LIVE! Varavara Rao's house arrest begins this morning, can't meet press

August 30, 2018

10:19 Varavara Rao's house arrest begins this morning, can't meet press : Left-leaning Telugu poet and writer Varavara Rao who was arrested by the Pune police for his alleged links with Maoists reached home this morning after the Supreme Court directive. The apex court yesterday ordered that the five activists, arrested on August 28 in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case, should be kept under house arrest till September 6.





"They (Pune police) brought him home at 7 in the morning. He was brought to the city by flight," Rao's wife Hemalatha told PTI. She further said the police is not allowing anyone except his daughters and sons-in-law into or out of the house.





When PTI tried to talk to Rao, she said he is not allowed to talk to the media as per the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) Viswa Prasad in a message said the Hyderabad police would be managing Rao's house arrest.





Earlier, there was confusion as to whether the local police or Pune police would manage the writer's house arrest. "We will always stand by to the Pune police," Chikkadpally police inspector S Bhim Reddy said.





Rao was arrested from Hyderabad, while activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Farreira were nabbed from Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj from Faridabad in Haryana and civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha was arrested from New Delhi.





The Maharashtra police had arrested them in connection with an FIR lodged there following an event-'Elgaar Parishad' (conclave)- held on December 31 last year that had triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village. -- PTI





Image: Varavara Rao at his Hyderabad house this morning with this family. Only his immediate family is allowed access inside the house. Pic: ANI

10:10 28,757 houses cleaned in Kuttanad so far: Kerala fin min : Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac @drthomasisaac on the rehab ops in the state and a report card, so to speak.





Report Card of the first day of cleaning up Kuttanad: 28757 houses, 288 public institutions like hospitals and office, 52 schools and 122 public spaces like markets cleaned. More than 60,000 participated. The number of out stations registered volunteers who participated -- 11319 (on the 28th of August), 11007 (29th August). Large No of CPIM volunteers from the district have not registered. 50,000-60,000 persons from Kuttanad also participated on both days. Thank you all.





IMAGE: A woman holds up documents damaged during the floods at Annamanada in Thrissur. Photograph: PTI Photo

09:58 Parrikar flies to US for medical treatment, no change in guard, says CMO: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today left for the United States for medical treatment, an official said. Parrikar, 62, had undergone treatment in the US for three months earlier this year for a pancreatic ailment and returned in June. He went to the US again for a follow-up earlier this month.





"Parrikar took the Air India flight from Mumbai airport at 1.30 am," an official in the Chief Minister's Office told PTI. "He has left for the US on a short trip will be back in eight days," he said.





Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a review health check-up last Thursday, a day after he returned from the US. A senior official in the CMO had said yesterday that Parrikar will go to the US again for further medical treatment. A meeting of Goa BJP leaders with party chief Amit Shah in Delhi, which was earlier scheduled for today to discuss the leadership issue in the coastal state in view of Parrikar's medical treatment, was cancelled yesterday, a senior functionary had said last night.





09:38 Rupee hits fresh record low : Continuing its free-fall, the rupee today weakened by another 23 paise against the dollar to trade at a life-time low of 70.82 on strong month-end demand for the US currency amid sustained foreign fund outflows. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange market, the local currency opened a tad higher at 70.57 a dollar from its previous close of 70.59 but slipped to hit a fresh low of 70.82, down by 23 paise. Forex dealers said besides strong month-end demand for the American currency, buying by importers, mainly oil refiners in view of surging crude oil prices and capital outflows, weighed on the domestic currency. Furthermore, the dollar strength against its rival currencies overseas too put pressure on the rupee, they said. The rupee had recorded a steep fall of 49 paise, to close at record low of 70.59 against the dollar in the previous session. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex recovered by 96.13 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 38,819.06 in early trade. -- PTI

09:24 1 terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Bandipora : One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards security forces positions.

09:11 Modi in Nepal to participate in BIMSTEC summit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Kathmandu to participate in the 4th BIMSTEC ( Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) summit in Kathmandu

The BIMSTEC is an international organisation of seven nations of South Asia and South East Asia. Its members are: Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan, and Nepal.

In a statement before leaving for Nepal, Modi said he will interact with the leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand on the margins of the summit. "I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli and reviewing the progress we have made in our bilateral ties since my last visit to Nepal in May 2018," he said. Modi said he and Oli will inaugurate the Nepal Bharat Maitri Dharmashala at the Pashupatinath temple complex. "My participation in the summit symbolises India's highest priority to our neighbourhood and our strong commitment to continue deepening our relationship with the extended neighbourhood in South-East Asia," he said. He said he will interact with all the leaders of BIMSTEC "to further enrich our regional cooperation, enhance our trade ties and advance our collective efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous Bay of Bengal region". The summit theme, the PM said, 'Towards a Peaceful, Prosperous and Sustainable Bay of Bengal Region' will enable the member-countries to shape a collective response to their common aspirations and challenges. "I am confident that the 4th BISMTEC summit will further consolidate the progress made thus far under BIMSTEC, and will chart the course for building a peaceful and prosperous Bay of Bengal Region," Modi said in his statement. -- PTI

08:51 Rahul to step up attack on Modi govt over Rafale, to meet Cong core group: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will meet the party's core group today to chalk out strategy to further step up the offensive on the Modi government over the Rafale issue, sources said. After the meeting, some of the party leaders may join a Youth Congress protest march from the All India Congress Committee headquarters to the prime minister's residence, they said. Sources said the newly-formed core group committee will meet at Gandhi's residence to discuss further strategy over the Rafale issue. This will be the first meeting of the group, which has top Congress leaders as members. The Congress has launched a frontal attack on the government over the Rafale issue and is demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into it. -- PTI

08:45 Togadia announces march from Lucknow to Ayodhya for Ram temple: Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia on Wednesday announced a march from Lucknow to Ayodhya on October 21 to gather support for the Ram Mandir movement. He visited Faizabad and Ayodhya and met those connected with the movement. Addressing a press conference in Faizabad, Togadia said, "Respecting the sacrifices of Hindus for the cause of Ram Janambhoomi, we will move towards Ayodhya from Lucknow on October 21 to build pressure on the Union government to bring resolution in Parliament for the construction of Ram Mandir. Lakhs of Kar Sewaks will join us." Togadia, who visited Ayodhya in June, had earlier demanded the BJP government to legislate a law within four months for constructing a temple at the disputed site. He was joined by about 200 activists of his newly-formed 'Antar-rashtriya Hindu Parishad'. Togadia, who enjoyed a 'Z' category security cover till a couple of months ago, was seen without any security on Wednesday. -- PTI

08:19 2+2 dialogue an indication of deepening strategic partnership: US: The maiden two-plus-two dialogue between India and the United States scheduled in New Delhi next week is an indication of the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries, the Trump administration has said. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are set to fly to New Delhi for the talks. They will be meeting their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to discuss enhancing America's engagement with India on critical diplomatic and security priorities, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference yesterday. "The dialogue is an indication of the deepening strategic partnership between our two countries, and India's emergence as a net security provider in the region," she said. The importance of the US-India strategic partnership is highlighted in the US President's National Security Strategy and the administration's South Asia and Indo-Pacific strategies, Nauert said. "We look forward to that and to having some of you travel along with us," she added. -- PTI