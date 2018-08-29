LIVE! Navlakha slams his arrest as political ploy by govt to target dissent

Write a comment

August 29, 2018

15:46 Four policemen gunned down by militants: Four policemen were shot dead by militants in Shopian district of South Kashmir today when they were repairing their vehicle, police said. While two policemen died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital, they said. The incident happened near Arahama fruit mandi in the district. They said the weapons of the policemen were missing and police have launched a manhunt for the militants. -- PTI Four policemen were shot dead by militants in Shopian district of South Kashmir today when they were repairing their vehicle, police said. While two policemen died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital, they said. The incident happened near Arahama fruit mandi in the district. They said the weapons of the policemen were missing and police have launched a manhunt for the militants. -- PTI

15:40 Navlakha slams his arrest as political ploy by govt to target dissent: Civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested for suspected links with Maoists, today alleged that the case against him was a "political ploy" of the government to target dissent. Navlakha was arrested by Maharashtra Police yesterday along with four other Left-wing activists for alleged unlawful activities. The Delhi High Court has ordered that he be confined at his residence in New Delhi.





"The entire case is a political ploy against political dissent by this vindictive and cowardly government, which is bent upon shielding the real culprits of Bhima Koregaon and thus divert attention from its own scams and failures which stretch from Kashmir to Kerala," Navlakha said in a statement issued by the civil rights group People's Union for Democratic Rights of which he is a part.





"A political trial must be fought politically and I welcome this opportunity. I have to do nothing. It is for the Maharashtra police, working at the behest of their political masters, to prove their case against me, and my comrades who too have been arrested," he said.





He said PUDR has collectively and fearlessly fought for more than 40 years for the cause of democratic rights and he has covered many such trials as part of the organisation.





"Now I myself will be a witness to a political trial with a ringside view," he said and also tagged a revolutionary song, "Tu zinda hai toh zindagi ki jeet par yakeen kar...", often sung by Leftists. Telugu poet Varavara Rao and activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, trade unionist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj and Navlakha were arrested yesterday after multi-city searches. -- PTI





Image: Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha at his residence after he was arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence, in New Delhi yesterday. Pic: PTI

15:18 India remains preferred destination for FDI: RBI: India remains a preferred destination for foreign direct investment as domestic consumption remains strong, according to RBI Annual Report. With manufacturing sector gathering momentum, helped by both services and agriculture sectors, consumption demand remains robust in the country making it an attractive investment destination, it said. India received USD 37.3 billion capital inflow in 2017-18 as compared to USD 36.3 billion in the previous fiscal. During the 2015-16, the country received USD 36.06 billion.





"There are country-specific factors that could distinguish the Indian experience going forward. In the real sector, a normal monsoon for the third consecutive year should lift agricultural output," it said.





Manufacturing activity is gathering momentum on the back of new business, both domestic and export orders, rising capacity utilisation and drawdown of inventories, said the Reserve Bank of India report. -- PTI

15:02 Activist Sudha Bharadwaj's daughter says cops did not have arrest warrant: Trade unionist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, who was picked up by the Maharashtra Police for her suspected links with Maoists, today said those speaking against human rights violation and fighting for the rights of Dalits and tribals are being targeted by the "present regime".





Bharadwaj, along with several other Left-wing activists, was arrested yesterday in multi-city raids. She has been confined at her residence in Faridabad, under the guard of police officers, and allowed to meet only her lawyer.





"I think whatever is the opposition to the present regime, whether it is on Dalit rights, tribal rights, or human rights, everybody who is in the opposition is being rounded up in this manner.





"My mobile, laptop and pen drive has been seized. I apprehend they are going to play around with this data. My Gmail and Twitter passwords have also been taken," she said.





The arrest has triggered a nation-wide outrage with activists saying the raids were a brazen attack on democratic rights and reminiscent of the infamous Emergency.





Her daughter, Anu Bharadwaj, said, "There were 10 people. Among them only one was a lady constable from the Haryana police. Others were from the Maharashtra police. When mom asked for search warrant, they said they did not have it.





"They did have some other document. That is why, mom allowed them to come inside. I do not have any idea about allegations but mom said they have come in connection with arrests in Pune," she said.





The Maharashtra Police yesterday carried out searches at multiple places in several states, including Delhi, on the residences of people suspected to have Maoist links.





14:49 Chidambaram slams govt after RBI report on demonetisation : Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today slammed the government after the RBI said that as much as 99.3 per cent of the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have returned to the banking system, saying the Indian economy had suffered due to the notes ban by way of job loss, closure of industries and the GDP growth.





In a series of tweets, the former finance minister also said the RBI figures suggests that the government had actually demonetised only Rs 13,000 crore and the "country paid a huge price" for it.





"Indian economy lost 1.5 per cent of GDP in terms of growth. That alone was a loss of Rs 2.25 lakh crore a year. Over 100 lives were lost. 15 crore daily wage earners lost their livelihood for several weeks. Thousands of SME units were shut down. Lakhs of jobs were destroyed," he tweeted.





Chidambaram said every rupee of the Rs 15.42 lakh crore, barring a small sum of Rs 13,000 crore, has come back to the RBI. "I suspect that the bulk of the Rs 13,000 crore is currency in Nepal and Bhutan and some that was lost or destroyed. Remember who had said that Rs 3 lakh crore will not come back and that will be a gain for the government!?," he said.





As much as 99.3 per cent of the junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have returned to the banking system, the RBI said today, indicating that just a minuscule percentage of currency was left out of the system after the government's unprecedented note ban aimed at curbing black money and corruption.





The Reserve Bank of India, which has taken an awfully long time to count the currency that was returned in the limited period window provided by the government to exchange or deposit the demonetised currency, said in its Annual Report for 2017-18 that the exercise is finally over.





14:31 Telangana: A Chetak helicopter of IAF made an emergency landing in a village in Siddipet after technical snag. It was on routine training and took off from Hakimpet base of Hyderabad. Telangana: A Chetak helicopter of IAF made an emergency landing in a village in Siddipet after technical snag. It was on routine training and took off from Hakimpet base of Hyderabad.

14:11 Shivpal Yadav parts ways with SP, floats new party: Sidelined Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav today announced the formation of a Samajwadi Secular Morcha and said he would try to unite smaller parties under it.





However, Shivpal, who is still a SP legislator, refused to answer whether the Morcha will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "I have formed Samajwadi Secular Morcha. I was neglected in the Samajwadi Party and waited for two years. I was neither informed nor invited in party programmes and no responsibility was given to me," Shivpal, uncle of SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, told reporters at his residence in Lucknow.





While the news is official now, we had in fact told you two days ago that Shivpal Yadav was in touch with BJP chief Amit Shah to split the party soon and align his new party with the NDA.





"There are many neglected workers in the SP. They will be assigned responsibilities and asked to strengthen our Morcha. I will also try to unite smaller parties under the Morcha," he said.





14:00 NDA got Rafale jets 20% cheaper than UPA: Jaitley: Clearing the air on the Rafale deal, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that the present NDA government has negotiated hard to keep prices down by at least 20 per cent for each aircraft as per 2016 deal, compared to that of the UPA in 2007.





In an exclusive interview to ANI, Jaitley underlined the fact that each of these aircraft were coming fully loaded and the deal is between government to government without involving anyone in between.





"Can you compare a basic aircraft's pricing with a loaded aircraft? Can you compare a simple aircraft with a weaponised aircraft?... If in 2012 they had come to an agreement, the first would have been delivered in 2017. From 2007 to 2017 the escalations would have gone up, along with a foreign exchange variation. So there is India specific add-ons and the foreign exchange variants' Is the Congress party aware that if you take the 2007 L1 offer and the escalation clause without the add-ons, the price negotiated in 2015-16 is cheaper?' Jaitley said.





"Let us first come to the pricing. My question therefore is, if you are fully aware -- Mr Anthony fully read the file and abandoned the contract -- he would tell his party that the L1 offer of 2007 had a basic 2007 price plus escalation plus currency variation. In 2015 or 16, this would have been 9 per cent costlier than what the basic aircraft price of 2016 negotiated was' Loaded to unloaded, you compare the price again. The 2016 price is 20 per cent cheaper than the 2007 offer. So we got it cheaper,' Jaitley asserted.





"What was negotiated from 2015 to 2016 and finally executed in 2016, with the escalations and the currency variations, the basic aircraft price turns out to be 9 per cent cheaper. Is the Congress party aware of this?' he addedSlamming Congress president Rahul Gandhi's charge of a more expensive final Rafale jet being purchased by the present government, Jaitley said that every fact by the Congress is factually false.





"Every fact that they have said on pricing is factually false... Mr Rahul Gandhi himself has given seven different prices in different speeches with regard to the Rafale, that is the 2007 offer. And the simple case is they have made it as if it is a kindergarten or primary school debate," Jaitley said.





The Finance Minister asserted that no rules were bypassed and the Cabinet Committee on Security approval was taken during the deal and the negotiations took about 14 months to complete.

13:18 'Mitron has nothing to do with PM Modi': Director Nitin Kakkar, best known for Filmistaan, says his next directorial venture Mitron has nothing to do with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was the PM who made Mitron popular in his public addresses. "Our film is about friendship and is set in Gujarat, so the costumes, sets, dialogues are led by the backdrop, similarly friends in Gujarati are called mitra or mitron, so the title. "It has nothing to do with Narendra Modi, we completely love and respect the chair he holds and have no intentions to get cheap publicity whatsoever. He does use it (word) often but then he is from Gujarat too," Nitin told PTI. The film is a remake of Telugu film Pelli Choopulu and the national award-winning director felt it was a great offer to helm the Hindi version. "When you pick up something that is already made, it becomes a fresh script again as you set it in a different world. Culturally, things do change but characters somewhere remain the same. In a way to do this film again in different language, set up was challenging and difficult but in a positive exciting." Usually, remakes are considered a safe bet from business point of view, but the director says there is "no formula to make a safe film". "One should not make a film because it's safe, one should make a film if the script excites you...and not have a fear to fail. Nothing can guarantee success, one can only work hard and hope it works." The film stars Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra in the lead and is slated to be released on September 14. -- PTI

13:13 Don't spread dirt through social media, appeals PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to not use the social media to spread dirt, saying the issue was not about any ideology but simply does not behove a decent society. In a video interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party workers and volunteers from Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi said everybody should train themselves to never use social media platforms to "spread dirt" but the many good things that are around them. Replying to a question, he said, "People at times overstep the bounds of decorum. They hear or see something false and forward it. They don't notice that how much damage they are doing to society. Some people use such words that do not behove any decent society. They say or write anything about women." He then continued, saying that the issue is not about any political party or ideology. It is about 125 crore Indians and everybody should train themselves for never spreading dirt through the social media but share good things around them, the PM said. Cleanliness project is also about mental cleanliness, he said. Use of foul language or abuses on social media has often divided opinions among political parties with BJP's rivals accusing its supporters or those aligned to right wing ideology of using invectives against those they don't like. The BJP has always rejected the charge and its supporters have argued that they are often a target of abuses by their rivals. In the interaction with party workers, Modi stressed on the need to create an atmosphere of positive news about the country and share information that strengthens the society as he lamented that a quarrel between two families in a 'mohalla' becomes a national news nowadays. He called for sharing videos highlighting the "changing face of India", saying the country is now witnessing "historic and unprecedented" progress. Modi said every village in India has now electricity, schools and toilets while the country has become the largest manufacturer of mobile phones. -- PTI

12:46 BSF foils exfiltrtation bid along IB in Jammu, 3 Bangladeshi nationals held: The Border Security Force troops foiled an exfiltration bid and arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, including two teenagers, along International Border in Jammu district, police said today. BSF troops guarding IB in R S Pura sector observed some movement of the people yesterday and later arrested 3 persons, who turned out to be Bangaldeshi nationals, police officials said in Jammu. They were trying to exfiltrate to Pakistan side. BSF handed them over to the police, which registered a case and grilled the foreigners, the officials said. One mobile phone, 2 sim cards and over Rs 600 in Bangladeshi currency were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Abdul Kareem (20), Mohmmad Ali (18) and Mohmmad Jahangir (18). As per reports they had taken a train to reach the Jammu and from there they headed to border to cross over to Pakistan under the guidance of a guide. The trio have been sent to Joint Interrogation Centre to carry out the thorough investigation about the purpose, police added. -- PTI

12:22 SC to hear plea against activists' arrest at 3:45 pm today: Historian Romila Thapar and four activists today moved the Supreme Court against the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police for suspected Maoist links.





The petition against the arrest of the activists was mentioned before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra which agreed to give an urgent hearing today itself at 3:45 pm.





In the petition, which was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the historian and other right activists have sought release of all activists who have been arrested during raids in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case. They have also sought an independent probe into the arrests. The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune after an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year.





In related news, the Delhi High Court today has said it will hear at 2:15 pm the plea of rights activists Gautam Navlakha, arrested for alleged unlawful activities, after the Maharashtra Police submitted that translated documents of the case were not ready.





The court had yesterday directed that Navlakha should not be taken away from Delhi till it hears the matter as specific allegations against him were unclear as the documents were in Marathi.





A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel was informed by Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, appearing for Maharashtra Police, that the documents to be translated from Marathhi to English will be provided to Navlakha's counsel positively by 12 pm. Advocate Nithya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Navlakha, said the matter could be heard tomorrow. The court, however, said it will hear the matter at 2:15 pm.

-- PTI





IMAGE: Arun Ferreira, a human rights activist and lawyer, was arrested yesterday by the Pune police in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence case. Photograph: PTI Photo

Historian Romila Thapar and four activists today moved the Supreme Court against the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police for suspected Maoist links.The petition against the arrest of the activists was mentioned before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra which agreed to give an urgent hearing today itself at 3:45 pm.In the petition, which was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the historian and other right activists have sought release of all activists who have been arrested during raids in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case. They have also sought an independent probe into the arrests. The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune after an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year.In related news, the Delhi High Court today has said it will hear at 2:15 pm the plea of rights activists Gautam Navlakha, arrested for alleged unlawful activities, after the Maharashtra Police submitted that translated documents of the case were not ready.The court had yesterday directed that Navlakha should not be taken away from Delhi till it hears the matter as specific allegations against him were unclear as the documents were in Marathi.A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel was informed by Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, appearing for Maharashtra Police, that the documents to be translated from Marathhi to English will be provided to Navlakha's counsel positively by 12 pm. Advocate Nithya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Navlakha, said the matter could be heard tomorrow. The court, however, said it will hear the matter at 2:15 pm.-- PTIIMAGE: Arun Ferreira, a human rights activist and lawyer, was arrested yesterday by the Pune police in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence case. Photograph: PTI Photo

12:09 99.3% of demonetised notes returned to RBI: Report: Reserve Bank of India's annual report for 2017-18. RBI says processing of demonetised old 500, 1000 rupees notes completed; 99.3 per cent of notes returned. Excerpts from the report:



-- The processing of SBNs (Specified Bank Notes, Rs 500 and Rs 1000) has since been completed at all centres of the Reserve Bank. The total SBNs returned from circulation is Rs 15,310.73 billion.





-- The total value of SBNs in circulation as on Nov. 8, 2016 (date of demonetisation), post verification and reconciliation, was Rs 15,417.93 billion. The total value of SBNs returned from circulation is Rs 15,310.73 billion.





-- Indian economy exhibited resilience during 2017-18, with upturns in investment and construction. Inflation eased on a year-on-year basis in an environment characterised by high variability.





--In the evolution of monetary aggregates, currency in circulation surpassed its pre-demonetisation level while credit growth revived to double digits from a historic low in the previous year.





-- Domestic financial markets were broadly stable with rallies in equity markets and intermittent corrections, hardening bond yields, the rupee trading with a generally appreciating bias except towards close of the year and liquidity in money markets.





-- Implementation of GST achieved another important milestone towards an efficient indirect tax structure. On the external front, the current account deficit was comfortably financed with accretions to foreign exchange reserves.





Image: People queue up to change demonetised notes in 2016. Less than 1% of the notes is presumed to be black money, according to the RBI report.

11:49 Parrikar to fly to US again for medical treatment: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently admitted at a private hospital in Mumbai, would fly to the US tonight for further medical treatment, his office said today. Parrikar, 62, underwent treatment in the US for three months earlier this year for a pancreatic ailment and returned in June. He went there again for a follow-up earlier this month. He was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a review health checkup on August 23, a day after he returned from the US, and was scheduled to return to Goa today.





However, a senior official in the Chief Minister's Office said Parrikar will leave for USA from Mumbai in a flight tonight. The official refused to divulge any further details about the chief minister's health. He said, "The official charge of the post of chief minister will remain with him (Parrikar). There is no need to hand over the charge to anyone."





11:17 Woman TV journalist hacked to death in Bangladesh: A woman journalist of a television channel in Bangladesh has been hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon by some unidentified assailants at her home, media reports said today.





Subarna Nodi, 32, was a correspondent of private news channel Ananda TV and also worked for the Daily Jagroto Bangla newspaper, bdnews24.com reported.





She lived in Radhanagar area of Pabna district, some 150 kms from Dhaka. Suborna, who is survived by a nine-year-old daughter, was awaiting divorce from her husband, the report said.





The assailants, said to be around 10 to 12, came riding motorcycles and rang the doorbell of her house at around 10:45 pm yesterday, it said.





When she answered the door, they indiscriminately hacked her and fled the spot, Pabna Additional Superintendent of Police Ibne Mizan said. The assailants used a sharp-edged weapon to attack her, police said. Some locals rushed her to hospital where she was declared brought dead.





11:04 People's right to receive more aid from Centre: Rahul in Kerala : Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Kochi today on day 2 of his 2-day visit to Kerala. Rahul will take stock of the flood situation in the Wayanad district of Kerala today. He reached Kerala on Tuesday morning and met people at a relief camp in North Paravur district. He promised people living in the camp that Congress leaders would put pressure on the government for compensation.



Speaking to the media today, Rahul said, "I have come here in support and not to politicize the situation. I will not comment on the nature of this crisis," the Congress President said on being asked if Kerela floods is a man-made crisis.



"I have visited a large number of camps yesterday and people are worried. I spoke to Kerela CM too. It is important that the government gives a sense to the people that it is going to help re-build the houses. Compensation promised should be delivered quickly," he said. .



He added that the extent of support that the central govt has given should be more. "This is owed to the people of Kerala. It is their right. I am sad that central govt has not given as much aid as they should," he said.





When asked about the crackdown on human rights activists, the Congress government said, "There are two different visions of India, one is a centralized vision & other is decentralized vision. One respects only one ideology, based out of Nagpur and the other respects all different ideas, cultures, different people in this country. That fight is on."





Meanwhile, the Cochin international airport will resume operations today. Private carriers Jet Airways and Indigo had on Tuesday said they will restart services which were discontinued from August 14 after the airport was shut due to flooding.





Image: Rahul Gandhi meets people at a relief camp in Angamali, Ernakulam, Kerala. Pic: @INC

10:26 Gurdwara in UK burnt in suspected arson attack: A gurudwara in the British city of Leith has been severely damaged in a suspected arson attack with the police treating the "suspicious" act as a hate crime, according to a media report. The Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Leith city, Scotland was set on fire in what was believed to be a "deliberate" act at around 5am yesterday, BBC reported.





No-one was injured in the incident but the building was severely damaged. Police in Edinburgh are investigating the suspected arson attack as a hate crime. It is believed that whoever was responsible deliberately targeted the temple and police said they were treating the incident at the temple in Leith as "suspicious", the report said. -- PTI

10:20 'Human rights' activists arrested under govt pressure' : The arrests of five activists from various cities across India in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence by the Pune Police was done "under government's pressure," said advocate Susan Abraham, the wife of Vernon Gonsalves -- one of the activists.





Talking about the arrests, Abraham on Tuesday told ANI, "This is being done under government's pressure. If you think Bhima Koregaon was an assassination plot, then file an FIR. You've made this case, will it stand before the court?"





The raids were carried out in Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Faridabad, Delhi and Thane. As per sources privy to the latest developments in the case, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Gonsalves and Sudha Bhardwaj were arrested following the raids that were conducted by the Pune Police. The police have booked all these accused under Sections 153 A, 505(1) B,117,120 B,13,16,18,20,38,39,40 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.





Sudha Bhardwaj's advocate Sanjeev Choudhary said, "Out transit bail application was dismissed. We had informed Chief Judicial Magistrate that the High Court in Chandigarh intervened and passed interim order that Pune Police won't take her under custody and she will be under house arrest for three days."





"The matter will once again be taken up before the High Court in Chandigarh after three days. Still, the Pune Police arrested her. It's a complete violation of the order of the High Court," he added.





Activists Varavara Rao and Sudha Bhardwaj were detained in Hyderabad and Faridabad respectively and Gautam Navlakha was arrested from Delhi. A search was also conducted at activist Stan Swamy's residence in Ranchi.

However, he was not arrested.





The Bhima Koregaon violence erupted while observing the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in January. A youth died and several others, including 10 policemen, were injured in the violence.

-- ANI





Image: Advocate Susan Abraham, the wife of Vernon Gonsalves, who was arrested yesterday. Pic: ANI

10:08 Sensex turns choppy after hitting record high: In volatile trade, the benchmark BSE Sensex hit a new life-time high of 38,989.65, extending its record-setting spree for a third session on buying by domestic investors amid short-covering ahead of August futures and options (F&O) expiry and mixed Asian cues.





The 30-share index rose by 93.02 points, or 0.23 per cent, to hit a new high of 38,989.65, bettering its previous intra-day record of 38,938.91 hit yesterday.





The index, however, turned choppy and was trading flat at 38,896.02 at 0945 hrs. The gauge has rallied 644.83 points in the previous two sessions. The 50-share NSE Nifty too turned cautious and was trading 14.70 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 11,753.20. Sentiment turned cautious ahead of August series F&O expiry scheduled tomorrow amid mixed cues from other Asian bourses, traders said.





Prominent gainers were Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, RIL, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and NTPC, rising up to 2.06 per cent. -- PTI

09:58 No economist has praised demonetisation: Chidambaram: Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party for the demonetisation drive in 2016, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that not even a single economist across the world said it was a good thing.





While addressing a National Students' Union of India (NSUI) event in New Delhi, Chidambaram said, "Show me one economist anywhere in the world who stood up and said demonetisation was a good thing. Not one. On the day PM announced demonetisation, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian was in Kerala. He was not in Delhi. He was not even consulted. He didn't know that demonetisation is taking place. If the CEA doesn't know, what kind of an economy is this?"





On November 8, 2016, the BJP-led Centre had invalidated Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes, claiming it was a crackdown on the shadow economy and use of illicit and counterfeit cash to fund illegal activities and terrorism. The move was criticised by several Opposition parties.





Earlier this month, a recent study by the Reserve Bank of India noted that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been adversely hit by the Goods and Services Tax roll-out and demonetisation, which had a significant impact on the overall credit of the sector.



Besides demonetisation, Chidambaram also raised questions over the Ayushman Bharat scheme."Ayushman Bharat is an insurance based model. Government says it will pay the premium... Is that the right model for India? I don't think so. The right model for India is the one practiced in Europe - vast expansion of public facilities, more public hospitals, more super specialities, more tertiary hospitals, more district level hospitals, more primary health centers, more doctors and nurses, more beds and free public health care. That's the way you can treat our 130 crore people. You can't go by an insurance model," Chidambaram said.





He added, "Insurance model has been a complete failure anywhere in the world. Even in America, Obama Care - an insurance model, has been seriously questioned. America's per capital is 150,000 dollars and our per capital is barely 1,800 dollars. But, who will tell the government that this is a wrong model?"





09:37 UPDATE: 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in Khanabal area of the district early this morning following specific information about the presence of terrorists there. An encounter ensued when the terrorists opened fire on the forces, an official said. Police said two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in the operation. -- PTI

09:00 NTR's son Harikrishna dies in road accident: Actor and Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Harikrishna died today in a road accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district.

Harikrishna was the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and founder of Telugu Desam Party NT Rama Rao.

Harikrishna was driving to Kavali in Nellore district when the car crashed into a road median on Nalgonda Highway, reported The Indian Express.

He was then taken to Kamineni Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Harikrishna's sons, Junior NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram, are popular Tollywood actors.

Image: Nandamuri Harikrishna with his sons.

08:48 J&K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said. An official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in the Khanabal area of the district early this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there. An encounter erupted when the militants opened fire on the forces who retaliated, the official said, adding the exchange of fire is underway. Further details are awaited. -- PTI

08:47 Congress will strive to ensure that Rahul becomes PM: Kharge: A day after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that any anti-BJP party with maximum seats can stake claim for the post of prime minister, the Congress said it would strive to ensure that party president Rahul Gandhi becomes the PM. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan said there was no formal proposal from the NCP yet about a 50:50 seat-sharing formula in the state for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Maharashtra has 48 parliamentary constituencies. Congress general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge also made a pitch for the like-minded parties to put up a united show to stop the BJP from forming a government and said there should be "no ego" in that. "What Pawar said is his opinion. I am the general secretary of my party. We are trying to ensure our party gets maximum seats and Rahul ji becomes the prime minister...we want our party to come back to power and our leader becomes the PM," Kharge was quoted as saying in a party statement. He made the remarks after nearly five-hour-long meeting in Mumbai with the party's Maharashtra district chiefs in view of the next year's general elections. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of implementing the ideology of the RSS.

"We are fighting against the ideology which is vicious from the country's point of view," he added. -- PTI

08:13 Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal hospitalised: Dayalu Ammal, wife of late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, sources said. They said she was hospitalised late last night, but declined to comment on her health condition, saying a statement is likely to be issued later in the day. Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief M K Stalin. -- PTI

Image: Late Karunanidhi with Dayalu Ammal, Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran