LIVE! Modi on Weibo: Held 'extensive, fruitful' talks with President Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he held 'extensive and fruitful' talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their first round of two-day informal summit in Wuhan.'I am very pleased to meet with President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. We conducted extensive and fruitful talks and exchanged opinions on strengthening India-China relations and other international issues,' Modi said in a post in the popular Chinese social media Weibo, where he has 1,83,112 followers.'Thank you, President Xi Jinping, for the wonderful gesture of personally accompanying me in the Hubei Provincial Museum. The Museum is home to great facets of Chinese history and culture,' he said.Modi and Xi are due to conclude their unprecedented informal summit today, seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year. --