrens court on January 30.

The Class II student was murdered on September 8 last in the washroom of the school in Gurgaon. Gurgaon Police had initially arrested a bus conductor for the crime, but after the CBI took over the investigation, the teenager was arrested. The CBI had claimed that the teenager confessed to killing the child to postpone the examinations and an upcoming parent-teacher meeting.

17:17 CBI books billionaire Nirav Modi in Rs 280 crore cheating case: The CBI has booked billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi, his brother and wife and a business partner for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank of over Rs 280.70 crore crore during 2017, officials said.

The CBI has acted on a complaint from the Punjab National Bank, which alleged that Modi, his brother Nishal, wife Ami and Mehul Chinubhai Choksi, all partners of Diamon R US, Solar Exports, Stellar Diamonds, were in conspiracy with officials of the bank and cheated it, causing "wrongful loss", the officials said.

The response to an email seeking the company's comments is awaited.

"The public servants committed abuse of official position to cause pecuniary advantage to Diamond R US, Solar Exports, Stellar Diamonds and wrongful loss of Rs 280.70 crore to Punjab National Bank during 2017," the FIR has alleged.

-- PTI

16:57 Ankit Saxena's father wants death sentence for his killers: Seeking justice for his son's death, the father of 23-year-old Ankit Saxena, who was stabbed to death in west Delhi's Khyala area on February 1, said that he will be "thankful" if the Delhi government will help his family in fighting the case.

Ankit's father Yashpal Saxena demanded death sentence for those who killed his son.

"We want justice. Murderers of my son should get the death sentence. I am an ordinary man and I have no resources to fight the case. If the Delhi government helps us in getting best advocates and making a strong case, I will be thankful," said Ankit's father.

Four accused, including a juvenile, were sent to judicial custody on Saturday in connection with the case.

Saxena was stabbed to death by the family members of his 20-year-old girlfriend, who was against their relationship.

16:43 PM's first foreign visit in 2018 with new FS : Diplomats are keenly waiting to see whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on his visit to Palestine on February 10. The Prime Minister's Office may decide to have a secretary in the External Affairs ministry accompany the Prime Minister.



16:27 Govt schemes not just for AIADMK card holders: TN minister's U-turn: Tamil Nadu minister Sellur K Raju today denied having said that only AIADMK card holders would be given government welfare measures, and claimed that "falsehood" was being spread.





"A falsehood is being spread that I had said government items (schemes) will be available only for those holding AIADMK membership card. This is a false message," he told reporters at Madurai. Raju said there was no legal provision to restrict government schemes to supporters of a particular political party and added that he only sought to ensure new entrants to AIADMK had secured their party membership cards.





Referring to the ruling AIADMK's universal free rice distribution scheme, he said, "We don't see (if beneficiaries of the rice scheme) are AIADMK families (i.e. supporters)." About his reported controversial statement, the state cooperatives minister claimed, "never said so."





Yesterday, media reports had quoted him as saying at an event in Madurai, "AIADMK party card is what identifies us and is equal to our life itself... every party member should have it. All party members should have the card. Only if you have it, can you get government welfare schemes benefits either for you or your family." Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had made it clear yesterday that all government welfare measures were aimed at benefiting the ordinary and poor people and all sections of society, irrespective of party affiliations. -- PTI

16:18 Kasganj: Place of worship gate set afire; 2 cops suspended: Tension resurfaced in Kasganj today as some miscreants tried to disrupt peace by setting afire the gate of a place of worship but the police swiftly swung into action and the flames were extinguished, an official said.





Following the incident, two constables were suspended over alleged laxity while a large contingent of police personnel was deployed on the spot to ensure that there is no more trouble in the western Uttar Pradesh town which recently saw communal clashes.





"Early this morning, in Ganjdudwara area of the city, some anti-social element set afire the gate of a place of worship. Police swung into action and extinguished the flames," Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava told PTI.

16:07 Be warned S Africa, Kohli and team are ready and waiting : Virat Kohli tweets @imVkohli: Off to Cape Town for the next one!



Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli guided India to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the second One-Day International at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. India chased down the meagre 119-run target with 29.3 overs (177 balls) to spare as the visitors took 2-0 lead in the six-match series.



The third ODI will be held in Cape Town.

16:01 CBI books billionaire Nirav Modi in Rs 280 cr cheating case: The CBI today booked billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi, his brother and wife and a business partner for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank of over Rs 280.70 crore crore during 2017, officials said.



The CBI has acted on a complaint from the Punjab National Bank, which alleged that Modi, his brother Nishal, wife Ami and Mehul Chinubhai Choksi, all partners of Diamon R US, Solar Exports, Stellar Diamonds, were in conspiracy with officials of the bank and cheated it, causing "wrongful loss", the officials said. The response to an email seeking the company's comments is awaited. -- PTI

15:27 Don't tell ma I will be home on my birthday, Capt Kundu had told sis: Twenty-two-year-old Captain Kapil Kundu, who was killed in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, was to visit home on his birthday. Capt Kundu, a resident of Ransika village near Pataudi in Haryana's Gururgram district, would have turned 23 on February 10.





The young Army Captain was among the four Army personnel who were killed yesterday in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.





A pall of gloom descended at his village. His mother, Sunita, who was struggling to hold back her tears said his son loved an adventurous life. "Kapil was to visit us on his birthday on February 10. He always used to surprise me and tell his sisters first about his visit. He used to share everything with them," she said, adding he had visited the family in November last year.





According to his family members, Capt Kundu believed in a life which was larger in stature and not in length. "He was fond of life which was full of adventure, he loved nature. He was a great patriot. He used to write poetry to express his feelings for his country. He always used to say country is supreme," she said.





14:52 Chaiwalla, pakodawalla, GST in Amit Shah's maiden speech in RS: BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Amit Shah delivers his maiden speech in the Upper House. Shah was supposed to speak in the last session but due to frequent adjournments his turn did not arrive. Highlights of his speech.



"Sarkaar ne jab kaam-kaaj sambhala, tab sarkaar ke paas virasat me kya tha? Jis prakaar ka gaddha tha, woh gaddha bharne mein hi sarkaar ka bahut saara samay gaya hai aur gaddha bharne ke baad in uplabhdhiyon ko ek alag najariye se dekhein.





"Abhi mai Chidambaram sahab ka tweet padh raha tha ki 'mudra bank ke saath kisi ne pakode ka thela laga diya, isko rozgari kehte hain?' Haan main maanta hu ki bheekh maangne se to accha hai ki koi mazdoori kar raha hai. Uski dusri pidhi aage aayegi to udyogpati banegi.





"Chaiwaale ka beta aaj Pradhan Mantri bankar is sadan me baitha hai. Puri duniya mein jitne bhi loktantra hai, un sab ki yojanaon ko koi khangal kar dekh le, 50 crore logon ko Rs 5 lakh ka bima suraksha dena, kisi bhi sarkaar me ye saahas nahi hai. Isiliye, Ayaushman Bharat ko ab 'Namo healthcare' ke naam se ye janta jaanegi.



14:16 This is the govt's reasoning behind slump in stock market : Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Monday attributed the slump in the Indian stock market to the correction seen in the global equity market.Adhia clarified that the fall is not related to the long-term capital gains tax, which was re-introduced in the Union Budget 2018.





"People don't know the global market. But, there is a strong connection of all equity markets now. The MSCI All Country Index of equity market went down by 3.4 percent in the last week and particularly in the last two days. Now, if the entire world's stock markets have gone down, naturally it will have its own ripple effect on the Indian stock markets. It is not LTCG effect, but the overall effect of equity markets which has changed in the other countries of the world also," Adhia said at a session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry. He, however, acknowledged that the timing of the re-institutionalising of the tax was bad.





"The security transaction tax is a very small tax for transaction and the income that we get out of it is very small. It is only Rs 9,000 crore. There are number of more short-term transactions rather than long-term transactions in the stock exchange.





The income of Rs. 9,000 crore must be coming more from short-term transactions rather than long-term, and we have made no change in the short-term transaction. In spite of putting a nominal 10 percent tax on long-term capital gain on equity, it still remains a very subsidized regime. It is unfortunate that our move came at a very wrong time because of global markets also going down," he added.





13:02 SC seeks BCCI response on Sreesanth's plea against life ban: The Supreme Court today sought a response from BCCI on controversial cricketer S Sreesanth's plea challenging the life ban imposed on him by the apex cricket body.





A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India and two office bearers of its Committee of Administrators (CoA) to file their responses within four weeks.





The court, however, refused to grant any interim relief sought by senior advocate Salman Khurshid, representing the cricketer, that he may be allowed to play. Sreesanth, who had been absolved in the IPL spot-fixing case, was successful when he filed a plea before the single judge bench of the Kerala High Court challenging the life ban imposed on him by BCCI.





12:47 Will continue giving befitting reply to Pak: Army vice chief : India will continue to give a "befitting reply" and its action will speak for itself, the Army's vice chief said today, a day after four of its personnel were killed in heavy shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani Army has been supporting infiltration by terrorists along the border, Army Vice Chief Sarath Chand said.





11:54 BSF SI injured in Pak shelling, firing in J-K's Rajouri: A BSF sub-inspector was injured in shelling and firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said today. There was "intermittent shelling" through the night by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rajouri district, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rajouri, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.





He said that the BSF SI was injured late last night in the Keri forward area in Rajouri and was hospitalised. No civilian casualties have been reported. There were also no reports of civilians migrating from the forward areas, Choudhary said.





Teams have been deputed for loss assessment, he said, adding that 84 schools were closed today for three days and camps have been made functional.





In heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts, yesterday, a 22-year-old Indian Army officer and three jawans were killed and at least four people were injured.





There was heavy firing and shelling by Pakistani forces along the LoC in Rajouri's Bhimbher Gali Sector last evening, Army officials said. In the shelling, Captain Kapil Kundu, a resident of Ransika village in Haryana's Gurgaon district; Havildar Roshan Lal (42) of J-K's Samba district; Rifleman Subham Singh (23) of J-K's Kathua district and Rifleman Ramavatar (27) of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh were killed, they said.





11:22 Ceasefire violations will cost Pakistan dearly: MoS Home : Hansraj Ahir, Minister of State Home Affairs, on ceasefire violations by Pakistan: "We will not forgive Pakistan's actions. It will prove to be Pakistan's foolishness and will cost them dearly."



On Sunday night, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing along the LOC in Rajouri district that claimed the lives of four soldiers -- one officer, three jawans -- while another two were injured. In January, schools along the International Border and the LoC in five districts -- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch -- were closed for over a fortnight because of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops.



11:07 Snag affects Metro services in Kolkata : Metro Railway services were today affected in the southern part of Kolkata during morning rush hours from 9.05 am owing to a technical snag in a rake. Train services from Kavi Subhash station in the far south to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station were stalled for 20 minutes after a brake-binding snag in a rake at Shahid Khudiram station, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

10:55 No material impact of slippage in fiscal deficit: Moody's: The Budget for 2018-19 strikes a balance between fiscal prudence and growth, and a "slight" slippage in fiscal deficit has no material impact on overall economic strength. The government has revised its 2018-19 fiscal deficit projections to 3.3 per cent of GDP and for the current fiscal to 3.5 per cent of GDP, against original targets of 3 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively.





"The revised fiscal consolidation path is modestly shallower than the previous roadmap, but does not fundamentally alter India's overall fiscal strength," says William Foster, Vice President-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.





The medium-term target to reduce the central government debt-to-GDP ratio to 40 per cent is supportive of the sovereign credit profile, Foster said. Moody's in a statement said India's budget for the fiscal year ending March 2019 strikes a balance between fiscal prudence and growth. -- PTI

10:31 Markets still see red over Budget, Sensex slips below 35,000 : The BSE Sensex dipped below the 35,000-level by plunging around 546 points in opening trade today on heavy losses in metal, realty, capital goods, banking and oil & gas stocks amid a global rout in equity markets. The BSE 30-share barometer tanked 545.95 points, or 1.55 per cent, to 34,520.80.





The gauge had lost 1,216.50 in the previous four sessions following imposition of long-term capital gains of 10 per cent on equities in the Budget 2018. All sectoral indices led by realty, metal, capital goods, healthcare and bankex were trading in the negative terrain, falling by up to 3.47 per cent.





The NSE Nifty was trading down by 173.80 points, or 1.61 per cent, at 10,586.80. Asian markets dropped over 1 per cent following deep losses on Wall Street last week after a strong US jobs report and rising Treasury yields fanned fears of interest rate hike quicker than thought.





The laggards were Yes Bank, HDFC Ltd, SBI, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Hind Unilver, L&T, M&M, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank and RIL, falling by up to 3.89 per cent. In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.82 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 2.43 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index down 0.33 per cent in their late morning deals. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2.54 per cent lower on Friday. -- PTI

09:32 Sensex falls 545 points to trade below 35,000 level, Nifty tumbles 173.80 pts to 10,586.80 in opening trade amid global sell-off.

09:31 Cong, BJP spar over TOP, POT: Congress social media head and Karnataka leader Divya Spandana Ramya today took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi wondering if he was on "pot", a put-down which invited a sharp response from the BJP by

calling it atrocious and "insult" to the masses.





Ramya's swipe came following Modi's comment in a rally in Karnataka during which he said farmers are his top priority and described 'TOP' as tomato, onion and potato. She tweeted, "Is this what happens when you're on POT?"





The BJP hit back at Ramya for her choice of words with party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweeting, "Most people of the country and our party members won't even know what you are referring to (including PM himself) but your Leader will connect with it instantly. While you have insulted people of India with your atrocious comment, your leader will be proud of you!!"





BJP's IT wing head Amit Malviya said more than 3,500 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka, the highest for any state in India, but "speaking for them is being on 'POT'... Congress keeps it classy, again".

"Will Rahul Gandhi maintain silence on Divya Spandana's comment while he sacked Mani Shankar Aiyar just because his jibe came close to Gujarat election and Karnataka is still some months away? Or sacrificing his close aide, responsible for his rise as a leader, takes some courage?" he asked in a

tweet.





The Congress had suspended Aiyar from the party for his "neech" (lowly) jibe at Modi during the Gujarat Assembly.



Image: Congress social media head Divya Spandana.

08:53 BJP govt is trying to create divide between Hindus and Muslims: Akhilesh: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the BJP and the RSS for "divisive politics", and said if the current government is not ousted, it would be harmful for the country. Yadav addressed a rally organised by his party in Mumbai. "First, this government came to power by fooling the masses with a false promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone's account. And after taking over the reins, it has indulged in divisive politics and is raking up communal issues so that people forget the issues of unemployment, starvation, farmer suicides," he said. The government, guided by the RSS, is trying to distort the tenets of Constitution, he said. "It is trying to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims, between castes. This is harmful, and we know how to deal with it. We will dethrone these people in 2019 and 2022," Yadav said, referring to the next Lok Sabha and Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, respectively. "During 5-year term as chief minister, I got built roads where even an Air Force plane can land, and no other state including Maharashtra could do this despite having better financial resources," Yadav said. Referring to the BJP-led Maharashtra government's decision to build a grand memorial of warrior king Shivaji in the Arabian Sea, Yadav said when his party comes back to power in UP, it will create a grand park in Shivaji's name, spread over thousands of acres. The BJP-led governments in both Maharashtra and UP have miserably failed in tackling farmers' issues, and loan waivers are empty assurances, the SP leader said. "I fail to understand why farmers in a financially sound state like Maharashtra are continuing to commit suicide The same trend is now seen in Uttar Pradesh too," Yadav said. Narendra Modi government's demonetisation was a "complete failure", the former UP chief minister said. "GST and demonetisation have been duds. Corruption and black money still prevail. If you (the government) think that it (demonetisation) worked, then I suggest you repeat it once again. Perhaps it will work better this time," he quipped. Yadav also said he still have doubts about the electronic voting machines, and will continue to back the paper ballot system. "When an out-of-order EVM can be repaired, then can it it not be tampered with?" he asked. -- PTI

08:42 Pak shelling forces closure of 84 schools along LoC in Rajouri: All schools situated within five kilometres of the Line of Control in Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir have been closed by authorities for three days in view of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops. "All 84 schools located in 0-5 km from the LoC stretch from Sunderbani to Manjakote shall remain closed for the next three days," Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Shahid Iqbal said. The officials said that the situation was very tense as firing and shelling by Pakistani troops continued round the clock. An Army officer and three jawans were killed and four people, including two teenagers, injured on Sunday in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir. In January, schools along the International Border and the LoC in five districts -- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch -- were closed for over a fortnight because of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops. -- PTI