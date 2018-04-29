LIVE! Rahul's 'Jan Akrosh' rally today; Sonia, Manmohan to address

Write a comment

April 29, 2018

10:41 Woman alleges rape by CRPF personnel in Jammu: A 24-year-old woman has levelled serious allegations of wrongful confinement and rape against Central Reserve Police Force personnel inside a camp in Jammu, prompting police to register a case and start investigations, police said.



The woman, hailing from the Mandi area of Poonch district, lodged a written complaint with police station Domana yesterday, alleging that she was waylaid by a group of three CRPF personnel, taken inside their camp and raped by one of them on March 10, a police official said.



The woman alleged that the accused filmed the assault and threatened to release the video on social media if she disclosed the incident to police or someone else.



'I had alighted from a bus around 7.30 pm and was on way to my relative's home. I lost my way and was intercepted by three personnel in uniform outside their camp half an hour later. They took me inside on the pretext of helping me and instead one of them raped me,' the woman said in her complaint.



The official said a case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, including rape and wrongful confinement, were registered against the unidentified personnel and an investigation was taken up.



Based on the outcome of the investigation, some more charges, including that under the Information Technology Act, would be added to the FIR, he said. -- PTI

10:21 2 NCP members shot dead in Maharashtra: Two members of the Nationalist Congress Party were shot dead by some unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Sunday.



Both members have been identified as Yogesh Ralebhat and Rajesh Ralebhat.



The duo was sitting at a tea stall when the miscreants came on a bike and attacked them.



Soon, both were taken to Ahmednagar hospital but the doctor declared them brought dead.The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.



An investigation is underway. More details are awaited. -- ANI

09:53 Rahul's 'Jan Akrosh' rally today; Sonia, Manmohan to address: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally at the Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on Sunday to showcase 'Jan Aakrosh' (public outrage) over alleged 'failures and corruption' of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.



This rally will be Gandhi's first in Delhi since assuming the post of Congress president.



The rally comes ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, which will take place on May 12.



Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, prominent leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and others will also address the rally.



09:26 Portals of Kedarnath thrown open for devotees: Thousands of devotees braved early morning chill to flock to Kedarnath as portals of the Himalayan shrine were thrown open today after the six-month winter break.



Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul and Speaker Premchand Aggarwal were among the first to offer prayers at the shrine as its gates were opened by Rawal Bhimashankar Ling at 6.15 am in the presence of administrative and temple committee officials.



The idol of 'baba Kedar' brought in a flower bedecked palanquin from Ukhimath's Omkareshwar Temple where he is worshipped during winter was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple amid elaborate rituals and chants of Vedic hymns before the main gates of the temple were thrown open to devotees to pay obeisance.



With the opening of Kedarnath today and Badrinath temple scheduled to reopen tomorrow the number of chardham yatris is all set to get a boost in the coming days.



The gap of about 11 days between the openings of Yamunotri-Gangotri (Apr 18) and Kedarnath-Badrinath was being reckoned as a factor behind the lukewarm opening of chardham yatra this year.



Likely to be visited in the coming days by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is personally monitoring reconstruction work at Kedarpuri, several new attractions can be availed by devotees at Kedarnath this season including a laser show on Lord Shiva and improved facilities, officials said.



Portals of the four famous Himalayan shrines of Uttarakhand are closed every year with the onset of winter as they become snowbound and reopened with the start of summer. -- PTI

08:52 FIR against 2 TV news channels for broadcasting 'false stories': A first information report has been lodged in Ghaziabad against two television news channels for allegedly broadcasting 'false stories' following a complaint by the Ghaziabad Development Authority.



The GDA has alleged that the Hindi news channels had aired stories, levelling charges of Rs two crore bribery against its vice chairperson, based on one-sided version.



However, the channels -- Samachar Plus and News 1 India -- have refuted the allegations, saying they had tried to reach out to the GDA chairperson Ritu Maheshwari but she was not available immediately for comments.



One Trilok Agarwal had made a complaint to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, alleging that he had paid Rs 50 lakh to the GDA Secretary and the same amount to enforcement department as bribe to stop the sealing action launched by the authority against illegal construction at the site of a builder.



This news story was then broadcast by news channels Samachar Plus and News 1 India, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.



Executive Engineer R P Singh has made the complaint to the police on behalf of the GDA, alleging that the channels had broadcast 'false news' to blackmail the authorities, malign the image of the state government and administrative officials.



The FIR -- naming the chief editors and the local correspondents of the news channels -- has been lodged at Sihani gate police station under various Indan Penal Code sections, the SSP said.



GDA Vice-Chairperson Ritu Maheswari told PTI that news aired by the channels shows their 'blackmailing mentality' and is a 'criminal act'.



The Executive Editor of Samachar Plus, Praveen Sahni, said the story is based on the compliant of the victim and the channel had sought the version of GDA vice chairperson but she did not attend their call.



"The complaint (as mentioned in the story) was sent to the Prime Minister's Officer and the UP Chief Minister's Office also," he added. The Editor-in-Chief on News 1 India, Anurag Chaddha, said the story his channel aired was based on the victim's complaint.



"It was not false or gossip. Our local correspondent had tried to contact Maheshwari but she was not available," he said.



Meanwhile, builder Anil Jain has made a complaint to the district magistrate against Trilok Agarwal and his wife Shalini Agarwal, alleged extortion attempt.



An FIR on Jain's compplaint has been lodged at Kavi Nagar police station. Jain also contradicted the allegations levelled in the complaint of Agarwal and said that he has not paid any amount to any official to get undue favour from the GDA.



Investigations in both cases have been initiated, SSP Krishna said. -- PTI

